'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Deavan and Jihoon still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple split up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/06/2020
90 Day Fiance stars Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee are not getting off to a good start after Deavan just left her life in America and moved her children to South Korea to be with Jihoon on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, so did the couple split or are they still together?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if Deavan and Jihoon are still together or if the 90 Day Fiancecouple has called it quits].
Deavan was a 22-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT when she met Jihoon, a 29-year-old mobile phone dealer from Seoul, South Korea, on a dating app.
Deavan was Jihoon's "fantasy" given she's an American model with edgy and sexy style, and she also fell for Jihoon quickly.
The pair used translating apps to speak with each other, but Jihoon's English has improved over time.
The couple apparently talked to each other every day for three months before Jihoon made plans to travel to America and meet Deavan in person for the first time.
During that trip, Jihoon also met Deavan's "rambunctious" three-year-old girl from a previous relationship named Drascilla, who was born in August 2015, according to Starcasm. (Drascilla is now four years old).
Jihoon's initial trip to South Korea was apparently a success and chemistry was definitely there because Jihoon and Deavan slept together and Deavan got pregnant with her second child.
Jihoon and Deavan found out they were expecting after six positive pregnancy tests confirmed their suspicions on the day he was leaving to return to South Korea in 2018.
After Jihoon returned to South Korea, the couple planned to get married. Not only did they love each other, but they thought it would be best for the baby for them to be together.
After Deavan won the approval of Jihoon's parents, Jihoon proposed marriage during a lunch at a Las Vegas restaurant and then planned to fly to America two months later for the birth of his child.
Jihoon went on to book a flight back to America for Deavan's scheduled section; however, Deavan learned the baby had to be delivered early because her blood pressure was really high, in the 170s, which was "extremely dangerous."
Deavan explained the baby needed to be taken out early or else she could die -- and the baby could die as well.
Deavan asked Jihoon to change his ticket and fly back to the United States earlier, but he admitted it was too expensive and refused, which frustrated Deavan because she had previously asked him not to buy a ticket at all in case the baby came early.
Deavan was heartbroken Jihoon wasn't by her side when their son Taeyang was born in April 2019, and Jihoon admitted he was "a very bad father" at first.
Jihoon eventually made his way to the United States to meet his son, but he had a lot of learning to do, like changing diapers. He also revealed to Deavan he had lost his job.
Jihoon's "lack of financial responsibility" really worried Deavan, especially since he had nine months while she was pregnant to save for a baby.
Jihoon told Deavan not to worry and their future would be bright, but Deavan was sick of hearing "trust me" and said she needed things to actually happen.
The time then finally came for Deavan to move to South Korea and start a new life in a completely different world. She left Drascilla behind, however, just to make sure Jihoon would be able to support them and the transition and adjustment wouldn't be so difficult for her young daughter.
Deavan expected Jihoon to have landed a full-time job and an apartment for them, but he was still living in his parents' house and broke the news they'd continue living there for a few months.
Jihoon said he was working a "delivery" job but needed more time to save money, and Deavan just found that to be "unacceptable" since she was stuck sharing a one-bedroom apartment with a newborn and Jihoon's parents.
Jihoon claimed he was making about $4,000 a month at his job but couldn't get to a good place financially due to debt.
Jihoon apparently owed $30,000 (which included interest on a loan he had taken out to pay the original $15,000 fine) due to illegally selling used and lost phones, but at the time of their conversation, he had his debt down to $5,000.
"That's not the ideal life or dad I wanted for my children," Deavan said in a confessional. "For him to not take that seriously, I think I made a big mistake."
But Jihoon assured Deavan, "I now change jobs. I promise. Next time, I go to jail. I'm not doing illegal anymore, okay?"
Although the couple didn't even have an apartment of their own and Deavan kept learning more and more unflattering information about Jihoon, she and Jihoon still filed marriage papers so she could reside in Jihoon's country permanently.
After three weeks in South Korea, Deavan and Jihoon participated in a traditional Korean wedding ceremony.
Deavan's hopes for the future were that Jihoon would work hard, save money, rent an apartment for them and prove he's ready to take care of a family.
