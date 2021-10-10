Corey and Evelin initially assumed Evelin would move to the United States, but she didn't like Washington and demanded Corey move to Ecuador if he wanted to continue their relationship.
Corey therefore reluctantly quit his job and left his family and friends -- all for love.
"I had a hard time adjusting to life in Engabao... I didn't speak Spanish and I wanted to get married, but Evelin wasn't as ready," Corey recalled.
Evelin admitted it was never her dream to get married, and so they had to work through some issues, including the sudden and unexpected passing of Corey's father back at home.
Following his father's death, Corey proposed marriage to Evelin and she accepted a ring. Corey said things were going "pretty smooth" with Evelin but she was dragging her feet to set a wedding date.
Corey had also promised Evelin that he'd learn Spanish and engage more with her friends, family and Engabao locals.
"Nothing of that was happening, so I wasn't ready to marry him yet," Evelin shared. "I didn't [think] you were ready either, [Corey]."
Corey said Evelin decided to go on a break and he interpreted her decision as a breakup.
Evelin called it just "a break," but Corey viewed it as being dumped because she had allegedly kicked him out of their home and told him to never come back.
Evelin explained that she wanted Corey to put more effort into their relationship and show he could follow through with all of the things he had promised her. Corey, however, acknowledged he was "devastated and heartbroken" and things weren't right in his head.
Corey therefore recalled taking a trip to Peru and seeing another woman named Jenny, before eventually returning to Ecuador.
Corey and Evelin then got stuck quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Evelin was angry about his time with Jenny, saying they'd never be together if they weren't forced to be in lockdown together.
Corey insisted he only hung out with Jenny for four days, but Evelin said there was more to the story that Corey came out with once she began pressuring him for more information.
"I asked, 'Are you having sex with this woman?' And then he's like, 'Oh, no, like, I tried it once, but I couldn't get it up.' Whether his d-ck worked or not, he still put himself in a position where that was an option," Evelin explained.
"But I appreciated Corey telling me the whole truth so that we can start new and without secrets."
Corey and Evelin were shown re-opening their bar in Engabao after six months of it being shutdown due to COVID-19, and Corey insisted the pandemic had made his relationship with Evelin stronger.
Evelin still seemed angry over his "girl-hunting mission" in Peru, but she chose to forgive Corey since he wouldn't stop giving her "puppy eyes every day."
ADVERTISEMENT
Evelin then confirmed she and Corey had a date set for their wedding and the ceremony was scheduled to take place in five months. The couple was planning their wedding, but Evelin said it was hard to trust Corey completely, even though she definitely still loved him.
Evelin was justified in not trusting Corey entirely because he admitted he had been keeping something from her in regards to his romance with Jenny and what actually happened between them.
"When Evelin discovers new information that I withheld from her, yeah, it's gonna be bad. It's gonna be really bad," Corey admitted.
When Corey and Evelin met with a wedding planner, Corey realized their wedding -- which was scheduled for five months from that point -- was going to be really expensive, and Evelin said Corey would be paying for everything.
Evelin wanted the best of the best, but Corey argued they could plan a nice wedding for not thousands and thousands of dollars. He even tried to convince her to wear his sister's previously-worn white bridesmaid dress.
Evelin admitted she didn't even appreciate the thought and found Corey's "cheap" gesture embarrassing. Evelin's sisters thought Corey had "some nerve" to pull a move like that, and Evelin felt insulted.
Evelin later went to a local wedding dress designer's shop in Ecuador, and when she tried on dresses, she freaked out a little bit because everything was beginning to feel so real.
Evelin's sisters acknowledged how much Evelin had changed for Corey.
"I'd feel different wearing this wedding dress if I felt sure Corey is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with. And at this moment, I don't feel that way," Evelin said, referencing Corey's fling with a woman in Peru.
Evelin even toasted champagne with her sisters "to having regrets."
Evelin shared with her sisters how Corey had presented that woman in Peru, Jenny, as his "girlfriend" to other people.
Corey apparently explained to Evelin at the time that it was a translation error because he had only known the woman for a week and the same word for "girlfriend" and "friend" is used in English.
ADVERTISEMENT
Evelin's sisters said they didn't trust Corey at all and Evelin was "crazy" for marrying a cheater. They weren't convinced Corey was fully invested in his relationship, and they called him "fake."
After Lipsy and Lesly said they didn't agree with Evelin marrying Corey, Evelin announced, "Well, now I have to tell you something. The truth of the matter is, one year ago, Corey and I went to Guayaquil and got married."
