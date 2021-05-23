By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/23/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

[ Spoiler Warning: This contains spoilers revealing whether Elizabeth and Andrei are still together now or if the couple has split up.]

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

So are Andrei and Elizabeth still together now or has the couple break up?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.