'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Colt Johnson and Jess Caroline still together -- and is Vanessa still just Colt's "friend?"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/19/2020
90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson and Jess Caroline's trip to Brazil with Debbie got off to a rough start on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, so was it all downhill from there and did Colt and Jess split -- or are they still together now?
ADVERTISEMENT
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if Colt and Jess are still together after Colt traveled to Brazil for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? or the couple is still together.]
Colt from Las Vegas, NV, began starring on the 90 Day Fiance franchise with his ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima for Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. Afterward, they starred on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Colt and Larissa got married in June 2018, according to Clark County Clerk records obtained by Reality TV World, but their relationship took a nosedive due to serious arguments and Larissa accusing Colt of cheating on her.
A big fight in January 2019 at Colt's home he shares with his mother Debbie resulted in Larissa getting arrested for the third time. It was the final straw for Colt, who subsequently filed for divorce in Clark County Court.
Colt and Larissa's divorce was finalized on April 30, 2019, with both former spouses agreeing not to slander or defame either other in the press or on social media.
On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which premiered June 14, Colt admitted he was struggling to get over Larissa but was ready to debut a "Colt 2.0."
Debbie thought it was "too soon" for Colt to start dating again, but Colt acknowledged he was tired of being alone.
Little did Debbie know, however, that Colt had already started dating someone new -- a Brazilian woman whom he figured Debbie wouldn't approve of.
"I wasn't looking for anything specific, but this gorgeous little red head reached out to me named Jess," Colt shared. "Jess is beautiful. She is 26 years old, she has a rocking body, she has glasses, and she loves cats!"
Colt said Jess lived in Chicago at the time but they met while she was partying with friends in Las Vegas.
Colt promised Jess that he'd stop talking to Vanessa to make her happy, but Colt really had no plan of following through on his word given he considered Vanessa to be his best friend and clearly the priority in his life.
"After Larissa, I never thought I'd find love again. But with Jess, I think we have a future together," Colt said in a confessional.
Knowing her visa was expiring soon, Jess suggested she could apply for a new visa, either for "studying" or a K-1, meaning Colt would have to marry her for her to stay in the U.S.
Colt told the cameras it was "too early" to be talking about a K-1 visa but he didn't want to see her go back to Brazil either.
Jess then asked Colt if he'd be up for a trip to Brazil so he could meet her family, and he said he would love that. Jess gushed with excitement, and Colt was so pleased Jess wanted him to be involved with her family -- which was something Larissa allegedly never wanted.
Once Colt returned home happy and in love, he finally came clean to Debbie about his new relationship with Jess.
"Two from Brazil," Debbie scoffed. "As long as Larissa is still in this country or waiting for her deportation, I don't think Colt should be involved with anyone else. It's too fast -- too much, too fast... [And] over my dead body you'll live in Brazil."
Colt said Jess made him feel happy and supported, but Debbie acknowledged Larissa was like that at first as well. Debbie said she didn't understand why Colt was interested in women from different countries and he always lived "in the moment" without "thinking ahead."
To protect her son, Debbie decided to join him on his trip to Brazil. Colt hoped Jess and Debbie would get along, but it was apparently also important that Jess' father grew to love Colt.
Fans were then introduced to Vanessa, who was invited to Colt's house for dinner since she agreed to watch his cats while he and Debbie took off to Brazil.
"I met Vanessa during the last few months of my marriage to Larissa. We started talking online, and eventually, we decided to meet at a casino, and we just kind of hit it off," Colt said.
"Jess has never met Vanessa. She doesn't even understand who Vanessa is, and she's so jealous of her. I told Jess I wouldn't talk to Vanessa anymore, and I was wrong to lie to Jess, but Vanessa is my best friend and she's been there a lot longer than Jess has."
ADVERTISEMENT
However, Colt admitted he had sex with Vanessa one time.
"Honestly, I have a crush on her. I think she's a great girl," Colt confessed. "But I don't think she returns the favor, and so I moved on."
Vanessa said she was going through a divorce of her own when she met Colt and Colt had been there for her. She said they were best friends, but Debbie wished Colt and Vanessa would date.
Prior to Colt's trip to Brazil, Larissa actually called Jess on the phone to warn her about how Colt was an alleged manipulator and womanizer.
