'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Colt and Jess still together? Are Vanessa and Colt still "just friends" since '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/30/2020
90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson is trying to fix his relationship with Jess Caroline despite keeping a couple major secrets from her on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, so did Colt and Jess' romance crash and burn or are they still together now?
ADVERTISEMENT
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report includes spoilers revealing if Colt and Jess are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple has broken up.]
Colt first starred on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with his former wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, followed by Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Colt and Larissa tied the knot in June 2018 but their divorce was finalized on April 30, 2019.
It apparently didn't take long for Colt to move on to Jess, a Brazilian redhead who was living in Chicago and working as an au pair at the time Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? filmed.
Colt decided to visit Jess in Chicago behind Debbie's back when Jess only had six months left in the United States because her J-1 visa was nearing its expiration date.
Colt and Jess hit it off sexually and began developing an emotional connection, but Jess was worried about Colt's "friend from the gym," Vanessa.
Colt promised Jess he had stopped talking to Vanessa, but Colt told the cameras he was still best friends with Vanessa and nothing would ever change that. Colt apparently felt guilty for lying to Jess about it, but not guilty enough to come clean.
Knowing her visa was expiring soon, Jess suggested she could apply for a new visa, either for "studying" or a K-1, meaning Colt would have to marry her for her to stay in the U.S.
Colt told the cameras it was "too early" to be talking about a K-1 visa, but he said he could see a future with Jess and didn't want her to move back to Brazil.
When Colt finally told Debbie about his new romance, Debbie felt Colt was rushing into something too soon. She therefore decided to join Colt on a trip to Brazil to meet Jess' parents to make sure he wouldn't make any rash or bad decisions.
"I met Vanessa during the last few months of my marriage to Larissa. We started talking online, and eventually, we decided to meet at a casino, and we just kind of hit it off," Colt said.
"Jess has never met Vanessa. She doesn't even understand who Vanessa is, and she's so jealous of her. I told Jess I wouldn't talk to Vanessa anymore, and I was wrong to lie to Jess, but Vanessa is my best friend and she's been there a lot longer than Jess has."
However, Colt admitted he had sex with Vanessa one time.
"Honestly, I have a crush on her. I think she's a great girl," Colt confessed. "But I don't think she returns the favor, and so I moved on."
Vanessa said she was going through a divorce of her own when she met Colt and Colt had been there for her. She said they were best friends, but Debbie wished Colt and Vanessa would date.
Prior to Colt's trip to Brazil, Larissa actually called Jess on the phone to warn her about how Colt was an alleged manipulator and womanizer.
"Colt is a demon," Larissa told Jess during the call. "I know that everything's perfect with him from the [beginning] but he changes and turns into someone mean."
Larissa called Colt "dangerous" and said he might sabotage Jess' status in the United States given he was trying to deport Larissa. Larissa told Jess that Colt would drop her once he doesn't need her anymore and he's "very shady."
"I believe Colt cheated on me. Colt is nasty, so Jessica should be careful and [not] trust him anymore," Larissa said, adding that Debbie is "a wolf" and "insane."
Jess was pleasant to Larissa on the phone but decided to trust Colt and continue dating him.
After 14 hours of traveling, Colt and Debbie arrived in Barra Velha, where Jess' family lives.
During their car ride to the hotel, Colt and Jess discussed baby names -- Dominick for a boy and Katrina for a girl -- with Colt saying he'd probably like to have children down the road.
Debbie didn't think Colt ever wanted to have kids, so she was surprised to hear that and began worrying Jess was going to persuade Colt to settle down, get married and have a child just so she could get a Green Card and stay in the United States.
Colt then checked Debbie into a hotel and she was feeling exhausted. Debbie snapped at Jess that she just wanted to be left alone so she could rest, and Jess thought Debbie was "grumpy," "rude" and didn't like her.
"Now I understand why Larissa called me and said, 'Jess, be careful,' because Deb is terrible. She's really bad with me. Scream with me. She's rude and she's not good. [I'm scared] about the rest of [our] vacation," Jess told the cameras.
