'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple split and break up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/24/2020
90 Day Fiance couple Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee got into a huge fight after Jihoon apparently let Drascilla run off towards a street on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, so did they just decide to call it quits after all of their arguing -- or is the couple still together now? What's the latest?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if Deavan and Jihoon are still together or if the 90 Day Fiancecouple have split up.]
Deavan was a 22-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, when she met Jihoon, a 29-year-old mobile phone dealer from Seoul, South Korea, on a dating app.
Deavan and Jihoon communicated with the help of a translating app for several months before Jihoon traveled to America to meet Deavan and her daughter Drascilla, now five, from a previous relationship.
Deavan and Jihoon slept together during Jihoon's trip and Deavan got pregnant with Jihoon's first child.
Jihoon and Deavan found out they were expecting after six positive pregnancy tests confirmed their suspicions on the day he was leaving to return to South Korea in 2018.
Deavan therefore won the approval of Jihoon's parents, and Jihoon proposed marriage while the couple enjoyed lunch at a Las Vegas restaurant.
Jihoon planned to return to America just two months later for Deavan's scheduled C-section, but Deavan had to deliver the baby early due to high blood pressure.
Since it would be expensive to cancel his initial flight, Jihoon decided to stay home and miss the birth of his son in the United States.
Deavan welcomed son Taeyang in April 2019 without Jihoon by her side, and Jihoon admitted he was "a very bad father" at first. He wasn't in a good place financially, and Deavan said he had a lot of growing up to do.
However, Deavan chose to move to South Korea with her son. She left Drascilla behind in order to make sure she could provide a happy, fulfilling life for her children first.
Deavan expected Jihoon to have landed a full-time job and an apartment for them, but he was still living in his parents' house and broke the news they'd continue living there for a few months.
Deavan said it was "unacceptable" to be stuck sharing a one-bedroom apartment with a newborn and Jihoon's parents, but Jihoon explained he was in debt.
Jihoon apparently owed $30,000 (which included interest on a loan he had taken out to pay the original $15,000 fine) due to illegally selling used and lost phones, but at the time of their conversation, he said he had his debt down to $5,000.
Despite the major red flags, Deavan and Jihoon still filed marriage papers so she could reside in Jihoon's country permanently. And three weeks later, they had a traditional Korean wedding ceremony.
Deavan documented her relationship with Jihoon in Summer through Fall 2019 on social media and started a small T-shirt business with Jihoon that was doing well at the time.
But Deavan unfortunately suffered a miscarriage with her third child. She announced on Instagram in October 2019 she had lost a baby.
On Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan lamented how she was exhausted and overwhelmed raising two children by herself.
Deavan therefore flew back to South Korea with the intent of living there permanently and Jihoon helping to raise her children. Jihoon had led her to believe he was finally financially secure.
Deavan traveled with her mom Elicia, Drascilla and Taeyang, hoping Jihoon would have his "sh-t together."
But Jihoon admitted to the cameras, "I don't really have a job. I have a side job doing deliveries and it goes by the hour. It's a part-time job. I lied to Deavan because if I not have money, then Deavan's not come to Korea."
Jihoon's friends and even his father thought Jihoon was making Korean men look bad.
Deavan then arrived in South Korea, which marked her second attempt to move there permanently. Jihoon hadn't seen Deavan in two months, and he said he was very excited to see her.
Once Deavan saw the apartment they'd be living in for one month and appeared disgusted, Jihoon's mother scolded her son for not checking the apartment before Deavan and her family traveled.
The place was broken down in a bad neighborhood, and Elicia vented she was "totally losing [her] sh-t." Deavan described the apartment building as "the ghetto of Korea," and her apartment had no stovetop or living room.
Elicia appeared to be on the verge of tears and complained, "I am extremely disappointed in Jihoon," and Deavan was also "extremely angry" at her husband.
"It just feels like I'm doing all the heavy lifting in this relationship and he has done nothing so far," Deavan noted in a confessional. "It's just to the point where I can't do it anymore."
Deavan was clearly tired of Jihoon's empty promises, and Jihoon acknowledged the situation was a mess and he had failed to earn back Deavan's trust. He called himself a total "idiot," and Deavan vented, "All the things I was worried about were true."
Deavan asked Jihoon why he had lied to her again, and Jihoon admitted he selfishly just wanted his family to be with him in South Korea even though he hadn't prepared for their arrival.
Deavan refused to stay in the apartment and threatened to leave when her mother was scheduled to leave South Korea.
Jihoon claimed he was earning around $2,000-3,000 a month, but Deavan had been working 17 hours a day while raising two kids. She thought Jihoon working a part-time job so he could "take more naps" was "ridiculous."
Jihoon's mother apparently managed his money so he couldn't spend it on himself, and so he told Deavan that he was saving for a new house.
Deavan said it sounded like Jihoon was just spending all of his money on himself when she had given everything up to be with him.
