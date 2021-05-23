Elizabeth was 27 years old and Andrei was 31 when he moved to America on a K-1 visa in September 2017. Elizabeth's family didn't like Andrei because they thought he was rude and controlling and might be after a Green Card.
However, Elizabeth and Andrei decided to get married in October 2017, and then they announced they were expecting their first child in October 2018.
Elizabeth gave birth to a baby girl, Eleanor Louise, on January 3, 2019.
On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Eleanor was eight months old and Elizabeth and Andrei had been married for three years, and they were planning a second wedding in Moldova, Andrei's native country.
Elizabeth said she saw a "chauvinistic" side of Andrei in his home country that she didn't like, and Andrei snapped at his wife multiple times during wedding planning to "shut up." Andrei accused his wife of being "OCD" and "annoying."
Charlie and Andrei also nearly fist-fought at a restaurant, which Elizabeth called "outrageous and embarrassing." And at one point, Andrei yelled at Chuck and Charlie to just pack their bags and leave Moldova.
Elizabeth considered canceling her second wedding because she was horrified by Andrei and Charlie's behavior, but Andrei ended up apologizing to both his wife and Elizabeth's father Chuck.
Elizabeth and Andrei therefore enjoyed their lavish and expensive Moldovan wedding -- until Charlie appeared to have a little too much to drink and gave an offensive speech in front of Andrei's family and friends.
"Don't come to America and try to live off my dad," Charlie said. "Don't ask my dad for money, okay?... Come to America and earn your sh-t, okay?!"
Andrei couldn't believe Charlie would try to ruin his big day and make Elizabeth cry at his wedding, but he did have a sweet chat with Chuck, who paid for the entire event.
"I've been rude to you," Andrei confessed to his father-in-law, "but I want from now on, for all of this to work better... for the sake of my daughter and your daughter."
During the Season 5 Tell-All for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth said quarantining with Andrei amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic put a lot of stress and strain on their relationship.
Elizabeth didn't feel Andrei took on all the responsibilities of a stay-at-home dad when Andrei tried to claim he was the "man of the house," and Elizabeth's sister Jenn called Andrei "cold" and "aggressive."
Elizabeth's sister Jenn also accused Andrei of saying he would have Chuck wrapped around his finger in no time.
On the Season 6 premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Andrei had received his real estate license and hoped to make "seven digits" soon.
Andrei planned to ask Chuck, who owns a property management business, for a $100,000 loan so he could start his own business of flipping houses.
Becky thought Andrei was "using" her father and treating him like a bank account, but Chuck rejected Andrei's request anyway.
"That ain't happening," Chuck told Andrei, before telling the cameras he couldn't believe Andrei had "the audacity" to ask for a loan.
Chuck explained his real estate business isn't a game and this is his livelihood; however, he offered Andrei a job, as long as Andrei would be willing to work and get along with Elizabeth's siblings.
Andrei admitted he didn't want to work with Charlie because he's "an arrogant person" who had tried to destroy his wedding in Moldova.
Elizabeth later met with her family for a business meeting, and Becky and Jenn seemed to realize Andrei just wanted to start working and provide for his family.
But at the same time, the girls had been working their way up in the family business to provide for their own children and spouses, and Becky and Jenn thought Andrei was "trying to take the easy way out."
Becky and Jenn told Chuck that they'd be willing to show him the ropes and give him a chance, but Charlie was still waiting for an apology and wasn't about to let Andrei into the family business with open arms.
"I've got one thing to say: f-ck him. If he wants to do this, earn it!" Charlie yelled.
Elizabeth, feeling upset and defeated, then stormed out of the house.
"I've already made up my mind. I'm going to bring [Andrei] in and I want you guys to work with him," Chuck announced to the group, before asking Charlie to meet with Andrei and squash their beef.
Elizabeth admitted she was "so over" the battle between her husband and her family, saying she felt "drained and exhausted" common ground could not be found.
Once Elizabeth got home, Andrei told his wife of Charlie, "He's a very lucky person that he didn't get knocked out and, in fact, he never apologized for what he did. There is no way I am working with that bum in general."
