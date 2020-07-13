Deavan was Jihoon's "fantasy" girl and he was taken with her modeling photos, and the couple used translating apps to communicate with each other.
Deavan and Jihoon talked to each other every day for three months before Jihoon made plans to travel to America and meet Deavan and her daughter Drascilla in person for the first time. Drascilla was three years old at the time and will turn five this August.
Jihoon and Deavan fell hard and fast for each other, and they had sex during that trip -- which resulted in Deavan getting pregnant. The baby was going to be Jihoon's first child.
Jihoon and Deavan found out they were expecting after six positive pregnancy tests confirmed their suspicions on the day he was leaving to return to South Korea in 2018.
After Jihoon returned to South Korea, the couple planned to get married. Not only did they love each other, but they thought it would be best for the baby for them to be together.
After Deavan won the approval of Jihoon's parents, Jihoon proposed marriage during a lunch at a Las Vegas restaurant and then planned to fly to America two months later for the birth of his child.
Jihoon went on to book a flight back to America for Deavan's scheduled section; however, Deavan learned the baby had to be delivered early because her blood pressure was really high, in the 170s, which was "extremely dangerous."
Deavan explained the baby needed to be taken out early or else she could die -- and the baby could die as well.
Deavan asked Jihoon to change his ticket and fly back to the United States earlier, but he admitted it was too expensive and refused, which frustrated Deavan because she had previously asked him not to buy a ticket at all in case the baby came early.
Deavan was heartbroken Jihoon wasn't by her side when their son Taeyang was born in April 2019, and Jihoon admitted he was "a very bad father" at first.
Jihoon eventually made his way to the United States to meet his son, but he had a lot of learning to do, like changing diapers. He also revealed to Deavan he had lost his job.
Jihoon's "lack of financial responsibility" really worried Deavan, especially since he had nine months while she was pregnant to save for a baby.
Jihoon told Deavan not to worry and their future would be bright, but Deavan was sick of hearing "trust me" and said she needed things to actually happen.
The time then finally came for Deavan to move to South Korea and start a new life in a completely different world. She left Drascilla behind, however, just to make sure Jihoon would be able to support them and the transition and adjustment wouldn't be so difficult for her young daughter.
Deavan expected Jihoon to have landed a full-time job and an apartment for them, but he was still living in his parents' house and broke the news they'd continue living there for a few months.
Jihoon said he was working a "delivery" job but needed more time to save money, and Deavan just found that to be "unacceptable" since she was stuck sharing a one-bedroom apartment with a newborn and Jihoon's parents.
Jihoon claimed he was making about $4,000 a month at his job but couldn't get to a good place financially due to debt.
Jihoon apparently owed $30,000 (which included interest on a loan he had taken out to pay the original $15,000 fine) due to illegally selling used and lost phones, but at the time of their conversation, he had his debt down to $5,000.
"That's not the ideal life or dad I wanted for my children," Deavan said in a confessional. "For him to not take that seriously, I think I made a big mistake."
But Jihoon assured Deavan, "I now change jobs. I promise. Next time, I go to jail. I'm not doing illegal anymore, okay?"
Despite the red flags, Deavan and Jihoon still filed marriage papers so she could reside in Jihoon's country permanently. And three weeks later, they had a traditional Korean wedding ceremony.
Deavan hoped Jihoon would work hard, save money, and rent an apartment for them, and she said she'd "probably have to leave" the relationship if he failed to step up to the plate.
Deavan documented her relationship with Jihoon in Summer through Fall 2019 and started a small T-shirt business with Jihoon that was doing well at the time.
But Deavan unfortunately suffered a miscarriage with her third child. She announced on Instagram in October she had lost a baby.
On Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan said being back in America was "extremely hard and difficult" as a single parent of two kids, and so Jihoon promised Deavan he would change and had enough money saved for his family.
With that in mind, Deavan opted to move back to South Korea permanently. Deavan packed condoms because she said she didn't want to get pregnant again, and her mother Elicia joined her for the trip to help with Drascilla and Taeyang.
Deavan decided to rent them an apartment during her stay for one month to allow for Jihoon to find them a permanent place. She hoped he would "grow up" and get "his sh-t together."
Deavan said if Jihoon couldn't provide, he wasn't ready for a family and she'd return to America.
"We are getting rid of our old lives in America and starting a whole new life in Korea. I'm taking a huge gamble; I'm giving up my whole life in Korea and everything I've ever worked hard for to start this new life with Jihoon," Deavan told the cameras.
Deavan knew it would be an adjustment for Drascilla to adjust to a new culture and hear a new language every day.
"He lied to me last time, so I'm really worried that he's lying to me again," Deavan said. "I really hope Jihoon is ready for what's coming for him."
Jihoon later admitted to his friends he had "exaggerated" about how much money he was making when talking to Deavan over FaceTime.
"I don't really have a job," Jihoon admitted in a confessional. "I have a side job doing deliveries and it goes by the hour. It's a part-time job. I lied to Deavan because if I not have money, then Deavan's not come to Korea."
Jihoon's friends even thought Jihoon was making Korean men look bad.
Deavan then arrived in South Korea, which marked her second attempt to move there permanently. Jihoon hadn't seen Deavan in two months, and he said he was very excited to see her.
Jihoon and his parents picked Deavan, Elicia, Drascilla and Taeyang up at the airport, and Jihoon became increasingly more nervous because Elicia was allegedly "an angry person."
