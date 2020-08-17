'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Jenny and Sumit still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple split and break up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/17/2020
90 Day Fiance couple Jenny Slatten and Sumit are standing strong as a united couple in the face of criticism and disapproval on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, so were they able to stay together or have they split -- and what's the latest on their relationship?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers: This report includes spoilers revealing whether Jenny and Sumit are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple has split up.]
Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, and Sumit, a 32-year-old from India, met on Facebook and got their start on Season 1 of90 Day Fiance: The Other Way before appearing on Season 2 of the series.
Sumit catfished Jenny at first, but once he came clean to her about his true identity, Jenny still thought he was cute and she had already fallen for him -- so they continued to pursue a romance.
Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Jenny moving to India to be with Sumit, whom she believed was the love of her life.
Jenny thought she and Sumit were going to get married, but Sumit was lying to her as well as his family.
Sumit was actually married to another woman in India and had been married for over two years while he and Jenny were dating.
Sumit's family also had no idea he was having an affair with an American woman, Jenny, who was also secretly living with Sumit once she moved to India.
"I was dating Jenny when my parents set up an arranged marriage, and I barely knew the girl before I married her... No one should force me into a marriage... It's my decision. I want to be with Jenny. It's my right to be happy," Sumit said in a confessional on the show.
Towards the end of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season, Sumit was ambushed at his apartment by more than a dozen of his family members, including his father-in-law, who all expressed disappointment and disgust over his love affair with Jenny.
Sumit's family took him away from Jenny, who was left alone in India for almost a week without any idea of what was happening to Sumit. Sumit's family had even threatened to get the police involved.
By the time Sumit and Jenny were finally able to reunite, Sumit explained he had been forced into marriage and Jenny was his one true love -- but Jenny's time in India was up and she had to return to the United States, unmarried and alone.
Sumit felt torn between pleasing his traditional and conservative Indian parents or following his heart and being with Jenny, and the pair had a very emotional goodbye in India.
"If you want to be with me and you really want us to be together, please take care of things... Please don't just let me go or it will never be the same," Jenny begged Sumit in tears before leaving India on the show.
"Please try to do something for us and fix everything and make everything okay. Broken hearts kill people -- do you know that? My heart is going to be ripped out of my chest."
During the Tell-All special for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season, Sumit revealed his wife had filed a case against him and so their divorce was pending.
Sumit claimed all he did with his wife was fight, and he said on the Tell-All that if his divorce proceeded peacefully, Jenny would have nothing to worry about upon her future return to India and she wouldn't be in any danger.
During the premiere 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, Jenny and Sumit had been apart for five months and she was ready to give him another chance and move back to India.
Jenny got her finances in order and just hoped Sumit had been honest about standing up to his family and filing for a mutual divorce from his wife.
Jenny said Sumit was no longer living with his wife and the spouses were no longer together after the big "blowup happened."
Jenny anticipated it would take up to six months to make the divorce official, but Sumit promised Jenny the following: "No hiding. No lies. Nobody is going to bother us, and we will be together happy forever."
Sumit said he was in the process of paying his father-in-law $20,000 in the divorce but Jenny was worth it, even though his parents were still disapproving of Sumit's new relationship with an older American woman.
Jenny noted that if things didn't work out with Sumit during her next trip to India, she would definitely be "done" with him, and she expected nothing but honesty from Sumit going forward.
Meanwhile, Sumit insisted he was willing to cut ties with his parents if they couldn't learn to be supportive of his relationship with Jenny.
Jenny was then shown traveling over 20 hours to New Delhi with a full and open heart.
Jenny had no car, apartment, furniture or money, so she required that Sumit get a divorce, marry her and never lie to her again. Sumit apparently just felt lucky to have received a second chance from Jenny.
Jenny and Sumit then reunited in the airport and hugged and kissed, but the pair had to drive over two hours to get to the new house Sumit had found for them, which needed to be fixed up and was very far from the big city.
"We are poor now," Sumit told Jenny. "It's still cheaper [than our old apartment]. I cannot afford much. We need to be more alert and patient."
Sumit had to pay $20,000 back for his divorce, so he had a lot of debts to pay, and that left Jenny worrying.
Sumit also warned Jenny that crime was high in their area and all they had to protect them was a gate rather than a security guard at the door. Sumit told her to be careful.
Sumit and Jenny agreed it was amazing to sleep with each other and wake up next to each other in the morning. Jenny said it felt great to be back in Sumit's arms, but her mind was not at ease because she had yet to see Sumit's divorce papers.
Sumit explained to the cameras it was very hard to obtain divorce papers before finalization.
"This time I promise you, we will get married," Sumit told Jenny, who was afraid of looking like "an idiot" again.
In order to put Jenny at ease, Sumit took her to meet with his lawyer so she could finally receive confirmation once and for all that Sumit had filed for divorce.
Sumit said he understood why Jenny was so skeptical since he had told her so many lies in the past, and then Jenny was able to sit down with Sumit's lawyer, Nareh.
Nareh told Jenny that divorce can take a long time to finalize, between two and five years, in India. Jenny was shocked to hear that, but Nareh said Sumit's case was different since both parties agreed to divorce and the parties had already completed the first motion.
"After six months, we can file the second motion," Nareh said.
Sumit therefore had five more months to wait, and then Jenny asked why there was no proof or documentation that Sumit had filed for divorce and made a payment.
