'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Brittany and Yazan still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple broken up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 11/01/2020
90 Day Fiance star Brittany Banks has reached a breaking point because she doesn't want to be in a "toxic" relationship with Yazan Abo Horira on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, so did the couple split or decide to work things out -- and are they still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report includes spoilers that reveal if Brittany and Yazan broke up or if the90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple is still happy and together.]
Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL, and Yazan, a 24-year-old from Jordan, dated for five months prior to appearing on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.
Since Yazan couldn't move to America due to undisclosed circumstances, Brittany decided to move to Jordan so she and Yazan could begin a life together.
Yazan held out hope Brittany would change for him and convert to Islam. He wanted the aspiring rapper and model to behave like a Muslim woman in his home country and dress the part, but Brittany didn't plan on toning down her personality for anyone.
"I'm such an independent person. I have my own thoughts and feelings... I am definitely going to corrupt him!" Brittany said on the show, adding that she had no intention of changing herself for a man.
Yazan also wanted to tie the knot immediately, but he was unaware Brittany was still technically married and had yet to finalize her divorce from her former husband.
Brittany knew Yazan's traditional and conservative parents would totally disapprove of her marriage status, and she anticipated her divorce wouldn't get finalized until six to 10 more months.
When Brittany and Yazan finally reunited in Jordan, their first hour together was explosive because Yazan blasted Brittany for hugging a 90 Day Fiance crew member and carrying around a container of tequila in her luggage.
"Why are you acting crazy?! What's this?! Oh my God. F-ck you! F-ck Brittany! F-ck all the sh-t!" Yazan yelled while throwing up his middle finger at people.
Yazan vented, "I am so stupid... Look at her, she is fooling me. What an idiot I am."
"This is exactly what my parents warned me about," he added. "Brittany either doesn't understand or doesn't care about the traditions or the country I live in."
Brittany was "disappointed" in Yazan's reaction and couldn't believe he had acted that way since she had sacrificed so much to be with him. She never saw this controlling side to him.
Yazan later explained a woman having physical contact with another man when she's in a relationship with a religious Muslim man is forbidden in Jordan. And he also tried to convince Brittany to wear a hijab in public and in front of his family.
"You control everything that I do... I am a person, I am a human being. You don't respect me how I thought you did. You don't love me," Brittany said.
"No, you don't love me because you don't change yourself," Yazan replied.
Brittany admitted she was starting to hate Yazan and his parents for trying to control her.
Brittany told Yazan's parents she wanted to wait until her father could travel to Jordan to have a wedding, but she was really just delaying the wedding in order to finalize her divorce first.
Brittany hoped to wait until January to marry, but Yazan's parents pushed for a closer date and asked the aspiring rapper to delete her social media accounts.
Yazan's mother demanded respect and told Brittany she should "forget" her American family and give birth to Yazan's children as soon as possible.
As Brittany sat there and cried, Ziad added, "And she'd stay on social media and they'll say that your son's fiancee is a prostitute!"
Brittany wondered if she had made the biggest mistake of her life by moving to Jordan, and Yazan made things worse by telling Brittany that his family expected them to get married in a couple weeks -- not three or four months.
Brittany later determined Yazan just had a lot of pressure on him and said, "I think Yazan really does love me, but I feel like his culture won't allow him to be happy in how he wants to be happy."
Brittany reasoned, "I think it's definitely going to come to the point where Yazan is going to have to choose between me and his family."
Brittany continued to learn more about Yazan's faith by going to a local mosque. She was open to educating herself as long as she didn't feel like Islam was being forced on her.
Yazan said he really hoped Brittany would convert, and she at least said she was "thinking about it." But Yazan wanted Brittany to think "faster," and he gave her only three days to give him an answer, which apparently shocked Brittany.
"If you want to marriage me, you must be Muslim," Yazan told a surprised Brittany.
"What the f-ck are you talking about? You should've said that when we first met -- not now," Brittany responded angrily. "You did not say, 'You need to be Muslim.'"
