[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report includes spoilers revealing shocking details about Deavan and Jihoon's relationship and what happened after the couple began living together in South Korea.]
Deavan was a 22-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, when she met Jihoon, a 29-year-old mobile phone dealer from Seoul, South Korea, on a dating app.
Deavan and Jihoon communicated through a language-translation app for several months before Jihoon traveled to America to meet Deavan and her daughter Drascilla, now five, from a previous relationship.
Jihoon and Deavan took their relationship to the next level when Jihoon visited America and Deavan got pregnant with her second child. The pair discovered Deavan was expecting on the day Jihoon was scheduled to leave the United States and fly back to South Korea in 2018.
After Deavan received a blessing from Jihoon's parents to marry their son, Jihoon proposed marriage when the couple took a fun trip to Las Vegas.
Jihoon intended to return to America just two months later for Deavan's scheduled C-section, but Deavan had to deliver the baby early due to high blood pressure and Jihoon refused to pay extra money to switch his flight to an earlier time.
Jihoon therefore missed the birth of his son Taeyang in April 2019, and he admitted he was "a very bad father" at first.
Once Deavan thought Taeyang was old enough, she and her baby moved to South Korea. (Deavan left Drascilla behind in order to make sure she could provide a happy, fulfilling life for her children first.)
Deavan expected Jihoon to be working full-time with an apartment for them, but Deavan got stuck living with Jihoon's parents in their one-bedroom apartment for several months.
Jihoon was also in debt, as he apparently owed $30,000 (which included interest on a loan he had taken out to pay the original $15,000 fine) due to illegally selling used and lost phones. But at the time of their conversation, he said he had his debt down to $5,000.
Despite Deavan's concerns, she and Jihoon still filed marriage papers so she could reside in Jihoon's country permanently. And three weeks later, they had a traditional Korean wedding ceremony.
Deavan documented her relationship with Jihoon in Summer through Fall 2019 on social media and started a small T-shirt business with Jihoon that was doing well at the time.
On Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan lamented how she was exhausted and overwhelmed raising two children without having their father around.
As a result, Deavan flew back to South Korea with the goal of living there permanently and having a happy family.
Jihoon was only working part-time, and Deavan flipped out upon seeing where she and her kids were going to live.
The apartment building was in a bad neighborhood, and Deavan's mom Elicia -- who had accompanied Deavan on the trip -- vented she was "totally losing [her] sh-t." Deavan described the apartment building as "the ghetto of Korea" and was extremely disappointed.
"It just feels like I'm doing all the heavy lifting in this relationship and he has done nothing so far," Deavan noted in a confessional. "It's just to the point where I can't do it anymore."
Deavan refused to stay in the apartment and threatened to leave, and Jihoon felt like an "idiot."
Jihoon claimed he was earning around $2,000-3,000 a month, but Deavan had been working 17 hours a day while raising two kids. She thought Jihoon working a part-time job so he could "take more naps" was "ridiculous."
Jihoon's mother apparently managed his money so he couldn't spend it on himself.
"I don't think I want to be together anymore after this," noted Deavan, who felt like she had sacrificed everything for her relationship. "I am going to get a hotel tonight with just my mom so I can be alone with the kids and think."
Jihoon realized it was probably "game over" for him and this was the "last straw" for Deavan.
Deavan considered using the rest of her money to return to America, but Jihoon ultimately apologized for being selfish and explained his mother had his money because he was afraid of making another mistake and wasting it on himself.
But the tech translator changed Jihoon's words to, "I'll make another mistake. I'll waste that money again."
Jihoon was furious he couldn't explain to Deavan how he was really feeling, but Deavan -- who didn't understand what he was saying -- sensed anger and only heard yelling.
Deavan said it was "disgusting" how Jihoon had lost his temper, and she said, "You made me give up my life to come here. You scammed me; you tricked me. My life is ruined now."
Jihoon's mother laughed, and then Deavan said in tears, "This isn't a joke. I don't want to do this. They think it's a joke. I want to end this. I don't want to do this anymore. I am uncomfortable."
