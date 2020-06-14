'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Colt Johnson and his girlfriend Jess still together or has the 'Happily Ever After?' couple split?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/14/2020
90 Day Fiance promos for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? have shown Colt Johnson moving on after divorcing Larissa Dos Santos Lima and dating a woman named Jess Caroline, so did that romance work out and are Colt and Jess still together?
[90 Day Fiance spoilers warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if Colt and Jess are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple has split].
Colt from Las Vegas, NV, and Larissa from Brazil originally appearing on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, and they also returned for Season 4 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Colt and Larissa were married in June 2018, according to Clark County Clerk records obtained by Reality TV World, but their relationship was very volatile in subsequent months, with Larissa accusing Colt of cheating on her and Larissa getting arrested for domestic battery.
The fifth season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is set to premiere on Sunday, June 14 at 8PM ET/PT on TLC, and the series will feature both Colt and Larissa moving on from their unhealthy relationship.
TLC confirmed in May that Colt and Larissa will be part of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s Season 5 cast in two promos that aired during a broadcast of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season.
TLC teased at the time, "From courtship straight to court, guess who's back!"
Colt was shown telling the cameras, "After Larissa was arrested for the third time, I filed for divorce. I've actually started dating again."
And Larissa said, "I finished my community service," as her friends were egging her on poolside to live the American dream.
Colt was then shown asking Jess at a bar, "Would you like to probably have sex?"
"Sex?" replied Jess, a Brazilian, like Larissa, who speaks English as her second language and was living in Chicago and working a nanny when she met Colt.
After Larissa was shown enjoying the single life and embracing her newfound confidence and sexuality, a clip showed Jess throwing her shoes at Colt in a hotel room.
"You lied!" Jess shouted. "Again! Vanessa talk. You still friends. You talk every day!" she said, referring to a Las Vegas woman named Vanessa Guerra.
Jess shoved a phone in Colt's face and yelled, "Look at this! You lie!"
Colt appeared startled and then yelled for Jess as she stormed out of the room.
When did Colt and Jess' relationship begin and was it serious?
Colt first sparked dating rumors in June 2019, just two months after his divorce from Larissa was finalized, In Touch Weeklyreported.
Colt and Jess reportedly went public with their relationship in July.
Jess called Colt her "person" on Instagram, revealing they had already been together for "a while," and Colt dubbed Jess his "muse" for drawing, a hobby he apparently enjoys in his spare time, In Touch reported.
"I'm with him because I want and because he wants," Jess reportedly explained.
"We have chemistry... The important thing is how he treats me. He makes me laugh and he's nice. We like the same movies and songs."
Colt reportedly went on to post photos and sketches of diamond engagement rings on Instagram, In Touch reported in September 2019, leading his followers to believe he was ready to pop the question to his girlfriend.
"Looking for someone that makes jewelry," he captioned the image on his Instagram Stories. "DM me please."
TLC also filmed Colt taking a trip to Jess' home country of Brazil that will be featured on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Starcasm reported in April.
So are Colt and Jess still together now or has the 90 Day Fiance couple split? What's the latest?
Colt and Jess only dated for a few months last year and were broken up by October, Starcasmreported.
In April 2020, Jess accused Colton of sharing nude photos she had sent him during their relationship.
Starcasm reported that Jess publicly flipped out on Colton and called him out for being an alleged abuser.
"I am tired of all the abuse I had in my old relationship and I still have it!" Jess reportedly declared in the first of a series of posts on her Instagram Stories.
"Enough, I can't take it anymore! I'll tell you the whole truth... no woman needs to go through this."
Jess then reportedly wrote the following message to her Instagram followers: "I am really nervous right now about a DM I just received by a guy who says he is Colts Johnson friend my ex boyfriend, a guy who uses women to stay relevant on the 90 Day Fiance show. He is the only person who I trusted to sending private pictures while we were dating long distance."
"Now I just got this DM from his friend and he told me Colt sent it to him. Everyone already knows Colts loves to leak pictures of his small penis. But I never could imagine he could get that far and leak images that I trusted on him."
She continued, "I know [revenge] p*rn is a crime and I need some legal guidance. If you are an attorney or law enforcement please tell me how I can proceed to make this sicko stop. I am located in New York. Thank you."
Jess also wrote a long message that she tagged Larissa in.
"Don't be silent about abuse! Do not be silent by threats, do not be afraid, do not be ashamed! Today I'm going through this, if I don't speak tomorrow it will be another. Women, get help! I do not wish that even for the worst enemy, all the suffering that goes on, all my [friends know], how much I cried and suffered," Jess reportedly wrote.
"Today I am happy and he keeps trying to abuse my psychologically! Every day is a new DM from someone related to him, calling me names and now sending pictures I sent him in the past. I will not shut up, I will fight for me and for all! Let's get together, let's empathize! We are in 2020 where we women... [have] rights!"
Jess continued, "In the middle of 2020, we can't leave men [looking like] hero, like the good man of the mother! Man who plays with women for fame, where he said that Brazilian is all whore and crazy and would be great for him, discloses my photos, disrespects many women!"
Jess vented enough is enough and women must put an end to situations like that.
"He should be banned from this show forever, he had not [done] anything nice to anyone. He likes attention and money and will do whatever he has to do to get TV time again," Jess concluded.
Jess also shared a screenshot of a DM message Colt's alleged friend Sena had sent her with a nude bathroom selfie of Jess attached.
In addition, Jess posted another screenshot of a text exchange she allegedly had with another male friend of Colt's from last year, Starcasm reported.
The unidentified male friend claimed he had seen a "whole gallery" of nude photos of Jess -- and Larissa as well -- while looking through Colt's phone.
"I didn't show anything [last year] out of fear, but this is repeating itself and I won't shut up," Jess reportedly admitted.
Larissa apparently had Jess' back and re-posted the screenshots to help her out and spread the word.
Jess moved on from Colt with musician Brian Hanvey, while Colt went on to date Vanessa -- who was newly divorced at the time, Starcasm reported.
According to court records, Vanessa and her husband of nearly seven years finalized their divorce in early October 2019.
Larissa had it out for Vanessa in October when alleged nude photos Larissa had sent to Colt were given to Vanessa's ex-husband.
"SHE HAS My n*des! SCREENSHOTS!!! SHE CANNOT DENY!!!" Larissa reportedly angrily wrote.
As for Larissa's love life, she got back together with Eric Nichols following their September split, and a clip of the couple fighting was featured in the trailer for Season 5 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.