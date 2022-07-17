'90 Day Fiance' Spoilers: Are Biniyam and Ariela still together? Is the '90 Day Fiance' couple married? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/17/2022
90 Day Fiance's ninth season has shown Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre afraid of the future and whether they're truly right for each other, so did the couple break up or go through with getting married -- and if they wed, are Ariela and Biniyam still together now and living in the United States?
ADVERTISEMENT
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers: This report contains spoilers about Ariela and Biniyam and if the 90 Day Fiance couple is still together now.]
Ariela was a 29-year-old freelance writer from Princeton, NJ, when she introduced herself on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season. She met Biniyam during a trip to Ethiopia while she was waiting for a taxi outside of her hotel.
Biniyam was a 31-year-old dancer, choreographer, martial artist and gymnast from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, who was living with his older siblings when he met Ariela.
Only three months into dating each other, Ariela learned she was pregnant, which was certainly "unexpected news."
Ariela planned to move to Ethiopia long-term so she could raise her baby with Biniyam, but the couple were used to different cultures, and it took time for Biniyam to find the couple a suitable apartment, suitable for a middle-to-upper class American.
Biniyam was previously married to another American woman for four years, but he said he was only with her for "six to eight months." The woman apparently left for America when the couple's son was only three years old and she never returned.
When getting settled in their new life together, Ariela and Biniyam had issues to work through -- such as Biniyam's desire for Ariela to convert to his Ethiopian-Orthodox Christian church when she had been raised Jewish.
And once their son Aviel or "Avi" was born via emergency C-section on December 17, 2019, Ariela initially didn't want to circumcise or baptize him.
Although Ariela said she and Biniyam weren't communicating and acted more like roommates, they got engaged during Timkat, an Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo celebration of the baptism of Jesus Christ.
Ariela then hired a nanny and she and Biniyam had moved into a three-bedroom house together. Ariela gushed about child-help being only $200 a month, but Biniyam hadn't been working much due to COVID-19.
The couple even survived a visit from Ariela's ex-husband Leandro, who oddly remained Ariela's best friend. The pair had married young and stayed together for 10 years, but as they aged, they grew apart and Leandro didn't want children, much to Ariela's dismay.
Ariela and Biniyam later took their son Avi to a pediatrician in Ethiopia and learned Avi had a hernia at nine months and would need surgery as soon as possible to avoid further complications involving the baby's intestine.
While in the U.S., Ariela's family tried to convince her to move back to America so Avi would be exposed to the best education and health care available.
It didn't help that Biniyam allegedly wouldn't answer his phone or communicate about his whereabouts.
Ariela told Biniyam that it didn't seem like he cared she was gone and that his friends were "poison" and bad influences.
She also thought Biniyam may have been cheating on her during their time apart once she learned he had turned their home into a recording studio with women coming and going all the time.
Ariela therefore decided that in order to save their relationship, they needed to make a fresh start in Kenya together and focus on themselves and their son. She said she'd never go back to Ethiopia with him.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I really love Ari, from the bottom of my heart," Biniyam insisted, adding that he was never unfaithful to her. "I will go to great lengths to try and fix this."
Ariela liked being in Kenya "away from the noise of other people," but she didn't think a life there would be sustainable because she and Biniyam would have to keep renewing their Tourist Visas every six months and they didn't have stable work.
Ariela therefore told Biniyam they needed to move to the United States, and they went through the K-1 visa process together.
"If the old Bini comes back and he starts partying and going clubbing to avoid dealing with his feelings, I don't think the relationship will survive," Ariela confessed to the cameras.
Biniyam's sisters, Wish and Mimi, didn't want to see Biniyam go, and they called Ariela "manipulating" and "controlling." Ariela was happy that she wouldn't be seeing the women anymore.
Once Ariela and Biniyam arrived in America, Ariela's parents Janice and Fred brought the couple to their new apartment. But Ariela was upset when she learned she'd have to take over the rent payments in a couple of months. Biniyam wasn't even going to get a work visa for a while.
Ariela and Biniyam only had a few thousand dollars saved, and Ariela got annoyed with Biniyam because he said he wanted to live in New York, which was a place they definitely couldn't afford.
"Maybe we shouldn't get married," Ariela griped, adding how she always had to be the practical one while Biniyam got to be the dreamer.
Biniyam's sisters thought it would be best for Aviel if Ariela and Biniyam got married for a green card and then he could stay in the United States if his marriage didn't work out in the long run. They wanted to make sure Biniyam would be protected.
Biniyam liked the idea of a green card because he said he didn't want to lose his family or move away from them.
"I'm the real prize here, better than a green card, if I ever decide I want to marry you," Ariela declared at a family dinner.
Biniyam then began training to become an MMA fighter, and Ariela flipped out at the sight he was practicing with a woman. She clearly lacked trust in her fiance.
ADVERTISEMENT
Biniyam was embarrassed at the gym, but Ariela said all she wanted from Biniyam was honesty.
"I wish Biniyam's priority would be our relationship. I feel like his attention is elsewhere and the relationship comes second. I wish that this MMA thing wasn't his dream," Ariela shared in a confessional.
Biniyam, however, won his first fight in 30 seconds, and so Ariela realized he had a lot of potential in his chosen career.
