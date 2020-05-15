'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega really over or did the '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' couple reconcile? Are they together now?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/15/2020
90 Day Fiance star Rosemarie Vega was shown breaking up with Ed Brown on the most recent episode of Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days -- so did their relationship really end or did they get back together? And are they still together now?
Ed, a 54-year-old professional photographer from San Diego, CA, and Rosemarie, a 23-year-old single mom from the Philippines, are one of the couples starring on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, which premiered in February.
Although he's only 4'11," Ed is nicknamed "Big Ed" because of his huge personality. He has a 29-year-old daughter Tiffany, whom he had welcomed with his former wife. His marriage of two years apparently didn't work out because he was unfaithful.
Ed essentially gave up on finding love again for about eight years, but then he met Rosemarie -- whom he calls "Rose" -- on social media and, in his words, "everything changed."
Ed felt Rose was out of his league, but she agreed to become boyfriend and girlfriend. Ed therefore called her a "queen" to his "king."
After four weeks of dating Rose, Ed allegedly began sending gifts to the Philippines. He said he spent over $5,000 on shipping and presents -- including shoes, pillows, and a grill for his girlfriend, who has a four-year-old son named Prince.
Ed knew his family and friends were "skeptical" and "worried" about his new relationship, and his mother feared Rose was just interested in him for his money. Ed's daughter Tiffany was also upset about him dating a woman even younger than she.
But Ed believed Rose was The One and he was excited to finally be in a relationship a whole 28 years after his divorce.
Ed therefore purchased an engagement ring and flew to the Philippines so he and Rose could finally meet in person and get to know each other better.
Upon first seeing Rose, who lived with her mother and sister three hours north of Manila in a remote village with no plumbing or AC, Ed thought she was stunning. But Rose had been expecting her man to be a bit taller and thinner, especially since Ed had claimed to be 5'2".
Ed and Rose's first day was "a disaster" according to Ed because he wasn't used to the heat and Rose kept taking out his wallet to buy things from local vendors in a Manila marketplace.
Later on, Ed and Rose had a fight when Ed questioned her about her past and ex-boyfriends.
Rose said she met one of her exes on Facebook, but then she claimed she wasn't friends with any of her exes on Facebook. Ed was therefore confused and wondered if the language barrier was presenting problems for them.
Rose insisted she had blocked her ex and didn't speak to any other guys on social media, but she didn't want to dive into her past any deeper.
Ed promised to stop asking about her ex-boyfriends and never bring them up again if Rose would be willing to take an STD test, but she was completely offended, "very hurt" and disappointed by his request.
Rose worried that Ed viewed her an "an easy girl" rather than a beloved girlfriend, and so she was angry. She told Ed that Prince's father was a bachelor who moved on and got married and welcomed a child with someone else.
Rose said she had met Prince's father four years prior and had two serious relationships in her past, both of which left her hurt.
Ed also met Rose's parents as well as Maria, but his first night in Rose's village was apparently a nightmare. Ed said the 1,000-threat count sheets he had shipped Rose for her mattress pad never arrived and he was sweating and wet under a leaky roof.
Ed said his body felt "broken," and it didn't help when he had to bathe the next morning in a bucket -- with Rose's father watching.
"After seeing Rose's village and how she lives, it makes me wonder: Who wouldn't want to come to America for a better life?" Ed asked the cameras.
"I already have questions about money and her sister Maria, who asked me for money. Is that what it's all about for Rose... Am I just her meal ticket and her way out?"
Ed asked Rose's father if he could take Rose on a vacation in order to escape that environment and get to know each other under better circumstances, and Freddie obliged.
Ed and Rose flew to a nearby island, Palawan, where they could relax on a beach, and Ed still planned to propose marriage -- although he had some lingering doubts about Rose's intentions and their relationship.
The next day, Ed and Rose woke up in a hotel together in Palawan, and Ed surprised his girlfriend with a new bikini as well as pink lingerie known as a teddy. But he also handed her a toothbrush, toothpaste and mouthwash!
Ed admitted Rose's breath wasn't good, but he told Rose that he was concerned about her health and keeping disease out of her mouth. Rose explained she had an ulcer and that Ed was being rude and had embarrassed her.
"If Ed truly [loves] me, he needs to accept me for who I am," Rose said in a confessional, adding that she wanted to punch him in the face and Ed had made her feel "small."
During a subsequent romantic poolside dinner, Ed brought up his concern about Maria asking him for money before his trip to the Philippines. Ed claimed Maria had asked for his help but also requested he not tell Rose anything about it.
"Did you know about that?" Ed asked. "I didn't know if you knew."
