'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Brittany and Yazan still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple break up and split?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/24/2020
90 Day Fiance couple Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira finally received permission from Yazan's parents to date before marriage on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but did Brittany decide she'd like to convert to Islam and marry Yazan? Is the 90 Day Fiancecouple still together or have they split?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report features spoilers revealing if Brittany and Yazan are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple has broken up.]
Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL, and Yazan, a 24-year-old from Jordan, were five months into their relationship when they filmed90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.
Since Yazan couldn't relocate to America due to undisclosed circumstances, Brittany opted to move to Jordan so they could be together and start a new life as a serious couple.
Yazan, however, anticipated Brittany would convert to Islam and behave like a Muslim woman in his home country, and Brittany was on a totally different page.
As an aspiring model, singer and actress, Brittany embraces her sex appeal and said she had no intention of toning herself down or changing her appearance and religion for a guy.
"I'm such an independent person. I have my own thoughts and feelings, and I don't want to go by any book telling me what to do," Brittany said in a confessional on the show, later adding, "I am definitely going to corrupt him!"
Brittany also didn't want to rush into a wedding because she had been keeping a secret from Yazan -- that she was technically still a married woman and had yet to finalize her divorce from her former husband.
Brittany knew Yazan's traditional and conservative parents would totally disapprove of her marriage status, but she knew the process to get her divorce finalized would take six to 10 more months.
When Brittany and Yazan finally reunited in Jordan, their first hour together was explosive because Yazan blasted Brittany for hugging a 90 Day Fiance crew member and carrying around a container of tequila in her luggage.
"Why are you acting crazy?! What's this?! Oh my God. F-ck you! F-ck Brittany! F-ck all the sh-t!" Yazan yelled while throwing up his middle finger at people.
Yazan vented, "I am so stupid... Look at her, she is fooling me. What an idiot I am."
"This is exactly what my parents warned me about," he added. "Brittany either doesn't understand or doesn't care about the traditions or the country I live in."
Brittany didn't think she had to follow Muslim rules since she wasn't a Muslim, and her argument with Yazan escalated into the night, with Brittany telling Yazan to "shut the f-ck up" and Yazan attempting to quiet his girlfriend by throwing his hand in her face.
"This is not what I signed up for," Brittany cried. "I thought I had an idea of who he was. He was very affectionate, he never yelled at me, he was never controlling."
The next day, Yazan brought Brittany flowers and explained that he got jealous just because he loved her and a woman having physical contact with another man when she's in a relationship with a religious Muslim man is forbidden.
Yazan told Brittany she was "acting crazy," but Brittany said her boyfriend needed to "recognize [his] own crazy." However, she decided to give him another chance.
But the peace didn't last long, because the pair ended up fighting again on the way to Yazan's parents' home over Brittany wearing a hijab for the gathering.
"You control everything that I do... I am a person, I am a human being. You don't respect me how I thought you did. You don't love me," Brittany said.
"No, you don't love me because you don't change yourself," Yazan replied.
Brittany admitted she was starting to hate Yazan and his parents for trying to change and control her.
Yazan's father Ziad then asked the couple to get married right away and sign the marriage paperwork.
"I want to be clear: I want to wait for my family to come for the wedding," Brittany said. "It's going to take some time for my family to get the plans together and their plane tickets."
Brittany made it seem like she was pushing back her nuptials because she really wanted her family to be in Jordan for the event, but she was lying and postponing the wedding because she was still married.
Brittany said she wanted to wait until January, which surprised Yazan's parents.
Brittany told Yazan she didn't want Islam to be forced upon her because then she wouldn't appreciate it.
Yazan called Brittany "a baby," and Brittany said, "No," which upset Yazan's mother, who suddenly ran on-camera to voice her opinion on how Brittany talking back to her husband and not respecting him was inappropriate.
"When he tells her she's a baby, you say, 'Yes, I'm a baby.' Not, 'No.' She doesn't say 'no' to him," Yazan's mother argued.
Ziad said he wouldn't approve of his son's romantic relationship unless Brittany canceled her social media and stopped living her usual American life.
Yazan's mother demanded respect and told Brittany she should "forget" her American family.
"We want to see him married with kids!" Yazan's mother screamed, adding that Brittany was full of excuses and would seemingly make Yazan wait five or 10 years to marry.
As Brittany sat there and cried because she felt overwhelmed and didn't even speak the language, Ziad added, "And she'd stay on social media and they'll say that your son's fiancee is a prostitute!"
Brittany got so upset that she left the room and said she felt like "the biggest idiot in the world" for leaving America and moving to Jordan.
Yazan said Brittany had acted "insolent" with his parents and she embarrassed him.