Jihoon couldn't understand Deavan and thought she was calling him "a joke," and so he stormed off.
When the pair tried to talk things out later on, Jihoon admitted he didn't take his relationship with Deavan seriously because of the distance between them.
"F-ck you. I don't ever want to talk to you again. Don't ever talk to me again!" Deavan cried. "Apparently my pregnancy was not serious. You obviously f-cking didn't love me."
Deavan told the cameras everything she had believed was "a lie" and she felt "broken," and Jihoon apparently felt "embarrassed."
Deavan therefore said she wouldn't even consider forgiving Jihoon unless he could give her the $3,000 he had supposedly saved immediately. She said it was a matter of Jihoon earning her trust, not about the money.
Jihoon completed the task and said he'd be willing to do anything for Deavan, and so she decided to give him another chance and use the $3,000 to stay in a nicer apartment for one month. After that, Jihoon would have to find them a new place to live.
Once Deavan, Jihoon and her family got settled into a nice place, a terrifying incident with Drascilla went down.
After playing in a nearby park, Jihoon was walking back to the apartment with Drascilla in his arms but Drascilla asked to be put down so she could sit down.
Jihoon said he didn't like people yelling at him, but Deavan believed the incident had proved Jihoon was not ready for a family and she had made a mistake by moving to South Korea.
"Nothing is Jihoon's fault. It's always someone else's fault, so I have no sympathy when he cries in front of me," Deavan said, adding that if Jihoon wanted his freedom, he could have it.
"You guys are more important to me," Jihoon replied. "I'll become a better dad because I really love you guys."
Deavan then celebrated Taeyang's 100-day birthday party with Jihoon and his family, and much to Deavan's surprise, his relatives liked her and adored her son. She finally felt accepted by Jihoon's family.
"It's finally starting to feel like Jihoon is stepping up and he does take our relationship seriously and that he does love me and the kids," Deavan noted.
In the mid-season finale of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, Elicia didn't trust Jihoon to take care of his family and financially provide for Deavan and the kids, and she simply told her daughter, "I think you're screwed."
But Deavan wanted to give Jihoon the benefit of the doubt since she loved him and wanted her son to grow up with his father.
Deavan and Elicia had an emotional goodbye, and Elicia said, "Right now, I feel like I'm leaving [the kids] in the hands of a 16-year-old boy. Yay."
But Deavan remained optimistic Jihoon wanted to change and would become a better husband and father, and she was willing to give him one final chance.
Deavan just told Jihoon to stop taking money from people, including his mother, and Jihoon acknowledged his marriage was "hanging by a thread."
After a month of Deavan being in South Korea, she and Jihoon were shown moving into a new apartment. Deavan was so glad to have a new home she could feel comfortable in.
Deavan tried to "enjoy the happiness" of being married, but she and Jihoon had to clean their messy home for which they had signed a one-year lease. Deavan hoped for the best for her family although they didn't have much money to spend.
Deavan revealed she and Jihoon were planning a real wedding since they had only gotten married on paper. Deavan wanted a wedding ceremony with Drascilla serving as the flower girl and noted Jihoon was finally stepping up to provide for his family.
Jihoon was apparently working and staying up late with their son, Taeyang, and Jihoon was proud his relationship was getting better and he and Deavan were a happy family.
"I'm really hopeful for the future at this point because it really feels like things are falling into place for us. I just hope Jihoon can continue working hard, because I can't do this alone anymore," Deavan said in a confessional.
Jihoon had switched jobs to selling used phones to make more money, but Deavan made sure nothing "sketchy" was happening since he had sold phones illegally before.
Deavan was ultimately pleased her husband was working hard to support his family.
Deavan and Jihoon were then shown visiting the wedding venue Jihoon's parents had picked out for the wedding "months and months ago."
Deavan had dreamed about her wedding day her entire life, and she wanted good food, drinking, dancing, cake and little twinkly lights everywhere.