"Colt is a demon," Larissa told Jess during the call. "I know that everything's perfect with him from the [beginning] but he changes and turns into someone mean."
Larissa called Colt "dangerous" and said he might sabotage Jess' status in the United States given he was trying to deport Larissa.
"Once he doesn't need you anymore, he's gonna try to do the same that he did to me," Larissa told Jess. "I know that I was arrested and I'm a little bit crazy... but I don't want same thing to happen [to you] that happened to me."
Jess insisted Colt was cute and said beautiful words to her, but Larissa asked Jess if Colt was hiding his phone from her.
Jess admitted, "Yes," and then Larissa went on to say, "Congratulations. Welcome to the club."
Larissa told the cameras that while she was married to Colt, he was "very shady" and "trying to talk to other women."
"I believe Colt cheated on me," Larissa continued. "Colt is nasty, so Jessica should be careful and [not] trust him anymore."
ADVERTISEMENT
Larissa added that Debbie is "a wolf" and "insane."
Jess was nice to Larissa on the phone but decided not to take her words to heart since she said she really loved Colt and wanted to try to make things work.
After 14 hours of traveling, Colt and Debbie arrived in Barra Velha, where Jess' family lives.
When Debbie first met Jess at the airport, Debbie thought she was "a pretty little girl" and "very voluptuous." It didn't take long, however, for Jess to mention sex, and she and Colt were all over each other in the car on the way to Debbie's hotel, which apparently made Debbie sick.
Also during the car ride, Colt and Jess discussed baby names, Dominick for a boy and Katrina for a girl, with Colt saying he'd probably like to have children down the road.
Debbie didn't think Colt ever wanted to have kids, so she was surprised to hear that and began worrying Jess was going to persuade Colt to settle down, get married and have a child just so she could get a Green Card and stay in the United States.
Colt then checked Debbie into a hotel and she was feeling exhausted. Debbie snapped at Jess that she just wanted to be left alone so she could rest, and Jess thought Debbie was "grumpy," "rude" and didn't like her.
"Now I understand why Larissa called me and said, 'Jess, be careful,' because Deb is terrible. She's really bad with me. Scream with me. She's rude and she's not good. [I'm scared] about the rest of [our] vacation," Jess told the cameras.
Colt was afraid Debbie was going to scare Jess off because she wasn't being "a team player." Colt called the trip "a disaster" and he had only been there a matter of hours.
And it appears Colt and Jess' relationship is going to be explosive on a future Season 5 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
In a trailer that was released for the rest of the fifth season, a clip showed Jess throwing her shoes at Colt in a hotel room.
"You lied!" Jess shouted. "Again! Vanessa talk. You still friends. You talk every day!"
Jess shoved a phone in Colt's face and yelled, "Look at this! You lie!"
Colt appeared startled and then yelled for Jess to stop and talk to him as she stormed out of the room.
So did Jess and Colt call it quits or are they still together? And how does Vanessa come into play?
Colt first sparked dating rumors with Jess in June 2019, just two months after his divorce from Larissa was finalized, In Touch Weekly reported.
Colt and Jess reportedly went public with their relationship in July of last year.
Jess called Colt her "person" on Instagram, revealing they had already been together for "a while," and Colt dubbed Jess his "muse" for drawing, a hobby he apparently picked up in his spare time, In Touch reported.
"I'm with him because I want and because he wants," Jess reportedly explained.
"We have chemistry... The important thing is how he treats me. He makes me laugh and he's nice. We like the same movies and songs."
Colt reportedly went on to post photos and sketches of diamond engagement rings on Instagram, the magazine reported in September 2019, leading his followers to believe he was ready to pop the question to his girlfriend.
"Looking for someone that makes jewelry," he captioned the image on his Instagram Stories. "DM me please."
ADVERTISEMENT
Colt and Jess only dated for a few months last year and decided to break up by October 2019, Starcasm reported.
The pair now appear to be on bad terms, and it seems Jess is furious at Colt.
In April 2020, Jess accused Colton of sharing nude photos she had sent him during their relationship.
Starcasm reported that Jess publicly flipped out on Colton and called him out for being an alleged abuser.
"I am tired of all the abuse I had in my old relationship and I still have it!" Jess reportedly declared in the first of a series of posts on her Instagram Stories.
"Enough, I can't take it anymore! I'll tell you the whole truth... no woman needs to go through this."