"But you couldn't give up some time to work harder to help. My life is not a game. I have sacrificed a lot and you've sacrificed nothing, and I at this point, have lost all trust. If you loved me and the kids, you would've helped," Deavan vented.
Jihoon replied, "You're right, I am so sorry. But I do love you."
"I don't think I want to be together anymore after this," Deavan noted. "I am going to get a hotel tonight with just my mom so I can be alone with the kids and think."
Jihoon realized it was probably "game over" for him and this was the "last straw" for Deavan.
Meanwhile, Deavan's mother Elicia believed Deavan had made a huge mistake in moving her family to South Korea, and Deavan was beginning to think she was right. Deavan couldn't speak the language or even order for her kids at a restaurant.
Deavan considered using the rest of her money to return to America, but she wanted answers and figured the only way to do that would be to sit down with Jihoon and his mother.
"If this conversation doesn't go well, I will leave and go back to America and never speak to [Jihoon] again," Deavan said.
"If I were to make the decision, we'd be on the plane right now," Elicia confessed.
Deavan then met Jihoon and his parents at a restaurant, and she and Jihoon communicated through a translator.
Jihoon apologized for being selfish and explained his money was in his mother's bank account for safekeeping, which Jihoon's father dubbed "a mistake" since his wife and baby needed money.
Jihoon said his mother had his money because he was afraid of making another mistake and wasting it on himself, but the translator changed his words to, "I'll make another mistake. I'll waste that money again."
Jihoon was furious he couldn't explain to Deavan how he was really feeling, but Deavan -- who didn't understand what he was saying -- only sensed anger and only heard yelling.
Deavan said it was "disgusting" how Jihoon had lost his temper, and she said, "You made me give up my life to come here. You scammed me; you tricked me. My life is ruined now."
Jihoon's mother laughed, and then Deavan said in tears, "This isn't a joke. I don't want to do this. They think it's a joke. I want to end this. I don't want to do this anymore. I am uncomfortable."
With that being said, Jihoon stormed away from the table and said Deavan was pissing him off. Jihoon misunderstood Deavan as well and thought she had called him "a joke."
When the pair tried to talk things out, Jihoon admitted he didn't take his relationship with Deavan seriously because of the distance between them.
"F-ck you. I don't ever want to talk to you again. Don't ever talk to me again!" Deavan cried. "Apparently my pregnancy was not serious. You obviously f-cking didn't love me."
Deavan told the cameras everything she had believed was "a lie" and she felt "broken." She said Jihoon just wanted to have fun and she felt like she had been scammed.
Deavan cried with her face in her lap and Jihoon repeated how he felt "embarrassed," but Deavan said she wouldn't even consider forgiving Jihoon unless he could place the $3,000 he said he had saved into her hands.
Deavan explained it wasn't about the money -- she just needed to see that Jihoon wasn't lying and she could trust him.
Jihoon therefore ran to a nearby ATM and completed the task; he said he'd be willing to do anything to keep Deavan in his life. In fact, he told the cameras Deavan could take "everything" from him if it meant staying in South Korea with his family.
Deavan just asked Jihoon to take her back to her hotel room so she could "crawl into a hole and disappear." She felt she had "ruined" her life and her children's lives over a romance.
But the next day, when Deavan had some time to cool off, she chose to give Jihoon another chance and use the $3,000 he had given her to rent an apartment for one month.
Jihoon cried in the street, and Deavan said in a confessional, "Nothing is Jihoon's fault. It's always someone else's fault, so I have no sympathy when he cries in front of me."
Deavan then told her husband, "All of the actions you have done show me that you don't want a family life. If you want to have your freedom, you can have your freedom."
"You guys are more important to me," Jihoon replied. "I'll become a better dad because I really love you guys."
Deavan chose to forgive Jihoon and give him another chance, but she really needed him to step up as a dad and husband and also regain her trust.
So are Jihoon and Deavan still together -- or has the 90 Day Fiance couple called it quits since reconciling in South Korea?
At the beginning of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, Deavan was shown waiting out the coronavirus pandemic while living in South Korea.
The footage filmed earlier this year, around February or March, and was seemingly intended for TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined spinoff.
Deavan shared how COVID-19 was "very serious" where she was staying in South Korea. She said South Korea was the second country with the most infected people and so she and Jihoon were in quarantine in an apartment together.
Deavan admitted her daughter Drascilla was going stir crazy and her son Taeyang couldn't play outside.
"They're predicting 60 percent of the country could get the virus, and that's really scary. Everyone is in panic mode, and I don't know what to do," Deavan told her Diary Cam.
(90 Day Fiance: The Other Way then flashed back to seven months earlier, when Deavan was preparing for her move to South Korea with her two kids.)
Deavan returned to the United States in May, according to In Touch Weekly, which prompted speculation she and Jihoon's relationship was on the rocks.
But in early June, Deavan conducted an interview with Access in which she said she was really excited for fans to see more of her relationship with Jihoon on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
"It's very exciting. I'm so excited to continue my journey and share my journey. I'm really, really excited that people get to see me and Jihoon and more of that aspect, because I think on Season 1 people didn't get to see too much of us," Deavan said.