But Deavan soon discovered they'd only have one hour for their wedding reception because the venue was overbooked. The area for the ceremony wasn't exactly elegant, according to Deavan, and it wasn't what she had imagined.
Deavan explained there was a runway and the location looked more like a concert hall, and the wedding was also booked for 11AM, which Deavan thought was too early.
Deavan didn't want her wedding to "feel like a business meeting" or rushed, especially since weddings in America typically last three or more hours. Deavan wanted to include American traditions in her wedding.
Deavan demanded at least one slow dance for Jihoon to dance with Drascilla and for her to dance with her father. Deavan felt let down because she said Jihoon was well aware of how important the wedding was to her.
Given the wedding had already been planned without her input, she said it was like "a surprise party you don't want."
"It just feels my childhood dream is destroyed," Deavan said.
So did Jihoon and Deavan split or did the 90 Day Fiance couple try to work out their issues?
At the beginning of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, Deavan was shown waiting out the coronavirus pandemic while living in South Korea.
The footage filmed earlier this year, around February or March, and was seemingly intended for TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined spinoff.
Deavan shared how COVID-19 was "very serious" where she was staying in South Korea. She said South Korea was the second country with the most infected people and so she and Jihoon were in quarantine in an apartment together.
Deavan admitted her daughter Drascilla was going stir crazy and her son Taeyang couldn't play outside.
"They're predicting 60 percent of the country could get the virus, and that's really scary. Everyone is in panic mode, and I don't know what to do," Deavan told her Diary Cam.
(90 Day Fiance: The Other Way then flashed back to seven months earlier, when Deavan was preparing for her move to South Korea with her two kids.)
Deavan returned to the United States in May, according to In Touch Weekly, which prompted speculation she and Jihoon's relationship was on the rocks.
But in early June, Deavan conducted an interview with Access in which she said she was really excited for fans to see more of her relationship with Jihoon on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
"It's very exciting. I'm so excited to continue my journey and share my journey. I'm really, really excited that people get to see me and Jihoon and more of that aspect, because I think on Season 1 people didn't get to see too much of us," Deavan said.
"But this time, everyone will get to see that and this beautiful journey. You guys are going to see definitely some of our lowest points and some of our highest points, so it's going to be worth the watch."
Deavan assured Access that Jihoon "loves [being a father]."
"It's definitely a life-changing thing for him and I think he's very happy with it, even though it was a surprise to both of us. But he absolutely loves both kids," Deavan shared.
Despite the ups and downs in her relationship with Jihoon, Deavan called starring on the 90 Day Fiance with him "a great experience" that was "life-changing."
On June 17, Jihoon posted a funny picture of Deavan holding a large box of condoms, and Deavan commented, "Jihoon knows how to work it whoot whoot," suggesting their relationship was just fine.
Given the box said the condoms were "small pecker condoms," Deavan clarified, "Hahahahaha haha everyone knows it was a joke."
Deavan also posted a selfie of herself modeling in a really nice home or apartment that month that didn't seem to be in South Korea. Deavan assured one of her followers she was "just visiting" her family in Utah.
And in early July, Jihoon lashed out at haters, insisting he got a job and was able to support his family.
"Distinguish between show and reality. And the show is in the past," Jihoon wrote on Instagram.
"I've said countless times that I have a job. My job is to deliver food. I earn enough money to take care of my family. If you read this and you tell me to get a job, from now on, I'm thinking of you as a goldfish with a memory of three seconds."
Deavan's mother Elicia also supported the idea Deavan and Jihoon were separated but only temporarily. In late July, Elicia revealed on social media that Deavan had been "stuck" in America with her two kids while Jihoon remained in South Korea, according to In Touch.
"She is visiting here, but the travel restrictions have forced her to be here longer," Elicia wrote, adding, "[Deavan and Drascilla] are stuck here until travel restrictions are lessened because of the virus."
Elicia saying Deavan was "visiting," "stuck" and "forced" to be in the U.S. longer that anticipated suggested Deavan was trying to get back to South Korea to be with Jihoon again.