Yazan brought Brittany to a local mosque so she could experience his religion firsthand, but Brittany -- who was raised Catholic -- revealed she's "spiritual" and not very religious. She did, however, enjoy the mosque, and Yazan was so excited to teach her more.
Brittany said she had both an open heart and an open mind, and praying to Allah apparently made Brittany feel more connected to Yazan and to God. She just hoped Yazan's parents would come around and like her again.
Yazan then sat down with Brittany over a nice meal out and asked whether she wanted to stay with him and be Muslim.
"I don't know about being Muslim yet," Brittany replied. "But I definitely want to be with you and stay here. But I'm not going to commit to being Muslim right now, because I am just not ready for that."
Yazan said he really hoped Brittany would convert, and she at least said she was "thinking about it." But Yazan wanted Brittany to think "faster," and he gave her only three days to give him an answer, which apparently shocked Brittany.
Brittany didn't want to feel pushed or rushed, but Yazan said he wanted to move on with his life if Brittany wasn't going to change for him.
"If you want to marriage me, you must be Muslim," Yazan told a surprised Brittany.
"What the f-ck are you talking about? You should've said that when we first met -- not now," Brittany responded angrily. "You did not say, 'You need to be Muslim.'"
"Not you, my wife," Yazan said.
Brittany felt a lot of pressure that apparently didn't exist in the beginning of their relationship.
"Look, you have a Quran. You reading anything? No," Yazan said.
"This is bullsh-t," Brittany responded, before leaving the table and walking away.
Brittany threatened to go back home and was heated, but she decided to sit back down and talk to him so the situation wouldn't get worse.
Brittany told Yazan that she understood what he wanted but she needed more time than two days and wasn't going to allow him to give her an ultimatum. Yazan explained he was carrying a huge weight on his back to please his family, but he said he loved Brittany and would be willing to compromise and give her more time.
Yazan told Brittany that she could have all the time she wanted and he wouldn't force anything upon her.
Brittany acknowledged it was "crazy" how "hot and cold" she and Yazan could be, and she wasn't sure that was a good thing.
"I do love him and I do want to try to learn his religion and culture, but I still feel a little nervous because Yazan and I still need to deal with the situation with his parents, and I don't know if they're ever going to be onboard with our relationship," Brittany told the cameras.
Brittany, Yazan, and and Ibrahim later met with Ziad for a serious conversation.
Ibrahim told Ziad that Brittany was only "a guest" and "a friend" to Yazan at that point and Brittany should be given more time to learn about Islam. Yazan added Brittany must decide whether she'd like to marry him and convert by the time of her father's arrival.
Yazan's uncle explained that Brittany needed to learn their traditions and culture and make sure she likes it, because if she was married to Yazan already, it could result in a separation -- which would be even worse for Yazan and his family.
Yazan expected Brittany's father would be coming in about a month, and Ziad replied, "Okay, okay."
Ziad desired happiness for his son and for Yazan to be happy with Brittany, and so Yazan was thrilled and thanked his father.
Brittany apologized for disrespecting Yazan's parents before and said she'd be willing to learn more about their culture and religion because she truly loved Yazan. With that being said, even Yazan's mother had come around to the idea because she said she didn't want her son's marriage to result in failure.
Brittany was so glad she wouldn't have to rush her relationship, but Yazan's family didn't know that she wasn't officially divorced yet.
"One thing at a time," Brittany noted.
So did Brittany and Yazan split over their differences or is the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple still together?
Brittany and Yazan suggested they are over and done with -- and certainly not on good terms -- when they traded swipes with each other on Instagram in late July.
Yazan explained the differences between "a good girl" and "a bad girl" on his Instagram Stories and appeared to take shots at Brittany without identifying her name, but then less than two hours later, Brittany confirmed she had taken Yazan's post personally by firing back at him and sharing the differences between "a good man" and "a bad man."
Yazan and Brittany's posts were captured in screenshots and reposted by the @187anonymousgossipp Instagram account.
Yazan appeared to spark the feud by writing on his Instagram Stories, "Have you ever wondered what is the difference between a good girl and a bad girl? Well, let me tell you about my thoughts. First of all, a good girl will loosen her shirt button when it's hot but a bad girl will loosen her shirt button to make a situation hot."
"Secondly, a good girl wears underwear and a bad girl don't use underwear," he added.
"Thirdly, a good girl says no and a bad girl says when? Lastly, a good girl goes to a party then go home then go to bed but a bad girl goes to a party then go to bed then go home."
Yazan went on to write, "I know that different people have different point of views. That's my personal point of view and a good person will definitely agree with what I said. Spread positivity and love."
In a subsequent post, Yazan concluded, "I want to clarify something. My previous stories is not about any specific person. I was just talking about something in general."