Evelin's sisters had shocked looks on their faces and were angry both about the wedding and about the fact Evelin had lied to them.
"Otherwise, he couldn't stay [in the country]," Evelin explained.
Evelin elaborated, "I don't think I was ready to marry Corey, but Corey's visa was expiring and we were in a good time in our relationship with no other way for him to stay here in the country with me. So I agreed to marry him."
Footage then flashed back to June 11, 2019, when Evelin and Corey exchanged vows in what appeared to be an office in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
Evelin and Corey were even wearing casual clothes, and Evelin said it was mostly "a last-minute decision."
After Evelin and Corey tied the knot, Evelin said "mixed emotions" rushed through her mind and her heart and she started crying.
"I didn't want Corey to feel bad about it, but I couldn't stop myself. I cry," Evelin said.
Evelin told her sisters that she hadn't told a soul about the wedding, and she asked Corey to do the same.
Evelin said Corey had pressured her to tell her family but she just wasn't ready yet. Evelin also revealed that she kept the news under wraps because her family would never approve of her getting a divorce.
"I wasn't ready for everyone to know because if [the marriage] wasn't good, in secrecy, we could get divorce," Evelin admitted.
Corey was therefore legally married to Evelin, even though they were on a break, when he started seeing or dating Jenny in Peru.
Evelin's sister Lesly demanded to know the whole history of Corey's romance with Jenny in Peru, and Corey explained he had a broken heart at the time and was trying to get over Evelin after she had married but dumped him.
Lesley said even if Evelin had asked for space, the couple was married and so Corey never should have gone off with another woman. Corey wished he had Evelin's sisters' blessing, but Corey told the cameras that they didn't even know half of the real story.
"I never, not even once, said, 'Corey, go and try with every freaking hooker," Evelin told her husband.
"Why do you think that's what I was doing? That's not true," Corey said.
Corey was really afraid to tell Evelin the truth about his former fling, and Evelin scolded him and told him to eat the bull penis as a punishment for trying to "stick [his d-ck]" into Peruvians.
Evelin's sisters said they'd never forget what Corey did but they would always be there for Evelin.
"If you hurt her, I am going to kill you, for real," Lesly told Corey.
Evelin finally came clean to her family about her secret marriage, and everyone was shocked and a little disappointed, although it was clear they would continue supporting Evelin.
Afterward, Corey came clean about what really happened in Peru -- but to his paul Raul and not Evelin.
Corey revealed his romance with Jenny was actually "serious" and the pair had, in fact, been "intimate."
Corey told Raul -- who is also close friends with Evelin -- that his relationship with Jenny was "a little more serious than I let on."
"It was serious," Corey admitted, "like, she introduced me to her family. We were actually going to get a place together."
Evelin thought Corey and Jenny's fling was "a one-night thing," according to Corey, and so he anticipated Evelin would "freak out" upon learning the truth.
Corey told Raul that he got stuck in Ecuador amid the coronavirus-pandemic shutdown and so he and Evelin mended their relationship during quarantine and he stopped talking to Jenny.
"I lied to Evelin when I told her I wasn't intimate with Jenny," Corey confessed.
Corey continued, "I never actually fully ended things with Jenny [although] I cut communication... for many months. I didn't reach out to her anymore once I realized me and Evelin had an opportunity to fix our relationship."
So what are the spoilers on Corey and Evelin's relationship? Is the90 Day Fiance couple still married or have they split up?
Evelin lashed out at Corey on Instagram in late September and suggested their relationship is over.
The couple's relationship apparently fell apart as Evelin watched recent 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episodes and discovered Corey had been lying to her about the extent of his relationship with Jenny.
Evelin took to her Instagram Story and put Corey on blast in a series of posts, saying, "You can never trust [a] man, even the ones that play to be good, pretend to be Mormon, talk about values. Be afraid of the devil [dressed] as a sheep."
ADVERTISEMENT
Evelin continued, "It's hard watching [these] new episodes because it reveals to me how much this guy lied."
"He [swore] to me that he [met] her just for a few days, he look in my eyes and [swore] upon his dad who passed away, he [swore] on his family, on our pets. I'm disgusted."
Evelin revealed she had "asked to get the divorce" papers signed and Corey "refused."
"How can he say he was sure things were over[?]" Evelin questioned. "If you go [through] his IG, he was still posting pictures with me and love messages all the time when he was with her even! Trash!"
"She knew damn well who I and [Corey] were," she added of Jenny. "And yes, you will see that trash too cause he brought her into filming without me knowing!"