And around that time, Jihoon took to Instagram on July 19 with an image that read, "If love is deep, longing becomes pain."
Deavan claimed a "disgusting thing" happened that resulted in her move back to America
While it seemed like Deavan and Jihoon were still together as of late July, it appears Deavan and her mom were just trying to cover up the truth, probably to avoid 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoilers on the current status of Deavan and Jihoon's relationship.
In mid-August, Deavan wrote on Twitter she had "moved back" to the United States for a "horrible reason," according to In Touch.
"[The] truth will come out eventually," Deavan wrote in a since-deleted tweet.
"You all really believe everything you see on TV," she added. "You guys don't know the truth or half of it."
Deavan also vented in her Instagram Stories about how 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers know very little about her struggles in 2020.
"If you guys only knew the disgusting things that happened this year off camera," Deavan wrote.
While Deavan didn't cite her problems to Jihoon or even say he was involved with the "disgusting things," it's probably safe to assume their marriage has been on the rocks for a while now.
"If you knew everything going on in this very moment," Deavan continued in her post. "Knew what I'm doing and going through, the scars that happen this year. Enjoy the show. #90dayfiance."
Deavan also explained in her Instagram Stories how 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers didn't see what really happened in the Season 2 episode when Drascilla took off running towards a street and she fought with her husband over his lack of attentiveness and care for her children.
Deavan recalled of the Drascilla incident, "She ran off and a car almost hit her and instead of grabbing her, he turned around and started screaming at me in front of my mother for a while -- [none] of that part was caught on film... You guys didn't see what really happened and I'm very upset about that."
Deavan continued, "I'm not gonna say exactly what he said, because I can't remember... It was over a year ago. But he was cursing at me."
Jihoon revealed in August that his relationship with Deavan had ended
Jihoon conducted an Instagram Live session on August 22 and spilled the beans his relationship with Deavan was over and they'd continue living in different countries, In Touch reported.
"So I can't tell everything because the show [is] not finished. They will be happy and I need to be happy. Just, I will live my own life," Jihoon reportedly told his followers, referring to Deavan and her two kids.
"If you lost [a] lover, boy [or] girl. So sad, but you can start again."
Jihoon also described himself as "free" in the since-deleted Instagram Live video.
"We are living our own life, that's our future," Jihoon said.
"So just keep watching. Just keep [supporting] [me] getting [a] better life and please pray for Deavan and Taeyang, [for] their family life."
When fans asked for Jihoon and Deavan's plans in terms of custody of one-year-old Taeyang, Jihoon reportedly explained he'll be able to see his son once a year.
"[Deavan] said every summertime, she [will] go back to Korea with Taeyang. She promised, So we can see Taeyang," Jihoon shared.
Jihoon also asked90 Day Fiance fans to be easier on Deavan and Elicia, as many people have apparently turned against Deavan in the wake of her split from Jihoon.
"Not everyone is perfect. Me and Deavan, even Elicia, I'm so sorry. But please stop all criticism. Especially Elicia. They're probably having a harder time than I am," Jihoon reportedly wrote August 21 on Instagram.
"I heard that Elicia and Drascilla [are] under threat of murder. It is 100% wrong. I am begging you guys, I just want peace... I apologize to you guys but thank you so much."
It apparently didn't take long for Deavan to move on from Jihoon
Deavan sparked rumors she's in a new relationship when she posted a photo with a mystery man on her Instagram Stories in August. She cropped his face out of the photo, however, to conceal his identity.
Deavan then deleted the post, according to In Touch, which apparently featured her new boyfriend, Korean-American actor named Christopher "Topher" Park.
Born in Los Angeles, Topher studied theater at the University of California, Riverside and graduated in the 2015 class. He has had small acting roles, mostly in short films ever since.
Just hours after confirming he and Deavan split, Jihoon conducted an Instagram Live session on August 22 and reacted to rumors Deavan is romantically involved with someone new.