Deavan just traveled for 22 hours with two kids and so she was admittedly exhausted and ready for bed. Everyone piled into a yellow van, and Elicia immediately started yelling and "freaking out," according to Deavan.
Once they saw the apartment they'd be living in, Elicia appeared disgusted.
"You should've checked before you got it," Jihoon's mother told her son.
The place was broken down in a bad neighborhood, and Elicia vented she was "totally losing [her] sh-t."
Deavan described the apartment building as "the ghetto of Korea" and said it wasn't even on a street -- it was in an alley and surrounded by trash and even toilets.
Elicia pulled Jihoon aside and gave him a piece of her mind by saying she had expected him to behave like a man and find a safe place for her daughter and grandkids to live.
Elicia appeared to be on the verge of tears and complained, "I am extremely disappointed in Jihoon."
Deavan was also "extremely angry" at her husband. She told the cameras that all Jihoon needed to do was check out the apartment before she moved there to make sure it was suitable for a young family.
Jihoon admitted the neighborhood sucked and he wanted to cry.
Deavan discovered the apartment was tiny, there was no stovetop or living room, and she barely had room for her suitcase. Jihoon told Deavan that she had picked out and rented the place, but Deavan yelled at Jihoon "it is your fault" because he should've found them a place to live in South Korea.
"It just feels like I'm doing all the heavy lifting in this relationship and he has done nothing so far," Deavan noted in a confessional.
Deavan wasn't willing to stay in that apartment for a month, and she vented, "It's just to the point where I can't do it anymore."
Deavan was clearly tired of Jihoon's empty promises, and Jihoon acknowledged the situation was a mess and it truly was his fault. Jihoon admitted he never helped Deavan when she was pregnant and had failed to earn her trust on her first day in South Korea.
Jihoon cried outside after talking to Deavan and called himself a total "idiot."
The next morning, Deavan complained that she was exhausted, sad and upset about the apartment.
Deavan told Jihoon that they should find a new apartment and he should help pay for it. Jihoon said he was trying hard to pay for everything, like a new house and Deavan moving to Korea, but she argued, "You didn't pay for that."
Jihoon asked Deavan not to be grumpy and said he'd pay for everything after working a little while longer.
"I have no money," Jihoon confessed.
"All the things I was worried about were true," Deavan said.
The pair tried to communicate through a language-translating piece of technology but it wasn't translating correctly and so the pair couldn't have a clear conversation.
"If I would have known you didn't have money, I wouldn't have came here," Deavan said. "Why do you keep lying to me?"
"To be honest, I wanted you to come here fast," Jihoon said. "If you're worried about money, you can leave here."
Jihoon asked Deavan to stay for a few months, but she threatened to leave when her mother planned to leave. Deavan cried saying she had nothing to go home to but she had nothing in South Korea either.
Deavan just held Taeyang and cried, and Jihoon expressed frustration outside about how the situation was "a mess."
Did Deavan and Jihoon's relationship end or is the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple still together now?
Jihoon gave away in early July he and Deavan are still together when he lashed out at trolls on Instagram, saying90 Day Fiance is in his past and he now has a job that supports his family, meaning Deavan and her two kids.
After posting several 90 Day Fiance hashtags, Jihoon wrote, "To people who ask me to get a job, I'm always so kind to people who are kind to me first. But to those who are rude to me, I'm an assh-le to them. Distinguish between show and reality. And the show is in the past."
Jihoon continued, "I've said countless times that I have a job. My job is to deliver food. I earn enough money to take care of my family. If you read this and you tell me to get a job, from now on, I'm thinking of you as a goldfish with a memory of three seconds."
"I'll just ignore it and block it," he added. "Cuz I don't want to talk to fish, yeah think about it how crazy huh?! Bye."
Jihoon's post served as the caption to a screenshot of him slamming a hater.
"I'm working right now... You need to be logical. Don't be so old. I have a job. And my side job blocks a b-tch like you."
At the beginning of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, Deavan was also shown dealing with the coronavirus pandemic while living in South Korea.
And a few days earlier, Deavan posted a selfie of herself modeling in a really nice home or apartment.
"Loving this dress. Super cute. #90dayfiance #90daytheotherway #fashion #tattoos #morningvibes," Deavan captioned the June 14 photo.
One follower commented, "Omg she's back in the states!!??"
And then Deavan confirmed, "Just visiting," suggesting her permanent residence is still South Korea.
Deavan also confirmed in the comments section of her post she is "definitely not pregnant" again.
In addition, Deavan often adds the hashtags #southkorea and #deavanandjihoon to her Instagram posts.
Going back to early June, Deavan conducted an interview with Access in which she said she was really excited for fans to see more of her relationship with Jihoon on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
"It's very exciting. I'm so excited to continue my journey and share my journey. I'm really, really excited that people get to see me and Jihoon and more of that aspect, because I think on Season 1 people didn't get to see too much of us," Deavan said.
"But this time, everyone will get to see that and this beautiful journey. You guys are going to see definitely some of our lowest points and some of our highest points, so it's going to be worth the watch."
Deavan assured Access that Jihoon "loves [being a father]."
"It's definitely a life-changing thing for him and I think he's very happy with it, even though it was a surprise to both of us. But he absolutely loves both kids," Deavan shared.
Despite the ups and downs in her relationship with Jihoon, Deavan called starring on the 90 Day Fiance with him "a great experience" that was "life-changing."