Rose's leg appeared to be shaking under the table, but she insisted she had no idea about Maria asking for money from him. Rose wanted Ed to believe her love for him was sincere.
"I wasn't sure if you were involved, but you're telling me you were not. So, okay, I believe you," Ed responded. "Your sister made me doubt you, but no more. I am 100 percent sure that you are being honest... I promise."
Rose said if she and Ed both continued to be honest, their relationship would be good. Rose hoped to have two more children with Ed and build a family with him, but little did she know, Ed had an appointment already booked in America to get a vasectomy.
Ed's friend Rich advised Ed to be honest and upfront with Rose over the situation and to let her make her mind up about whether she could see a future with him without children.
Ed therefore confronted Rose about the issue and explained, "I've raised a daughter. She's 29 and it was a wonderful experience, but having more kids is not something you want. In fact, before I came to see you in the Philippines, I had scheduled two appointments to have an operation. It's called a vasectomy... It prevents me from getting you pregnant."
Rose was upset Ed didn't tell her sooner because she said having two more children was her "dream." Rose said she felt "very, very, very sad" and hoped Ed would think about this decision with time. Ed, however, was certain he didn't want more kids.
Ed promised Rose a great life, although he's not rich, but said he only had enough money for her and for Prince. Ed asked Rose if she still loved him, but she replied, "I need more time to think about this."
Rose appeared very upset and confused, and Ed just had to wait for Rose to come to a conclusion about whether she wanted to stay together.
When Ed woke up in his hotel the next morning, Rose was nowhere to be found. She had taken off.
When Rose finally showed up, she blasted Ed for not telling her about his vasectomy sooner, and Ed apologized for not being more truthful sooner. Ed explained he had wanted them to get to know each other to find out whether they're compatible before talking about kids.
"I know who you are, I think. You are a person who lied to me about height, right? Then you want to give me an STD test, right? And about mouthwash... I have an ulcer. So I'm disappointed because you always embarrassed me," Rose said.
"And about my sister, I think you think me and my sister are the same and you think that I want your money and not you. You make me feel like a little bit of a person, and I think you not love me. I'm done."
Ed said he didn't realize Rose was this upset and he was "shocked" and never expected this outcome. Ed acknowledged he had never seen Rose like this before, and he was at a loss for words.
"I came here with love in my heart. I bought a ring. My plan when we left here was to go back to Manila and ask you to marry me. My intentions were real," Ed insisted in tears.
Rose apparently believed Ed's intentions were good, but she said he hurt and lied to her over and over again.
"I can't want to continue this relationship," Rose noted. "This is the last time you give me a hurt, because I am done. Yeah."
Rose told the cameras she wanted to end the relationship and not waste any more of her time on someone who allegedly didn't appreciate her. Rose said she was done forgiving Ed and giving him so many chances, and she noted her family would be disappointed but would understand.
Rose then went to their hotel room and packed her belongings to go home. Rose said Ed didn't take ownership of his mistakes and she had finally seen "the true Ed."
Ed hoped Rose just needed time to compose her thoughts and calm down.
So did Ed and Rose split for good or did they reconcile? Is the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple still together now?
Ed and Rose's relationship is over and done with, and Rose -- who recently promised on her newly-launched YouTube Channel she will "speak the truth soon" -- has already made it known she's very hurt and angry.
Rose took to her Instagram Live last month and posted a video in which she blasted Ed for being full of lies.
She claimed Ed doesn't love her or care about her and that he just wants to be famous.
"I want to say, Ed, how dare you embarrass [me] in front of millions of people. Please, people, don't believe him. It's fake. He doesn't really care [about] me. He just [wants] to be famous, that's why he's doing that," Rose said in the video re-posted by 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates on his own account.
"He did not give me any gifts except bra and panty. Everything out of his mouth are lies. They aren't true. He did not care about me or especially my son [Prince]. You always embarrass me."
Rose seems to be referring to Ed's claims he spent over $5,000 on gifts and shipping to provide her with shoes, pillows, a grill and other items she supposedly never received.
Ed also said in a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days he had shipped Rose expensive new bed sheets for the couple to use while he was overseas but they had also never arrived.
Since Ed has not appeared to have said anything negative about Rose in the press in her numerous recent interviews, it appears Rose is slamming Ed for things he has said on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
For instance, Ed questioned whether Rose was using him for money and a way out of the Philippines, and Ed also accused Rose's sister Maria of asking him for money in order to save her shop in the Philippines.
Ed told the cameras Maria had asked him not to tell Rose, but Ed wasn't sure whether Rose was in on it the entire time.
"You're always such a liar," Rose continued in her Instagram video. "People always ask Ed about my sister [asking] Ed for money. No, it's not true! He's a pig... It's not true. He always just lies."