"I know Deavan, she has a new boyfriend," Jihoon said, according to In Touch.
"Yeah, she has [a] new boyfriend. I saw that post. So, wow. I can't believe it, oh my God. Wow. Yeah, just. My plan is [to] just focus on myself."
Although Jihoon expressed surprise over Deavan's alleged new relationship, he didn't seem angry the mother of his infant son, Taeyang, has moved on.
"So we are [living] our own life, Deavan [lives her] life. Me, [I] live my life. And I'm not [looking for] a new girl right now. Just, later. Or, just single," Jihoon reportedly said.
"I want my ex and her boyfriend, just [to] be happy. Cause [it's] her choice and [that's the] way she [thinks] [she] will be happy and I'm just [going to] walk to my own way. But we're still Taeyang's parents."
Jihoon added that he planned to continue supporting Taeyang financially with income from his job in South Korea and Cameo videos he's been filming for 90 Day Fiance fans.
"I want [to] be his father. [Deavan says] I can see Taeyang every summer or December," Taeyang reportedly shared with his followers.
However, Jihoon confessed he wasn't in the best place emotionally following his breakup with Deavan.
"I just feel so sick and lonely. Just, I want [to] talk to anything, anyone. It feels like, just [a] dream. Feels like [a] dream right now, this all happened. Just [a] dream," Jihoon said, according to the magazine.
"I can't believe this situation. I hope this situation [is] just [a] dream."
Deavan and Jihoon's breakup got nasty on social media
Deavan ranted and raved on Instagram in early September that Jihoon had done "the most vile thing possible" that made her want to return to the United States and her estranged husband "wants nothing to do" with Taeyang.
Deavan posted a photo Taeyang along with a lengthy rant against Jihoon -- although she did not identify him by name -- on Instagram that she has since deleted and edited.
"I hate how everyone thinks I'm taking you away from a certain someone. When in reality I tried my best, yet that certain someone hasn't called, texted, or asked about you in weeks," Deavan wrote, suggesting that Jihoon doesn't care about his child.
"And the little money they gave to you they asked for back. People are attacking us for a man who attacked us. But the truth always come out. Seeing someone play victim and pretend and lie ... I'm sick of the lies. I'm sick of pretending because I'm scared of a piece of paper."
Deavan went on to insist she wasn't going to prevent Jihoon from seeing his son.
"Anyways I'm not keeping my child from a certain person. I gave this certain person a chance and was willing to work out something. This certain person has said time and time again they want nothing to do with you which breaks my heart, but yet this certain person will sit back and lie and pretend," Deavan alleged.
"While you and I are currently hiding away because his lies have put us in danger. It's sad how someone can say they will just pretend you don't [exist] and then use you for sympathy again. Why is no one questioning him?"
Deavan continued, "He deleted your memory, he has blocked anyway of getting in contact, he did the most vile thing possible and that's why we are here. Yet we are the ones harassed and stuck hiding away? Makes no sense I don't understand humanity. Anyways I'll leave it at that."
Deavan subsequently edited the post to just read, "My little guitarist #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #koreanamerican #mixedbaby."
Afterward, Deavan posted a photo of a man holding Taeyang in his arms on Instagram and captioned it, "What a beautiful little town. Always love exploring. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #mountains #wrightwood."
The mystery man -- who is believed to be Topher again -- and Taeyang were wearing matching red plaid shirts, but Deavan cropped out the man's head as to not reveal his identity.
Amid backlash from many of her followers, Deavan commented on the photo and gave people a piece of her mind.
Although she didn't mention Jihoon by name, Deavan wrote of her ex, "I'm just going to say something... I'm blocked on social media, my number is blocked. I've reached out, sent photos of my son with no replies. I've tried and offered to come to Korea. I'm sick of being blamed when I'm the one trying to co-parent."
"I was told several times to just pretend it never happened because that's what this certain person wants," she continued.