Debbie apologized to Jess later on for coming off upset and mad, but she still felt Jess was using her son for a Green Card.
"I don't think Jess understands the type of bond that Colt and I have. If she tries to break it, she's going to be in for a rude awakening," Debbie told the cameras.
At Jess' family barbecue, Jess put Colt on the spot and asked her boyfriend in front of everyone, "What do you want with me?"
"I want a family with you. I want a family with your daughter. I didn't plan on meeting her, but I did, and I fell in love with her immediately. I wasn't looking for a relationship," Colt shared, before telling Silvio, "I think your daughter is the best person I've ever met."
ADVERTISEMENT
Jess' relatives suggested the pair could get married right away at their home, and that's when Debbie spoke up and said things were "moving too fast." Debbie asked Jess, "Why the rush?!... I don't want him divorced in six months."
Jess became very defensive and said she and Colt were moving at a good speed.
"I'm different," Jess snapped back. "You compare me and Larissa."
Jess insisted she loved Colt and depended on Colt for nothing, and she claimed she wasn't trying to get a Green Card.
Jess and Debbie then began shouting over each other at the table, and Debbie felt insulted and disrespected.
At one point, Jess waved her hand near Debbie's face to quiet her, and Debbie couldn't believe it. Jess then vented, "Son of a b-tch, f-ck you." Colt announced that was quite enough, and Debbie called Jess' behavior "out of line" and "aggressive."
Debbie warned Colt there were major red flags with Jess, such as her behavior while drinking, and Colt felt "caught in the middle" between the two women he loved.
However, Colt still asked Jess' father Silvio for permission to propose marriage to Jess without telling Debbie.
Silvio said he liked Colt a lot and Colt had shown good character, so he hoped Colt and Jess would get married -- and soon.
"[If Colt gets engaged], that's a terrible mistake and I'm going to do everything in my power to stop it... If it's a bad relationship, I will do everything in my power to sabotage his relationship."
When Colt and Jess stopped by Debbie's room to invite her out to hang out with Jess' friends, Debbie mentioned how Vanessa had sent her a video of their cat Ivy. When Debbie mentioned Vanessa's name, Jess' mouth dropped open and she said, "What?"
ADVERTISEMENT
Colt told Jess that Vanessa was just watching their cats, but Jess immediately got angry and said, "F-ck you," to Colt.
"You say no talk more to Vanessa. Just friend. And frequents your house," Jess said.
Debbie insisted Vanessa was her friend and offered to watch the cats for her, but Jess yelled out, "Am I crazy?! Vanessa is a b-tch."
"No, she's not," Debbie said. "She's a really good person."
"Good friend [who] wants sex with Colt," Jess countered.
Jess believed Vanessa was Colt's "friend with benefits," and Colt noted he and Jess seemed to have "trust issues." Debbie agreed if Jess couldn't trust Colt then they were going to have some real problems.
Colt said Vanessa was "just a friend" and he had been "nothing but faithful" to Jess. Colt admitted he was starting to see Jess for who she really is -- someone who supposedly "hides demons" and isn't just a sweet, fun-loving girl.
Jess stormed off, and Colt didn't run after her because he just wanted Jess to calm down. Jess vented her boyfriend was "not man enough" since Colt chose to talk to Debbie before working things out with her.
Debbie dubbed the situation "a repeat of Larissa," but it was obvious to Colt that his mother wanted to break up his relationship.
"I love [Jess]. Jess may have reacted badly and stormed out, but I can't really blame her because I lied about Vanessa. I want to try to fix things," Colt said in a confessional.
Jess said Colt had sent her screenshots of a conversation he had with Vanessa in which Colt allegedly told Vanessa, "I love Jess... Leave me alone. Go, I don't need you in my life. I trusted this, but it's fake."
ADVERTISEMENT
Jess got Vanessa's number from Colt's phone and texted her, asking about her relationship with Colt. Jess learned Vanessa and Colt were still talking and so Colt had definitely lied to her and maybe even faked his text-message exchange with Vanessa.
When Jess and Colt reunited in their hotel room, Jess threw her high heels at Colt from across the room.
