'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Gino and Jasmine still together or has the '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' couple split up? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/27/2022
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fifth season just showed Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda getting back together after a brutal fight in Panama, so did the couple continue dating and are they still together -- or do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal that Gino and Jasmine have split?
[90 Day Fiance spoilers: This report reveals the latest on Gino and Jasmine's relationship and spoilers about if the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple has broken up or is still together].
Gino, a 51-year-old from Canton, MI, and Jasmine, a 34-year-old teacher and mother of one from Panama City, Panama, introduced themselves on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
Gino had a couple of serious relationships in his past, and he was once married to a woman from San Paulo, Brazil. He had worked in Brazil for six months as an engineer and met a woman around that time.
"I brought her to the United States on a K-1 visa, but we lost that spark after seven years of marriage. And so we mutually agreed to file for divorce," Gino revealed.
"Going through a divorce was very difficult, and I did lose some hope of, 'Hey, am I ever going to find that right person to start a family?'"
But earlier that year, Gino met Jasmine. He said she's "the ultimate girl" and his "soul mate" as well as one of the smartest and most beautiful women he's ever been with.
Gino couldn't wait to meet Jasmine in-person for the first time, and he planned to be engaged and maybe even get Jasmine pregnant by the end of his trip to Panama. He looked forward to having children with her and hopefully getting married.
Gino's friends and family, however, were worried about the relationship and Gino giving Jasmine money considering he had been laid off from his automotive engineering job seven months prior due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jasmine explained how she was sick of meeting men who just wanted to spend a night with her, and so she fell for the intelligent Gino despite their differences -- such as their age gap, Gino's unhealthy diet and the fact she said he lacks good fashion sense.
When they dated long-distance, she constantly asked for "evidence" and "reports" of his whereabouts, and her skepticism and distrust continued even when they were together.
For instance, Jasmine threw a fit when Gino tipped their female waitress at a restaurant. Jasmine also couldn't stand to think about Gino's ex-wife, whom she repeatedly bashed and called "stupid."
Jasmine also hated how Gino's house had been decorated by his former wife, and Gino had to ask his girlfriend on more than one occasion to not say "nasty" things about his ex. Gino insisted he no longer cared for her and they weren't hooking up.
Jasmine's own friends even called her a "psycho," and Jasmine admitted to having trust issues due to her past failed relationships. For that reason, she was secretly taking birth control pills during Gino's visit.
The couple certainly established a sexual connection in Panama, however, with Gino saying Jasmine had blown him away. Jasmine also bragged that she wasn't expecting Gino to be such "a savage" in the bedroom and she called their sex "outstanding."
But as Jasmine's feelings grew for Gino, she seemed to fight with him more and more. Gino also didn't like how Jasmine danced with an exotic dancer at her divorce party when she would get angry if he even looked at another woman the wrong way.
After a few disagreements, Jasmine booked the pair a $2500 trip to the beautiful San Jose Island so they could get their relationship back on track. Gino thought the trip was expensive and "unreasonable," but he was desperate to keep his romance with Jasmine in good standing, and so he agreed to it.
"I'm your queen," Jasmine noted. "I deserve this."
Gino and Jasmine's start to their paradise vacation was fantastic. Jasmine finally determined that she could trust Gino and relax more in their relationship, and both individuals gushed about being in love.
"In the past, men have promised the world to me and my heart ended up shattered into tons of pieces," Jasmine said.
"But Gino has [proven] that he is committed to me, and I think it's time I put more faith in him. If I don't let my guard down, I might be jeopardizing Gino proposing to me -- or even worse, I could lose him forever."
But Jasmine's world came crashing down when she suddenly received a message from one of Gino's exes. The woman said she and Gino had been in contact, but Gino insisted their exchanges didn't mean anything to him.
The woman then told Jasmine that Gino had sent her nude photos of Jasmine, which infuriated Jasmine beyond belief. Gino initially denied it, but then Jasmine saw the proof, an alleged photo of her breasts.
"I was showing her, 'Look how hot my girlfriend is,'" Gino explained, before telling the cameras he had sought "revenge" on his ex by bragging about Jasmine.
The woman also sent Jasmine an alleged screenshot of a text exchange she had with Gino while Gino and Jasmine were in Panama together. Gino had allegedly called Jasmine "crazy" and "super jealous" in the texts.
Jasmine called Gino's behavior "very low" and said she was "done" with him and would never forgive him. Jasmine went on to scream at her boyfriend, saying how she refused to live with his "level of stupidity" and the "loser" had humiliated her.
Jasmine also revealed how Gino had previously dated sugarbabies, giving them $200-250 "per meet." She called him a disgusting "old man" and yelled, "This is the last f-cking time you will see me in your damn life. And I thought my ex was bad! That was just an appetizer!"
Gino scolded Jasmine for not being able to talk in a civil or rational manner, and then she shouted at the top of her lungs, "I hate you! You broke my f-cking heart!"
Jasmine moved into a different room at the island resort and appeared to cry for hours about how Gino had dashed her dreams and disappointed her more than anyone else ever could.
Meanwhile, Gino said he was feeling pretty bad because he had wanted to be with Jasmine for the rest of his life. Gino couldn't defend his actions, but he told the cameras that he would never deliberately hurt Jasmine.
"I love Jasmine more than I ever thought I could love a woman," Gino shared. "I know that if I lose Jasmine like this, I will never find love like this again. So I'd be devastated [if she's really done]."
Jasmine said she never wanted to see Gino again and that "bastard" was "dead" to her because he had damaged her reputation and shared photos of her. She said Gino was going to pay for his mistakes.
Jasmine therefore reunited with Gino in his hotel room and started swearing at him.
"I'm going to sue you," Jasmine said, before calling him "trash."
And one day earlier, Gino posted a video of Jasmine dancing by a pool and captioned it, "Latinas love to dance and Jasmine is no exception!" He also added a heart-eyes emoji to the post.
Shortly before that, Gino uploaded a video of Jasmine preparing to sing karaoke in their hotel room and he wrote that "Jasmine loves to sing."
Meanwhile, there is no recent sign of Gino on Jasmine's Instagram account.
And Jasmine has led fans to believe that she may be single. In late February, she posted a funny picture of herself photoshopped next to Eminem, playfully claiming that they're dating.
On February 5, Jasmine posted photos of herself and wrote, "At the end of the day, the good ones will always succeed; my time will come. #hurt #deceived #godgivemestrength.
However, she posted photos of the couple at Christmas time as well as some cartoons about her being the "crazy" girlfriend on January 18.
"I know you love when I share memories with you!" Jasmine wrote to Gino at the time.
"Cultural differences are sometimes tangible in the simplest things of life, even when both speak the same language. It adds some challenges to this kind of relationships. It takes patience and an open mind...and as Buddha once says: 'True love is based on understanding.'"
She added, "If it is true, it will overcome obstacles and disagreements, if it wasn't, both parts will take different paths...' Keep watching the show and discover if we are meant to be together or just to walk away."