"I'm the one who paid for all the hospital bills, I'm the one who paid for everything in Korea, I'm the one still supporting my son with no help. So why [am] I being attacked? Because I moved on? Because I was tired of being used and not getting any help in return?"
Deavan insisted she's been "doing everything" to keep her family together and preserve their happiness considering Jihoon is in South Korea and she is currently living in Utah.
"I tried and this person has said some vile things about my son and has blocked anyway of me getting in contact to even send photos of my son? But yet you guys attack me?" asked Deavan, who is also mom to five-year-old Drascilla from a previous relationship.
"You don't know what happened behind close doors. You don't know the type of evil that happened. I'm sick of being attacked and blamed and being told I'm [a] horrible person and I took my son away. You guys don't know the half of it. My daughter is healing and I'm healing. Wait till the Tell All, I'm tired of this."
Without giving specific details away, Deavan revealed that Jihoon had allegedly hurt her very badly.
"Something bad happened that can never be forgiven. I tried to co-parent but that's kind of hard to do when the other person has deleted any type of way to get in contact. Also kind of difficult when the only time he contacts you is to call you degrading vile names," Deavan wrote.
"He's told me time and time again he just wants to pretend it didn't happen and has called me, my son, Drascilla vile things. I'm done. I'm sick of the lies. I'm sick of pretending it's okay. I'm done."
Jihoon fired back at Deavan's claims on Instagram and called her "childish"
After Deavan ranted on social media, Jihoon took to his Instagram Stories with a heated response to Deavan's shocking claims.
"Let me just say one thing. I always want to see my son. You don't [know] how I feel. I don't want to speak English anymore. Will you stop this childish social media fight?" Jihoon asked.
Not long afterward, Jihoon posted a lengthy message to his followers and90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans on his Instagram account.
Along with a photo of Taeyang, Jihoon wrote, "I can't speak all my feelings in English. You see me as a fool. Now I think of him every day. But I can't see him right now, so I spend the day focusing on other things. The reality is terrible. I know all this sh-t."
"Like he's going to have a new father. Do you know how it feels? My heart is always breaking," Jihoon added, referring to the photo Deavan had posted of a man with their son.
"It happened without my knowledge. There's no divorce on paper right now. Do you really know how it feels? Someone's gonna tell me."
Jihoon told Deavan to stop pretending being the victim, adding that he never played victim.
"I'm just a normal person. It's been a while since I've seen Instagram, and it's so stupid. I just want to focus on myself right now. I'd like to forget the pain. I'm tired of speaking English," Jihoon wrote.
Similar to what Deavan had told her followers, Taeyang wrote on Instagram, "Everyone, just watch all the results at tell all. 'Did you forget your son?' Don't ask me that stupid question. I'm human too. I'm not psychopath."
Jihoon added, "And she said she showed him to me in December and every summer. Yeah, we talk to the translator. But I don't think she knows what I really mean. And I don't want to get involved in their lives. So I blocked them all. So extreme, but that's how I organize my mind-set."
Jihoon concluded in his post, "I will never forget my son and love him forever. Every time I try to be comfortable, I keep seeing things. I want to be comfortable now."
In late September, Deavan confirmed she has filed for divorce from Jihoon, who she claims is dragging out the process.
"Woke up to a lot of hate mail. I want to say this once: I've tried to get the divorce finished. Jihoon has not yet signed," Deavan wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.
"I've been trying, so everyone leave me alone about that situation."
Deavan has made her breakup a legal matter because she alleges Jihoon had abused her daughter Drascilla when they were together in South Korea -- which Jihoon totally denied.
"Hello all, To everyone who has been witnessing the past few months of [Deavan] and mines relationship.. I have not been the one to put this out on social media because I believe strongly to not cause drama online. However, now with the accusations and lies swarming around, I must defend myself so that my son sees the truth one day," Jihoon posted as part of a long rant on his Instagram Stories, which went on for 13 posts.
As part of Jihoon telling his side of the story, he wholeheartedly denied ever abusing Drascilla, whom Deavan has previously described as "a wild child."