Nareh explained it is written in the "Marriage Act" and was on record, however, this was a private document.
Sumit clarified to Jenny that getting divorced in India wasn't easy, but Nareh confirmed to the cameras Sumit was "doing everything to make the divorce possible."
As far as Jenny and Sumit getting married, Jenny said her knowledge was that she and Sumit would have to register and then wait for a 30-day notice to be sent out to his permanent address, which was actually his parents' home.
Jenny therefore asked what if Sumit's parents objected to them getting married, and Nareh responded, "You cannot marry, if they have sound reason to object."
Jenny didn't think Sumit's parents would have a valid reason to object because Jenny hadn't done anything wrong or bad to their son.
"What? I took his virginity? There's no law against that," Jenny said.
Sumit admitted his parents would definitely object, and so that really scared Jenny. Jenny feared Sumit's parents were going to stop them from getting married, and she noted she'd be "devastated" in that case.
Jenny looked forward to a life with Sumit, and then he brought her to hang out with two of his male friends and their wives; however, both wives bailed.
Rajeev admitted his wife had changed her mind because she didn't really approve of Sumit's new relationship. Nitin's wife was also a no-show, and Nitin said it was because she was sick.
Jenny was disappointed but said she understood and it didn't really phase her. Jenny was used to people not liking her romance with Sumit, and she didn't believe that one of the wives was actually sick.
Sumit's friends were worried Sumit would lost contact with his whole family over Jenny, and Rajeev said the couple was going to find it very difficult "to survive" in India.
But Jenny said Sumit was fighting really hard for her and their relationship.
So did Jenny and Sumit split up, or is the 90 Day Fiance couple they still together now?
Jenny and Sumit are still in a relationship and seem to be a very happy couple.
Sumit gushed about Jenny on his Instagram account on August 1, 2020 when he shared a selfie.
"Your love makes me happy," Sumit wrote, before tagging Jenny in his post. "#love #loveconquersall #loveyou #loveyouforeverÃ¯Â¸Â #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #season2 #staysafe #socialdistancing #loveisbeautiful."
In mid-July, Sumit posted a selfie with Jenny on Instagram and wrote a very sweet caption to her.
"Every time I see you I'm more convinced we belong together. @jan_frmsan #welove #90dayfiance #90daystheotherway #season2 #tlc #tlcnetwork #tvshow #realityshow #dontjudge #fightforlove #loveus or #justleave #please," Sumit wrote.
Jenny also told E! News in late June that she and Sumit were going strong.
"Sumit and I are not done with each other. We're still in a relationship," Jenny told the website.
"He was married...the marriage wasn't his choice. He didn't want to be married. We're just not done with each other."
"We're in this relationship...going on 9 years," she added. "We've invested a lot into this relationship, and we love each other...if people don't like it then that's the way it is."
There is also more evidence on Jenny and Sumit's Instagram accounts that they are a couple of lovebirds.
Jenny's main profile picture on Instagram has Sumit in it, and on June 30, Jenny posted a collage of photos featuring Sumit and herself enjoying each other's company on several different occasions.
In all four photos, Jenny was smiling big next to her man.
"Jenny and Sumit sweetness overload @sumitjenny @blend_it_bootique @gains_ta #90dayfiancetheotherway #pillowtalk #tlcrealityshow #90dayfiance #lovewins," she captioned the post.
On June 22, Jenny also uploaded a picture of Sumit on a bicycle in India.
It appeared to be a throwback photo since Jenny wrote Sumit was on his way to get her, presumably from the airport. But Jenny noticeably captioned the picture with an emoticon surrounded with red hearts, suggesting she still loves him and their relationship is going good.
Jenny also added the following hashtags to her post: "Sumit and Jenny @sumitjenny #90dayfiancetheotherway #tlcrealityshow #90dayfiance #pillowtalk #sillypost #letslaugh."
In turn, Sumit's Instagram profile picture features Jenny.
During a recent interview with Access, Jenny acknowledged "the past is in the past" when it comes to the mistakes Sumit has made.
"I mean, I was happy to be with Sumit in India and unfortunately what happened, happened, and I can't change it. But the fact we still love each other, that hasn't changed. So that's what I can say," Jenny said.
Jenny also insisted she and Sumit signed up for the 90 Day Fiance franchise for the right reasons.
"[A lot of people] think we're just going on the show to make money or have fame, that we have some sort of agenda or something else going on... and none of that's true -- at least not with me, it's not. I have nothing else going on," Jenny explained.
"My [motive] was strictly just to get back with Sumit, and that was it. There's no other agenda for me. I would say we're all just coming on the show to be together and we love each other and want to be in our relationship and share it with the world."
"There's no other agenda going on; I'm not trying to be famous or anything," she added.
In early June, Jenny discussed with Entertainment Tonight how she and Sumit tune out the haters who criticize their relationship or question their intentions.
"It's gonna happen regardless," Jenny said of having critics.
"It's really difficult for us. We just love each other... We don't pay attention to those around us. It doesn't matter and we just don't pay attention to it."
"Of course there's haters," she continued, "but we just want people to understand that we love each other regardless of our age difference, our culture and background -- Indian, American -- it doesn't matter."
Jenny said she and Sumit are in their "own little bubble."
"We don't even pay attention to it. Trust us, we know there's a lot [of critics]," Jenny noted in her interview with ET, adding that she understood why Sumit initially lied to her about his marriage.
"I mean, I still love him the same. I understand his culture."