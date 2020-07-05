'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Colt and Jess still together or has the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' couple broken up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/05/2020
90 Day Fiance couple Colt Johnson and Jess Caroline are going to try to make a long-distance relationship work on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, so did their romance last or has the couple split?
ADVERTISEMENT
[90 Day Fiance spoilers warning: This report features spoilers that reveal if Colt and Jess are still together or whether the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple split].
Colt from Las Vegas, NV, found fame when he appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with his now ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima, and the pair followed that up with a stint on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
"I wasn't looking for anything specific, but this gorgeous little red head reached out to me named Jess," Colt shared. "Jess is beautiful. She is 26 years old, she has a rocking body, she has glasses, and she loves cats!"
Colt said while Jess lives in Chicago, they met once in Las Vegas when she was visiting and spending time with some friends. Colt said they really hit it off and she's fun and likes to party.
Colt planned a trip to Chicago to spend the weekend with Jess, revealing she's an au pair from Brazil living in the United States on a visa. Colt insisted he had never intended to date another Brazilian like Larissa, but Jess just sort of fell into his lap.
Debbie was "a little suspicious" when Colt suddenly packed his bags for a weekend trip and said he was visiting "friends."
Once Colt arrived in Chicago, he and Jess met up at a restaurant, and Jess said her J-1 visa was going to expire in six months but she wanted to stay in America longer because "it's amazing."
Colt called Jess "a breath of fresh air" and was grateful for the new life she had breathed into him.
"I love Colt and he's my boyfriend now," Jess gushed. "He is good for me."
The couple then headed to Colt's hotel, but Colt admitted on the way there he wasn't ready to announce Jess as his girlfriend to the world yet, especially to his mother.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jess said it was "a problem" that Colt was hiding her just because she's Brazilian, and Jess insisted she's different from "crazy" Larissa.
"I want to date you, I want to be with you, I want to learn more about you. But I don't want to rush into anything," Colt told Jess.
Jess got very upset, but Colt assured her that patience and taking things slowly wasn't necessarily a bad thing.
Colt assured Jess that Debbie didn't know everything about him and he was just trying to be "careful" since his last relationship "almost destroyed" him.
"I'm falling hard for Jess... but I don't really know Jess that well. I don't want to go into another relationship like my marriage was. At the end of the day, I can't do the same thing I did with Larissa," Colt said in a confessional.
Colt said everything was fine in the world once he and Jess got to his hotel room and had "great" sex.
During a day of sightseeing, Colt opened up about his marriage to Larissa and the couple bonded, but the situation became tense once Colt met several of Jess' friends at a bar later that night.
Jess revealed to her friends Colt had a friend named Vanessa "from the gym" who called him all the time.
Colt said he met Vanessa online and she was "just a friend" who helped him through his divorce from Larissa, but Jess wasn't buying it.
Colt told Jess that he was going to stop talking to Vanessa, but in reality, he had no plans to cut that relationship off and said he felt bad lying to his new girlfriend.
Colt told Jess that he wanted to spend the night together alone, but Jess wanted to go out with her girlfriends and party. Colt asked Jess to go back to the hotel with him, and Jess' friends called Colt "controlling" and didn't like how he was trying to tell her what to do.
Since this was Colt's first time in Chicago, Jess decided to go back to the hotel with him. Jess' friends believed Jess was making a mistake by being with Colt, but Colt felt great and bragged to the cameras, "I win!"
Colt was done with "caving in" to make women happy, saying that approach had failed with Larissa.
Jess, however, was realizing she and Colt had lifestyle differences because she loved to party but Colt preferred staying home, playing video games and watching cartoons.
Jess asked Colt to respect their differences, but Colt said, "There has to be a limit. You and I come first, always. That's how a relationship works."
"I think Colt's cool, but Colt is boring and no respect women," Jess said in a confessional, with English being her second language. "Maybe now I understand why no work, [Colt's] relationship with Larissa."
The couple argued on the way back to Colt's hotel, but the pair later agreed a relationship only succeeds if there's compromise.
"After Larissa, I never thought I'd find love again. But with Jess, I think we have a future together," Colt said in a confessional.
Jess felt she and Colt were in a better place, and she said she dreaded saying goodbye to Colt because she was in love with him.
Jess told Colt that she'd like to continue a long-distance relationship, but Colt knew her visa was going to expire soon. Jess suggested she could apply for a new visa, either for "studying" or a K-1, meaning Colt would have to marry her for her to stay in the U.S.
Colt told the cameras it was "too early" to be talking about a K-1 visa but he didn't want to see her go back to Brazil either.
