'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina still together or did the '90 Day Fiance' couple split? Did they get married? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/03/2021
90 Day Fiance couple Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are trying to make their relationship work under the strict rules of Brandon's parents on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, so what do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about Brandon and Julia's relationship and if they are still together and happy?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers about Brandon and Julia's relationship and if the 90 Day Fiance couple has broken up or are still together and living in America].
Brandon, a 27-year-old pest-control technician who helps to run his parents' farm from Dinwiddie, VA, and Julia, a 26-year-old from Krasnodar City, Russia, are currently starring on the TLC's new season of 90 Day Fiance.
Brandon had never been in a serious relationship before meeting Julia.
Brandon called himself "a late bloomer" and noted women were never really interested in him. Since Brandon's parents, Ron and Betty, were worried about his future in a romantic sense, they signed him up on a dating app for farmers.
"I had an adorable picture with you and mini-goat," Betty joked on the show.
But Brandon said he never needed to use the dating app because he met Julia, a go-go dancer in clubs who also competes in beauty pageants and bodybuilding competitions.
Brandon said he fell in love with Julia at first sight when they initially videchatted because she was "the most beautiful" girl he ever saw and he couldn't stop thinking about her.
"My first message to her was, 'You look like my future wife,' and that was six hours after meeting her on video chat," Brandon revealed. "From that point, we were on the phone every possible second we could be. After a few weeks, I flew over there to ask her to be my girlfriend."
The couple then applied for a Tourist Visa so Julia could visit him in the United States but she was denied the visa because she had told the consulate that Brandon was her boyfriend and they replied by saying she needed a K-1 visa instead.
Since Brandon couldn't stand the thought of living without Julia, after only five months and one visit in person, he invited her to join him in Iceland -- and that's where he proposed marriage to her.
Brandon said Julia understood how important family is to him and so they both subsequently planned a trip to France so their families could meet. After applying for a K-1 visa, six months later, Julia was approved.
"At first, my parents weren't sure about Julia. They weren't sure if she wanted a Green Card or money," Brandon said.
Ron and Betty thought Julia was a very nice girl, but they were still skeptical of her intentions. But Brandon had explained to Julia that he's not rich, and he said she "seemed okay about it."
Brandon told Julia over videochat they needed to live with his parents to save some money because he had burned through their savings after paying for the both of them to go to Iceland as well as France. Brandon also paid for the K-1 visa, so he said he spent almost $10,000 in seven months.
Julia was also out of work at the time, so he knew he needed to support her.
Julia worried about living with Brandon's parents for too long, but he promised they'd leave at some point and not stay forever. Julia seemingly didn't like the idea of having Brandon's mother around all the time.
"My mother can be overbearing, which is why I kind of think they will butt heads and clash," Brandon explained in a confessional.
Betty was apparently concerned about Julia's career as a dancer, saying she hoped she was never a prostitute, stripper or call-girl. Betty hoped Julia could embrace the farm and help out with chores that needed to be done.
Given Julia is more of a city girl, however, Brandon acknowledged moving to a farm would be quite an adjustment for her.
"This is probably the first time in a relationship I've been this vulnerable," Brandon shared. "I don't know how sure I am that we're meant to be together, but I know how sure I am that I want to be with her."
Brandon, however, had yet to tell Julia they were going to sleep in separate bedrooms while staying in his parents' house. Brandon also had a feeling he and Julia would stay with his parents for the whole 90 days due to his financial position.
Brandon also had to deal with his parents nagging him about Julia getting on some type of birth control. Betty was afraid her son might get a surprise pregnancy he wasn't ready for.
On the ride to picking Julia up at the airport, Betty called a gynecologist in attempt to book an appointment for Julia, but Brandon acknowledged this would be Julia's choice and Julia's choice alone.
Brandon admitted he realized in France that Julia had the tendency to have mood swings, and he called her "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde." He had to go through a lot of hoops to be with Julia, and so he just wanted everything to go perfectly.
Once at the airport, Julia ran into Brandon's arms and she called Brandon "perfect." She appeared ecstatic to be reunited with her long-distant love.
"I'm going to take a Green Card and stay here! Just joking," Julia told the cameras.
Brandon joked his mother was "a c-ck block" that night at the hotel in Washington, D.C., and Julia asked Brandon to talk to his parents in attempt to change their minds about sleeping in separate rooms.
Julia joked the pair should just get married right away so they could live together.
Betty also asked Julia "to take the proper steps to make sure there are no children yet."
Julia said she didn't want to welcome children for another two or three years but she never had an accident in regards to children to before -- and she had a serious ex-boyfriend.
