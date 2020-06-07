[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers on whether Geoffrey and Varya are still together and engaged, as well as what happened when 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth-season Tell-All reunion taped.]
Geoffrey, a 41-year-old from Knoxville, TN, and Varya, a 30-year-old from Ryazan, Russia, met in person in Russia for the first time following a five-month, long-distance romance that began on an international dating website.
Geoffrey -- a landlord who raises two adults boys and also has a four-year-old son Cayvan from two previous relationships -- said it was hard to trust women since he had four failed marriages, but Varya gave him hope she would complete his heart, especially after the loss of his newborn son, Kazhem.
Geoffrey's family and friends didn't want to see him rushing into another relationship, but he said he was crazy about Varya and wanted to see their romance through.
Once the pair finally met face to face in the airport in Moscow, Geoffrey gushed, "It was like an angel was standing there. She is real and it's not something I had just built up in my head. She's just as beautiful as I thought she was. She is everything and more."
Their first interactions were a little awkward with "uncomfortable silences," according to Varya, but that quickly wore off and the pair was able to laugh and have fun together.
Geoffrey asked Varya how she'd feel about potentially moving to Tennessee if things worked out between them. Varya said she wanted to move to America but would prefer living in a big city like New York City.
After spending the night in a hotel, Geoffrey said waking up next to Varya was "a dream come true," and Varya gushed about how they had "sparks, chemistry and everything else."
But when he saw Varya's apartment and realized she had no intention of turning it into a home and staying there long-term, Geoffrey began fearing she was using him to leave Russia and had essentially picked him out of a crop of guys online to be her meal ticket.
"If we don't work out, is it on to the next American?" Geoffrey asked.
"Did you tell Geoffrey that recently you were in close communication with another American? And you had a pretty serious relationship?" a friend asked Varya at the dinner gathering.
Varya confessed she had been in contact with another American, which infuriated Geoffrey.
"You told me I was the only American you spoke to. You straight up lied to me," Geoffrey yelled at the table.
Geoffrey stood up at the table in confrontation with another man and then yelled at Varya, "You lied to me! I am done. This is bullsh-t."
Geoffrey told the cameras he was ready to get out of Russia and cried about how he felt played and should've been smarter about the situation to begin with.
Varya explained she had been talking to another American man but he wasn't the man she wanted and they were just friends. Varya said the mystery man still contacted her because he knew her Instagram but that's the only way they had communicated.
Once Geoffrey had some time to calm down and reunited with Varya, she told him that his behavior was unacceptable.
"If I just wanted to go to America, I could have done that with that guy, but I am searching for real love, not just an American. And that guy, we are 100 percent not boyfriend and girlfriend," Varya explained, adding that Geoffrey needed to trust her.
The couple then flew to Siberia to meet Varya's mother, and after a successful and happy gathering, Geoffrey finally opened up and shared with Varya how he had spent over two years in prison for dealing drugs when he was younger.
Varya, who lost her own cousin to drugs, said she couldn't believe that Geoffrey had never told her that, and she appeared shocked and distraught.
"If you had told me, I would have never, ever talked to you," Varya admitted to Geoffrey.
Geoffrey asked Varya to consider the successful, mature and responsible man he is now and not the man he used to be, but Varya wasn't sure what to do and asked for some space.
Varya said she doesn't typically believe that people change, but she could tell Geoffrey had realized his mistakes, grown as a person, and was a kind man. She therefore decided to keep dating him, but she forced Geoffrey to come clean to her mother Larissa and brother Sergey as well.
"To hell with this fairytale. I had a feeling something wasn't right... This is exactly what I was afraid of," Larissa told Varya in Russian, before Sergey insisted, "People don't change."
Varya feared her family would never accept Geoffrey, so she contemplated leaving him and ending their relationship once and for all. But a romantic camping trip seemed to change Varya's mind, and she went skinny dipping with her boyfriend.