Jess asked Colt if he'd be up for a trip to Brazil so he could meet her family, and he said he would love that. Jess gushed with excitement, and Colt was so pleased Jess wanted him to be involved with her family -- which was something Larissa allegedly never wanted.
ADVERTISEMENT
"This is a really huge step for us, and I'm glad Jess and I are starting to talk about what our future looks like together," Colt said in a confessional, before telling Jess that he was in love with her.
But it appears Colt and Jess' relationship is going to be explosive on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
In a trailer that was recently released for the rest of the fifth season, a clip showed Jess throwing her shoes at Colt in a hotel room.
"You lied!" Jess shouted. "Again! Vanessa talk. You still friends. You talk every day!" she said, referring to a Las Vegas woman named Vanessa Guerra.
Jess shoved a phone in Colt's face and yelled, "Look at this! You lie!"
Colt appeared startled and then yelled for Jess to stop and talk to him as she stormed out of the room.
How and when did Colt and Jess begin dating?
Colt first sparked dating rumors in June 2019, just two months after his divorce from Larissa was finalized, In Touch Weekly reported.
Colt and Jess reportedly went public with their relationship in July of last year.
Jess called Colt her "person" on Instagram, revealing they had already been together for "a while," and Colt dubbed Jess his "muse" for drawing, a hobby he apparently picked up in his spare time, In Touch reported.
"I'm with him because I want and because he wants," Jess reportedly explained.
"We have chemistry... The important thing is how he treats me. He makes me laugh and he's nice. We like the same movies and songs."
ADVERTISEMENT
Colt reportedly went on to post photos and sketches of diamond engagement rings on Instagram, the magazine reported in September 2019, leading his followers to believe he was ready to pop the question to his girlfriend.
"Looking for someone that makes jewelry," he captioned the image on his Instagram Stories. "DM me please."
So are Colt and Jess still together or has the 90 Day Fiance couple called it quits on their romance?
Colt and Jess only dated for a few months last year and decided to break up by October 2019, Starcasm reported.
The pair now appear to be on bad terms, and that might even be an understatement.
In April 2020, Jess accused Colton of sharing nude photos she had sent him during their relationship.
Starcasm reported that Jess publicly flipped out on Colton and called him out for being an alleged abuser.
"I am tired of all the abuse I had in my old relationship and I still have it!" Jess reportedly declared in the first of a series of posts on her Instagram Stories.
"Enough, I can't take it anymore! I'll tell you the whole truth... no woman needs to go through this."
Jess then reportedly wrote the following message to her Instagram followers: "I am really nervous right now about a DM I just received by a guy who says he is Colts Johnson friend my ex boyfriend, a guy who uses women to stay relevant on the90 Day Fiance show. He is the only person who I trusted to sending private pictures while we were dating long distance."
"Now I just got this DM from his friend and he told me Colt sent it to him. Everyone already knows Colts loves to leak pictures of his small penis. But I never could imagine he could get that far and leak images that I trusted on him."
She continued, "I know [revenge] p*rn is a crime and I need some legal guidance. If you are an attorney or law enforcement please tell me how I can proceed to make this sicko stop. I am located in New York. Thank you."
ADVERTISEMENT
Jess also wrote a long message that she tagged Larissa in.
"Don't be silent about abuse! Do not be silent by threats, do not be afraid, do not be ashamed! Today I'm going through this, if I don't speak tomorrow it will be another. Women, get help! I do not wish that even for the worst enemy, all the suffering that goes on, all my [friends know], how much I cried and suffered," Jess reportedly wrote.
"Today I am happy and he keeps trying to abuse my psychologically! Every day is a new DM from someone related to him, calling me names and now sending pictures I sent him in the past. I will not shut up, I will fight for me and for all! Let's get together, let's empathize! We are in 2020 where we women... [have] rights!"
Jess continued, "In the middle of 2020, we can't leave men [looking like] hero, like the good man of the mother! Man who plays with women for fame, where he said that Brazilian is all whore and crazy and would be great for him, discloses my photos, disrespects many women!"
Jess vented enough is enough and women must put an end to situations like that.
"He should be banned from this show forever, he had not [done] anything nice to anyone. He likes attention and money and will do whatever he has to do to get TV time again," Jess concluded.
Jess also shared a screenshot of a DM message Colt's alleged friend Sena had sent her with a nude bathroom selfie of Jess attached.
In addition, Jess posted another screenshot of a text exchange she allegedly had with another male friend of Colt's from last year, Starcasm reported.
The unidentified male friend claimed he had seen a "whole gallery" of nude photos of Jess -- and Larissa as well -- while looking through Colt's phone.