Elizabeth and Andrei first met face to face in Dublin, Ireland, where Elizabeth was visiting and Andrei was working as a bouncer at the time. The pair fell fast and hard for each other.
Elizabeth was a 27-year-old from Tampa, FL, and Andrei was a 31-year-old from Chisinau, Moldova, when he came to America on a K-1 visa in September 2017.
Elizabeth's family didn't really like Andrei from the start because they thought he was rude and controlling, but Elizabeth was crazy about her man and decided to marry him in October 2017.
Elizabeth then learned she was pregnant in May 2018, which was about six months after the fifth season of 90 Day Fiance finished airing on television.
Elizabeth and Andrei confirmed pregnancy rumors in October 2018 and then Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? showed Elizabeth pregnant and stressing about financial issues given Andrei had yet to nail down a full-time job.
Elizabeth gushed about loving married life and she and Andrei were in the process of moving into a new home together in Florida, a three-bedroom house Elizabeth's father owned and was allowing them to stay in rent-free until they could figure out their finances since Andrei had yet to land a full-time job as a truck driver.
But Elizabeth and Andrei were at odds when it came to how much involvement Elizabeth's family members would have in their lives and raising the baby.
Elizabeth's loved ones were also concerned because Andrei had yet to land a job and had no career goals.
It also didn't help the couple's relationship that Elizabeth's sister and sister-in-law viewed Andrei as "an assh-le" since he didn't allow either of them to attend the gender-revealing ultrasound.
Chuck also felt he was being taken advantage of financially, and so his dynamic with Andrei grew tense over time. Andrei didn't want to be indebted to Chuck or have to follow his rules and so he turned down multiple job offers and told Elizabeth not to ask Chuck for money.
Elizabeth and Andrei welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they named Eleanor Louise, on January 3, 2019.
On a late April episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined on TLC, Andrei complained about Elizabeth buying clothes online when they didn't even have money for groceries.
"My dad has basically cut my pay in half each week, and it's really taken a toll on us because this is our main source of income. I am the breadwinner right now in our family," Elizabeth said of her real estate job during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Eleanor was eight months old and Elizabeth and Andrei had been married for three years.
Elizabeth said they had moved into a single-family home and she was back working with her father in real estate full-time. Andrei revealed he wasn't working and was a stay-at-home dad.
Their financial situation apparently hadn't improved, but Elizabeth said it was nice they at least saved money on childcare and Eleanor got to spend a lot of time with her father.
The couple seemed happy until Andrei dropped a bomb on Elizabeth's family -- and on Chuck's birthday -- that they'd be having a second wedding in Moldova for his family and friends "in about a month."
Elizabeth couldn't believe Andrei wasn't going to allow more time for her family to plan for the trip so they could attend her second wedding.
Elizabeth told the cameras she was "dumbfounded" and mad that Andrei had brought the second wedding up prematurely, without talking to her first. Elizabeth claimed she had "no idea" Andrei wanted to have a second wedding "so soon."
Andrei told Elizabeth's family that he wasn't going to wait for them and if they couldn't make it, the wedding was going to happen anyway. Elizabeth's family was upset about Andrei's expectations and the "unrealistic timing" of his wedding.
"Andrei has a bad track record, and now my family is going to be even more pissed," Elizabeth noted, later adding that it seemed Andrei made last-minute wedding plans in the hope her family wouldn't be able to attend.
Andrei also expected Chuck to pay for the wedding, which shocked and upset Elizabeth.
When Elizabeth asked Chuck to pay for the wedding, Chuck wasn't surprised at all, but he said he was disappointed Andrei didn't approach him and ask him like a man.
Chuck agreed to pay because he said he loves Elizabeth and wanted to see her happy, but Elizabeth was clearly hurting on the inside.
"The relationship between Andrei and my dad has never been good, and I'm always caught in the middle. I really think asking my dad for this money will create even more tension between him and Andrei. I feel like all the weight is on my shoulders, and it doesn't feel good inside," Elizabeth told the cameras.
Once Elizabeth and Andrei arrived in Moldova and began planning their wedding, Andrei's brother Radu's wife told Elizabeth she must convert from Baptist to Christian orthodox in order to marry in Andrei's church, which was a big deal to Elizabeth.
While it was nice for the couple to reunite with Andrei's parents, Elizabeth noticed Andrei began acting more macho and alpha around his family.
Andrei, for example, suggested women in Moldova are superior to American women because they work and still take care of a household and children.
Elizabeth criticized her husband for being "the man of the household" without actually working or having a job, but Andrei countered, "I am [the man of the house]."
"But I thought you're a hard worked from Moldova, right?" Elizabeth asked with sarcasm.
"Don't insult me like this in front of my parents. It's good that they don't understand," Andrei said.
Elizabeth said she didn't like this "chauvinistic" side of Andrei when he spoke about Moldovan housewives and traditional roles considering he's a stay-at-home dad in America. She thought it was too early in their trip to be insulting each other.
But it only got worse from there.
Elizabeth and Andrei subsequently toured wedding venues in Moldova to get the ball rolling on their wedding plans, and Andrei snapped at his wife for being "OCD" and "annoying."
