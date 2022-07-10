90 Day Fiance couple Guillermo Rojer and Kara Bass just overcame a major life hardship together on the show's ninth season, so did they stay together and get married -- and if so, do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal that Kara and Guillermo are still together now and living in the United States?

ADVERTISEMENT

[90 Day Fiance Spoilers warning: This report contains 90 Day Fiance spoilers about Kara and Guillermo and if the 90 Day Fiance couple is broken up or together.]


Kara is a 29-year-old balloon-garland maker from Charlottesville, VA, who previously worked as a dancer, singer, chef and more.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Kara, who speaks three languages, traveled all over the world and lived in four countries by the time she was 20 years old.

Kara moved to the Dominican Republic for a job two years before 90 Day Fiance's ninth season filmed, and that's when she met Guillermo, a 23-year-old from Venezuela, Caracas, at a restaurant.

But Kara joked that Guillermo was "beautiful" and 21 years old, so he was "definitely legal." She wasn't ashamed of a little "cougar action."

Kara and Guillermo -- who had been living and working in the Dominican Republic for four years -- exchanged numbers and started chatting, and one thing led to another.

The pair then basically started living together, and they adopted a dog.

Kara said Guillermo made her a better and softer person, and after living together for eight months, he arranged a beautiful jungle hike for them, which ended with a marriage proposal.

Kara looked forward to starting a real estate career in the U.S., and so she returned to America and planned for Guillermo to soon join her via the K-1 visa.

Guillermo had his interview for the K-1 visa within a month of Kara returning to the U.S., but then the coronavirus pandemic struck and a year passed.

But after a long time of waiting, Guillermo was finally approved for his visa. He even managed to fly to the United States, which he called "paradise," with an expired Venezuelan passport.

Kara playfully called herself "a proud sugar mommy," but Guillermo insisted he wasn't interested in Kara taking care of him or getting him a green card. He wanted to be treated like a man.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Once Guillermo stepped foot on American soil, he thought Virginia was beautiful, and he and Kara said they broke in the new bed that night.

But during Guillermo's first full day in Kara's home, they argued about a laptop. Guillermo wanted to buy a new computer while Kara demanded that they save money -- as they only had $6,000 in the bank.

Guillermo felt controlled and yelled at like a child, and Kara was disappointed in Guillermo's behavior and poor decision-making.

Kara's family also wasn't sure Guillermo is "The One" for Kara and whether he could take care of Kara. Kara's friends were also skeptical of Guillermo's intentions.

Kara's friend Hillary noted how Kara likes to have fun, party and live life on her own terms, and so she questioned how Guillermo was going to handle that.

"I will have a limit," Guillermo said. "Sometimes she knows what will make me uncomfortable and she still wants to do it. If we go out, and I said, 'I want to go back home,' she never wants to go home."

Kara acknowledged there was going to be "a learning curve" with Guillermo, whom she was still trying to trust.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kara said Guillermo had dated a Canadian girl before her and Guillermo once used the same line on Kara -- about wanting to watch the moon with her -- as he had used on his ex. Kara said she found the text message when looking through Guillermo's phone and it made the sweet remark feel "cheap" to her.

Kara got so mad that night that she threw Guillermo's clothes out a window.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

With 79 days to wed, Guillermo joined Kara in doing a balloon installation for her 10-year high school reunion.

Kara had been a cheerleader and homecoming queen at her high school, and she felt a lot of pressure for her display to be perfect -- so much so, that Guillermo called her "annoying." He didn't like it when his fiancee snapped at him or barked orders.

"I think, baby, you are being rude," Guillermo said, adding that he didn't like Kara talking to him like he's "an idiot."

Kara swore at Guillermo and said she didn't "give a f-ck," and Guillermo said he didn't understand why she was being so "aggressive" when he was just trying to help and assist her.

In addition to feeling stressed, Kara also seemed nervous about Guillermo meeting her high school boyfriend, an aspiring rapper with tattoos whom she had dated for a couple of years and went to multiple proms and dances with.

Kris didn't think Kara and her fiance were going to work out because Guillermo wasn't "enough man" for her.

Kris insisted that he and Kara were "in love, bad" in high school but she had cheated on him. Kris allegedly saw a text message of Kara telling some guy that their kiss was "amazing."

