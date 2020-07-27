'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple break up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/27/2020
90 Day Fiance star Jihoon Lee is regretful of his actions and wants to fix his relationship with Deavan Clegg on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, so was he successful or did the couple split -- or are Deavan and Jihoon still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report includes spoilers that reveal if Deavan and Jihoon are still together or if the 90 Day Fiancecouple have broken up.]
Deavan was a 22-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, when she met Jihoon, a 29-year-old mobile phone dealer from Seoul, South Korea, on a dating app.
Jihoon gushed about how Deavan was his "fantasy" girl and he was blown away by her modeling photos, and the couple used translating apps to communicate with each other.
Deavan and Jihoon talked to each other every day for three months, and then Jihoon traveled to America to meet Deavan in person as well as her young daughter Drascilla, who was three years old at the time and will turn five this August.
Deavan and Jihoon clicked right off the bat and had sex during Jihoon's stay, which resulted in a surprise and unplanned pregnancy with Jihoon's first child.
Jihoon and Deavan found out they were expecting after six positive pregnancy tests confirmed their suspicions on the day he was leaving to return to South Korea in 2018.
After Jihoon returned home to South Korea, the couple had every intention of getting married and being a family.
So after Deavan won the approval of Jihoon's parents -- which wasn't an easy task -- Jihoon proposed marriage during a lunch at a Las Vegas restaurant. He planned to come back only two months later for Deavan's scheduled C-section.
However, Deavan learned the baby had to be delivered early because her blood pressure was really high, and unfortunately, Jihoon said it would be too expensive to cancel his booked flight and buy a new ticket to the United States.
Deavan therefore welcomed her son Taeyang in April 2019 without Jihoon by her side, and Jihoon admitted he was "a very bad father" at first.
Jihoon's "lack of financial responsibility" really worried Deavan, especially since he had nine months while she was pregnant to save for a baby.
Jihoon told Deavan not to worry and their future would be bright, but Deavan was sick of hearing "trust me" and said she needed things to actually happen.
The time then finally came for Deavan to move to South Korea and start a new life in a completely different world. She chose not to bring Drascilla with her right away in order to make sure Jihoon had all of their affairs in order and that they'd be okay and supported.
Deavan expected Jihoon to have landed a full-time job and an apartment for them, but he was still living in his parents' house and broke the news they'd continue living there for a few months.
Deavan said it was "unacceptable" to be stuck sharing a one-bedroom apartment with a newborn and Jihoon's parents.
Jihoon admitted to Deavan it was hard for him to save money because he was financially in debt.
Jihoon apparently owed $30,000 (which included interest on a loan he had taken out to pay the original $15,000 fine) due to illegally selling used and lost phones, but at the time of their conversation, he said he had his debt down to $5,000.
"That's not the ideal life or dad I wanted for my children," Deavan said in a confessional.
Despite the major red flags, Deavan and Jihoon still filed marriage papers so she could reside in Jihoon's country permanently. And three weeks later, they had a traditional Korean wedding ceremony.
Deavan documented her relationship with Jihoon in Summer through Fall 2019 on social media and started a small T-shirt business with Jihoon that was doing well at the time.
But Deavan unfortunately suffered a miscarriage with her third child. She announced on Instagram in October 2019 she had lost a baby.
On Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan lamented how she was exhausted and overwhelmed raising two children by herself.
Deavan therefore flew back to South Korea with the intent of living there permanently. Deavan packed condoms because she said she didn't want to get pregnant again, and her mother Elicia joined her for the trip to help with Drascilla and Taeyang.
Deavan rented her family an apartment for one month until Jihoon could get them settled in a new place, but Deavan was in for a rude awakening.
Deavan said if Jihoon couldn't provide, he wasn't ready for a family and she'd have to return to America. She hoped that he was going to have "his sh-t together."
"He lied to me last time, so I'm really worried that he's lying to me again," Deavan said in a confessional. "I really hope Jihoon is ready for what's coming for him."
Jihoon later admitted to his friends he had "exaggerated" about how much money he was making when talking to Deavan over FaceTime.
"I don't really have a job," Jihoon admitted to the cameras. "I have a side job doing deliveries and it goes by the hour. It's a part-time job. I lied to Deavan because if I not have money, then Deavan's not come to Korea."
Jihoon's friends even thought Jihoon was making Korean men look bad.
Deavan then arrived in South Korea, which marked her second attempt to move there permanently. Jihoon hadn't seen Deavan in two months, and he said he was very excited to see her.
Jihoon and his parents picked Deavan, Elicia, Drascilla and Taeyang up at the airport, and Jihoon became increasingly more nervous because Elicia was allegedly "an angry person."
