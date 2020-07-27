'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Brittany and Yazan still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple split?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/27/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Brittany Banks saying Yazan Abo Horira will probably have to choose between her or his parents, so did Yazan put Brittany first and is the couple still together -- or have they split?
ADVERTISEMENT
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing whether Brittany and Yazan are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple has broken up].
Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL, and Yazan, a 24-year-old from Jordan, met five months prior to filming the TLC spinoff.
Yazan viewed Brittany as the most beautiful girl in the world and seemed willing to do anything for her, but obstacles prevented him from moving to America.
Brittany therefore agreed to move to Jordan and leave her American life behind because she said she was madly in love with Yazan and believed Yazan would make her happy.
However, Brittany and Yazan had complete opposite ideas of what their future was going to look like together, and they didn't appear to communicate their differences well to each other.
Yazan was also desperate for his parents to accept and like Brittany, but his parents wanted Brittany to marry Yazan immediately and convert to Islam. They wanted Brittany to act and dress the part, which included wearing a hijab in public.
Yazan's parents expected Brittany to behave like a traditional Muslim woman, but Brittany is an outspoken girl who embraces her sex appeal.
Brittany, an aspiring model, singer and actress, therefore said she had no intention of changing her appearance, religion or personality for a man.
"I'm such an independent person. I have my own thoughts and feelings, and I don't want to go by any book telling me what to do," Brittany said in a confessional on the show, later adding, "I am definitely going to corrupt him!"
Brittany also didn't want to rush into a wedding because she wanted to get to know Yazan better first. Little did Yazan know that Brittany was also still legally married to her former husband, and she had yet to break that news to Yazan and his family.
Brittany's divorce wasn't finalized when she began dating Yazan, and so she had been keeping a huge secret. She anticipated the process to get her divorce finalized would take anywhere from six to 10 months.
When Brittany finally arrived in Jordan, she and Yazan had a sweet reunion -- but the happiness quickly wore off.
Yazan blasted Brittany for hugging a 90 Day Fiance crew member and carrying around a container of tequila in her luggage.
"Why are you acting crazy?! What's this?! Oh my God. F-ck you! F-ck Brittany! F-ck all the sh-t!" Yazan yelled while throwing up his middle finger at people.
Yazan vented, "I am so stupid. I said before [to Brittany], 'You cannot drink here! And you cannot to talk for people and to hug people.'"
Brittany was taken aback by Yazan's reaction and complained she was "disappointed" and "not proud" of him at all, especially since she had given up so much to be with him.
"Look at her, she is fooling me. What an idiot I am," Yazan complained a distance away from Brittany.
"This is exactly what my parents warned me about. Brittany either doesn't understand or doesn't care about the traditions or the country I live in."
Brittany said alcohol was not prohibited in Yazan's country, and while she did respect Yazan and his beliefs and choices, she was not a Muslim.
"Seeing this behavior makes me second guess moving here. It reminded me of the way my ex behaved, and so, if he's going to behave like my ex, then I don't want anything to do with him," Brittany told the cameras.
Yazan said Brittany's behavior was "forbidden" in his religion and so he was very "upset," and their fighting continued once Yazan drove his girlfriend to a nearby hotel.
Yazan didn't want to hear Brittany say he was controlling and rude to her, and so Brittany griped, "Don't talk to me then. Shut the f-ck up." As Brittany swore at Yazan, he threw his hand up in front of her face in attempt to shut her up.
Yazan repeated that he had heard "enough" and the pair screamed over each other in the car. Once Yazan got really loud, Brittany shut down and started to cry.
"I'm here by myself. I don't have anybody here. I changed so much about my life for you and it's never enough," Brittany told Yazan. "I can't even be myself, like, I can't do anything."
This was not how Brittany wanted her reunion with Yazan to be like, and she admitted to having second thoughts about her move to Jordan. She had left her career and comfortable lifestyle behind, only to get yelled at by her boyfriend.
Once Yazan dropped Brittany off -- because they couldn't spend the night together before marriage -- Brittany didn't hug or kiss her boyfriend goodbye.
"This is not what I signed up for," Brittany complained. "I thought I had an idea of who he was. He was very affectionate, he never yelled at me, he was never controlling."
Brittany was planning on telling Yazan that she was still married to her ex, but based on Yazan's reaction to a hug and some alcohol, she no longer assumed being honest and upfront would be easy.
The next day, Brittany was hoping to get back to the way things were before their reunion in the airport. Brittany didn't like this new controlling side of Yazan she had seen.
ADVERTISEMENT
Yazan brought Brittany flowers and explained that he got jealous just because he loved her and a woman having physical contact with another man when she's in a relationship with a religious Muslim man is forbidden.
Yazan told Brittany she was "acting crazy," but Brittany said her boyfriend needed to "recognize [his] own crazy."
Brittany thought Yazan was crawling back with his tail between his legs, so she decided to let the fight go for now but revisit the issue later.
Yazan told Brittany they were going apartment hunting but would visit his parents first, and then he gave Brittany a hijab to wear.
