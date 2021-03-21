'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina still together or did the '90 Day Fiance' couple split up? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/21/2021
90 Day Fiance's eighth season has shown Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina planning on getting married, so did the couple go through with a wedding? What do the latest 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about if Brandon and Julia have broken up or are still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers that reveal if Brandon and Julia got married or have split, and if the 90 Day Fiance couple is still together now.]
Brandon, a 27-year-old pest-control technician who helps to run his parents' farm in Dinwiddie, VA, entered his first serious relationship with Julia, a 26-year-old go-go club dancer from Krasnodar City, Russia.
Brandon felt love at first sight with Julia, and so he flew to Russia after just a few weeks of getting to know her on the phone and through videochat.
The couple intended to apply for a Tourist Visa so Julia could visit him in the United States, but once the consulate learned Brandon was her boyfriend, she was told to apply for a K-1 visa instead.
The couple then dated for five months long-distance and Brandon invited Julia to join him in Iceland, where he proposed marriage to her and the pair got engaged.
After their two families met in France, Brandon was really hurting for cash. He said he had spent almost $10,000 in seven months to pursue Julia.
Brandon and Julia ultimately had a "perfect" reunion at the airport, but Julia was upset to learn she'd have to sleep in a separate bedroom from Brandon at his parents' house. Betty was also pushing for Julia to take contraception when Julia didn't want to.
"I can't control my mother. I can't control how they will interact. They both have really strong personalities, and I just feel like they're going to clash," Brandon lamented in a confessional.
Once at the farm in Virginia, it didn't take Julia long to realize she hated the chores -- such as feeding the pigs -- and waking up early every morning.
"I don't want this. This is not the life [of] my dreams. Brandon say we need to stay here before we marry, but I say to him, 'No, Brandon, this is not going to work.' I need to leave," Julia vented in a confessional.
Julia admitted she was ready to go back to Russia after only one day of working at his parents' farm.
"I wish she would see this as an opportunity and just give life on the farm a chance," Brandon told the cameras.
But Brandon and Julia still set a wedding date for May 9, even though Brandon felt torn between Julia and his disappointed parents, who believed Brandon had neglected his responsibilities at the farm.
Betty and Ron therefore asked Brandon and Julia to contribute more, but Julia complained, "I came here to be with your son, not to take care of your stuff."
Meanwhile, Brandon was sick of being scolded by his parents, and he was also upset that Julia's presence had ruined the dynamic of his family.
"It's not all working like we wanted," Brandon said, asking Julia to try harder around the farm.
Julia said she was losing her mind and Brandon wasn't taking care of her because he wasn't fixing the situation or standing up to his parents.
"I hate this place," Julia complained to Brandon. "I don't want to stay here. I want to leave now."
Julia said if they didn't move, she would return to Russia. She complained that Brandon wasn't fixing the problem and that showed he didn't truly, deeply love her. In fact, Julia vented that she hated Brandon out of frustration.
Brandon told the cameras that Julia had no idea how lucky they were to be living in a place for free while he was saving money for their future together. Brandon felt like his effort was in vain due to Julia's reaction.
Brandon insisted to Julia that he was trying and their situation was just temporary.
Brandon said he loved Julia and it hurt him to hear she'd be willing to leave him, but Julia said she had sacrificed her life for Brandon and so he needed to do the same and compromise.
"It's hard to hear, but I'm going to fix this for us... I'm going to be the man that you want me to be," Brandon said.
Brandon was ready to choose Julia over everything, so he told his parents that Julia was unhappy and giving him an ultimatum to move somewhere else or break up.
Ron begged Brandon not to "make a stupid decision," and Betty seemed shocked and devastated.
Betty hoped to be a family and eventually pass on the farm to Brandon, and she said she had been hoping to gain a daughter and not lose her only son.
"That's a beautiful world you paint... but I don't think that was the world we were hoping for," Brandon explained. "Either I'm staying here alone or we're leaving together," Brandon said.
Betty said the fact Julia was making him choose between her and his parents was "so sad." Betty therefore gave into the idea of Brandon and Julia sleeping in the same room.
With 70 days left to wed, Brandon told Julia that Betty was willing to bend the house rules for them, and Julia said she'd be okay with that arrangement for "a short time" because it was "a little fix."
Brandon felt optimistic Julia could build a better relationship with his parents over time, but he pointed out they only needed to worry about one problem at a time.
About a week later, Brandon and Julia then had a pregnancy scare and informed Betty and Ron that they might be expecting their first child.
Brandon admitted Julia being pregnant would be "a nightmare" because they didn't have enough money to have a big wedding or move out.
"You guys are getting off on the wrong foot to having a wonderful life," Ron said, before Betty noted she had many sleepless nights over her son's relationship.
But Julia found out she was not pregnant, which she and Brandon both found as a relief.
Julia worried Betty and Ron would try to control things more because of the scare.
