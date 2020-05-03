Ed, a 4'11" professional photographer nicknamed "Big Ed" because of his huge personality, has a 29-year-old daughter Tiffany, whom he had welcomed with his former wife. His marriage of two years apparently didn't work out because he was unfaithful.
Ed essentially gave up on finding love again for about eight years, but then he met Rosemarie -- whom he calls "Rose" -- on social media and, in his words, "everything changed."
Ed, claiming Rose was way out of his league and he was in love, became boyfriend and girlfriend with Rose, and he dubbed her a "queen" to his "king."
After four weeks of dating Rose, Ed began sending gifts to the Philippines, although it took quite some time for them to arrive. He spent over $5,000 on shipping and presents -- including shoes, pillows, and a grill for his girlfriend, who is single mom to a four-year-old son Prince.
Ed acknowledged family and friends were "skeptical" and "worried" about his new relationship, and his mother feared Rose was just interested in him for his money. Ed's daughter Tiffany was also upset about him dating a woman even younger than she.
But Ed believed Rose was The One and he was excited to finally be in a relationship a whole 28 years after his divorce.
Ed therefore purchased an engagement ring and planned a trip to the Philippines so he and Rose could finally meet in person and solidify their love.
Ed just hoped Rose would still want to be with him after finding out he's shorter than he said he was and wants to get a vasectomy. (Ed told Rose he was 5'2" and Rose has made it known she wants more kids).
Rose told the cameras she wants to get pregnant two more times and have a girl and another boy with Ed, so she had a big shock coming her way.
Ed was then shown flying into Manila to meet Rose on the show, but Rose actually lived with her mother and sister three hours north of the city in a remote village with no plumbing or AC.
Ed thought Rose was stunning when he finally got to see her face-to-face, but Rose had been expecting her man to be a bit taller and thinner.
Rose's sister, Maria, however was totally fine with Ed's looks because she said "he is rich," and Rose looked forward to a better life and having a father for her beloved son.
Rose spent the night with Ed in a nice hotel and said she felt like a princess, and Ed remained a gentleman and suggested they sleep in separate beds as to not rush intimacy.
The next day, Ed surprised Rose with breakfast and bed and took her shopping in Manila, but the experience turned sour for Ed when Rose kept taking out his wallet to buy things and tip local vendors.
Ed called Rose's behavior "borderline inappropriate" and began worrying she and her sister were using him for money. Ed also grew fatigued and exhausted from walking around in the heat, so he called their date in the marketplace "a disaster."
Later on, Ed and Rose had a fight when Ed questioned her about her past and ex-boyfriends.
Rose said she met one of her exes on Facebook, but then she claimed she wasn't friends with any of her exes on Facebook. Ed was therefore confused and wondered if the language barrier was presenting problems for them.
Rose insisted she had blocked her ex and didn't speak to any other guys on social media, but she didn't want to dive into her past any deeper.
However, Rose shutting down didn't give Ed much reason to trust her.
Ed promised to stop asking about her ex-boyfriends and never bring them up again if Rose would be willing to take an STD test, but she was completely offended, "very hurt" and disappointed by his request.
Rose worried that Ed viewed her an "an easy girl" rather than a beloved girlfriend, and so she was angry. Rose told Ed that she loved him but wanted to go home by herself.
Before Rose left, she told Ed that Prince's father was a bachelor who moved on and got married and welcomed a child with someone else.
Rose said she had met Prince's father four years prior and had two serious relationships in her past, both of which left her hurt.
Ed woke up in his hotel room alone after his argument with Rose, and he was admittedly feeling regretful and upset.
"I may have lost Rose and I feel sick to my stomach. I have to fix this. I put way too much into this relationship not to," Ed said in a confessional.
However, the couple later hashed things out at a nearby cafe.
"I'm sorry and I trust you now with no questions... I need to learn how to communicate and understand what you're saying to me," Ed told Rose.
Rose said she was angry and still felt hurt, but Ed insisted in tears she didn't need to take the STD test and he would always love and trust her from that day forward.
Rose felt the need to protect her heart going forward, but she agreed to spend another night with Ed in Manila so they could deepen their connection before Ed would meet her parents and Prince. At this point, only 19 days remained of Ed's trip to the Philippines.
"I don't have her temperature yet when it comes to romance, but I want to show Rose how romantic I can be," Ed said in a confessional.
Ed therefore gave Rose champagne and rubbed her feet with oil in his hotel room. He asked for a kiss and she gave him a little one.
Ed said the kiss was amazing, but Rose appeared a little uncomfortable. The pair then exchanged professions of love.