Kara said she didn't remember any of that and hadn't thought about the incident in 10 years.

RELATED LINK: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHAT COUPLES ARE STILL TOGETHER? WHO BROKE UP? (PHOTOS)

Guillermo was afraid Kara might do the same thing to him, and he realized he should be careful going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kara revealed she had cheated on men twice before when she was a teenager but learned a lot over the years and totally changed in that department.

"I hope," Guillermo said. "I feel weird and disappointed, but at the same time, I'll give Kara the opportunity to show me the real person she is. She can try to cheat on me, but then I will just have to walk away and I'll just leave her."

Guillermo added how Kara could work on having respect for him, and she agreed.

The couple then began wedding planning, with Kara wanting a cheap, quickie courthouse ceremony and Guillermo wanting a big, lavish wedding.

Guillermo didn't like hearing "no" all the time, and he added, "I just want to be with the same person I fell in love with... You are not my mom... We are going together to see [a venue] and we together will make a choice on if we do it or not."

Kara was bothered by the fact Guillermo treated her like a dream squasher, especially since she believed she was just being practical and realistic.

Guillermo realized they couldn't afford the wedding of his dreams, and Kara just hoped Guillermo loved her enough to stay with her.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

"I just wish that he would be more aggressive and a bit more 'put me in my place,'" Kara said. "But in the bedroom it's fine."

Kara said she had the tendency to steamroll people and didn't want to do that to Guillermo.

With 35 days to wed, Guillermo learned that his brother Jose was in the hospital with renal failure. He had been undergoing dialysis for about a year prior to his hospitalization, and things had suddenly taken a turn for the worse.

Guillermo was able to talk to Jose via videochat before Jose passed away. It was a very emotional moment for both Guillermo and Kara, who loved Jose and were going to miss him.

ADVERTISEMENT
With only three weeks left to get married, Kara tried to lift Guillermo's spirits by taking him to a rodeo, and Guillermo said he felt so proud to hear America's national anthem.

Kara also pleased her fiance when she let him know they could meet in the middle and have an intimate, nice wedding -- not a totally cost-effective ceremony or a lavish, expensive one either.

Guillermo loved how Kara was willing to compromise, and Kara promised they could just "live life" and stop worrying about the money.

However, Kara was hiding feelings of being overwhelmed from her partner.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

And in a preview of what's to come this season, the pair has been shown debating whether they should get married "in two days."

"I mean, are we?" Kara asks, to which Guillermo replies, "You tell me."


So did Kara and Guillermo break up or get married? Is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together now and living in the U.S.?


According to a court clerk, Kara and Guillermo got married on July 23, 2021, In Touch Weekly reported.

Wedding rumors started swirling about the couple shortly after they made their first appearance on 90 Day Fiance.

A person reportedly wrote on Instagram about Kara that night, "Had a ton of fun [at] 90 Day Fiance's [premiere] of Kara and her husband's journey of their engagement to wedding."

Kara reposted multiple photos of Guillermo and herself from the viewing party on Instagram Stories, but those posts have since been deleted.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

ADVERTISEMENT
Guillermo all but confirmed he's still living in Virginia -- which means he must have married Kara -- with Instagram posts in May-June 2022.

On June 17, Kara posted a funny video comparing a shirtless and dancing Guillermo to the actor Vin Diesel, who was Kara's big celebrity crush in the early 2000s.

And Guillermo posted a photo of himself in May with Chiqui, the dog he and Kara adopted together who's better known as "Cheeky," saying they like to take walks together by the river.

"I have been enjoying this beautiful place!" Guillermo captioned the image, which he tagged in Charlottesville, Virginia.

And in June, Guillermo posted a video about how he loves kayaking in Virginia.

Guillermo also hinted Kara is still his wife and partner when he posted about her 30th birthday on May 11, 2022.

Although Guillermo made sure to note it was a throwback photo of Kara with a birthday cake, he captioned it in present tense, "Happy birthday my life. I wish you enjoy every day to the fullest!"

And going back to February 2022, Kara posted two photos of Guillermo on Instagram in honor of Valentine's Day.

"You are my greatest adventure. I love you," Kara wrote along with hearts and lips emojis, according to the magazine.

"Love you so much!" Guillermo commented.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 9)
90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS
MORE 90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 9) NEWS