Brittany didn't want to wear the hijab, but she agreed to put it on before entering the home of Yazan's parents out of respect.
Brittany and Yazan then bickered on the drive over to his parents' place.
"You're not going to talk to me like that, like I'm a kid, like you control everything that I do... I am a person, I am a human being. You don't respect me how I thought you did. You don't love me," Brittany said.
"No, you don't love me because you don't change yourself," Yazan replied.
Brittany said if Yazan respected her, he never would have flipped out on her at the airport the way that she did. She admitted she was starting to hate Yazan and his parents for trying to change and control her.
Brittany told Yazan that she wasn't going to become an Arabic person and maybe he should go and marry one of his own cousins instead. She said this would be the last time she'd wear a hijab and cover up her $900 wig.
Brittany wasn't in a good mood when she met Yazan's parents, and she certainly didn't want to discuss her marriage timeline -- but that's exactly what happened.
ADVERTISEMENT
Yazan's mother chose not to appear on camera due to her cultural beliefs, but Yazan's father asked the couple to get married right away and sign the marriage paperwork.
"I don't even want to visit that topic right now," Brittany replied. "I want to be clear: I want to wait for my family to come for the wedding. It's going to take some time for my family to get the plans together and their plane tickets."
Brittany made it seem like she was pushing back her nuptials because she really wanted her family to be in Jordan for the event, but she was lying and postponing the wedding because she was still married -- and Yazan and his family had no idea.
Brittany said she wanted to wait until January, which surprised Yazan's parents. Yazan's father also pushed for Brittany to convert to Islam or learn more about his religion.
Brittany told Yazan she didn't want Islam to be forced upon her because then she wouldn't appreciate it.
Yazan called Brittany "a baby," and Brittany said, "No," which upset Yazan's mother, who suddenly ran on-camera to voice her opinion on how Brittany talking back to her husband and not respecting him was inappropriate.
"When he tells her she's a baby, you say, 'Yes, I'm a baby.' Not, 'No.' She doesn't say 'no' to him," Yazan's mother argued.
Brittany insisted Yazan had been rude to her all day long, but his parents didn't care.
Yazan's father said he wouldn't approve of his son's romantic relationship unless Brittany canceled her social media and stopped living her usual American life.
Brittany said they needed to compromise and combine their cultures, but Yazan's family believed Brittany didn't respect Yazan.
"We respected you. Where is our respect?!" Yazan's mother yelled.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brittany argued that she had been very respectful and didn't understand why his parents were upset with her. Yazan's mother said Brittany should "forget" her other family because she was going to become a member of their family.
Yazan's mother yelled about Brittany making Yazan wait to wed at 26 years old for the sake her family, whom she should essentially stop caring about.
"We want to see him married with kids!" Yazan's mother screamed, adding that Brittany was full of excuses and would seemingly make Yazan wait five or 10 years to marry.
As Brittany sat there and cried because she felt overwhelmed and didn't even speak the language, Yazan's father added, "And she'd stay on social media and they'll say that your son's fiancee is a prostitute!"
Brittany got so upset that she left the room and sarcastically apologized for not speaking the language and not wanting to be Muslim and "not being good enough" for Yazan.
Meanwhile, Yazan's mother was yelling in the other room about how Brittany didn't allow Yazan to call her a baby.
Yazan said Brittany had acted "insolent" with his parents and she embarrassed him, but Brittany didn't understand what she had done wrong.
"Was it the look on my face?! What was it? I don't know!" Brittany cried to Yazan in the car after they left his parents' place.
Brittany told Yazan she didn't like being called "baby" and she felt like "the biggest idiot in the world."
Brittany admitted she wished never traveled to Jordan to begin with, and she apparently felt like she was in the middle of an ocean alone drowning.
Yazan worried his parents thought Brittany didn't respect him, and Brittany said Yazan's father had originally said it would be okay for her dad to travel to Jordan and attend the wedding.
ADVERTISEMENT
However, Yazan said his family would be willing to wait a couple of weeks for her father -- not three or four months. Brittany said, "You didn't tell me that. I kept telling you on the phone my dad can't come 'till January!"
Yazan disagreed but then Brittany started screaming, "I don't know," and crying. She yelled at Yazan, "I don't want to see your parents ever again! I am done!"
Brittany said she was in a foreign country and Yazan didn't tell her any of these things. She felt sad and confused, confessing to the cameras, "I might have made the worst decision of my life."
Yazan stopped the car to comfort Brittany, who said the situation with Yazan's parents had made her "crazy." But Yazan told Brittany she's strong and they'd get through things together.
Brittany determined Yazan just had a lot of pressure on him, but it was simply too much for her.
Once the couple returned to Yazan's apartment, he had decorated the bedroom with rose petals, and Brittany thought the gesture was really sweet.
Yazan's romantic gesture made Brittany think things would work out, and Yazan apologized for them getting off to such a rough start. Yazan repeated how he loved Brittany, and she realized he was in a difficult spot because he didn't want to upset or offend his parents.