But Brittany clearly took Yazan's words to heart, because she clapped back on her own Instagram Stories.
"A good man holds a job and provides for his woman. A bad man sits at home with his hand out to everybody, trying to demand respect and control over a woman who WORKS for hers," Brittany wrote.
"If I let you control me, we'd be homeless cus lord knows you will not work or pay one bill with all that mouth. Sit this one out boo."
And this wasn't the first time Brittany and Yazan had seemingly attacked each other on social media.
In late June, Brittany lashed out at Yazan on Instagram claiming he's a cheater and substance-abuse user, only to claim shortly afterwards her account had been hacked.
Brittany ultimately deleted her rant against Yazan on Instagram, but screenshots taken of her post had been circulating on social media.
"Fun facts about us. Yazans favorite drink is Jack Daniels. Yazan loves hashish, tramadol, and gaslighting women," Brittany captioned a photo of the pair, suggesting Yazan was a hypocrite because he went ballistic over the idea of Brittany drinking alcohol.
"He also loves to cheat with 90 day fiance fans. He's on his third one. His favorite pastime is blaming others for his actions. Enjoy."
In the comments section of her post, a follower asked Brittany who manages Yazan's Instagram account since his English was inferior on the show.
"His third girlfriend he chose from his fan base," Brittany replied, according to a screenshot obtained by @187anonymousgossip Instagram account.
When someone criticized Brittany of lying and wrongly getting angry, she wrote on Instagram, "Alright alright settle down kids. Yazan is awake now and if he hears us talking about him he's gonna flip his sh-it. #F-ckTheBrittany."
And Brittany subsequently posted on her Instagram Stories, "Woke up in a f-ck you mood. Tired of misogynists who think they can groom women. Ima kill all that on behalf of my ladies. F-CK MISOGYNIST. WOMEN ARE QUEENS."
One hour later, however, Brittany posted a silent video of herself posing on Instagram and wrote alongside it, "I was hacked or whatever."
Many 90 Day Fiance fans pointed out the absurdity of Brittany claiming her account had been hacked when her posts were seemingly a very personal and specific tirade against Yazan.
It's possible TLC reached out to Brittany and reminded her she was in breach of her non-disclosure agreement by providing spoilers that her relationship with Yazan wasn't working out or had already ended.
But Brittany and Yazan appeared to reconcile after their June fight, as Brittany posted a photo in which the couple was about to kiss during a dinner out on July 1.
Brittany wrote, "It's hard not to stay loyal to the queen. Some know better than others."
And Yazan responded, "You are so gorgeous my queen. I am so lucky to have you in my life," which clearly shows they are still together.
A few followers weighed in and asked Yazan to take care of Brittany and treat her like a gentleman.
Yazan wrote in reply, "We are all human beings and we have feelings, emotions and mood swings. Yes, I agree that she is sweet and beautiful. And I will try my best to be a gentleman to her. Thank you for the wish."
On July 5, Entertainment Tonight published an interview with Brittany in which she talked about her relationship and admitted she's still processing the scenario in which Yazan and his family found out her divorce was not finalized by the time she flew to Jordan.
"I'm still processing everything that happened... and I'm not ready to speak on it yet," Brittany said, adding that the news, however, is not bad or good necessarily. "I really can't speak on the status of my divorce right now."
Brittany explained, "We're so, so different and we're from two different backgrounds, so we're going to be going through a lot of conversations and a lot of compromise, so basically it's normal for the situation we're in."
"We still have time to see if the compromise is worth it. I think it's too soon to tell," she added. "So far, everything has happened the way it's supposed to, and I'm enjoying the ride."
Brittany also said she "loves" Jordan -- including the people, the culture and its natural beauty -- and Yazan took English classes for her so they could learn to communicate better and easier.
When asked whether she thinks her relationship with Yazan could withstand their cultural differences, Brittany replied, "Um yeah. I feel like... all the people in this world can withstand each other's differences... for the most part."
"When you try to change people's opinions and views, that's when problems arise... [Yazan] kind of gets where I'm coming from and the type of life he wants to live and we want to live in the future."
In addition, Brittany revealed she actually loves Yazan's parents but can't speak on how they feel about her in return.
But in a late June interview with ET, Brittany confirmed she is "not going to convert to any religion for anybody."
"I don't think that's a good idea for anybody. If you do it, it should be for God, not for a man," Brittany said.
And she apparently feels the same way about dressing like a Muslim woman in Jordan and wearing the hijab.
"If I sacrifice anything... it's going to be for myself because I decide that it's a good decision," she told ET.
"It's not going to be for anybody else or for any man because that's the only way I'm going to stick to it, if it's really for myself and something I believe in. I think it's unfair, really, to try to change yourself for any other person."