Since Julia didn't want to take birth control, Brandon decided it was time to start using condoms, even though he admitted he didn't like them.
With 61 days left to wed, Brandon and Julia realized they needed to obtain a marriage license, but Brandon told Julia if COVID-19 continued to be a problem, they'd have to just go sign the papers in court and have a big church wedding later on.
Julia said it was her dream to get married in a church, and Betty agreed to show Julia the church as well as join her for wedding-dress shopping. Betty told Brandon that he wasn't supposed to see the dress, but Brandon wanted to attend as well.
In March 2020, Julia went shopping for a wedding dress, and Betty was able to tag along.
Brandon didn't seem excited or enthusiastic when providing his opinion on the dresses, and he didn't seem to like Julia's favorite style.
Julia and Betty begged Brandon to talk and show more emotion, but Brandon told the cameras he was indifferent to the dresses but had already shared his favorite one with Julia.
Betty admitted Brandon was "out of his element" and just didn't know what to do or say to help Julia make up her mind.
So did Brandon and Julia call it quits or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together now?
Brandon and Julia definitely appear to still be a very happy couple.
In mid-March, Brandon shared a picture of Julia and himself in the hot tub at his parents' house. While it could have been a throwback photo, Brandon made it clear Julia is still in the United States with him and they're still together.
"I guess you won't see us tonight because we'll be too busy clouding up the tub," Brandon wrote with a smiley face at the end.
On March 8, Brandon uploaded an image of Julia and himself with their arms around each other and wrote alongside it, "Happy International Women's Day," along with multiple flower emojis.
Earlier in the month, Brandon posted a photo standing next to someone in a grey sweatshirt and captioned it, "Hey Julia... The bus is coming."
And Julia posted two photos of herself in a wedding gown around the same time to defend Brandon in light of the fact he had been unenthusiastic and seemingly bored while wedding dress shopping with his fiancee.
"Bad omens of a wedding. I do not believe in these signs. do you know how many of them?lots of. the whole world must be divorced, since all superstitions cannot be observed. Brandon didn't want to go to the store, but I insisted," Julia wrote.
Brandon also posted two selfies with Julia, one of which featured Julia kissing him on the cheek, in late February.
Brandon captioned one picture of Julia and himself posing in a hotel room, "I'm just waiting on Sunday. #90dayfiance #brandonandjulia #beautiful."
On February 12, Brandon also posted a video on Instagram of Julia kissing him on one cheek while his dog licked his other cheek.
"Love who loves you back. Happy Valentine's day guys. #90dayfiance #Brandonandjulia," Brandon captioned the video.
Around the same time, Julia posted a picture of Brandon hugging her on the beach.
"I want to congratulate everyone on the upcoming Valentine's day and wish to find a person next to whom you will not need anyone else. #90dayfiance #Brandonandjulia," Julia wrote alongside the image.
Julia also took to Instagram in mid-January 2021 and dropped other hints she and Brandon remain a couple.
On January 20, Julia posted a hilarious photo with Brandon in which she stuffed her shirt and asked fans to come up with a funny name for the picture. And about a week earlier, Julia also posted a sweet selfie of the couple.
"Just cute photo #90dayfiance#Brandonandjulia," Julia wrote alongside the January 12 picture with a blowing-kiss emoticon.
Several days earlier, Julia uploaded a photo of Brandon giving her a piggyback ride.
"It seems to me that this week we will not be in the episode. a little positive to you all #90dayfiance #90dayfiance8 #Brandonandjulia," Julia captioned the photo, adding three kissing emoticons.
And a photo surfaced on Reddit of Brandon and Julia spending New Year's Eve together in someone's apartment with two male friends.
While the picture indicates the group had welcomed 2021 together, many Reddit users commented on how Julia appeared to be photoshopped into the picture and whether the photo was authentic.
Julia also conducted a Q&A with her followers on Instagram Stories earlier this year and dropped additional hints that suggest she is still with Brandon and living in the United States.
"Everything is pretty nice," Julia said of her current life. "It's pretty in my life. I've never had, like, an easy life," Julia said. "I all the time chose a hard life."
Julia said her English "is much better than before," probably because she's around English-speaking people all the time.
"I try to learn everything but it's so hard for me," Julia added.
When an Instagram user called Julia and Brandon "the cutest couple," Julia replied, "Thank you so much."
Julia also revealed she currently has a great relationship with Brandon's parents, although there is tension between them on the currently-airing season of 90 Day Fiance.
A fan asked how Julia essentially puts up with her "parents-in-law," and Julia responded, "I love my parents a lot because my parents want what is best for me. If I could choose other parents I would never choose other parents because my parents are the best and I love them a lot."
In addition, Julia said she hopes she can "start working" soon and put her degree in design to good use in either apartments or homes.
As far as her favorite experience in the United States goes, Julia revealed, "I like people in America because everyone smiles and everyone tries to help. You never ask for help but people try. This is so cool."