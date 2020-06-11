The finale of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season showed Varya accepting Geoffrey's marriage proposal and the couple getting engaged, after which Geoffrey planned to file for Varya's K-1 visa.
However, Geoffrey and Varya did not participate in the reunion Tell-All special, which already aired two parts on TLC earlier this week, and so fans have been left wondering about their current relationship status.
"You guys want the tea. The tea is, I am not telling you if I'm with Varya and I'm not telling you if I'm with Mary," Geoffrey said during an hour-long Instagram Live session with his friend Vikki on Tuesday.
"I'm not telling you if I'm with [neither of them]. I am just putting it out there to be patient, please. There are bigger plans in the works that's going to be a whole lot beautifuler."
Vikki clarified both Varya and Mary were invited to the Tell-All but declined since Geoffrey was unable to participate.
"Even if they hate each other, even if I'm not with either of them, even if I'm with both of them, it doesn't matter [because] they support [me], which is exactly what matters," Geoffrey said.
"You want to surround yourself with people in life who are supportive, and that's what I've had... I try to maintain that."
Geoffrey later reiterated during a Q&A session with his tuned-in followers on Instagram Live how he has chosen not to reveal whether he's dating anyone in particular or remains single.
"I'm not going to say anything about my relationship status," Geoffrey noted. "The other couples, obviously no one is together, so I am, I don't know, the cliffhanger, I suppose."
One of Geoffrey's followers accused him of being "boring" since he can't talk openly about Varya, but Geoffrey countered, "You could call it boring or you could call it 'prepping for something bigger.' I can't say anything about Varya; Varya can speak for herself. I can't say anything about Mary; Mary can speak for herself."
Towards the end, Geoffrey recapped what he had discussed in the hour-long post video, including how he decided to cancel his plans to release his own Tell-All since he was not invited to appear on the Season 4 reunion Tell-All with the rest of the90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast.
"I am not going to release a Tell-All, I'm not going to tell you if I'm with Varya, I'm not going to tell you if I'm with Mary, I'm not going to tell you if I'm with whomever. I am not willing to release my relationship status whatsoever, and neither will Varya and neither will Mary," Geoffrey reiterated.
Geoffrey wouldn't reveal his reasoning other than to say, "Bigger things are coming."
"Be patient. We did make a Tell-All... we had five people plus guests. I want to release it but it is not in my best interest to do so, and right now, my best interest is just to shut the hell up," Geoffrey explained.
"And that's what I'm going to do. I've been pretty good at it all my life. Loose lips sink ships."
One follower then asked Geoffrey, "Why the suspense?" -- prompting Geoffrey to declare the newfound secrecy was not his choice.
"It's not me. This is not my choice about not telling you my situation right now, it's not my choice, alright? So that's it," Geoffrey replied.
"It's not my choice, it's not Varya's choice, it's not Mary's choice, it's not anybody's choice. So I apologize. I don't want to keep you in suspense. I would love to blatantly put it out there."
When asked how long it will take for Geoffrey to disclose his relationship status, Geoffrey teased, "Just be patient, I promise that as soon as I know -- I'll know something here in the next couple of weeks. In the meantime, just enjoy the show that came out."
Geoffrey also admitted he's going to try to stay relevant and release more videos on social media.
Geoffrey told fans, for instance, to watch out for a video soon regarding allegations and the pending abuse charges against him that emerged in January, one month before 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiered its fourth season.
In February, Geoffrey appeared in court in Tennessee and pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and vandalism.
"I feel the network has bowed down to the pressure of a few thousand people as opposed to, you know, the 3.3 million people that watch the show, which is unfortunate," Geoffrey said at the time.
"We're in a different time now with the whole 'Me Too' movement and whatever, so there's a lot of pressure to cower to the minority in wanting to make sure they're not making the wrong decision, you know?"
When Domenick asked whether there's anything Geoffrey would have liked to say or clear up at the Tell-All, the 90 Day Fiance star replied, "There's a lot on my mind, and I'm going to release my own Tell-All on my YouTube channel... I'm going to let it all be known there. We'll dish out and have several people on to explain a lot of the situations going on."
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via Skype, during the first weekend of May.
According to Katrina, who covers 90 Day Fiance online and hosts The Fraudcast podcast, Geoffrey was not invited to the Tell-All due to the abuse charges.
Multiple women have made numerous accusations against Geoffrey -- who has been married four times -- over the years, but he is currently facing charges he attacked a former live-in girlfriend in June 2019.
Since Geoffrey was living with an unidentified 30-year-old girlfriend in June 2019 -- which is believed to be after he returned from visiting Varya overseas -- it is assumed his romance with Varya must have ended by then.
As far as the incident in question goes, the alleged victim accused Geoffrey of physically attacking her in the home they had shared, according to the Knox News Sentinel.
Geoffrey, however, insists his ex-girlfriend made the allegations to sabotage his ongoing custody battle involving a different woman, Geoffrey's estranged fourth wife (the couple is not formally divorced yet).
Geoffrey told Domenick last month he believes he will absolutely beat the charges and expects nothing less than to walk away fully exonerated.
According to the petition Geoffrey's ex-girlfriend filed when seeking an order of protection, Geoffrey "repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home," the Knox News Sentinel reported.
"He dragged me through the house by my hair and continued throwing my body into walls and furniture. I know this because of blood on my walls, furniture, etc."
Geoffrey also allegedly disabled the ex-girlfriend's phone before she took off to a neighbor's house and called the police from there.
Geoffrey was reportedly arrested that night, and the woman sought medical treatment at a local hospital, where she was told she had suffered a concussion.
In addition, Geoffrey -- who has an extensive prior criminal record -- is also reportedly accused of "pushing, hitting, choking" and verbally threatening the woman on four other occasions dating back to September 2018.
On Katie Joy's "Without A Crystal Ball" YouTube channel, Katrina was recently a guest and offered her thoughts on why TLC didn't cut Geoffrey out of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season entirely given reports of his most recent criminal charges surfaced a month before the show debuted in February.
"The reason is because his stuff was pending. A lot of the charges came out, like, they happened after he filmed, and so stuff was pending... up to the airdate," Katrina said.
"I think TLC was hoping it would be resolved, because he had some court dates in that month before the show premiered, but they had way too much footage of him and way too many episodes that [were already edited and completed] already to want to take him out. So that ultimately I think was the decision that led them to keep him in."
However, Katrina claimed TLC is excluding Geoffrey and Varya from 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, which is filmed and edited in a more timely manner and features former90 Day Fiance franchise cast members offering commentary on Before the 90 Days' episodes.
"You will notice they are not on [90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk]," Katrina added. "So they left him on the show... but they are parting ways with him, or distancing themselves in other ways. I think that's how [TLC] is handling it."
Katie then asked Katrina to discuss whether Geoffrey has had new girlfriends since his romance with Varya, and Katrina noted the allegations against him from June 2019 were not made by Varya but rather a different woman.
"[The allegations] occurred after his filming with Varya, and this person is someone he's been involved with..." Katrina began.
"For a very long time," Katie interjected.
"Yeah, so," Katrina replied.
"Did he have that going on when he went to go see Varya?" Katie questioned.
Katrina nodded her head and responded, "It appears that way... And he is not divorced."