Ariela and Biniyam then had a pregnancy scare, and Biniyam was still dealing with mistrust in Leandro. Biniyam didn't like how much time Leandro spent with Ariela and her family, and he thought it was weird when Ariela asked her ex-husband to go wedding-dress shopping with her.
During the pregnancy scare, Biniyam and Ariela found out that they want totally different futures. Biniyam said he'd like to have 10 children, but Ariela admitted she'd never be game for that.
Ariela told Leandro how she only wanted one more child, and she said Biniyam's desire for a bus filled with babies could be "a dealbreaker" for their relationship.
"If you're scared for future, I don't know why you're marrying me," Biniyam said.
Ariela said she was just scared because she didn't really know herself and what she wants out of life. That's the major reason why her marriage to Leandro never worked out.
Biniyam reminded Ariela how they didn't have much time left on the K-1 visa, and so Ariela was beginning to panic a little bit. The couple was simply stressed.
So did Ariela and Biniyam split or get married, and is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together now?
Biniyam showed that he was celebrating the Fourth of July in Las Vegas with Ariela's mother, Janice, showing that Biniyam is still in the U.S. and he must still be with Ariela.
On July 1, Ariela posted a sweet video montage of Avi sleeping on his father's chest, and on June 27, Ariela uploaded a picture of Biniyam holding their son up in the air with one arm.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ariela has three pinned tweets at the top of her Instagram page, and they all are photos or videos featuring Biniyam.
Ariela shared in a June 4 Instagram Live session how she's doing well and is "happy" and "grateful" for her family. While she wouldn't confirm her relationship status with Biniyam, Ariela said she's "f-cking great," suggesting he's still in her life.
"I was a really hard reverse culture shock when we got here [to America]. But I am happy," Ariela said. "And going through the winter in the U.S., that was very hard too. Leaving Ethiopia was one of the hardest things [I've done]."
The pair also have very similar, if not the same posts, frequently on Instagram, which suggests they create content together.
On May 22, Ariela posted a video of Biniyam playing with Avi and doing stunts with him. She added "love" and "happy" as hashtags.
And a few days earlier, Biniyam posted a video of Ariela and Avi brushing their teeth together. It appeared Biniyam had filmed the video, which Ariela also uploaded on her own page.
In mid-May, Biniyam and Ariela confirmed their relationship status and accidentally revealed they are married in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Not only did Ariela and Biniyam reveal that they're currently living in New York, but Biniyam also called Ariela his "wife" and said of his wife and son, "I love them both so much."
Biniyam insisted he is all in with Ariela and didn't just move to America for his son's sake.
"No, I love Ari. It's not about I don't love her, but even if this relationship, if it's working, if it is not working in the 90 days, at least I'll have to be for my son," Biniyam explained of his mindset.
"That's the number one thing... That's all I have to say, just, I love Ari. I don't know what's happening with Avi's family."
Ariela also said the couple's trust issues have improved since moving to the United States, although Biniyam doesn't really like Ariela's close relationship with her ex-husband Leandro.
"When something's happening, Leandro's over there," Biniyam complained, adding how it's "stressful."
And Ariela said although Biniyam had given her many reasons not to trust him, she has actually seen "a change."
"I see a change in Biniyam's behavior. I see a change in the relationship. I'm getting better about things, and I think Biniyam is getting better," Ariela told ET.
"I told him the one thing I always say, 'Don't turn off your phone. If you don't want to talk to me, don't answer the phone, but don't turn it off.' For some reason that always sets me off. I'm very emotional, if he turns his phone off, I'm like, well, now it's over forever and ever."
Biniyam also recently posted photos during a trip to Las Vegas, and on May 12, Biniyam uploaded a photo of himself kissing Ariela on his Instagram Story, showing that they are still happy.
And before that Ariela dropped a major hint about her relationship by writing to Biniyam on his April 7 birthday via Instagram, "The USA is looking good on you."
"But you'd fit in anywhere!" she added. "Here's to another wonderful year on this planet. You are so loved by so many people!"
Ariela also complimented her husband in the sweet post.
"Happy Birthday to the most adventurous, charismatic, fun, talented, sensitive, and weird dude around... Biniyam Shibre... !" Ariela captioned a video montage of Biniyam.
ADVERTISEMENT
"But seriously... you are a great father. You always do your best to make other people around you happy and I appreciate that kindness. Avi loves you so much. Keep on shining."
It's unclear when exactly Ariela and Biniyam moved to America, but Ariela was spotted in a crowd, cheering Biniyam on in an MMA fight in the New Jersey area in Summer 2021, according to In Touch Weekly.
Biniyam reportedly teased he's living in the United States when he changed his Instagram bio to reveal his P.O. number in Plainsboro, New Jersey, which is only one town over from Princeton, where Ariela grew up and her parents currently reside.
In December 2021, rumors sparked that Ariela and Biniyam had gotten married.
Screenshots from Ariela's brother's Instagram Story, which showed Biniyam and Avi dressed in formal attire for what appeared to be a wedding ceremony, circulated online.
Ariela's brother also reportedly tagged the location as Congregation Kehilat Shalom, a synagogue located in Central New Jersey.