"Not you, my wife," Yazan said.
Brittany felt a lot of pressure that apparently didn't exist in the beginning of their relationship.
"Look, you have a Quran. You reading anything? No," Yazan said.
"This is bullsh-t," Brittany responded, before leaving the table and walking away.
Brittany threatened to go back home and was heated, so Yazan told Brittany that she could have all the time she wanted and he wouldn't force anything upon her.
Brittany acknowledged it was "crazy" how "hot and cold" she and Yazan could be, and she wasn't sure that was a good thing.
With the help of Yazan's uncle Ibrahim, Ziad eventually came around to the idea of allowing Brittany and Yazan to date and get to know each other better so they wouldn't divorce once married.
But another huge fight sparked when a member of Yazan's family saw a picture of Brittany on her Instagram account in which she was posing by a Florida pool with a friend in skimpy bikinis.
"Someone said something that you don't respect Islam," Yazan said.
"Is gossiping a part of Islam?" Brittany asked.
Yazan allegedly flipped out over Brittany's photo. Brittany claimed Yazan said he no longer wanted to be with her and didn't want to marry her and so she had "enough" and gave Yazan "a piece of my mind."
Brittany apparently swore at Yazan via text and said, "Every day you want to marry me, then you don't because of what someone asks you. You are weak and insecure. I don't ever want to see your face ever again because you're weak as f-ck."
Brittany told the cameras that she wasn't going to let Yazan and his family "bully" her into deleting her Instagram account. She didn't want them to think they had any authority over her.
Yazan ultimately felt he had to choose between love and his honor, but he said he loved Brittany so much that it seemed he was ready to choose her over the approval of others.
"Despite everything, I still love you, Yazan," Brittany gushed.
"We still have a lot of obstacles to face in our relationship... but I am willing to do some work... What's a relationship without a little crazy?!"
On the mid-season finale of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, an on-screen graphic showed that Brittany had received urgent news her divorce hearing was scheduled in Chicago, IL, in three days.
Brittany therefore booked a flight to return to the United States immediately.
Brittany told Yazan that she was going to miss him, and she explained her reason for traveling was that she needed "to do stuff" and also her sister was having her baby.
"I'm not completely lying to Yazan. I'm just not telling him the full truth," Brittany told the cameras.
Brittany apparently filed for divorce when she was temporarily living with her mother in Chicago. She knew she had to make the court date in order to settle her divorce, and Brittany just hoped everything was going to work out.
Yazan hated that Brittany had to leave him, and he worried that she was "playing games" with him.
Yazan feared his relationship might not succeed, and he said a part of his heart and a part of his soul was leaving his body when Brittany hopped into a car and headed to the airport.
Once Brittany arrived home, she chatted with her mother Audrey about how adjusting to life in Jordan was difficult. Brittany admitted she was feeling "mentally drained" because there was "some real craziness" that went down during her visit.
"If [Yazan] don't want to marry you then, [get rid of him]," Audrey advised her daughter.
Brittany then attended her court hearing in regards to her divorce from her former husband, her high school boyfriend, with whom she split a couple of years prior.
Brittany was shocked to discover no documents had been uploaded in the clerk's office about her divorce.
"I flew all the way from Jordan for nothing. I have to refile and all this stuff has to be reapproved by a judge. So now, I'm going to have to stay in the U.S. longer than I expected. I don't know what I'm going to do about Yazan... I really thought I was going to have a divorce," Brittany complained.
Brittany didn't know what she was going to tell Yazan, and she was very concerned about how her relationship could progress since she was still a married woman.
"Waiting longer to get divorced brings on a lot of problems," Brittany said.
"Yazan is going to be wondering why I'm taking so long. His family is going to be wondering why I'm taking so long to marry him. It just seems like the longer I wait to tell him, the more sh-t I'm getting into."