But Deavan, who eventually returned to the United States, said if Jihoon didn't step up to the plate, she'd "probably have to leave" him.
Deavan documented her relationship with Jihoon in Summer through Fall 2019 and started a small T-shirt business with Jihoon that was doing well at the time.
But Deavan unfortunately suffered a miscarriage with her third child. She announced on Instagram in October she had lost a baby.
On Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan said being back in America was "extremely hard and difficult" as a single parent of two kids, and so Jihoon promised Deavan he would change and had enough money saved for his family. Jihoon claimed he just needed one month to find them an apartment.
With that in mind, Deavan opted to move back to South Korea permanently. Deavan packed condoms because she said she didn't want to get pregnant again, and her mother Elicia joined her for the trip to help with Drascilla and Taeyang.
Deavan decided to rent them an apartment during her stay for one month to allow for Jihoon to find them a permanent place. She hoped he would "grow up" and get "his sh-t together."
Deavan said if Jihoon couldn't provide, he wasn't ready for a family and she'd return to America.
"We are getting rid of our old lives in America and starting a whole new life in Korea. I'm taking a huge gamble; I'm giving up my whole life in Korea and everything I've ever worked hard for to start this new life with Jihoon," Deavan told the cameras.
Deavan knew it would be an adjustment for Drascilla to adjust to a new culture and hear a new language every day.
"My biggest fear is that Jihoon is not going to step up and he's not going to work and take care of us like he promised," Deavan said in a confessional.
"He lied to me last time, so I'm really worried that he's lying to me again. I really hope Jihoon is ready for what's coming for him."
Jihoon later admitted to his friends he had "exaggerated" about how much money he was making when talking to Deavan over FaceTime.
"I don't really have a job," Jihoon admitted in a confessional. "I have a side job doing deliveries and it goes by the hour. It's a part-time job. I lied to Deavan because if I not have money, then Deavan's not come to Korea."
Jihoon's friends even thought Jihoon was making Korean men look bad.
Deavan then arrived in South Korea, which marked her second attempt to move there permanently. Jihoon hadn't seen Deavan in two months, and he said he was very excited to see her.
Jihoon and his parents picked Deavan, Elicia, Drascilla and Taeyang up at the airport, and Jihoon became increasingly more nervous because Elicia was allegedly "an angry person."
Deavan just traveled for 22 hours with two kids and so she was admittedly exhausted and ready for bed. Everyone piled into a yellow van, and Elicia immediately started yelling and "freaking out," according to Deavan.
Once they saw the apartment they'd be living in, Elicia appeared disgusted.
"You should've checked before you got it," Jihoon's mother told her son.
The place was broken down in a bad neighborhood, and Elicia vented she was "totally losing [her] sh-t."
Did Deavan and Jihoon's relationship crumble or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together now?
At the beginning of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, Deavan was shown dealing with the coronavirus pandemic while living in South Korea.
The footage filmed earlier this year, around February or March, and was seemingly intended for TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined spinoff.
Deavan shared how COVID-19 was "very serious" where she is staying in South Korea. She said South Korea was the second country with the most infected people and so she and Jihoon were in quarantine.
And then Deavan confirmed, "Just visiting," giving away that her permanent location is South Korea.
Deavan also confirmed in the comments section of her post she is "definitely not pregnant" again.
In addition, Deavan often adds the hashtags #southkorea and #deavanandjihoon to her Instagram posts.
Going back to early June, Deavan conducted an interview with Access in which she said she was really excited for fans to see more of her relationship with Jihoon on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
"It's very exciting. I'm so excited to continue my journey and share my journey. I'm really, really excited that people get to see me and Jihoon and more of that aspect, because I think on Season 1 people didn't get to see too much of us," Deavan said.
"But this time, everyone will get to see that and this beautiful journey. You guys are going to see definitely some of our lowest points and some of our highest points, so it's going to be worth the watch."
Deavan assured Access that Jihoon "loves [being a father]."
"It's definitely a life-changing thing for him and I think he's very happy with it, even though it was a surprise to both of us. But he absolutely loves both kids," Deavan shared.
Despite the ups and downs in her relationship with Jihoon, Deavan called starring on the 90 Day Fiance with him "a great experience" that was "life-changing."