After sleeping in the same bed that night, Rose refused to tell the cameras what happened the next morning. However, Ed shared that he and his girlfriend had "made love" and "it was awesome." Ed gushed about how he was on Cloud 9 and couldn't wait to have sex again.
The pair then traveled three hours away from Manila, and they'd be staying with Rose's sister. Ed was shocked by the conditions and couldn't believe how terrible they were.
Ed finally met Rose's "adorable" son Prince, who called Ed "Daddy," and Ed said he was "enamored with" the little boy.
Ed knew if he proposed to Rose, he was going to be a father again at 54 years old, which was a little scary and nerve-wracking. Ed also met Rose's parents as well as Maria.
Based on what he observed, Ed began having doubts that Rose truly loved him. He worried he was Rose's ticket out of the Philippines and to a better life in America.
Ed's first night in Rose's village was apparently a nightmare. Ed said the 1,000-threat count sheets he had shipped Rose for her mattress pad never arrived and he was sweating and wet under a leaky roof.
Ed said his body felt "broken," and it didn't help when he had to bathe the next morning in a bucket -- with Rose's father watching.
"After seeing Rose's village and how she lives, it makes me wonder: Who wouldn't want to come to America for a better life?" Ed asked the cameras.
"I already have questions about money and her sister Maria, who asked me for money. Is that what it's all about for Rose... Am I just her meal ticket and her way out?"
Ed asked Rose's father if he could take Rose on a vacation in order to escape that environment and get to know each other under better circumstances, and Freddie obliged.
Ed and Rose flew to a nearby island, Palawan, where they could relax on a beach, and Ed still planned to propose marriage -- although he had some lingering doubts about Rose's intentions and their relationship.
The next day, Ed and Rose woke up in a hotel together in Palawan, and Ed surprised his girlfriend with a new bikini as well as pink lingerie known as a teddy. The couple had only made love once, but Ed insisted they had good chemistry.
Ed then gave Rose a toothbrush, toothpaste and mouthwash. Ed admitted Rose's breath wasn't good, but he told Rose that he was concerned about her health and keeping disease out of her mouth. Rose explained she had an ulcer and that Ed was being rude and had embarrassed her.
Ed told Rose that he simply cared about her and her well-being, but Rose noted she wanted to punch him in the face.
"If Ed truly [loves] me, he needs to accept me for who I am," Rose said in a confessional.
Ed told the cameras he had screwed up that morning by mentioning Rose had bad breath and making her feel "small," so he planned an excursion for them with monkeys followed by a romantic poolside dinner.
Ed told Rose that he wanted a woman who loved him and would never leave him. When Rose asked Ed if he wanted that with her, Ed replied, "I think so, but I'm not 100 percent sure."
With that being said, Ed brought up his concern about Maria asking him for money before his trip to the Philippines. Ed claimed Maria had asked for his help but also requested he not tell Rose anything about it.
"Did you know about that?" Ed asked. "I didn't know if you knew."
Rose's leg appeared to be shaking under the table, but she insisted she had no idea about Maria asking for money from him.
Rose asked Ed if he thought she loved him for his money, and he just wasn't quite sure. Rose told Ed that she was hurt because he wasn't seeing her love or believing it was sincere.
Rose wanted to hear her sister's side of the story but told Ed that she didn't want his money.
"I wasn't sure if you were involved, but you're telling me you were not. So, okay, I believe you," Ed responded. "Your sister made me doubt you, but no more. I am 100 percent sure that you are being honest... I promise."
Rose said if she and Ed both continued to be honest, their relationship would be good. Ed was feeling like he could completely trust Rose, but he didn't think he could trust Maria.
Ed therefore asked Rose if they could speak to Maria together about the problem, and Rose agreed. Ed said he felt relieved, and Rose told the cameras she was angry at Maria for going behind her back and asking Ed for money.
"I don't want money. I love [Ed] and want to be a wife to him," Rose said in a confessional.
Rose told her boyfriend that she wanted to build a family with him and have two more children, but Ed was planning to get a vasectomy.
"I don't want more kids. I'm not sure how she's going to feel about that. I am freaking out again," Ed told the cameras.
But instead of telling Rose the truth in that moment, he kissed her and just said, "I love you."
Ed apparently already had an appointment booked for a vasectomy in the United States, so while FaceTiming with his friend Rich, Rich advised Ed to be honest with Rose immediately.
Rich told Ed to give Rose the opportunity to leave the relationship if she couldn't envision a future without children. Rich essentially said Ed owed that to Rose and he needed to let her make up her own mind, but Ed was afraid to lose her over this.
Ed prayed Rose would choose them as a couple over wanting more kids, but he wasn't sure how she was going to react.
So are Rose and Ed still together or has the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple broken up and split?
