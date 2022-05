By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/08/2022



ADVERTISEMENT

[ Spoilers: This report contains spoilers revealing if Kara and Guillermo split up or are still together and married.]

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

So did Kara and Guillermo get married and are they still together now, living in America as a couple?

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

couple Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer have been shown arriving in America together on Season 9 of the TLC series, so did Kara and Guillermo get married in the 90 days granted by their K-1 visa or did they split up -- and do spoilers reveal that the couple is still together now?Kara is a 29-year-old balloon-garland maker from Charlottesville, VA, who previously worked as a dancer, singer, chef and more.Kara traveled all over the world and lived in four countries by the time she was 20 years old.Kara, who speaks three languages, moved to the Dominican Republic two years before this spinoff filmed for a job, and that's when she met Guillermo, a 23-year-old from Venezuela, Caracas.As shown on the Season 9 premiere of on April 17, Kara recalled, "I was literally just sitting at a table working on my computer with my colleague and this waiter strolled up to our table and said, 'Ladies, tequila time!' And I was like, 'Damn, he's cute.' And my colleague was like, 'Yeah, Kara, he's cute but he's super young.'"Kara continued, "She thought he was like, a young boy. Which he probably, I mean, he was. But he's a beautiful young boy. I mean, he was 21. That's definitely legal. Yeah, a little cougar action over here."Kara and Guillermo -- who had been living in the Dominican Republic for four years -- exchanged numbers and started chatting, and one thing led to another.She called her man "beautiful" and "brown" with "pillow" lips, and she was able to move down to the Dominican Republic for her job, which changed everything."Within a few days of me landing, he was pretty much spending every night at my house," Kara shared. "We even adopted a dog."Kara said Guillermo made her a better and softer person, and after living together for eight months, he arranged a beautiful jungle hike for them, which ended with a marriage proposal.The couple decided to go ahead and move forward with the K-1 visa so they could start their lives together in the United States, especially since her job in the Dominican Republic had fallen through.Kara looked forward to starting a real estate career in the U.S., and so she returned to America and planned for Guillermo to soon join her.Guillermo had his interview with the K-1 visa within a month of Kara returning to the U.S., but then the coronavirus pandemic struck."What should have been a month has become a year," Kara explained. "It sucks."But after a long time of waiting, Guillermo was finally approved for his visa, and so Kara couldn't wait for his arrival.However, Guillermo had an expired Venezuelan passport, which he was told he could use only for visa purposes.Kara therefore decided to fly with Guillermo from the Dominican Republic back to America so she could make sure the process would go smoothly. She just wished he would take things a little more seriously.Kara also worried whether her fiance would even like living in Virginia with no friends or family.The couple had an emotional reunion in the airport in the Dominican Republic, and she jumped up and down with happiness. Guillermo also brought her flowers and looked forward to meeting new people."Beautiful things are coming," Guillermo noted.Guillermo was shown taking Kara to a nice dinner in the Dominican Republic before they planned to turn right around and go back to America the next day.Guillermo surprised Kara with her friend Chris and one of his brothers, and Guillermo expected to move to "paradise," where a person can buy anything he or she wants, including food. Guillermo said growing up in Venezuela, he sometimes didn't have access to food.Guillermo's brother still considered Guillermo to be a young boy and called Kara "a sugar mommy," which she was actually okay with. Kara playfully called herself "a proud sugar mommy," but Guillermo insisted he wasn't in his relationship for a green card or permanent stay in the U.S.Guillermo also got "pissed off" when his loved ones joked around about him being a toddler.Kara couldn't help but laugh at the jokes, and Guillermo said he wished his fiancee would respect him. Guillermo knew Kara would have to take care of him in America, both emotionally and financially, but at the same time, he wanted to be treated as a man.Kara and Guillermo were then shown driving to the airport and getting on a plane. They hoped they would get through immigration easily and smoothly, but the pair were actually detained by immigration officers in customs for questioning.Two hours later, Kara and Guillermo walked out of the airport hand-in-hand.Guillermo was apparently asked if he had another passport by the immigration officer, but then the officer realized he was Venezuelan and didn't seem to care about the expired passport.Kara was so excited that Guillermo had finally made it, but she worried about him fitting into her life and getting along with her friends in Virginia.Based on a preview of what's to come this season, the couple will struggle with trust issues, especially once Kara admits to having cheated on a former boyfriend before.The pair are also shown debating over whether they should get married "in two days.""I mean, are we?" Kara asks, to which Guillermo replies, "You tell me."According to a court clerk, Kara and Guillermo got married on July 23, 2021, In Touch Weekly reported Wedding rumors started swirling about the couple shortly after they made their first appearance on .A person reportedly wrote on Instagram about Kara that night, "Had a ton of fun [at] 's [premiere] of Kara and her husband's journey of their engagement to wedding."Going back to February 2022, Kara posted two photos of Guillermo on Instagram in honor of Valentine's Day."You are my greatest adventure. I love you," Kara wrote along with hearts and lips emojis, according to the magazine."Love you so much!" Guillermo commented.Want more spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our homepage!