"But this time, everyone will get to see that and this beautiful journey. You guys are going to see definitely some of our lowest points and some of our highest points, so it's going to be worth the watch."
Deavan assured Access that Jihoon "loves [being a father]."
"It's definitely a life-changing thing for him and I think he's very happy with it, even though it was a surprise to both of us. But he absolutely loves both kids," Deavan shared.
Despite the ups and downs in her relationship with Jihoon, Deavan called starring on the 90 Day Fiance with him "a great experience" that was "life-changing."
On June 17, Jihoon posted a funny picture of Deavan holding a large box of condoms, and Deavan commented, "Jihoon knows how to work it whoot whoot," suggesting their relationship was just fine.
Given the box said the condoms were "small pecker condoms," Deavan clarified, "Hahahahaha haha everyone knows it was a joke."
Deavan also posted a selfie of herself modeling in a really nice home or apartment that month that didn't seem to be in South Korea. Deavan assured one of her followers she was "just visiting" her family in Utah.
And in early July, Jihoon lashed out at haters, insisting he got a job and was able to support his family.
"Distinguish between show and reality. And the show is in the past," Jihoon wrote on Instagram.
"I've said countless times that I have a job. My job is to deliver food. I earn enough money to take care of my family. If you read this and you tell me to get a job, from now on, I'm thinking of you as a goldfish with a memory of three seconds."
Deavan's mother Elicia also supported the idea Deavan and Jihoon were separated but only temporarily. In late July, Elicia revealed on social media that Deavan had been "stuck" in America with her two kids while Jihoon remained in South Korea, according to In Touch Weekly.
"She is visiting here, but the travel restrictions have forced her to be here longer," Elicia wrote, adding, "[Deavan and Drascilla] are stuck here until travel restrictions are lessened because of the virus."
Elicia saying Deavan was "visiting," "stuck" and "forced" to be in the U.S. longer that anticipated suggested Deavan was trying to get back to South Korea to be with Jihoon again.
And around that time, Jihoon took to Instagram on July 19 with an image that read, "If love is deep, longing becomes pain."
Deavan has teased about a "disgusting thing" and "horrible reason"
While it seemed like Deavan and Jihoon were still together as of last month, it appears Deavan and her mom were just trying to cover up the truth, probably to avoid 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoilers on the current status of Deavan and Jihoon's relationship.
In mid-August, Deavan wrote on Twitter she had "moved back" to the United States for a "horrible reason," according to In Touch.
"[The] truth will come out eventually," Deavan wrote in a since-deleted tweet.
"You all really believe everything you see on TV," she added. "You guys don't know the truth or half of it."
While Deavan didn't cite her problems to Jihoon or even say he was involved with the "disgusting things," it's probably safe to assume their marriage has been on the rocks for a while now.
"If you knew everything going on in this very moment," Deavan continued in her post. "Knew what I'm doing and going through, the scars that happen this year. Enjoy the show. #90dayfiance."
Deavan also explained in her Instagram Stories how 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers didn't see what really happened in the Season 2 episode when Drascilla took off running towards a street and she fought with her husband over his lack of attentiveness and care for her children.
Deavan recalled of the Drascilla incident, "She ran off and a car almost hit her and instead of grabbing her, he turned around and started screaming at me in front of my mother for a while -- [none] of that part was caught on film... You guys didn't see what really happened and I'm very upset about that."
Deavan continued, "I'm not gonna say exactly what he said, because I can't remember... It was over a year ago. But he was cursing at me."
"So I can't tell everything because the show [is] not finished. They will be happy and I need to be happy. Just, I will live my own life," Jihoon reportedly told his followers, referring to Deavan and her two kids.
"If you lost [a] lover, boy [or] girl. So sad, but you can start again."
Jihoon also described himself as "free" in the since-deleted Instagram Live video.
"We are living our own life, that's our future," Jihoon said.
"So just keep watching. Just keep [supporting] [me] getting [a] better life and please pray for Deavan and Taeyang, [for] their family life."
When fans asked for Jihoon and Deavan's plans in terms of custody of one-year-old Taeyang, Jihoon reportedly explained he'll be able to see his son once a year.
"[Deavan] said every summertime, she [will] go back to Korea with Taeyang. She promised, So we can see Taeyang," Jihoon shared.
Jihoon also asked 90 Day Fiance fans to be easier on Deavan and Elicia, as many people have apparently turned against Deavan in the wake of her split from Jihoon.
"Not everyone is perfect. Me and Deavan, even Elicia, I'm so sorry. But please stop all criticism. Especially Elicia. They're probably having a harder time than I am," Jihoon reportedly wrote August 21 on Instagram.
"I heard that Elicia and Drascilla [are] under threat of murder. It is 100% wrong. I am begging you guys, I just want peace... I apologize to you guys but thank you so much."