Jess then reportedly wrote the following message to her Instagram followers: "I am really nervous right now about a DM I just received by a guy who says he is Colts Johnson friend my ex boyfriend, a guy who uses women to stay relevant on the90 Day Fiance show. He is the only person who I trusted to sending private pictures while we were dating long distance."
"Now I just got this DM from his friend and he told me Colt sent it to him. Everyone already knows Colts loves to leak pictures of his small penis. But I never could imagine he could get that far and leak images that I trusted on him."
She continued, "I know [revenge] p*rn is a crime and I need some legal guidance. If you are an attorney or law enforcement please tell me how I can proceed to make this sicko stop. I am located in New York. Thank you."
Jess also wrote a long message that she tagged Larissa in.
"Don't be silent about abuse! Do not be silent by threats, do not be afraid, do not be ashamed! Today I'm going through this, if I don't speak tomorrow it will be another. Women, get help! I do not wish that even for the worst enemy, all the suffering that goes on, all my [friends know], how much I cried and suffered," Jess reportedly wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Today I am happy and he keeps trying to abuse my psychologically! Every day is a new DM from someone related to him, calling me names and now sending pictures I sent him in the past. I will not shut up, I will fight for me and for all! Let's get together, let's empathize! We are in 2020 where we women... [have] rights!"
Jess continued, "In the middle of 2020, we can't leave men [looking like] hero, like the good man of the mother! Man who plays with women for fame, where he said that Brazilian is all whore and crazy and would be great for him, discloses my photos, disrespects many women!"
Jess vented enough is enough and women must put an end to situations like that.
"He should be banned from this show forever, he had not [done] anything nice to anyone. He likes attention and money and will do whatever he has to do to get TV time again," Jess concluded.
Jess also shared a screenshot of a DM message Colt's alleged friend Sena had sent her with a nude bathroom selfie of Jess attached.
In addition, Jess posted another screenshot of a text exchange she allegedly had with another male friend of Colt's from last year, Starcasm reported.
The unidentified male friend claimed he had seen a "whole gallery" of nude photos of Jess -- and Larissa as well -- while looking through Colt's phone.
"I didn't show anything [last year] out of fear, but this is repeating itself and I won't shut up," Jess reportedly admitted.
Larissa apparently had Jess' back and re-posted the screenshots to help her out and spread the word.
So what is Colt's relationship with Vanessa like now? Are they really "just friends?"
Following her relationship with Colt, Jess moved on with musician Brian Hanvey and Colt went on to date Vanessa, who was newly-divorced at the time, Starcasm reported.
According to court records, Vanessa and her husband of nearly seven years finalized their divorce in early October 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
In early July 2020, the @tote_the_memes Instagram account, a 90 Day Fiance fan account, shared screenshots of direct messages Vanessa allegedly exchanged with a follower revealing numerous details about her relationship with Colt.
In the messages, Vanessa alleged she actually lived with Colt "before Jess was in the picture."
Vanessa also reportedly said she was the person who drove Colt to the airport when he flew to see Jess in Chicago -- and she picked him up once he returned to Las Vegas.
However, Vanessa reportedly claimed she was never Colt's girlfriend and they are not dating now.
"Never was an official girlfriend. I couldn't take him seriously," she allegedly wrote in one text message.
"Honestly it was never anything. I could never stop going out with other men which is why he never stopped talking to women."
Vanessa reportedly believes Colt "is not happy with himself," which supposedly "breaks" her heart. However, she insisted Colt is "always going to be family" to her "no matter what sh-tty things he's done."
"I wish he'd get help. I tried to help him, but couldn't. I hope he finds some self worth one of these days."
Colt is not Vanessa's type, according to the alleged exchange, and she "couldn't" see past that. She apparently prefers "bearded tattooed men."
Since Colt apparently didn't fit the bill, Vanessa is reportedly dating someone else now.
The Instagram account also allegedly obtained a photo of Vanessa and her bearded boyfriend and a text message in which Vanessa wrote, "I'm actually dating someone else. Which is why you see [Colt] follow/unfollow me all the time. He's a very jealous person."
ADVERTISEMENT
As for Larissa's love life, she got back together with Eric Nichols following their September 2019 split.
Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? just recently showed Larissa asking Eric for a second chance because she missed him and still loved him.