"I think Yazan really does love me, but I feel like his culture won't allow him to be happy in how he wants to be happy," Brittany told the cameras.
In Yazan's culture, he wasn't allowed to spend the night with Brittany since they weren't married, but Brittany hoped to change that since he was her fiance.
"I think it's definitely going to come to the point where Yazan is going to have to choose between me and his family," Brittany said.
"But I'm hoping for the best. I need Yazan to be a big boy because I'm expecting him to stand up to his parents."
ADVERTISEMENT
So did Brittany and Yazan call it quits on their relationship or is the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple still together?
In a late June interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brittany confirmed she is "not going to convert to any religion for anybody."
"I don't think that's a good idea for anybody. If you do it, it should be for God, not for a man," Brittany said.
And she apparently feels the same way about dressing like a Muslim woman in Jordan and wearing the hijab.
"If I sacrifice anything... it's going to be for myself because I decide that it's a good decision," she told ET.
"It's not going to be for anybody else or for any man because that's the only way I'm going to stick to it, if it's really for myself and something I believe in. I think it's unfair, really, to try to change yourself for any other person."
Brittany just lashed out at Yazan on Instagram on June 24, suggesting the pair were over and done with -- and certainly not on good terms.
Brittany claimed Yazan was a cheater and substance abuser, only to claim shortly afterwards her account had been hacked.
Brittany ultimately deleted her rant against Yazan on Instagram, but screenshots taken of her post had been circulating on social media.
"Fun facts about us. Yazans favorite drink is Jack Daniels. Yazan loves hashish, tramadol, and gaslighting women," Brittany captioned a photo of the pair, suggesting Yazan was a hypocrite because he went ballistic over the idea of Brittany drinking alcohol.
"He also loves to cheat with 90 day fiance fans. He's on his third one. His favorite pastime is blaming others for his actions. Enjoy."
In the comments section of her post, a follower asked Brittany who manages Yazan's Instagram account since his English was inferior on the show.
ADVERTISEMENT
"His third girlfriend he chose from his fan base," Brittany replied, according to a screenshot obtained by @187anonymousgossip Instagram account.
When someone criticized Brittany of lying and wrongly getting angry, she wrote on Instagram, "Alright alright settle down kids. Yazan is awake now and if he hears us talking about him he's gonna flip his sh-it. #F-ckTheBrittany."
And Brittany subsequently posted on her Instagram Stories, "Woke up in a f-ck you mood. Tired of misogynists who think they can groom women. Ima kill all that on behalf of my ladies. F-CK MISOGYNIST. WOMEN ARE QUEENS."
One hour later, however, Brittany posted a silent video of herself posing on Instagram and wrote alongside it, "I was hacked or whatever."
Many 90 Day Fiance fans pointed out the absurdity of Brittany claiming her account had been hacked when her posts were seemingly a very personal and specific tirade against Yazan.
It's possible TLC reached out to Brittany and reminded her she was in breach of her non-disclosure agreement by providing spoilers that her relationship with Yazan wasn't working out or had already ended.
However, Brittany and Yazan appear to have reconciled since her June social-media rant!
On July 1, Brittany posted a photo in which the couple was about to kiss during a dinner out.
Brittany wrote, "It's hard not to stay loyal to the queen. Some know better than others."
And Yazan responded, "You are so gorgeous my queen. I am so lucky to have you in my life," which clearly shows they are still together.
A few followers weighed in and asked Yazan to take care of Brittany and treat her like a gentleman.
ADVERTISEMENT
Yazan wrote in reply, "We are all human beings and we have feelings, emotions and mood swings. Yes, I agree that she is sweet and beautiful. And I will try my best to be a gentleman to her. Thank you for the wish."
On July 5, ET published an interview with Brittany in which she talked about her relationship and admitted she's still processing the scenario in which Yazan and his family found out her divorce was not finalized by the time she flew to Jordan.
"I'm still processing everything that happened... and I'm not ready to speak on it yet," Brittany said, adding that the news, however, is not bad or good necessarily. "I really can't speak on the status of my divorce right now."
Brittany explained, "We're so, so different and we're from two different backgrounds, so we're going to be going through a lot of conversations and a lot of compromise, so basically it's normal for the situation we're in."
"We still have time to see if the compromise is worth it. I think it's too soon to tell," she added. "So far, everything has happened the way it's supposed to, and I'm enjoying the ride."
Brittany also said she "loves" Jordan -- including the people, the culture and its natural beauty -- and Yazan took English classes for her so they could learn to communicate better and easier.
When asked whether she thinks her relationship with Yazan could withstand their cultural differences, Brittany replied, "Um yeah. I feel like... all the people in this world can withstand each other's differences... for the most part."
"When you try to change people's opinions and views, that's when problems arise... [Yazan] kind of gets where I'm coming from and the type of life he wants to live and we want to live in the future."
In addition, Brittany revealed she actually loves Yazan's parents but can't speak on how they feel about her in return.