"So please don't believe Ed. Always what he says is not true. He wants to be famous. That's all."
Rose concluded, "He [does] not love me. He [does] not care for me. He always embarrassed me, and I always [was] quiet. But I feel hurt right now. I want to say I feel hurt right now, so [he's] not caring [for] me. It's not true. It's not true. Please, don't believe Ed. It's not always true, what he said."
Rose has apparently also moved on, as screenshots began circulating online recently of her alleged Facebook page, which shows Rose announcing she's engaged.
In one photo Rose allegedly posted on March 10, she is flashing a silver sparkly ring on her ring finger and leaning in for a kiss on the lips -- with a person who appears to be a woman.
Reports swirled that Rose is engaged to a woman named Ejhay, who is also from the Philippines.
The Instagram account @187anonymousgossip reposted screenshots of the photos, including one of Rose and her partner smiling together in a selfie, earlier this month.
"I guess everyone was right, Rose is now engaged to a female and Big Ed says hes single," @187anonymousgossip captioned the selfie photo.
Rose, however, allegedly recently denied she's engaged to a woman in an Instagram reply to a follower.
"Is it true that you are [engaged] to a female from your country?" a follower asked Rose, according to a screenshot posted on Reddit.
"The rumor that I'm engaged to a woman is NOT TRUE. #stopthelies," Rose responded.
While the @187anonymousgossip account continues to stand by its original claim with photos retrieved from late February of Rose and her partner taking selfies, it's possible Rose's partner is a man with softer features.
"You cannot tell me this is not Rose.. That IS Rose for everyone who kept saying it wasnt on my previous posts. that's Rose's wall, Rose's son, that's Rose dammit! The date on this is February 22,2020," the Instagram account captioned the slideshow of photos. "#SoMuchDamnConfusion #CantDenyItNow #RoseVega #BigEd."
In response to the rumors Rose is engaged to a woman, Ed told Entertainment Tonight in mid-April he had "no idea" if it's true and hadn't heard the rumors until ET mentioned them to him.
"You know, half the stuff I read online -- not like half the stuff, more like 90 percent of the stuff I read online -- is not true," Ed said.
"It's people grabbing information, and bits and bits of information, and they're just creating fake news. They don't know what's going on. I know what's going on in my heart."
Ed had previously told ET in a March interview that he and Rose were "in a really good place," but the couple's dynamic has clearly changed drastically since then.
"That's all I can say," he noted at the time, adding that his relationship was "real" and he has "no regrets" from his90 Day Fiance experience overall.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Tell-All reunion show spoilers
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via video conference, during the first weekend of May.
In footage of the reunion that leaked out and has surfaced on the Internet, Ed connected with reunion host Shaun Robinson over video conference and discussed what he envisions happening in the future between Rose and himself.
When Shaun asked if he could see himself becoming friends with Rose, Ed replied, "You know, I want to be her friend. I don't want her to be mad at me, and I take full responsibility for not the things I did, but for the way I did them."
"I just wasn't -- the last thing I did was I tried to tell her, 'Look, your breath really smells. Try the [mouthwash], it makes your mouth smell pretty,'" he added.
"Just the way I did things, my execution wasn't really correct. I wasn't really thinking things through. So she's really mad at me right now. I think she's really mad at me."
Ed, however, claims Rose attempted to reconcile with him in February!
"She did in fact come back to me -- and I have the texts [to prove it] -- she came back to me on February 9 and wanted to get back [together] and I was kind of surprised, like, 'Wow, really?'" Ed said.
"Because when I left the Philippines, I came back to the States and I sent her a text, I go, 'Rose, I just want you to know that I wish you and Prince the best and I'm sorry it didn't work out.' And then she responded back, you know, 'Okay fine.'"
"And that's the last time I spoke to her until I got a text from her a week before Valentine's Day. And so I was like, 'Wow,'" Ed told Shaun.
Shaun then asked Ed what the future holds for him in terms of relationships and romance.
"I'm going to take a break [from dating]. I think I need to spend -- I know this sounds really weird, but one thing I can say is this: One thing that I learned from Rose is that I'm willing to try love again. I'm willing to get back into the game," Ed explained.
"She have me that. She taught me that. She didn't destroy me. I wasn't destroyed like I was from my first marriage. So, I know my heart could [get broken] again but it's not going to destroy me and I'm not going to disappear. So I'm going to give love a chance, I am certainly am."
Ed also said he wants to get into good shape physically and probably cut his hair at the request of his mother.
"I'm excited for the future. I'm really excited... I don't regret for one minute what I did," Ed shared. "It was a great learning experience and it was just a great experience, and I'll never -- it has changed my life."