Brittany's sister Virginia warned her that Yazan would probably say what Brittany wanted to hear and then flip once they got married. Virginia believed Brittany was light years away from what a Muslim woman should be.
After three weeks of Brittany being in America, Yazan said he missed his fiancee a lot and was going through difficult times. He apparently didn't know what to do without her around.
Yazan met with his close friend Mohammed as a result and revealed his father was not accepting of his relationship with Brittany and future marriage due to revealing photos on Brittany's social media. Yazan claimed the sexy photos on social media were old ones.
Yazan's father apparently told Yazan that Brittany had been lying to him and didn't really want to marry him. Yazan believed in his heart, however, Brittany wasn't playing him and that she loved him.
"I told him next time... we are going to sign the papers and we're going to continue [with marriage]. My dad said, 'If you want the girl, don't work. Go marry her, don't work with me. Show yourself out,'" Yazan told his friend.
"He kicked me out of the house. He fired me from my job. I spent the first day at my uncle's. After that, I had to stay on the street for two days. Then I rented an apartment and looked for work. I don't talk to anyone. I spend time alone."
Yazan said this was the most difficult time of his life, especially in light of being fired from the fish market.
"I don't know how to move things forward at all," Yazan lamented. "I feel that I have lost everything in my world. This is the first time in my life that I feel helpless... This is the first time I feel weak."
Yazan hadn't spoken to Brittany and he said he didn't understand why. Yazan felt he had lost his family and Brittany as well, and he didn't know what to do. Yazan said Brittany wanted him to pay for her plane fare but he couldn't afford it at the time.
Yazan had to explain to Brittany that he was struggling financially and didn't even have money to eat.
"I felt like she is living in another world or that she doesn't care about me at all," Yazan griped. "There is no one at all. If she's really saying she loves me, she's supposed to understand what I'm going through."
Yazan began to worry that his parents had been correct all along in their suspicions and concerns about Brittany, which was bothering him the most.
Mohammed believed Yazan was sacrificing everything for Brittany and advised Yazan to just leave Brittany behind and move on. Mohammed called the relationship "a failure" and said he didn't like it at all.
"But I don't know. He's completely drowned in her love," Mohammed noted.
Yazan said he loved and missed Brittany a lot, but he was no longer sure Brittany loved him the same way. The experience had humbled Yazan, and he confessed to the cameras, "Whatever I do is always right. For the first time in my life, I feel like I made the wrong choice."
Since Brittany's divorce wasn't finalized yet, she decided to take a trip to Florida because she missed her father and dog.
Brittany said she hadn't spoken to Yazan much because of all the back and forth.
During her stay in the United States, Brittany asked Yazan to prove he's an independent man by securing a place for the two of them and making enough money to buy her a plane ticket to return to Jordan.
Yazan revealed to Brittany via FaceTime he was working a lot to save money -- like 14 hours per day -- by driving a taxi and working at a barber shop. Yazan said he changed a lot within himself because he really loved her and wanted to be with her.
Brittany could tell Yazan was becoming his "own man" and a responsible adult, and she said that's all she wanted for him.
Brittany had paid for her flights and their apartment in Jordan in the past, so she didn't think she was asking a lot from Yazan.
Yazan hung up on Brittany, complaining that she seemed to want a millionaire and he was never going to be that. Brittany, however, said she just wanted Yazan to provide stability -- not a private jet or yacht or shopping spree, which were things she was used to.
While they were FaceTiming in a park, someone walked by Brittany and told her that she looked beautiful. Yazan complained that Brittany was dressed inappropriately and too sexy in public, showing off her chest, and so he said she needed to change in order to be with and marry him.
"I can't believe I'm having this conversation again. Two seconds ago, he said I could have everything the way I want it," Brittany griped in a confessional.
"Now, all of a sudden, I need to change. I don't know what I'm supposed to believe anymore. Before I [go back to Jordan], Yazan needs to show me that he's mature and that he is not going to fall to the pressures of his parents and his family."