"You lied!" Jess shouted. "Look this! Read!"
Jess shoved a phone in Colt's face and he said, "What are you talking about?"
"Vanessa talk. You still friends," Jess screamed. "You talk every day! You are crazy! Read it. '[She's] not my friend.' You lie!"
Jess said she didn't want to talk to Colt, but Colt pleaded with her to stop fighting with him. Jess was prepared to leave Colt alone, but Colt said, "She's a friend. I'm allowed to have friends."
Jess wished Colt luck and said he had lost her because he's a liar.
"Can you please stay so we can talk?" Colt asked.
"No, go back to America. Bye!" Jess responded.
Colt begged Jess for just five minutes to talk but she yelled, "No," at him and just tried to get away from him.
"Don't touch me. You are a bad guy, a trashy guy," Jess said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Colt followed Jess into an elevator and then outside of the hotel, and Jess said she planned to "f-ck" another guy during Colt's last day in Brazil because he was "trash."
"No, trash is better," Jess griped.
Colt said the thought of Jess sleeping with another man broke his heart, and he said, "I'm sorry." But Jess told Colt to go "die," and Colt confessed, "I was going to marry you! I was going to propose to you!"
Jess then took off in a cab, and Colt said he was "freaking out" and felt like he was going to pass out. Colt said he had seen Jess jealous before but never violent.
"I never imagined this would be my last night in Brazil, maybe my last night with Jess," Colt told the cameras.
But it wasn't their last moment together. Colt approached Jess the next morning after she had some time to cool down. Jess said although she was furious Colt had lied to her, she didn't sleep with her ex-boyfriend out of respect for Colt.
Jess said Colt always thought he was "right" but he wasn't right about lying. Colt told Jess that Vanessa was "just a friend" and if he wanted a relationship with Vanessa, he would be in one.
Colt told Jess that he loved her and had asked her father for permission to marry her, but it seemed like Jess was considering breaking up with him.
Colt reiterated how he wasn't hooking up with Vanessa, and Jess replied that was because her face, body and sex is better than what Vanessa could bring to the table.
Jess agreed to take Colt back as long as he'd keep their relationship between them and act like more of "a man" and "big boy."
"After what happened last night, I wasn't really sure what I wanted to do with Jess," Colt shared in a confessional.
ADVERTISEMENT
"But I still care about her and I still love her. When I look at her, I still see that nerdy little girl who loves cats, and I hope after everything, we can just say we're even and try to move on with our lives."
On the way to the airport when Colt and Debbie had to leave Brazil, Debbie told Jess that her behavior was "not okay" and she had hurt Colt.
Colt pointed out Debbie was trying to "antagonize" Jess a little bit, and he said he looked forward to seeing Jess again.
"I don't think Jess is the right girl for Colt. I think Jess needs to move on and Colt needs to move on," Debbie vented in a confessional.
After a few weeks of being back in America, Colt said his relationship with Jess was rocky. Jess apparently didn't trust Colt after he had lied to her about Vanessa.
"Because we're back being long distance, it's gone from bad to worse. We fight almost every day and we've broken up a few times," Colt told the cameras.
Colt was then shown FaceTiming with Jess, and he asked her to visit him in Las Vegas because he still loved her and wanted to salvage their relationship.
Jess noted she didn't want to meet Vanessa if she visited, and Colt said that was fine.
"I want you, you're my girl," Colt said, before inviting Jess to stay in his bedroom at his house.
Jess didn't think Debbie would be happy with that, but Colt said Debbie seemed to have the wrong impression of his girlfriend. Colt hoped the girls would get along and have "good times and good vibes," but Jess said she was still working on trusting Colt again.
"I really want to move forward with her... but I haven't been 100 percent honest with Jess. I've been sad about what happened between Jess and I, and one of the times Jess and I broke up, I was lonely and so I started to talk to other women," Colt confessed to the cameras.
ADVERTISEMENT
Colt felt the need to be honest with Jess and explain what happened in order for them to have a healthy relationship, but he didn't want to break the bad news to Jess over the phone because he figured she would break up with him immediately.
