'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Brittany and Yazan still together or has the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple split?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/29/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira were just shown having an explosive argument on Season 2 of the series, so were their differences enough to break them up or are they still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers on whether Brittany and Jordan are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple has split].
Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL, and Yazan, a 24-year-old from Jordan, met five months prior to filming the TLC spinoff.
Yazan thought Brittany was the most beautiful girl in the world, but obstacles prevented him from traveling to America and so he said it made more sense for Brittany to move to Jordan to be with him.
Yazan and Brittany claimed to be in love with each other, but they both had drastically different ideas of what their future was going to look like together.
Yazan was desperate for his parents' approval, and so he envisioned marrying Brittany immediately and having her convert to Islam.
Yazan pictured Brittany wearing a hijab in the streets, behaving like a traditional Muslim woman, and toning down her outspoken nature and sex appeal.
But Brittany, an aspiring model, singer and actress, had no intention of changing her appearance, religion or personality for a man.
"I'm such an independent person. I have my own thoughts and feelings, and I don't want to go by any book telling me what to do," Brittany said in a confessional, later adding, "I am definitely going to corrupt him!"
Brittany also didn't want to rush into a wedding, especially considering she was still legally married to her ex-husband by the time her trip to Jordan rolled around.
Brittany, who married a man from Haiti who had been living in the U.S. in 2015, said her husband was "controlling," "not playing nice" and had been taken by ICE and deported.
Brittany hadn't even filed for divorce yet, which happened to be a big secret she was keeping from Yazan, and she anticipated the process to get her divorce finalized would take anywhere from six to 10 months.
"But I am not Muslim. Seeing this behavior makes me second guess moving here. It reminded me of the way my ex behaved, and so, if he's going to behave like my ex, then I don't want anything to do with him," Brittany told the cameras.
In a late June interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brittany said of Yazan's outburst, "Seeing Yazan yell at me like that, it was super cringey. I don't like people yelling at me, especially a grown a** man. That's not cute to me."
Brittany also confirmed she is "not going to convert to any religion for anybody."
"I don't think that's a good idea for anybody. If you do it, it should be for God, not for a man," Brittany said.
And she apparently feels the same way about dressing like a Muslim woman in Jordan and wearing the hijab.
"If I sacrifice anything... it's going to be for myself because I decide that it's a good decision," she told ET.
"It's not going to be for anybody else or for any man because that's the only way I'm going to stick to it, if it's really for myself and something I believe in. I think it's unfair, really, to try to change yourself for any other person."
So if Brittany wasn't willing to change for Yazan, did their relationship work out? Is the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple still together?
Brittany just lashed out at Yazan on Instagram on June 24, suggesting the pair are over and done with -- and certainly not on good terms.
Brittany claimed Yazan is a cheater and substance abuser, only to claim shortly afterwards her account had been hacked.
Brittany has deleted her rant against Yazan on Instagram, but screenshots taken of her post have been circulating on social media.
"Fun facts about us. Yazans favorite drink is Jack Daniels. Yazan loves hashish, tramadol, and gaslighting women," Brittany captioned a photo of the pair, suggesting Yazan is a hypocrite because he went ballistic over the idea of Brittany drinking alcohol on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
"He also loves to cheat with 90 day fiance fans. He's on his third one. His favorite pastime is blaming others for his actions. Enjoy."
In the comments section of her post, a follower asked Brittany who manages Yazan's Instagram account since his English was inferior on the show.
"His third girlfriend he chose from his fan base," Brittany replied, according to a screenshot obtained by @187anonymousgossip Instagram account.
When someone criticized Brittany of lying and wrongly getting angry, she wrote on Instagram, "Alright alright settle down kids. Yazan is awake now and if he hears us talking about him he's gonna flip his sh-it. #F-ckTheBrittany."
And finally, Brittany posted Wednesday on her Instagram Stories, "Woke up in a f-ck you mood. Tired of misogynists who think they can groom women. Ima kill all that on behalf of my ladies. F-CK MISOGYNIST. WOMEN ARE QUEENS."
One hour later, however, Brittany posted a silent video of herself posing on Instagram and wrote alongside it, "I was hacked or whatever."
Many90 Day Fiance fans have pointed out the absurdity of Brittany claiming her account had been hacked when her posts were seemingly a very personal and specific tirade against Yazan.
It's possible TLC reached out to Brittany and reminded her she was in breach of her non-disclosure agreement by providing spoilers that her relationship with Yazan isn't working out or has already ended.