"Deavan wanted her daughter to be my daughter, Taeyang is my son. She said this to me. She wanted me to be a father to Drascilla. I accepted and when I tried to show Drascilla right from wrong, or even disciplining, both [Deavan] and Drascilla rejected the growing pains," Jihoon wrote.
"Deavan did not accept my type of discipline or helping her child become an amazing young girl. Here is a prime example: Drascilla was enrolled into an English academy in Korea. I would get calls from the director that Drascilla was hitting, spitting, screaming, and pulling other kids' hair and the teachers."
Jihoon claimed that, given he'd been asked to fulfill a parental role with Drascilla, he took it upon himself to try to address her behavior at the school she was attending.
"So I would come down to the school and try to talk to her the best I could. She wouldn't listen. She would continue with the same tactics, even after I would show her what she was doing was wrong," Jihoon explained.
"When she was pulling other children's hair and making them cry, I tugged on her hair, and asked, 'If I pull on your hair, does it hurt? You don't want to hurt your friends or the other kids.' And that still didn't work in her understanding."
Deavan apparently didn't agree with Jihoon's parenting techniques and it caused some major issues between the former couple.
"How could I be a father to a child who she had called me dad in Korean, but when I tried to be a father, Deavan said I was in the wrong and hurt her child? (I have a written statement from the school in regards to these incidents of Drascilla being this way)," Jihoon continued.
Jihoon insisted he tried to co-parent Drascilla and his infant son Taeyang to the best of his ability. Jihoon, in fact, said "it's a lie" when Deavan claims he had refused to help her with the kids.
On their breakup, Jihoon said about a month after Deavan left him and returned to the United States, she accused him of abusing Drascilla and "demanded a breakup."
One month after that, Jihoon said, "Another man was imitating Taeyang's father. Deavan made claims saying that Drascilla told Deavan that I had been abusing Drascilla. Drascilla told the truth that there was nothing to be said later on.. and Deavan was still going for the separation without confirming it with me."
"She did it through social media after she found her new boyfriend," added Jihoon.
In regards to rumored allegations Jihoon's parents had also abused Drascilla, Jihoon also wrote, "It's a lie. There are not circumstances, evidence or reasons for that. It's social media and the world making up falsehoods."
Jihoon went on to slam Deavan by saying, "But is it okay to walk around outside without wearing masks on children in America? Is it okay to force children on rides for their couple videos when they cry and don't like it, but continue to do it anyways? This is what is shown on their YouTube channel."
Jihoon later added, "She's lying about my parents abusing her. Drascilla, she yelled at my mother. Because they couldn't communicate at all. My father spoke a little English. It's fine. So my mother got angry and yelled at her. That's abusive?"
Jihoon also insisted it was "a lie" he didn't have a job and was too lazy to work and make money for his family.
"At first, I was learning to work as a tile maker. I was learning to do professional work and had a plan to get a job. But I had to quit Tile Academy because I was asked to pay for it right away," Jihoon wrote.
"I had no choice but to find a job that paid me right away. I had a car accident while working, but I limped and endured it. If I didn't show money right away, she said she would walk away from me and take the children. So instead of pursuing my tile career, I had to settle for any job I could find to hopefully keep her in Korea."
Although Jihoon and Deavan both previously said they'd share their stories on the Tell-All for90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, Deavan suddenly announced last month the former couple will not be appearing on the Tell-All this fall after all.
"We will not be attending the Tell All," Deavan reportedly wrote on her Instagram Stories of the cast reunion.
"TLC is aware of what happened to my daughter and has been for months their reason being 'we don't want to have to put your family through that and be around him' so I'll leave it at that."
Deavan, however, reportedly insisted her side of the story -- the "truth," she says -- will be released in the near future.
"I am a little upset I will not be able to tell my side due to the fact they knew what was happening and I sat here pretending it was okay online for them so I wouldn't be breaking my contracts. So the truth of my story will come out in time," Deavan reportedly noted.