"Jess is going to lose it when she finds out about the girls I've been talking to. I know I can't hide this from her if we're going to have a future together," Colt explained in a confessional.
Colt admitted to Debbie that he still loved Jess and wanted to be with her, but he had been keeping another secret from Jess as well -- that Vanessa had moved into his home with Debbie as a "roommate" following her divorce.
Vanessa apparently moved in with Colt and Debbie a few days after Colt returned home from Brazil. Colt explained that Debbie had invited Vanessa into their home when Vanessa needed a place to stay.
Colt believed his chances of Jess forgiving him and staying with him would be better if they discussed everything in person. Colt, however, realized he had an uphill battle with Jess in trying to convince her that she could trust him and he's a good guy in general.
So did Jess and Colt's relationship fall apart or did Colt win back Jess' trust and they're still together now?
Colt first sparked dating rumors with Jess in June 2019, just two months after his divorce from Larissa was finalized, In Touch Weekly reported.
Colt and Jess reportedly went public with their relationship in July of last year.
Jess called Colt her "person" on Instagram, revealing they had already been together for "a while," and Colt dubbed Jess his "muse" for drawing, a hobby he apparently picked up in his spare time, In Touch reported.
"I'm with him because I want and because he wants," Jess reportedly explained.
"We have chemistry... The important thing is how he treats me. He makes me laugh and he's nice. We like the same movies and songs."
Colt reportedly went on to post photos and sketches of diamond engagement rings on Instagram, the magazine reported in September 2019, leading his followers to believe he was ready to pop the question to his girlfriend.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Looking for someone that makes jewelry," he captioned the image on his Instagram Stories. "DM me please."
Colt and Jess only dated for a few months last year and decided to break up by October 2019, Starcasm reported.
The pair now appear to be on bad terms, and it seems Jess is furious at Colt.
Jess took to her Instagram Stories in early August and claimed Colt and Vanessa went to the extreme of creating a fake text exchange in which Colt repeatedly told Vanessa to stop contacting him. (These are the text messages Jess seemed to refer to on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season).
Jess said they were designed to falsely convince her that Colt's friendship with Vanessa was over and Vanessa wasn't a threat.
"This is the proof how they lied and manipulated me the entire time. When I started to suspect about their affair, I questioned him and he sent those screenshots to me," Jess wrote, sharing receipts.
"He is a liar, a cheater, a [piece] of trash hiding under his mother skirt."
In addition to posting Colt's alleged text messages to Vanessa that made Colt look like he loved Jess and wanted nothing to do with Vanessa, Jess wrote to her followers, "Vanessa told me he called her and both agreed to fake the conversation, this way I would calm down and he could finish the [Happily Ever After] season with me. Then after that they could be together (like they are now)."
In July 2020, Jess and Colt's mother Debbie also lashed out at each other on social media.
Jess accused Debbie of sabotaging her relationship with Colt behind her back and not teaching her son how to treat women, but Debbie reiterated how Jess seemed to be using Colt for a K-1 visa and permanent stay in the United States.
And back in April 2020, Jess accused Colton of sharing nude photos she had sent him during their relationship.
Starcasm reported that Jess publicly flipped out on Colton and called him out for being an alleged abuser.
"I am tired of all the abuse I had in my old relationship and I still have it!" Jess reportedly declared in the first of a series of posts on her Instagram Stories.
"Enough, I can't take it anymore! I'll tell you the whole truth... no woman needs to go through this."
Jess then reportedly wrote the following message to her Instagram followers: "I am really nervous right now about a DM I just received by a guy who says he is Colts Johnson friend my ex boyfriend, a guy who uses women to stay relevant on the 90 Day Fiance show. He is the only person who I trusted to sending private pictures while we were dating long distance."
"Now I just got this DM from his friend and he told me Colt sent it to him. Everyone already knows Colts loves to leak pictures of his small penis. But I never could imagine he could get that far and leak images that I trusted on him."