Elizabeth said Charlie's behavior was "inexcusable" but the men needed to bury the hatchet in order to run a successful business. Elizabeth told Andrei that Charlie is a stubborn man who doesn't apologize, but Andrei said he needed to hear Charlie admit he's "a pig."
Andrei explained that he'd be willing to sit down with Charlie but expected an apology or else he'd refuse to work with him going forward.
When the two guys finally met up, Charlie explained that he felt like Andrei and Elizabeth were taking advantage of Chuck and Chuck seemed to favor Elizabeth over his other children. Elizabeth argued, however, she would never take advantage of their father.
Charlie essentially apologized for being disrespectful but said he did not ruin Andrei and Elizabeth's reception. Andrei recalled how Elizabeth had cried on her wedding day and it was "not acceptable."
Charlie said Andrei needed to "humble himself" and not make demands. Andrei told Charlie that he didn't want to be Charlie's friend for life and just wanted to make money for the business and provide for his wife and daughter.
Charlie said he was okay with that and wanted the best for his sister and niece. The conversation therefore went well and the guys apparently buried the hatchet in the moment, but Andrei predicted Charlie would want to see him fail.
"But I am much smarter than him and I have a lot more skills. He is just not on my level," Andrei noted in a confessional.
Andrei then started work with Chuck and Elizabeth said she was excited about the opportunity to be a stay-at-home mom and spend some good quality time with her daughter Eleanor.
Andrei told the cameras he had big plans for his family and getting in the door with Chuck was just "a stepping stone." Andrei was proud to be "the man of the house" and hopefully make a lot of money.
Chuck said he'd consider giving Andrei a loan in the future but Andrei had a lot of work to do first in learning the ropes and proving himself.
And when Chuck took Andrei to his first property, Charlie was inside.
Suddenly, Becky, who serves as Chuck's listening agent, also showed up for the walk-through and wondered why she hadn't been invited and Andrei seemed to be working in her place.
Andrei told Becky that he was going to flip and list the house, but Chuck confirmed Andrei was not going to be one of the listing agents. Becky complained Andrei was trying to take money from her and it wasn't going to happen.
Andrei said he wasn't going to work under Charlie, but Charlie explained this house was his listing and Andrei's only value was going to be handyman work and getting his hands dirty.
Chuck told his children that he didn't like all the drama and he planned to give some of his profits on the new house to Andrei. Chuck assured his kids that Andrei wasn't going to touch their money.
So are Andrei and Elizabeth still together now or has the 90 Day Fiance couple break up?
Elizabeth and Andrei are definitely still together, and their marriage appears to be doing well.
In mid-May, Elizabeth posted a selfie with Andrei on Instagram and called him her "best friend."
And in an early May interview with Us Weekly, Andrei gushed that he and Elizabeth "may be" the next Fixer Upper stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines.
"Things are booming over here in Florida... and the market is up," Andrei said, before Elizabeth mentioned that Chip and Joanna are their "inspiration."
Elizabeth shared how she's "happy" her husband wants a profession in "the same industry" that her family works in.
"He's able to see what I do and learn from it, and I can help him through it," Elizabeth said. "It seems like he's a little bit more motivated and more excited to get out and do stuff."
ADVERTISEMENT
Andrei also posted an adorable video on Instagram Stories in early May showing himself tickling and kissing his daughter. Elizabeth filmed the video and could be heard giggling behind the camera.
On April 25, 2021, which happened to be the day90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth season premiered, Andrei and Elizabeth celebrated at the beach in Seagrove and had some fun in the sun. Andrei called it a "mini vacation" for his family.
And in early April, Elizabeth posted photos of herself posing with Andrei and their daughter in celebration of Easter.
The couple also won 90 Day Fiance: Love Games, which began streaming on Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service in February.
The couple posted a video of themselves popping champagne by the pool of their Florida home in late March.
In late February, Elizabeth uploaded cute "family time" pictures at the beach and gushed about how Eleanor's "daddy is strong" because he was picking up both girls at the same time.
Elizabeth also showed her husband some love on Instagram in February. She shared a photo of them kissing and wrote alongside it, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life! This man right here is everything to me. My lover, my best friend, my protector, my rock & my biggest supporter."