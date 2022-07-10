'90 Day Fiance' Spoilers: Are Guillermo and Kara still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance' couple get married or break up? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/10/2022
90 Day Fiance couple Guillermo Rojer and Kara Bass just overcame a major life hardship together on the show's ninth season, so did they stay together and get married -- and if so, do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal that Kara and Guillermo are still together now and living in the United States?
Once Guillermo stepped foot on American soil, he thought Virginia was beautiful, and he and Kara said they broke in the new bed that night.
But during Guillermo's first full day in Kara's home, they argued about a laptop. Guillermo wanted to buy a new computer while Kara demanded that they save money -- as they only had $6,000 in the bank.
Guillermo felt controlled and yelled at like a child, and Kara was disappointed in Guillermo's behavior and poor decision-making.
Kara's family also wasn't sure Guillermo is "The One" for Kara and whether he could take care of Kara. Kara's friends were also skeptical of Guillermo's intentions.
Kara's friend Hillary noted how Kara likes to have fun, party and live life on her own terms, and so she questioned how Guillermo was going to handle that.
"I will have a limit," Guillermo said. "Sometimes she knows what will make me uncomfortable and she still wants to do it. If we go out, and I said, 'I want to go back home,' she never wants to go home."
Kara acknowledged there was going to be "a learning curve" with Guillermo, whom she was still trying to trust.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kara said Guillermo had dated a Canadian girl before her and Guillermo once used the same line on Kara -- about wanting to watch the moon with her -- as he had used on his ex. Kara said she found the text message when looking through Guillermo's phone and it made the sweet remark feel "cheap" to her.
Kara got so mad that night that she threw Guillermo's clothes out a window.
With 79 days to wed, Guillermo joined Kara in doing a balloon installation for her 10-year high school reunion.
Kara had been a cheerleader and homecoming queen at her high school, and she felt a lot of pressure for her display to be perfect -- so much so, that Guillermo called her "annoying." He didn't like it when his fiancee snapped at him or barked orders.
"I think, baby, you are being rude," Guillermo said, adding that he didn't like Kara talking to him like he's "an idiot."
Kara swore at Guillermo and said she didn't "give a f-ck," and Guillermo said he didn't understand why she was being so "aggressive" when he was just trying to help and assist her.
In addition to feeling stressed, Kara also seemed nervous about Guillermo meeting her high school boyfriend, an aspiring rapper with tattoos whom she had dated for a couple of years and went to multiple proms and dances with.
Kris didn't think Kara and her fiance were going to work out because Guillermo wasn't "enough man" for her.
Kris insisted that he and Kara were "in love, bad" in high school but she had cheated on him. Kris allegedly saw a text message of Kara telling some guy that their kiss was "amazing."
Kara said she didn't remember any of that and hadn't thought about the incident in 10 years.
Guillermo was afraid Kara might do the same thing to him, and he realized he should be careful going forward.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kara revealed she had cheated on men twice before when she was a teenager but learned a lot over the years and totally changed in that department.
"I hope," Guillermo said. "I feel weird and disappointed, but at the same time, I'll give Kara the opportunity to show me the real person she is. She can try to cheat on me, but then I will just have to walk away and I'll just leave her."
Guillermo added how Kara could work on having respect for him, and she agreed.
The couple then began wedding planning, with Kara wanting a cheap, quickie courthouse ceremony and Guillermo wanting a big, lavish wedding.
Guillermo didn't like hearing "no" all the time, and he added, "I just want to be with the same person I fell in love with... You are not my mom... We are going together to see [a venue] and we together will make a choice on if we do it or not."
Kara was bothered by the fact Guillermo treated her like a dream squasher, especially since she believed she was just being practical and realistic.
Guillermo realized they couldn't afford the wedding of his dreams, and Kara just hoped Guillermo loved her enough to stay with her.
"I just wish that he would be more aggressive and a bit more 'put me in my place,'" Kara said. "But in the bedroom it's fine."
Kara said she had the tendency to steamroll people and didn't want to do that to Guillermo.
With 35 days to wed, Guillermo learned that his brother Jose was in the hospital with renal failure. He had been undergoing dialysis for about a year prior to his hospitalization, and things had suddenly taken a turn for the worse.
Guillermo was able to talk to Jose via videochat before Jose passed away. It was a very emotional moment for both Guillermo and Kara, who loved Jose and were going to miss him.
ADVERTISEMENT
With only three weeks left to get married, Kara tried to lift Guillermo's spirits by taking him to a rodeo, and Guillermo said he felt so proud to hear America's national anthem.
Kara also pleased her fiance when she let him know they could meet in the middle and have an intimate, nice wedding -- not a totally cost-effective ceremony or a lavish, expensive one either.
Guillermo loved how Kara was willing to compromise, and Kara promised they could just "live life" and stop worrying about the money.
However, Kara was hiding feelings of being overwhelmed from her partner.