Elizabeth was a 27-year-old from Tampa, FL, and Andrei was a 31-year-old from Chisinau, Moldova, when he came to America on a K-1 visa.
Elizabeth and Andrei first met face to face in Dublin, Ireland, where Elizabeth was visiting and Andrei was working as a bouncer at the time. The pair fell fast and hard for each other.
It took time, however, for Elizabeth's family to even warm up to Andrei, as they allegedly found him controlling and disapproved of the couple's hasty decision to wed after knowing each other for such a short amount of time.
But Andrei decided to move to the United States in September 2017 regardless, and then he and Elizabeth tied the knot just one month later.
In May 2018, the couple learned Elizabeth was pregnant, which was about six months after the fifth season of 90 Day Fiance finished airing on television.
In October of that year, Elizabeth's brother-in-law Orlando Davis publicly spilled the beans on his radio show -- apparently on accident -- and revealed Elizabeth and Andrei were expecting their first child together.
Elizabeth and Andrei confirmed the news later that month.
Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? showed Elizabeth pregnant and stressing about financial issues given Andrei had yet to nail down a full-time job.
Elizabeth gushed to the cameras married life was all she had dreamed about "and more," and she and Andrei were in the process of moving into a new home together in Florida, a three-bedroom house Elizabeth's father owned and was allowing them to stay in rent-free until they could figure out their finances since Andrei had yet to land a full-time job as a truck driver.
The couple then appeared on a late April episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined on TLC.
Andrei joked it was "kind of torture" to be around his wife all the time, and Elizabeth said he was driving her crazy too.
"It's kind of putting a strain on our relationship," Elizabeth admitted. "But we're trying to stay positive."
Andrei complained about Elizabeth buying clothes online when they didn't have groceries or much money, and Elizabeth was barely even working because her job is in real estate was in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"My dad has basically cut my pay in half each week, and it's really taken a toll on us because this is our main source of income. I am the breadwinner right now in our family," Elizabeth said.
On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Eleanor was eight months old and Elizabeth and Andrei had been married for three years.
Elizabeth said they had moved into a single-family home and she was back working with her father in real estate full time. Andrei revealed he wasn't working and was a stay-at-home dad.
Their financial situation apparently hadn't improved, but Elizabeth said it was nice they at least saved money on childcare. Elizabeth also liked Eleanor got to spend a lot of time with her father.
The couple seemed happy until Andrei dropped a bomb on Elizabeth's family -- and on Chuck's birthday -- that they'd be having a second wedding in Moldova for his family and friends "in about a month," which left Elizabeth's relatives with barely any time to make preparations and plan for the trip so they could also attend.
Elizabeth told the cameras she was "dumbfounded" and mad that Andrei had brought the second wedding up prematurely, without talking to her first. Elizabeth claimed she had "no idea" Andrei wanted to have a second wedding "so soon."
Andrei told Elizabeth's family that he wasn't going to wait for them and if they couldn't make it, the wedding was going to happen anyway. Elizabeth's family was upset about Andrei's expectations and the "unrealistic timing" of his wedding.
"Andrei has a bad track record, and now my family is going to be even more pissed," Elizabeth noted, later adding that it seemed Andrei made last-minute wedding plans in the hope her family wouldn't be able to attend.
Andrei also expected Chuck to pay for the wedding, which shocked and upset Elizabeth.
When Elizabeth asked Chuck to pay for the wedding, Chuck wasn't surprised at all, but he said he was disappointed Andrei didn't approach him and ask him like a man.
Chuck agreed to pay because he said he loves Elizabeth and wanted to see her happy, but Elizabeth was clearly hurting on the inside.
"The relationship between Andrei and my dad has never been good, and I'm always caught in the middle. I really think asking my dad for this money will create even more tension between him and Andrei. I feel like all the weight is on my shoulders, and it doesn't feel good inside," Elizabeth told the cameras.
Elizabeth also learned Becky and Megan wouldn't be able to go to her wedding because they have families to take care of in the United States.
"But I have an idea how Andrei felt at our first wedding when his family wasn't there. Andrei has made so many sacrifices to be here with me in America, so I feel like I owe this to him, to sacrifice this for him," Elizabeth told the cameras.
Once Elizabeth and Andrei arrived in Moldova and began planning their wedding, Andrei's brother Radu's wife told Elizabeth she must convert from Bapist to Christian orthodox in order to marry in Andrei's church, which was a big deal to Elizabeth.
While it was nice for the couple to reunite with Andrei's parents, Elizabeth noticed Andrei began acting more macho and alpha around his family.
Andrei, for example, suggested women in Moldova are superior to American women because they work and still take care of a household and children.
Elizabeth criticized her husband for being "the man of the household" without actually working or having a job, but Andrei countered, "I am [the man of the house]."
"But I thought you're a hard worked from Moldova, right?" Elizabeth asked with sarcasm.
"Don't insult me like this in front of my parents. It's good that they don't understand," Andrei said.
"I don't know what is going on with Andrei since we arrived," Elizabeth said in a confessional.