Deavan just traveled for 22 hours with two kids and so she was admittedly exhausted and ready for bed. Everyone piled into a yellow van, and Elicia immediately started yelling and "freaking out," according to Deavan.
Once they saw the apartment they'd be living in, Elicia appeared disgusted, and Jihoon's mother scolded her son for not checking the apartment before Deavan and her family traveled.
The place was broken down in a bad neighborhood, and Elicia vented she was "totally losing [her] sh-t."
Deavan described the apartment building as "the ghetto of Korea" and said it wasn't even on a street -- it was in an alley and surrounded by trash and even toilets.
Elicia pulled Jihoon aside and gave him a piece of her mind by saying she had expected him to behave like a man and find a safe place for her daughter and grandkids to live.
Elicia appeared to be on the verge of tears and complained, "I am extremely disappointed in Jihoon," and Deavan was also "extremely angry" at her husband.
Deavan soon discovered the apartment was tiny, there was no stovetop or living room, and she barely had room for her suitcase. Deavan yelled at Jihoon, saying it was his fault because he should've been the one to find them an apartment to live in prior to her arrival.
"It just feels like I'm doing all the heavy lifting in this relationship and he has done nothing so far," Deavan noted in a confessional.
Deavan wasn't willing to stay in that apartment for a month, and she vented, "It's just to the point where I can't do it anymore."
Deavan was clearly tired of Jihoon's empty promises, and Jihoon acknowledged the situation was a mess and he had failed to earn back Deavan's trust. He called himself a total "idiot."
Jihoon also confessed to Deavan he had no money, and Deavan vented, "All the things I was worried about were true."
The pair tried to communicate through a language-translating piece of technology but it wasn't translating correctly and so the pair couldn't have a clear conversation.
"If I would have known you didn't have money, I wouldn't have came here," Deavan said. "Why do you keep lying to me?"
"To be honest, I wanted you to come here fast," Jihoon said. "If you're worried about money, you can leave here."
Jihoon asked Deavan to stay for a few months and give him another chance, but she threatened to leave when her mother was scheduled to leave. Deavan cried because she had nothing at home to go back to but she didn't have a good reason to stay in South Korea either.
Deavan was furious Jihoon had lied to her again, and Jihoon apologized for being selfish. Jihoon said he was working as a delivery driver part-time so he could rest when he wanted to rest.
He said he earned around $2,000-3,000 a month, but Deavan had been working 17 hours a day while raising two kids. She thought Jihoon working a part-time job so he could "take more naps" was "ridiculous."
Jihoon's mother apparently managed his money so he couldn't spend it on himself, and so he told Deavan that he was saving for a new house.
"It sounds like you didn't want to spend your money so you let me spend all my money, and now we're here and I don't have anything. I don't have money, I don't have a car," Deavan told Jihoon.
"I gave up everything for you, but you couldn't give up some time to work harder to help. My life is not a game. I have sacrificed a lot and you've sacrificed nothing, and I at this point, have lost all trust. If you loved me and the kids, you would've helped."
Jihoon replied, "You're right, I am so sorry. But I do love you."
"I don't think I want to be together anymore after this," Deavan noted. "I am going to get a hotel tonight with just my mom so I can be alone with the kids and think."
Jihoon realized it was probably "game over" for him.
Jihoon later returned to his parents' home feeling "sad and desperate" that Deavan, her mother and the two kids were going to be staying in a hotel.
Jihoon's mother said that young people can be reckless and he should tell Deavan that all Korean guys are like that before they get married in that they lie about this or that.
"If a man likes a woman, he will use white lies, not malicious ones," Jihoon's mother said.
Jihoon insisted the situation was serious and this seemed to be "the last straw" for Deavan, who threatened to return to America alone and single.
But Jihoon's mother could tell Jihoon and Deavan loved each other, and so she hoped Deavan wouldn't give up on her relationship so easily. Jihoon vented about how he had been living his life "all wrong" and felt like "a loser."
Jihoon broke down crying at the idea he might lose Deavan and was still in debt of about $30,000. Jihoon called his circumstances "embarrassing," especially because he kept borrowing money from his parents.
Jihoon's mother said she was giving her son money under the impression he would pay her back, and then she scolded her son for crying, saying "a man doesn't cry."
Jihoon said he should have saved money after getting Deavan pregnant but didn't, and his mother advised him to "snap out of it and change." She told him to cease the opportunity and be better for the sake of his son, Taeyang.