But Betty insisted things happen and so Julia needed to meet with her doctor to figure out her options. Julia was offended, upset and angry, and Brandon said he was silently furious that his mother was throwing all of his on Julia so quickly into their reunion.
Julia said she was ready to "explode" and that conversation was just too much for her. Julia said Brandon needed to be a man and stand up to his parents, both about sleeping in different rooms and the birth-control.
Brandon insisted sleeping wasn't quality time, but Julia pointed out the situation was "not good." Brandon, however, didn't see anything wrong with Betty being involved since Betty had just paid for Julia's flight to the United States.
"If I try fixing the situation, we have fighting with his parents 100 percent. Him lie [to] me... We don't marry if [he starts lying] to me more, more and more," Julia told the cameras.
Julia went to bed angry and Brandon apparently didn't get lucky.
But during Julia's first day in America, she had a nice time taking in "all the sights" -- a day Brandon's mother had completely planned out.
Julia wished she and Brandon had more "romantic" time together, and Brandon wished he had been more honest and upfront with Julia about their living situation ahead of time.
"I know, but I think we have problems with each other," Julia told Brandon. "So if we leave, we have problems with money and we have fighting. If we not leave, we'll have a problem with your mother and we'll have fighting."
Julia was also shocked to hear Brandon had spent all of his money and had none left for their future together.
Julia said she didn't want to repeat her mistakes given she didn't get along with her ex's parents when they all lived together in Russia.
"I can't control my mother. I can't control how they will interact. They both have really strong personalities, and I just feel like they're going to clash," Brandon lamented in a confessional.
Julia wanted to be No. 1 in Brandon's life as well as his top priority, and Julia demanded that Brandon fix the situation or else.
Brandon and Julia then packed up their belongings and headed to the farm in Virginia
In Russia, Julia lived in an apartment in the city, and when she pulled up to Brandon's home, she said all she could see was "forest."
Julia learned how to feed the horses and the chickens, and Brandon said Julia had "an awesome reaction" to the farm. Brandon said Julia's positive attitude made him feel "80 percent sure" they'd make it as a couple.
Julia said she likes animals a lot and enjoys petting them, but at the same time, she noted she wasn't ready to take care of them.
Julia, for instance, panicked a little bit once she climbed into the pig pen to feed the pigs. Julia was a little bothered by Brandon's mother essentially barking orders at her to do things, because Julia told the cameras she didn't envision her job being at the farm.
"I don't know what I love more. I love Brandon but I love a nice life. I need to make [a] choice. I give it one month. If after one month, if I don't love this place, I say him, 'We need to go.' And we live in city. If we live in city, fine," Julia explained.
When Julia finally saw her room, she told Brandon's mother that it was "cute" -- but she admitted to the cameras she didn't want to stay there. Julia said she didn't feel comfortable and struggled to understand the English language.
Julia told Brandon's parents that she was scared to sleep alone and their rules made her feel like a child. Brandon's parents said they weren't going to change their minds about Brandon and Julia's living arrangement.
Brandon's parents wished Brandon would take a stance with Julia and defend them out of respect.
Did Brandon and Julia eventually call it quits on their relationship or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together now?
Julia recently conducted a Q&A with her followers on Instagram Stories and dropped many hints that suggest she is still with Brandon and living in the United States.
"Everything is pretty nice," Julia said of her current life. "It's pretty in my life. I've never had, like, an easy life," Julia said. "I all the time chose a hard life."
Julia said her English "is much better than before," probably because she's around English-speaking people all the time.
"I try to learn everything but it's so hard for me," Julia added.
When asked whether she likes living in Virginia, Julia responded, "I guess you'll watch the episode to see how I'm enjoying it."
When an Instagram user called Julia and Brandon "the cutest couple," Julia replied, "Thank you so much."
Julia also revealed she currently has a great relationship with Brandon's parents, although there is tension between them on the currently-airing season of 90 Day Fiance.
A fan asked how Julia essentially puts up with her "parents-in-law," and Julia responded, "I love my parents a lot because my parents want what is best for me. If I could choose other parents I would never choose other parents because my parents are the best and I love them a lot."
Julia also said she hopes she can "start working" soon and put her degree in design to good use in either apartments or homes.
As far as her favorite experience in the United States goes, Julia revealed, "I like people in America because everyone smiles and everyone tries to help. You never ask for help but people try. This is so cool."
When asked whether she likes Russia or America better, Julia said there are some things she likes better in Russia and other things she likes better in the United States.
She noted the countries are just "different." For example, Julia said she cannot drive yet in America while she has her license back in Russia.
Julia shared excitement, however, when someone mentioned all the states she can travel to in the United States. Julia said she'd love to visit New York especially.