Elizabeth said she didn't like this "chauvinistic" side of Andrei when he spoke about Moldovan housewives and traditional roles considering he's a stay-at-home dad in America. She thought it was too early in their trip to be insulting each other.
But it only got worse from there.
Elizabeth and Andrei subsequently toured wedding venues in Moldova to get the ball rolling on their wedding plans, and Andrei snapped at his wife for being "OCD" and "annoying."
Elizabeth wasn't happy with the venue they saw during the first stop on their tour, and she said Andrei wasn't being patient with her. When she was trying to explain to the cameras what she wanted out of her wedding, Andrei kept interrupting her and Elizabeth asked him to stop.
"You're f-cking annoying me," Andrei told Elizabeth.
"You're annoying!" Elizabeth yelled back.
"You shut up," Andrei snapped back. "Don't f-cking tell me to do this now."
Elizabeth told Andrei that she had every right to speak her thoughts, and she wondered if being in Moldova was changing her husband's attitude and personality. But Andrei told the cameras that Elizabeth needed to step down from her "high horse" and relax.
The couple, however, fell in love with their second option for a wedding venue and the excitement brought Elizabeth and Andrei back together.
Little did Elizabeth know, however, Andrei told his parents he gave Elizabeth's family no notice about the wedding "so they cannot come."
Elizabeth then got baptized in Andrei's church, which Andrei said was going to bring them closer together as parents and in faith.
Andrei's loved ones, however, criticized him for not being the breadwinner in America, which seemingly brought out the worst in Andrei.
Andrei told Elizabeth in front of his brother and sister-in-law that the man in a relationship is the "brain" while the woman is the "neck." Elizabeth was raised differently and prepared to put her husband in his place, even if it embarrassed him in front of his loved ones.
So is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together now or have Elizabeth and Andrei broken up?
Elizabeth and Andrei are apparently still together, married and going strong.
In a July 23 joint interview withEntertainment Tonight, Elizabeth and Andrei said it's been a lot to watch back 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season so far with all of their fights but there are also moments that remind them of their love for each other.
"I don't think I am rude. We are loving each other," Andrei said, before Elizabeth backed her husband by saying men in his culture are very "blunt" and "cutthroat."
Elizabeth said she knew where Andrei was coming from most of the time and understood him.
"I know that it's not a jab at me or intentionally being rude to me. I think that's just his voice and his accent, and him being a man. When you throw that in together, it comes off as him being rude, but I don't take it that way," Elizabeth explained, although she subsequently admitted Andrei can be very rude sometimes.
Elizabeth also acknowledged she and Andrei shouldn't tell each other to "shut up" because talking to each other that way is disrespectful.
"I don't know one couple that will never have a disagreement," Andrei said. "I bet everyone has disagreements and they are so much worse than ours."
Elizabeth agreed no relationship is perfect and people can't be lovey-dovey with each other at all times.
"I know my husband and I know he wouldn't purposely try to put me down. I think he's just such a strong person and he comes off really mean to me at times, but I understand what he's saying," Elizabeth explained.
Elizabeth confirmed in that moment Andrei is still her "husband," and Andrei pointed out that the editing puts him "in a bad light" because 90 Day Fiance doesn't really show it when Elizabeth treats him poorly.
"She does it too," Andrei said. "She's very stubborn."
When asked to reveal some things about Elizabeth viewers don't already know from watching the show, Andrei replied, "I think she's a sweetheart, I think she's loving. But she can [lose her temper]. I am handling it. I think I have trained her, I guess."
"No, you mean I trained you," Elizabeth argued with a laugh.
"Andrei is such an amazing father and he's super, super sweet and he's actually a really goofy person at heart, and he has such a soft spot for people in his heart that he loves dearly... I feel like you don't see enough of that side."
Elizabeth then pointed out Andrei truly is "a sweet guy" and she called her "baby" romantic as well.
There is also a lot of evidence on social media Elizabeth and Andrei are still happily married.
On July 23, Elizabeth posted a video of herself kissing, dancing and flirting with Andrei in their bathing suits on Instagram.
Elizabeth set out to prove to her haters that she doesn't photoshop her photos and they are both fit and look great. She also added the hashtag "#sexyhusband."
Several days earlier, Elizabeth shared a slideshow of photos featuring herself with Andrei and Eleanor, and she captioned it, "Sunday is our favorite day. #thecastravets #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter @andrei19861."
Elizabeth and Andrei also celebrated her nephew's first birthday party together on July 5 and had some family fun on the Fourth of July. Elizabeth captioned a series of photos, "Us."
And going back to June 21, Elizabeth sweetly wished Andrei a happy Father's Day on Instagram along with a red heart emoji.
On June 8, Elizabeth shared a photo of Andrei picking her up in their pool and kissing her.
"Happy National Best Friends Day to my bestest friend ever. My husband. I love you baby!" Elizabeth wrote alongside the image.
Elizabeth's Instagram is filled with family photos going back months and months, from Elizabeth and Andrei taking hikes together to just lounging on their couch with their daughter.
Andrei has similar photos on his own Instagram account, showing he's a happy family man. In a May 19 video, he and Elizabeth broke it down dancing in their living room, saying they were excited to film 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season.