After Brittany flew back to Chicago and a judge signed off on her paperwork, Brittany gushed about being "officially divorced."
Brittany still had her concerns about Yazan and said a lot of what went down in Jordan was "not okay." Brittany didn't want to make the same mistake of "picking the wrong guy" again.
Brittany met her friend Angela at the beach and explained she felt "suffocated" in her relationship with Yazan because there was pressure to marry right away and for her to convert to Islam.
"I don't want to do that and I don't think I should have to do that... I'm not allowed to be my true self," Brittany said.
Brittany said she fell in love with Yazan because he was so different and had portrayed himself as a feminist. Brittany said Yazan was no longer the man she had fallen in love with, and Brittany told Angela that she planned to give him an ultimatum.
Brittany told Angela that Yazan needed to stand up to his parents and wait to get married or else they wouldn't stay together and work out. Brittany wasn't sure whether Yazan would listen to her, but she had reached a breaking point.
Brittany didn't want a "toxic" relationship and had no intention of holding back.
So did Brittany and Yazan break up or is the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple still together now?
Brittany and Yazan suggested they are over and done with -- and certainly not on good terms -- when they traded swipes with each other on Instagram in late July.
Yazan explained the differences between "a good girl" and "a bad girl" on his Instagram Stories and appeared to take shots at Brittany without identifying her name, but then less than two hours later, Brittany confirmed she had taken Yazan's post personally by firing back at him and sharing the differences between "a good man" and "a bad man."
Yazan and Brittany's posts were captured in screenshots and reposted by the @187anonymousgossipp Instagram account.
Yazan appeared to spark the feud by writing on his Instagram Stories, "Have you ever wondered what is the difference between a good girl and a bad girl? Well, let me tell you about my thoughts. First of all, a good girl will loosen her shirt button when it's hot but a bad girl will loosen her shirt button to make a situation hot."
"Secondly, a good girl wears underwear and a bad girl don't use underwear," he added.
"Thirdly, a good girl says no and a bad girl says when? Lastly, a good girl goes to a party then go home then go to bed but a bad girl goes to a party then go to bed then go home."
Yazan went on to write, "I know that different people have different point of views. That's my personal point of view and a good person will definitely agree with what I said. Spread positivity and love."
In a subsequent post, Yazan concluded, "I want to clarify something. My previous stories is not about any specific person. I was just talking about something in general."
But Brittany clearly took Yazan's words to heart, because she clapped back on her own Instagram Stories.
"A good man holds a job and provides for his woman. A bad man sits at home with his hand out to everybody, trying to demand respect and control over a woman who WORKS for hers," Brittany wrote.
"If I let you control me, we'd be homeless cus lord knows you will not work or pay one bill with all that mouth. Sit this one out boo."
And this wasn't the first time Brittany and Yazan had seemingly attacked each other on social media.
In late June, Brittany lashed out at Yazan on Instagram claiming he's a cheater and substance-abuse user, only to claim shortly afterwards her account had been hacked.
Brittany ultimately deleted her rant against Yazan on Instagram, but screenshots taken of her post had been circulating on social media.
"Fun facts about us. Yazans favorite drink is Jack Daniels. Yazan loves hashish, tramadol, and gaslighting women," Brittany captioned a photo of the pair, suggesting Yazan was a hypocrite because he went ballistic over the idea of Brittany drinking alcohol.
"He also loves to cheat with 90 day fiance fans. He's on his third one. His favorite pastime is blaming others for his actions. Enjoy."
In the comments section of her post, a follower asked Brittany who manages Yazan's Instagram account since his English was inferior on the show.
"His third girlfriend he chose from his fan base," Brittany replied, according to a screenshot obtained by @187anonymousgossip Instagram account.
When someone criticized Brittany of lying and wrongly getting angry, she wrote on Instagram, "Alright alright settle down kids. Yazan is awake now and if he hears us talking about him he's gonna flip his sh-it. #F-ckTheBrittany."