Geoffrey then booked a hotel room in Siberia for Varya and himself, and Geoffrey asked his girlfriend to sit down with him on a bench.
Geoffrey told Varya that she seemed to accept him for who he is and they had an amazing adventure together. Geoffrey told Varya that she made him a better person and he had learned a lot from her.
"We've grown close, so much closer. I think we've really kind of brought our lives together, and I guess what I'm trying to get to is I want to continue this adventure with you," Geoffrey said before getting down on one knee and presenting Varya with an engagement ring.
"I don't want it to stop. Will you marry me?"
ADVERTISEMENT
Varya hesitated and then responded, "I want to say that you're an absolutely amazing, wonderful man. And we spent great time here in Russia. Maybe we are going too quick?"
"So you're basically saying no?" Geoffrey asked, before Varya confirmed she was saying no "for right now" since she wasn't ready to leave everything behind in Russia.
Geoffrey said he never thought in a million years Varya would turn him down, and so he could barely look at her. Geoffrey later returned to America feeling "defeated" and "hurt."
But Varya couldn't believe Geoffrey was going to give up on their relationship just because she wasn't ready to get engaged.
Geoffrey attempted to leave Varya in the past and move on, so he took his best friend Mary out on a date in order to see if they could spark romance between them again. (Geoffrey and Mary once tried to date but things didn't work out).
While Geoffrey started falling for Mary and could picture a future with her, he said Varya continued to text and message him.
"I don't know what she expects," Geoffrey said, adding that Varya's messages confused him. "She wasn't ready. I want somebody who's ready and is going to put her heart and soul [into the relationship]... I guess we're just not compatible."
Suddenly, Varya was shown arriving in the United States on a tourist visa. Varya said she missed Geoffrey and still cared about him, and she set out to prove she was serious about him and their relationship so they could hopefully get back together.
"I am here for Geoffrey; I love him a lot," Varya told the cameras, suggesting she'd take back her engagement ring if Geoffrey was willing to offer it to her again.
Varya intended to stay in America for two weeks, but it had been weeks since she last spoke to Geoffrey. Varya hoped Geoffrey was going to let her stay with him.
"I took three planes and traveled over 20 hours to win Geoffrey back," Varya said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Varya had some serious butterflies on the way to Geoffrey's house, and then she finally showed up and rang his doorbell. When Geoffrey saw her again, his mouth dropped open and he just said, "Oh God."
"What are you doing here?" Geoffrey asked.
"I came here for you! It's a surprise!" Varya gushed. "Are you happy?"
"I'm very surprised actually," Geoffrey noted.
"I missed you so much!" Varya said.
Mary was inside Geoffrey's house, and she appeared totally shocked and upset when she saw Varya standing outside the door. In a matter of moments, Varya and Mary argued and exchanged insults, and their fighting continued later on at a bar.
Geoffrey and Varya woke up in bed with each other the next day, and he acknowledged it looked bad. Geoffrey said he had doubts lingering in the back of his head about Varya because he didn't want to get hurt again, but he clearly still loved her.
Geoffrey then showed Varya pieces of his life through sightseeing, and she also met his two adult sons in college, Paxton and Dakota, who ultimately determined Varya was good for their father.
During a subsequent dinner cruise around the Tennessee River, Geoffrey told Varya, "I love you. I've always loved you and never stopped loving you."
"I tried to cover it up with another woman," Geoffrey confessed. "But once you showed up at my door, the emotions I was trying to block all came up, and they are real."
Varya joked, "Where's my ring?!"
ADVERTISEMENT
Later on, Geoffrey and Varya went on a hike, and Geoffrey said spending time with her had rekindled all of his old feelings, maybe even more so.
"Varya, I didn't realize how much I truly loved you and how much I truly missed you until you said 'surprise' at my doorstep. I made a wish and the wish was for you to be a part of my family," Geoffrey said while getting down on one knee with an engagement ring in hand.