Ed and Rose's relationship appears to be over and done with, and Rose has made it known she's very hurt and angry.
Rose took to her Instagram Live last week and posted a video in which she blasted Ed for being full of lies. She claimed Ed doesn't love her or care about her and that he just wants to be famous.
"I want to say, Ed, how dare you embarrass [me] in front of millions of people. Please, people, don't believe him. It's fake. He doesn't really care [about] me. He just [wants] to be famous, that's why he's doing that," Rose said in the video re-posted by90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates on his own account.
"He did not give me any gifts except bra and panty. Everything out of his mouth are lies. They aren't true. He did not care about me or especially my son [Prince]. You always embarrass me."
Rose seems to be referring to Ed's claims he spent over $5,000 on gifts and shipping to provide her with shoes, pillows, a grill and other items she supposedly never received.
Ed also said in a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days he had shipped Rose expensive new bed sheets for the couple to use while he was overseas but they had also never arrived.
Since Ed has not appeared to have said anything negative about Rose in the press in her numerous recent interviews, it appears Rose is slamming Ed for things he has said on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
For instance, Ed has questioned whether Rose was using him for money and a way out of the Philippines, and Ed also accused Rose's sister Maria of asking him for money in order to save her shop in the Philippines.
Ed told the cameras Maria had asked him not to tell Rose, but Ed wasn't sure whether Rose was in on it the entire time.
"You're always such a liar," Rose continued in her Instagram video. "People always ask Ed about my sister [asking] Ed for money. No, it's not true! He's a pig... It's not true. He always just lies."
"So please don't believe Ed. Always what he says is not true. He wants to be famous. That's all."
Rose concluded, "He [does] not love me. He [does] not care for me. He always embarrassed me, and I always [was] quiet. But I feel hurt right now. I want to say I feel hurt right now, so [he's] not caring [for] me. It's not true. It's not true. Please, don't believe Ed. It's not always true, what he said."
Rose has apparently also moved on, as screenshots began circulating online recently of her alleged Facebook page, which shows Rose announcing she's engaged.
In one photo Rose allegedly posted on March 10, she is flashing a silver sparkly ring on her ring finger and leaning in for a kiss on the lips -- with a person who appears to be a woman.
Reports swirled that Rose is engaged to a woman named Ejhay, who is also from the Philippines.
The Instagram account 187anonymousgossip reposted screenshots of the photos, including one of Rose and her partner smiling together in a selfie, earlier this month.
"I guess everyone was right, Rose is now engaged to a female and Big Ed says hes single," 187anonymousgossip captioned the selfie photo.
Rose, however, allegedly recently denied she's engaged to a woman in an Instagram reply to a follower.
"Is it true that you are [engaged] to a female from your country?" a follower asked Rose, according to a screenshot posted on Reddit.
"The rumor that I'm engaged to a woman is NOT TRUE. #stopthelies," Rose responded.
While the account 187anonymousgossip continues to stand by its original claim with photos retrieved from late February of Rose and her partner taking selfies, it's possible Rose's partner is a man with softer features.
"You cannot tell me this is not Rose.. That IS Rose for everyone who kept saying it wasnt on my previous posts. that's Rose's wall, Rose's son, that's Rose dammit! The date on this is February 22,2020," the Instagram account captioned the slideshow of photos. "#SoMuchDamnConfusion #CantDenyItNow #RoseVega #BigEd."
In response to the rumors Rose is engaged to a woman, Ed told Entertainment Tonight on April 16 he had "no idea" if it's true and hadn't heard the rumors until ET mentioned them to him.
"You know, half the stuff I read online -- not like half the stuff, more like 90 percent of the stuff I read online -- is not true," Ed said.
"It's people grabbing information, and bits and bits of information, and they're just creating fake news. They don't know what's going on. I know what's going on in my heart."
Ed told ET in a March interview that he and Rose were "in a really good place," but Rose clearly disagrees, or the former couple's dynamic has changed drastically over the last few weeks.
"That's all I can say," he noted at the time, adding that his relationship was "real" and he has "no regrets" from his 90 Day Fiance experience overall.
Ed teased in theinterview his journey with Rose on the show is "going to be a roller coaster" for viewers with "a lot of ups and downs."
"It's the most surreal experience I've ever done in my life, that I'll probably ever do in my life. You have to stay tuned. It's going to get crazy -- good crazy... I don't think I could've made a bigger fool of myself," Ed joked.
"When you're in love, you're not thinking about anybody else but yourself and the person you're in love with."
"It's going to be exciting," the photographer added. "It's going to be a lot of fun, a lot of heartbreak, a lot of emotions. You just gotta pay attention. You've got to watch the show."