Elizabeth wasn't happy with the venue they saw during the first stop on their tour, and she said Andrei wasn't being patient with her. When she was trying to explain to the cameras what she wanted out of her wedding, Andrei kept interrupting her and Elizabeth asked him to stop.
"You're f-cking annoying me," Andrei told Elizabeth.
"You're annoying!" Elizabeth yelled back.
"You shut up," Andrei snapped back. "Don't f-cking tell me to do this now."
"You shut up," Elizabeth responded.
Elizabeth told Andrei that she had every right to speak her thoughts, and she wondered if being in Moldova was changing her husband's attitude and personality. But Andrei told the cameras that Elizabeth needed to step down from her "high horse" and relax.
The couple, however, fell in love with their second option for a wedding venue and the excitement brought Elizabeth and Andrei back together.
Little did Elizabeth know, however, Andrei told his parents he gave Elizabeth's family no notice about the wedding "so they cannot come."
Elizabeth then got baptized in Andrei's church, which Andrei said was going to bring them closer together as parents and in faith.
Andrei's loved ones, however, criticized him for not being the breadwinner in America, which seemingly brought out the worst in Andrei. Elizabeth was also raised to put a man in his place, and so she wasn't afraid to embarrass her husband in front of his loved ones.
Elizabeth and Andrei then picked up Chuck and Elizabeth's brother Charlie at the airport in Moldova, and Andrei was worried Elizabeth's loved ones would offend his parents with their outspoken, blunt and outgoing personalities.
The guys still had "a lot of question marks" about who Andrei is, and they were interested to observe him in his comfort zone and natural environment.
Andrei pointed out the language barrier was actually going to be a positive because "the stupid stuff" Elizabeth's family would probably say wouldn't register in his parents' minds.
Andrei shared with Chuck and Charlie he once worked as a detective in Moldova. Before he left for Ireland -- where he met Elizabeth -- he was working as a policeman but apparently found the job "hard and stressful."
Andrei said the work conditions were not up to his standards and the force apparently treated people poorly so he came a bouncer in Ireland.
Elizabeth's family asked Andrei why he would leave his home country and family to live somewhere like Ireland, and Andrei replied by saying he had gotten into a little trouble once -- without revealing what he did or what happened.
"Maybe it's me being an overprotective dad, but what I found a little strange was why he would leave his career and move to a foreign country. There are a lot of red flags there," Chuck told the cameras.
Elizabeth said Andrei had told her that he moved to Ireland because his cousin had a job for him there.
"I don't know why he's being so evasive about it, but they really need to ease up on a lot of their questions because this isn't a good way to start the night," Elizabeth said.
And Andrei complained in a confessional, "Whatever happened in my past is my business, and Chuck and Charlie should leave it alone. I told Elizabeth that I left for Ireland to get a better job. That's what everyone should know, and that's the end of the conversation."
The group then discussed Andrei's being a stay-at-home dad, and Andrei's family didn't like the idea because they believe a man should provide for his family. Chuck said he had offered Andrei multiple jobs that Andrei turned down due to his "pride."
Elizabeth also noted that she wanted Andrei to get a job and his stay-at-home father position was only supposed to be temporary.
Andrei told Elizabeth that they had agreed on their situation and she was okay with it up until now, but Elizabeth pointed out she's allowed to change her mind and Andrei was ignoring everyone at the table.
"He's like, 'If you're not happy, then why are you married to me?' And that's just not fair," Elizabeth said.
Elizabeth was clearly upset and told Andrei that she didn't even want a second wedding. Andrei subsequently called Elizabeth "unstable" and suggested her behavior was "dumb." At this point, he didn't know what their future held.
Andrei confronted Elizabeth the morning after her father Chuck and brother Charlie had arrived in Moldova and asked if she wanted a second wedding, and Elizabeth replied, "I just want to be happy."
Elizabeth told the cameras she was "over the fighting and the bickering."
Elizabeth told Andrei that he was stressing her out and adding to everyone's plate, but Andrei had been hoping his wife would defend him and his job of taking care of their daughter Eleanor.
Andrei told Elizabeth they couldn't just leave their child home alone every day and he's the perfect person to watch Eleanor given he's the father. Andrei wished Elizabeth would admit that to her family and not claim he plays video games all day.
"We're doing good. All of our bills are paid and we have a great life, so who f-cking cares?" Andrei asked Elizabeth.
But Elizabeth thought Andrei had become "too comfortable" and "a homebody" as a result of being a stay-at-home dad.
"That's not the man I married," Elizabeth noted.
Elizabeth was tired of talking about her relationship issues in front of her family, but Andrei said he felt "pursued" by her relatives "all the time." Elizabeth said Andrei was going to be in her family members' lives "forever, hopefully."
Andrei pointed out the word "hopefully" with frustration, as if Elizabeth would be willing to leave him, and then Elizabeth called her husband "impossible." Andrei just dubbed Elizabeth impossible right back.
Elizabeth admitted she'd be okay with skipping the second wedding if it wasn't even going to be enjoyable.
