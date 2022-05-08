'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Guillermo and Kara still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance' couple get married? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/08/2022
90 Day Fiance couple Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer have been shown arriving in America together on Season 9 of the TLC series, so did Kara and Guillermo get married in the 90 days granted by their K-1 visa or did they split up -- and do spoilers reveal that the couple is still together now?
ADVERTISEMENT
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers: This report contains spoilers revealing if Kara and Guillermo split up or are still together and married.]
Kara is a 29-year-old balloon-garland maker from Charlottesville, VA, who previously worked as a dancer, singer, chef and more.
Kara traveled all over the world and lived in four countries by the time she was 20 years old.
Kara, who speaks three languages, moved to the Dominican Republic two years before this spinoff filmed for a job, and that's when she met Guillermo, a 23-year-old from Venezuela, Caracas.
As shown on the Season 9 premiere of 90 Day Fiance on April 17, Kara recalled, "I was literally just sitting at a table working on my computer with my colleague and this waiter strolled up to our table and said, 'Ladies, tequila time!' And I was like, 'Damn, he's cute.' And my colleague was like, 'Yeah, Kara, he's cute but he's super young.'"
Kara continued, "She thought he was like, a young boy. Which he probably, I mean, he was. But he's a beautiful young boy. I mean, he was 21. That's definitely legal. Yeah, a little cougar action over here."
Kara and Guillermo -- who had been living in the Dominican Republic for four years -- exchanged numbers and started chatting, and one thing led to another.
She called her man "beautiful" and "brown" with "pillow" lips, and she was able to move down to the Dominican Republic for her job, which changed everything.
"Within a few days of me landing, he was pretty much spending every night at my house," Kara shared. "We even adopted a dog."
Kara said Guillermo made her a better and softer person, and after living together for eight months, he arranged a beautiful jungle hike for them, which ended with a marriage proposal.
Kara looked forward to starting a real estate career in the U.S., and so she returned to America and planned for Guillermo to soon join her.
Guillermo had his interview with the K-1 visa within a month of Kara returning to the U.S., but then the coronavirus pandemic struck.
"What should have been a month has become a year," Kara explained. "It sucks."
But after a long time of waiting, Guillermo was finally approved for his visa, and so Kara couldn't wait for his arrival.
However, Guillermo had an expired Venezuelan passport, which he was told he could use only for visa purposes.
Kara therefore decided to fly with Guillermo from the Dominican Republic back to America so she could make sure the process would go smoothly. She just wished he would take things a little more seriously.
Kara also worried whether her fiance would even like living in Virginia with no friends or family.
The couple had an emotional reunion in the airport in the Dominican Republic, and she jumped up and down with happiness. Guillermo also brought her flowers and looked forward to meeting new people.
Guillermo was shown taking Kara to a nice dinner in the Dominican Republic before they planned to turn right around and go back to America the next day.
Guillermo surprised Kara with her friend Chris and one of his brothers, and Guillermo expected to move to "paradise," where a person can buy anything he or she wants, including food. Guillermo said growing up in Venezuela, he sometimes didn't have access to food.
Guillermo's brother still considered Guillermo to be a young boy and called Kara "a sugar mommy," which she was actually okay with. Kara playfully called herself "a proud sugar mommy," but Guillermo insisted he wasn't in his relationship for a green card or permanent stay in the U.S.
Guillermo also got "pissed off" when his loved ones joked around about him being a toddler.
Kara couldn't help but laugh at the jokes, and Guillermo said he wished his fiancee would respect him. Guillermo knew Kara would have to take care of him in America, both emotionally and financially, but at the same time, he wanted to be treated as a man.
Kara and Guillermo were then shown driving to the airport and getting on a plane. They hoped they would get through immigration easily and smoothly, but the pair were actually detained by immigration officers in customs for questioning.
Two hours later, Kara and Guillermo walked out of the airport hand-in-hand.
Guillermo was apparently asked if he had another passport by the immigration officer, but then the officer realized he was Venezuelan and didn't seem to care about the expired passport.