Evelin continued in her Instagram Stories rant, "There's still a lot more to find out and what's crazy to me is that I [thought] he gave me all the truth already but, no."
"I'm slowly unveiling it as the season goes on. He didn't [get] stuck here in quarantine, he forced himself into my house. He asked to stay for a few days. I said, 'OK,' so he stayed in the other room, but every day [he tried] to be with me till I finally [gave] in."
Evelin said Corey could have returned to the United States "but he never care [sic]."
"He could have [told] me the truth at the beginning, but no, he decided to wait for the cameras to film it. He gave that to the producers, without me having a [say] in any of it!" Evelin complained.
"So my advice is [Corey], go and eat a bunch of balls soup and hopefully one day you'll be a man and not a lying coward!"
The balls soup was in reference to the time Evelin's two sisters had tricked Corey into eating a soup made with bull penis, which Corey found to be totally unappetizing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Corey responded to Evelin's outburst on his own Instagram account a few days later.
"Evelin made a statement a few days ago and I thought I would wait to make a response... here is my response," Corey began his post on September 29.
"Being in a long distance relationship is not easy. Being in a long distance relationship from 2 different countries isn't easy. Being on national and international TV for the world to judge that relationship isn't any easier."
"I have to say given all that me and Evelin have been through it definitely shows just how strong that relationship has been!" he explained.
"7 years is a long time. I wouldn't trade it for anything. I love and have always loved Evelin sincerely. I never knew that one could feel so strong for another. I have made mistakes that I wish I could take back. I will work to be the best version of me possible and use those mistakes to become better!"
Corey went on to apologize to Evelin for lying to and hurting her.
"Evelin I am sorry for the stress I have put you through. You have all rights to be upset with me. I don't blame you for expressing those feelings. I want you to know that you are the world's most beautiful girl! I love you with all my heart please never forget that," he concluded.
Corey also added the following hashtags to his post: #loveyou #relationship #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #coreyandevelin #coreyrathgeber.
Before all the drama went down, Corey explained why he and Evelin had a secret wedding in September 2021 on Instagram.
"The production team was not made aware of this because we had just finished filming our first season," explained Corey, who initially starred on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way with Evelin.
"At the time we were not in talks with filming again. So we didn't feel obligated to inform them. It was a very private and special moment for us!"
Corey said the entire marriage process only took "a few hours" and "that was it."
ADVERTISEMENT
"We were married! It was a very special and surreal moment shared only with the one I love! I am happy and so [grateful]. I will never forget that wonderful and crazy experience," Corey shared.
Corey revealed that he did eventually tell one cast member about his secret marriage, which apparently turned out to be a big mistake.
"Unfortunately, she preceded to tell everyone and attempted to make it as public as possible," Corey claimed of the mystery woman whom Evelin had once considered a friend.
Evelin also opened up about their big secret on September 16 via Instagram Stories.
"Back in 2019, when we were done filming, after we were on TV... Corey and I's relationship was in the best moment ever. He did that amazing proposal that you all remember, and so I did say 'yes' and we were doing so good," Evelin said at the time.
"He agreed to stay in the country and so I agreed to get married. So we did it. It was a private moment just for me and him, no one was aware."
Evelin insisted she's "not an actress" and so she wouldn't be able to pretend or fake what the couple had gone through together.
Evelin said once she and Corey were ready to share the news, they decided to film the new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
"You guys are seeing how everything goes... I'm very honest... It was our right to keep it private until now when we're giving it to you."
Around that time, Corey and Evelin's relationship was thriving. Corey even gushed about his wife during a Q&A session with fans.
When asked what he loves most about Evelin, he replied, "Her strength, her beauty, her motivation to achieve greatness. Evelin is the best woman I have ever known."
One Instagram user asked, "Will Evelin come live in the USA one day?"
ADVERTISEMENT
And Corey replied, "I can only hope. [Fingers crossed]."
Corey wouldn't reveal whether he's currently in Ecuador or the U.S. due to his current NDA contract.
However, Corey went on to boast about how Evelin "looks better than ever" after she was able to gain a little weight from her previous 82-84 pounds.
On September 7, Corey posted a couple of photos of himself and Evelin kissing on the beach.
"I never thought the day of planning a wedding with you would come!" Corey captioned the images."
Corey also posted pictures of the couple smiling and posing on the beach in Engabao on July 16, suggesting the couple is still living in Ecuador together.
"Beach walks in the sunset," Corey captioned the slideshow.
"It all feels like a dream and there is no one else in this world I'd rather take this step with!"