Varya giggled and broke down into tears and revealed, "Our wishes are completely the same!"
"Will you marry me?" Geoffrey asked.
"Yes!" Varya yelled with glee, before accepting her engagement ring back.
Geoffrey told Varya that she made him happy, and with that being said, the pair were engaged!
It then became time for Varya to leave the United States, and Geoffrey said he didn't want to be away from Varya while they waited eight months to potentially a year for a K-1 visa to be approved.
Varya acknowledged the distance between them was going to be "painful," but Geoffrey said he was so happy for the future and what was to come.
Geoffrey noted eight months was going to be nothing compared to a lifetime with Varya and he knew they'd be together in the end. Geoffrey said he looked forward to having kids and grandkids with Varya.
So did the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple stay together or have they broken up? What's the latest on Varya and Geoffrey?
Varya told fans in late May in a 10-minute video on her YouTube channel she traveled to the United States three months after Geoffrey left her in Russia.
Although Geoffrey suggested he had ghosted Varya and ignored the majority of her text messages once he got back home, Varya claimed she and Geoffrey were "constantly in touch" during that time.
ADVERTISEMENT
Varya said Geoffrey had given her every reason to believe there was still hope for their relationship, and she didn't seem to think she was taking that much of a risk in visiting him.
"Of course he was upset with my decision not to accept his proposal, but he told me he loved me, and I knew my feelings were mutual," Varya shared with fans.
"I said, 'Come to Russia again without cameras. Let's spend more time together. You can get along with my friends and my family.' And he said, 'I can't. I have to work. I have my custody battles. I have other court stuff.' Only then, I came up with a brilliant idea to surprise [him in America]."
Geoffrey continued, "This was a complete surprise, 100 percent. I hear people say, 'Oh, this was so staged! This is so fake!' Completely, I was caught in the moment. You saw my [forced] grin on... I didn't know what to do!"
"It felt like my heart went down to my toes," Geoffrey added. "But it was completely in that moment, and Mary was still at my house from the night before, so [that was awkward]."
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via Skype, during the first weekend of May.
About 10 hours of the Tell-All's raw videoconference footage have subsequently leaked out online, and Geoffrey and Varya are not present in any of the footage.
The @FraudedByTLC Instagram account, which is run by a woman named Katrina and covers90 Day Fiance online, also has a podcast called The Fraudcast, which she co-hosts with Hanekawa Dravon, the ex-wife of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 star Benjamin Taylor.
During a recent episode of The Fraudcast, Katrina revealed numerous details about what allegedly went down on the reunion, and said that neither Geoffrey and Varya participated in the Tell-All.
"They are not there," Katrina said.
"Geoffrey was uninvited to the Tell-All -- or not invited, I guess you could say," she added, clarifying that the show's producers never initially invited Geoffrey.
"Varya was asked to come but she wouldn't come without Geoffrey," Katrina shared on the podcast.
Katrina also appeared on Katie Joy's "Without A Crystal Ball" YouTube channel shortly afterward and revealed additional details about Geoffrey and Varya.
Katie asked Katrina about why Geoffrey and Varya weren't at the Tell-All, and Katrina said it was because of the news of several pending abuse charges against Geoffrey that emerged in January -- about a month before Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiered on TLC.
Katrina hadn't heard anything about rumors Geoffrey had asked Varya not to attend since he couldn't be there.
"I do not know where [Varya]'s decision came from. I don't know if she was pressured. That could certainly be possible," Katrina explained.
During his May appearance on the Domenick Nati Show, Geoffrey confirmed producers did not invite him to attend the Tell-All.
"I feel the network has bowed down to the pressure of a few thousand people as opposed to, you know, the 3.3 million people that watch the show, which is unfortunate," Geoffrey said.
ADVERTISEMENT
"We're in a different time now with the whole 'Me Too' movement and whatever, so there's a lot of pressure to cower to the minority in wanting to make sure they're not making the wrong decision, you know?"