Later on, Andrei, Elizabeth and their families went out for a big dinner, and Elizabeth hoped there wouldn't be any "mishaps."
But Charlie and Chuck probed more into Andrei's past and asked why Andrei had such a problem with them trying to learn more about him. Andrei said the questions were "offensive," and Elizabeth said Andrei was getting so defensive that it did seem like he was hiding something.
Charlie scolded his sister for not speaking up and defending her family, and Andrei told Charlie to "shut the f-ck up," which prompted Charlie to say, "You shut the f-ck up."
Andrei and Charlie then stood up at the table and Andrei asked to take their issues outside. Andrei then got into Charlie's face and the men got physical at the table, with Elizabeth yelling at them both to stop.
Are Elizabeth and Andrei still together or has the90 Day Fiance couple split?
Elizabeth and Andrei are definitely still together, married and going strong.
In early August, Elizabeth gushed on Instagram about how her husband had thrown her a surprise 30th birthday party.
"My wonderful husband and family arranged a 30th Birthday surprise party for me and I wouldn't have had it any other way," she captioned multiple videos and pictures from the celebration, which included a lot of balloons and Elizabeth's family.
Andrei also posted about the event on his own account, sharing numerous photos of the couple from her family celebration that eventually turned into a romantic date night out.
"Happy 30th birthday wife! celebrated for a week, it felt amazing for the soul, not so good for the liver...#birthdaygirl #wife #familytime #tlc #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #fun #90dayfiancepillowtalk @elizabethpotthast," he wrote alongside the images.
On July 23, Andrei posted a video on his Instagram Stories in which he and Elizabeth were in the car and he wished his wife a happy birthday. The video proceeded to show Andrei taking Elizabeth out for a fancy dinner to celebrate.
And several days earlier, Elizabeth shared two photos in which she and Andrei were playfully posing with each other.
In a July 23 joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, Elizabeth and Andrei said it's been a lot to watch back 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season so far with all of their fights but there are also moments that remind them of their love for each other.
"I don't think I am rude. We are loving each other," Andrei said, before Elizabeth backed her husband by saying men in his culture are very "blunt" and "cutthroat."
Elizabeth said she knew where Andrei was coming from most of the time and understood him.
"I know that it's not a jab at me or intentionally being rude to me. I think that's just his voice and his accent, and him being a man. When you throw that in together, it comes off as him being rude, but I don't take it that way," Elizabeth explained, although she subsequently admitted Andrei can be very rude sometimes.
Elizabeth also acknowledged she and Andrei shouldn't tell each other to "shut up" because talking to each other that way is disrespectful.
"I don't know one couple that will never have a disagreement," Andrei said. "I bet everyone has disagreements and they are so much worse than ours."
Elizabeth agreed no relationship is perfect and people can't be lovey-dovey with each other at all times.
"I know my husband and I know he wouldn't purposely try to put me down. I think he's just such a strong person and he comes off really mean to me at times, but I understand what he's saying," Elizabeth explained.
Elizabeth confirmed in that moment Andrei is still her "husband," and Andrei pointed out that the editing puts him "in a bad light" because 90 Day Fiance doesn't really show it when Elizabeth treats him poorly.
"She does it too," Andrei said. "She's very stubborn."
When asked to reveal some things about Elizabeth viewers don't already know from watching the show, Andrei replied, "I think she's a sweetheart, I think she's loving. But she can [lose her temper]. I am handling it. I think I have trained her, I guess."
"No, you mean I trained you," Elizabeth argued with a laugh.
"Andrei is such an amazing father and he's super, super sweet and he's actually a really goofy person at heart, and he has such a soft spot for people in his heart that he loves dearly... I feel like you don't see enough of that side."
Elizabeth then pointed out Andrei truly is "a sweet guy" and she called her "baby" romantic as well.
There is also a lot of evidence on social media Elizabeth and Andrei are still happily married.
On July 23, Elizabeth posted a video of herself kissing, dancing and flirting with Andrei in their bathing suits on Instagram.
Elizabeth set out to prove to her haters that she doesn't photoshop her photos and they are both fit and look great. She also added the hashtag "#sexyhusband."
Several days earlier, Elizabeth shared a slideshow of photos featuring herself with Andrei and Eleanor, and she captioned it, "Sunday is our favorite day. #thecastravets #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter @andrei19861."
Elizabeth and Andrei also celebrated her nephew's first birthday party together on July 5 and had some family fun on the Fourth of July. Elizabeth captioned a series of photos, "Us."
And going back to June 21, Elizabeth sweetly wished Andrei a happy Father's Day on Instagram along with a red heart emoji.
On June 8, Elizabeth shared a photo of Andrei picking her up in their pool and kissing her.
"Happy National Best Friends Day to my bestest friend ever. My husband. I love you baby!" Elizabeth wrote alongside the image.
Elizabeth's Instagram is filled with family photos going back months and months, from Elizabeth and Andrei taking hikes together to just lounging on their couch with their daughter.
Andrei has similar photos on his own Instagram account, showing he's a happy family man.
In a May 19 video, he and Elizabeth broke it down dancing in their living room, saying they were excited to film 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season.