She continued, "I know [revenge] p*rn is a crime and I need some legal guidance. If you are an attorney or law enforcement please tell me how I can proceed to make this sicko stop. I am located in New York. Thank you."
Jess also wrote a long message that she tagged Larissa in.
"Don't be silent about abuse! Do not be silent by threats, do not be afraid, do not be ashamed! Today I'm going through this, if I don't speak tomorrow it will be another. Women, get help! I do not wish that even for the worst enemy, all the suffering that goes on, all my [friends know], how much I cried and suffered," Jess reportedly wrote.
"Today I am happy and he keeps trying to abuse my psychologically! Every day is a new DM from someone related to him, calling me names and now sending pictures I sent him in the past."
"I will not shut up, I will fight for me and for all! Let's get together, let's empathize! We are in 2020 where we women... [have] rights!"
Jess continued, "In the middle of 2020, we can't leave men [looking like] hero, like the good man of the mother! Man who plays with women for fame, where he said that Brazilian is all whore and crazy and would be great for him, discloses my photos, disrespects many women!"
Jess vented enough is enough and women must put an end to situations like that.
"He should be banned from this show forever, he had not [done] anything nice to anyone. He likes attention and money and will do whatever he has to do to get TV time again," Jess concluded.
Jess also shared a screenshot of a DM message Colt's alleged friend Sena had sent her with a nude bathroom selfie of Jess attached.
In addition, Jess posted another screenshot of a text exchange she allegedly had with another male friend of Colt's from last year, Starcasm reported.
The unidentified male friend claimed he had seen a "whole gallery" of nude photos of Jess -- and Larissa as well -- while looking through Colt's phone.
"I didn't show anything [last year] out of fear, but this is repeating itself and I won't shut up," Jess reportedly admitted.
Larissa apparently had Jess' back and re-posted the screenshots to help her out and spread the word.
So is Colt dating Vanessa now, like Jess has claimed, or are they really just friends?
Following her relationship with Colt, Jess moved on with musician Brian Hanvey and Colt went on to date Vanessa, who was newly-divorced at the time, Starcasm reported.
According to court records, Vanessa and her husband of nearly seven years finalized their divorce in early October 2019.
In early July 2020, the @tote_the_memes Instagram account, a 90 Day Fiance fan account, shared screenshots of direct messages Vanessa allegedly exchanged with a follower revealing numerous details about her relationship with Colt.
In the messages, Vanessa alleged she actually lived with Colt "before Jess was in the picture."
Vanessa also reportedly said she was the person who drove Colt to the airport when he flew to see Jess in Chicago -- and she picked him up once he returned to Las Vegas.
However, Vanessa reportedly claimed she was never Colt's girlfriend and they are not dating now.
"Never was an official girlfriend. I couldn't take him seriously," she allegedly wrote in one text message.
"Honestly it was never anything. I could never stop going out with other men which is why he never stopped talking to women."
Vanessa reportedly believes Colt "is not happy with himself," which supposedly "breaks" her heart. However, she insisted Colt is "always going to be family" to her "no matter what sh-tty things he's done."
"I wish he'd get help. I tried to help him, but couldn't. I hope he finds some self worth one of these days."
Colt is not Vanessa's type, according to the alleged exchange, and she "couldn't" see past that. She apparently prefers "bearded tattooed men."
Since Colt apparently didn't fit the bill, Vanessa is reportedly dating someone else now.
The Instagram account also allegedly obtained a photo of Vanessa and her bearded boyfriend and a text message in which Vanessa wrote, "I'm actually dating someone else. Which is why you see [Colt] follow/unfollow me all the time. He's a very jealous person."
And Colt just confirmed in his late July interview with ET that Vanessa is just a friend, and he called themselves "kindred spirits."
"She's someone in my life I can always count on," Colt shared.
ADVERTISEMENT
Colt also reiterated in an early August interview with Us Weekly that he and Vanessa are still just friends.
"I have no idea what the future holds," Colt told Us.
"I mean, I didn't even think 2020, it would be like this at all. So it's hard to say what tomorrow will be, but Vanessa is a great friend, you know, she's my best friend and right now it's been enough."