When Domenick asked whether there's anything Geoffrey would have liked to say or clear up at the Tell-All, the 90 Day Fiance star replied, "There's a lot on my mind, and I'm going to release my own Tell-All on my YouTube channel... I'm going to let it all be known there. We'll dish out and have several people on to explain a lot of the situations going on."
Since viewers will be left wondering whether Geoffrey and Varya are still together once 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season ends, Geoffrey and Varya have teased they will publicly announce their relationship status after the Tell-All airs and discuss it in their own Tell-All they will be releasing.
However, based on the details of the charges Geoffrey is currently facing from a June 2019 incident, it wouldn't seem he and Varya are still together now.
Multiple women have made numerous accusations against Geoffrey -- who has been married four times -- over the years, but he is currently facing charges he attacked a former live-in girlfriend in June 2019.
Since Geoffrey was living with another girlfriend in June 2019 -- which is believed to be after he returned from visiting Varya overseas -- it is assumed his romance with Varya must have ended by then.
In February, Geoffrey appeared in court in Tennessee and pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and vandalism.
As far as the June 2019 incident goes, the alleged victim -- Geoffrey's then-girlfriend, a 30-year-old woman he lived with who has not been identified by name -- accused him of physically attacking her in the home they had shared, according to the Knox News Sentinel.
Geoffrey, however, insists his ex-girlfriend has made the allegations to sabotage his ongoing custody battle involving a different woman, Geoffrey's estranged fourth wife (the couple is not formally divorced yet).
Geoffrey told Domenick he believes he will absolutely beat the charges and expects nothing less than to walk away fully exonerated.
According to the petition Geoffrey's ex-girlfriend filed when seeking an order of protection, Geoffrey "repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home," the Knox News Sentinel reported.
ADVERTISEMENT
"He dragged me through the house by my hair and continued throwing my body into walls and furniture. I know this because of blood on my walls, furniture, etc."
Geoffrey also allegedly disabled the ex-girlfriend's phone before she took off to a neighbor's house and called the police from there.
Geoffrey was reportedly arrested that night, and the woman sought medical treatment at a local hospital, where she was told she had suffered a concussion.
In addition, Geoffrey -- who also has an extensive prior criminal record -- is also reportedly accused of "pushing, hitting, choking" and verbally threatening the woman on four other occasions dating back to September 2018.
On Katie's YouTube show, she asked Katrina why TLC still opted to keep Geoffrey and Varya in90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season given reports of Geoffrey's most recent criminal charges surfaced a month before the season premiered in February.
"The reason is because his stuff was pending. A lot of the charges came out, like, they happened after he filmed, and so stuff was pending... up to the airdate," Katrina said.
"I think TLC was hoping it would be resolved, because he had some court dates in that month before the show premiered, but they had way too much footage of him and way too many episodes that [were already edited and completed] already to want to take him out. So that ultimately I think was the decision that led them to keep him in."
However, Katrina said while TLC felt it would be too difficult to re-edit 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season to exclude Geoffrey and Varya, she noted the network has not included the couple on90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, which is filmed and edited in a more timely manner and features former 90 Day Fiance franchise cast members offering commentary on Before the 90 Days' episodes.
"You will notice they are not on [90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk]," Katrina added. "So they left him on the show... but they are parting ways with him, or distancing themselves in other ways. I think that's how [TLC] is handling it."
Katie then asked Katrina to discuss whether Geoffrey has had new girlfriends since his romance with Varya, and Katrina noted the allegations against him from June 2019 were not made by Varya but rather a different woman who was his girlfriend at the time.
"[The allegations] occurred after his filming with Varya, and this person is someone he's been involved with..." Katrina began.
ADVERTISEMENT
"For a very long time," Katie interjected.
"Yeah, so," Katrina replied.
"Did he have that going on when he went to go see Varya?" Katie questioned.
Katrina nodded her head and responded, "It appears that way... And he is not divorced."