Jihoon acknowledged he was going through a difficult time but Deavan was in an even worse situation and deserved better than what he was giving her.
Did Jihoon turn things around and win Deavan back or did they split -- and is the 90 Day Fiance couple together now?
At the beginning of90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, Deavan was shown dealing with the coronavirus pandemic while living in South Korea.
The footage filmed earlier this year, around February or March, and was seemingly intended for TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined spinoff.
Deavan shared how COVID-19 was "very serious" where she was staying in South Korea. She said South Korea was the second country with the most infected people and so she and Jihoon were in quarantine.
Deavan admitted her daughter Drascilla was going stir crazy and her son Taeyang couldn't play outside.
"They're predicting 60 percent of the country could get the virus, and that's really scary. Everyone is in panic mode, and I don't know what to do," Deavan told her Diary Cam.
(90 Day Fiance: The Other Way then flashed back to seven months earlier, when Deavan was preparing for her move to South Korea with her two kids.)
Although Deavan and Jihoon were just together a few months ago, Deavan's mom Elicia revealed in late July that Deavan had returned to the United States and was quarantining separately from Jihoon.
Elicia posted a photo of her granddaughter Drascilla on Monday, July 20, and in the comments section, she wrote Deavan has been "stuck" in America with her two kids while Jihoon remains in South Korea, according toIn Touch Weekly.
"She is visiting here, but the travel restrictions have forced her to be here longer," Elicia wrote, adding, "[Deavan and Drascilla] are stuck here until travel restrictions are lessened because of the virus."
Elicia saying Deavan is "visiting," "stuck" and "forced" to be in the U.S. longer that anticipated suggests Deavan is trying to get back to South Korea to be with Jihoon again, so it appears the couple is still together despite the distance between them right now.
And Jihoon seemingly misses his wife and children, as he took to Instagram on July 19 with an image that read, "If love is deep, longing becomes pain."
Earlier this month, Jihoon seemingly gave away he and Deavan are still together when he lashed out at trolls on Instagram, saying 90 Day Fiance is in his past and he now has a job that supports his family, meaning Deavan and her two kids.
After posting several 90 Day Fiance hashtags, Jihoon wrote, "To people who ask me to get a job, I'm always so kind to people who are kind to me first. But to those who are rude to me, I'm an assh-le to them. Distinguish between show and reality. And the show is in the past."
Jihoon continued, "I've said countless times that I have a job. My job is to deliver food. I earn enough money to take care of my family. If you read this and you tell me to get a job, from now on, I'm thinking of you as a goldfish with a memory of three seconds."
"I'll just ignore it and block it," he added. "Cuz I don't want to talk to fish, yeah think about it how crazy huh?! Bye."
Jihoon's post served as the caption to a screenshot of him slamming a hater.
"I'm working right now... You need to be logical. Don't be so old. I have a job. And my side job blocks a b-tch like you."
There was also evidence in June on social media that Deavan and Jihoon were still going strong, at least at the time.
On June 17, Jihoon posted a funny picture of Deavan holding a large box of condoms, and Deavan commented, "Jihoon knows how to work it whoot whoot."
Given the box said the condoms were "small pecker condoms," Deavan clarified, "Hahahahaha haha everyone knows it was a joke."
And a few days earlier, Deavan posted a selfie of herself modeling in a really nice home or apartment.
"Loving this dress. Super cute. #90dayfiance #90daytheotherway #fashion #tattoos #morningvibes," Deavan captioned the June 14 photo.
One follower commented, "Omg she's back in the states!!??"
And then Deavan confirmed, "Just visiting," suggesting her permanent residence is still South Korea.
Deavan also confirmed in the comments section of her post she is "definitely not pregnant" again.
In addition, Deavan often adds the hashtags #southkorea and #deavanandjihoon to her Instagram posts.
Going back to early June, Deavan conducted an interview with Access in which she said she was really excited for fans to see more of her relationship with Jihoon on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
"It's very exciting. I'm so excited to continue my journey and share my journey. I'm really, really excited that people get to see me and Jihoon and more of that aspect, because I think on Season 1 people didn't get to see too much of us," Deavan said.
"But this time, everyone will get to see that and this beautiful journey. You guys are going to see definitely some of our lowest points and some of our highest points, so it's going to be worth the watch."
Deavan assured Access that Jihoon "loves [being a father]."
"It's definitely a life-changing thing for him and I think he's very happy with it, even though it was a surprise to both of us. But he absolutely loves both kids," Deavan shared.
Despite the ups and downs in her relationship with Jihoon, Deavan called starring on the 90 Day Fiance with him "a great experience" that was "life-changing."