And Brittany subsequently posted on her Instagram Stories, "Woke up in a f-ck you mood. Tired of misogynists who think they can groom women. Ima kill all that on behalf of my ladies. F-CK MISOGYNIST. WOMEN ARE QUEENS."
One hour later, however, Brittany posted a silent video of herself posing on Instagram and wrote alongside it, "I was hacked or whatever."
Many 90 Day Fiance fans pointed out the absurdity of Brittany claiming her account had been hacked when her posts were seemingly a very personal and specific tirade against Yazan.
It's possible TLC reached out to Brittany and reminded her she was in breach of her non-disclosure agreement by providing spoilers that her relationship with Yazan wasn't working out or had already ended.
But Brittany and Yazan appeared to reconcile after their June fight, as Brittany posted a photo in which the couple was about to kiss during a dinner out on July 1.
Brittany wrote, "It's hard not to stay loyal to the queen. Some know better than others."
And Yazan responded, "You are so gorgeous my queen. I am so lucky to have you in my life," which clearly shows they are still together.
A few followers weighed in and asked Yazan to take care of Brittany and treat her like a gentleman.
Yazan wrote in reply, "We are all human beings and we have feelings, emotions and mood swings. Yes, I agree that she is sweet and beautiful. And I will try my best to be a gentleman to her. Thank you for the wish."
On July 5, Entertainment Tonight published an interview with Brittany in which she talked about her relationship and admitted she's still processing the scenario in which Yazan and his family found out her divorce was not finalized by the time she flew to Jordan.
"I'm still processing everything that happened... and I'm not ready to speak on it yet," Brittany said, adding that the news, however, is not bad or good necessarily. "I really can't speak on the status of my divorce right now."
Brittany explained, "We're so, so different and we're from two different backgrounds, so we're going to be going through a lot of conversations and a lot of compromise, so basically it's normal for the situation we're in."
"We still have time to see if the compromise is worth it. I think it's too soon to tell," she added. "So far, everything has happened the way it's supposed to, and I'm enjoying the ride."
Brittany also said she "loves" Jordan -- including the people, the culture and its natural beauty -- and Yazan took English classes for her so they could learn to communicate better and easier.
When asked whether she thinks her relationship with Yazan could withstand their cultural differences, Brittany replied, "Um yeah. I feel like... all the people in this world can withstand each other's differences... for the most part."
"When you try to change people's opinions and views, that's when problems arise... [Yazan] kind of gets where I'm coming from and the type of life he wants to live and we want to live in the future."
In addition, Brittany revealed she actually loves Yazan's parents but can't speak on how they feel about her in return.
But in a late June interview with ET, Brittany confirmed she is "not going to convert to any religion for anybody."
"I don't think that's a good idea for anybody. If you do it, it should be for God, not for a man," Brittany said.
And she apparently feels the same way about dressing like a Muslim woman in Jordan and wearing the hijab.
"If I sacrifice anything... it's going to be for myself because I decide that it's a good decision," she told ET.
"It's not going to be for anybody else or for any man because that's the only way I'm going to stick to it, if it's really for myself and something I believe in. I think it's unfair, really, to try to change yourself for any other person."
On August 31, Brittany posted a video of herself cuddling up to Yazan on a couch.
"Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone. I'll be waiting, all there's left to do is run. You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess. It's a love story, baby, just say 'Yes,'" Brittany captioned the video, writing the lyrics to a hit Taylor Swift song.
"Romeo, save me, they're trying to tell me how to feel. This love is difficult, but it's real. Don't be afraid, we'll make it out of this mess. It's a love story baby just say 'Yes.'"
Brittany and Yazan haven't posted about each other on Instagram since late August and rumors have swirled Brittany may be involved with 90 Day Fiance alum Usman Umar after he commented "babygirl" on one of her Instagram photos.
However, Brittany recently insisted on Instagram she never dated Yazan for fame and she could have hooked up with an athlete or rapper if that's what she's about.