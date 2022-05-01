'90 Day Fiance' Spoilers: Are Bilal and Shaeeda still together or has the '90 Day Fiance' Season 9 couple split? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/01/2022
90 Day Fiance couple Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda have just been shown reuniting in the United States, but with Shaeeda feeling "deceived" and Bilal questioning Shaeeda's character -- so did Bilal and Shaeeda get married or break up, and is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers on Bilal and Shaeeda's relationship and whether the couple got married, split, and are still together and living in the U.S.]
Bilal, a 42-year-old from Kansas City, MO, admitted on the Season 9 premiere of 90 Day Fiance that he's a little "high maintenance," although he's a Muslim man from "the hood," and appreciates nice suits, his collection of fancy watches, and being organized and tidy.
Bilal -- a real estate investor and agent who lives in a big house, drives a fancy car, and says he's achieved the American dream -- is still close to his ex-wife and current friend, Shahidah.
Bilal and Shahidah were married for 10 years and have two children together, a 16-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy. They divorced seven years before filming this show because the couple had apparently fallen out of love.
Bilal then met Shaeeda, a 37-year-old yoga instructor from Trinidad and Tobago, online. The couple had mutual friends on social media and so Shaeeda slid into his DMs and expressed interest.
Bilal said he didn't want to get involved with Shaeeda at first because her name is so similar to his ex-wife's but he ultimately couldn't resist Shaeeda due to her beauty and drive.
After communicating for some time, Bilal flew to the Caribbean to meet his love interest in person. After spending only a week together in person, Bilal proposed marriage and then they applied for the K-1 visa so they could start their life together in America as soon as possible.
A couple of months later, however, the coronavirus pandemic hit, and so Shaeeda and Bilal weren't able to see each other for a whopping two years.
The time then finally came when Bilal and Shaeeda could reunite. It apparently took Bilal seven years to find love again because he's "very picky," according to his ex.
"Under the eyes of God, we are married, and so she can live at my home," Bilal said, explaining how he and Shaeeda had a spiritual union but not a legal one.
Shaeeda had told Bilal that she's "a ride or die" and would be willing to "live under a tent" as long as it would be next to her love. And so Bilal decided to put that to the test by taking Shaeeda to his childhood home, and he certainly came from humble beginnings.
The pair then had a sweet reunion at the airport in which they hugged and kissed.
Shaeeda felt "overwhelmed" by being in the United States, but she felt excited and looked forward to getting to know Bilal all over again. She couldn't wait to see his house and car.
But Bilal walked Shaeeda over to a large white work van, and she accused him of tossing her luggage into a big pile of "trash" in the back. She said Bilal had always been secretive and so she wondered what he was hiding from her.
Shaeeda was well aware that Bilal bought, flipped and sold properties, and so she always thought he was pretty secure financially. However, after seeing the old van, Shaeeda worried about what she'd see next.
Shaeeda told Bilal that he had "lost some points" with her, but that also made Shaeeda lose some points with him. Bilal wanted to know that Shaeeda would stay with him if he ended up losing his wealth for whatever reason.
"The reaction she's giving me is really taking me back, and I'm really questioning some things about her right now," Bilal confessed.
When Bilal brought Shaeeda to his childhood home, where he grew up with "great working-class citizens," Shaeeda shook her head in disappointment and disgust, and seeing her reaction was a big problem for Bilal.
The small blue house had peeling paint, broken steps and holes in the ceiling, and Bilal joked about the place being "historic."
Shaeeda called the home "dilapidated" and admitted to the cameras that she didn't want to live there. Shaeeda told Bilal that his home was "a lot to take in" because she had been expecting a more modern and spacious home.
Bilal told Shaeeda that there were a lot of things that had to be fixed but she had said she didn't expect a mansion. She said the house didn't represent whom Bilal had presented himself to be, and she also felt like Bilal was lecturing her like she's a child.
Bilal was upset about Shaeeda's "hurtful" reaction, which he thought was essentially, "I thought you'd be better than what you are right now."
Bilal asked Shaeeda if she was ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work or just complain, and she responded, "I will do both."
Bilal had expected an amazing day with Shaeeda, but he said she had complained all day and didn't seem to be a person who appreciated things.
Bilal asked Shaeeda if she wanted something to eat. He said he could order them something, and she snapped back, "Do you have enough money for that?"
Bilal called Shaeeda's behavior "offensive." He expected her to be surprised but grateful and happy about them finally being together.
Shaeeda had been expecting Bilal's home to match how he dressed and always looked, especially since Bilal carried around designer luggage. She confessed to feeling "completely deceived" after seeing his "humble abode."
Shaeeda reminded Bilal how she had left her family, friends, and life in Trinidad and Tobago to be with him and so this was a lot to adjust to and get used to. She worried about him not being real and being "delusional" with his image, but she decided she would stick out the 90 days and continue being with Bilal.
"We may have to sell a couple of his suits, but I am here to work with him. We have a lot of work to do before we can even cross the bridge of getting married," Shaeeda said, adding how she loved Bilal.
And Bilal lamented, "If the wedding was tomorrow, I don't know what I'd do. I'd be praying all night, trying to figure it out."
Based on previews of what's to come this season, Shaeeda complains about Bilal's request for a prenuptial agreement.
"Do you want to take everything that I have?" Bilal asks Shaeeda in the clip.
Shaeeda is then shown crying and calling a family member, threatening to hop on a plane and head home.
The couple also don't agree on whether to have a child. It also appears the couple will disagree on whether or not to start a family.
While Shaeeda would like to have a baby right away, Bilal admitted he's not ready and isn't sure whether he'd like to have a child at all. At a minimum, their timelines are different.
In addition, Shaeeda had been engaged twice before but never married. She also ended every relationship she had ever been in, and so Bilal's loved ones worried about him getting hurt.
So what happened between Bilal and Shaeeda? Is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together?
Shaeeda and Bilal still follow each other and like each other's posts on Instagram, suggesting the reality TV stars are still an item.
And in late April 2022, Shaeeda hinted she is still living in the United States, which would mean she and Bilal got married within the 90-day requirement of her K-1 visa -- or else she'd have to return to the Caribbean.
"I will never forget this precious moment. I cried so much watching this. Almost two years apart, the K1 Visa process was a nightmare," Shaeeda captioned a video of her arrival into the United States and reunion with Bilal in the airport.
"Now I'm finally here in America! All I want to do is hold onto you forever. God is great. After hardship comes ease. Hopefully smooth sailing after this #90dayfiance #girl #girls #shaeeda #bilal #bilalandshaeeda #trinidadandtobago #usa #america #beautiful #couplegoals #muslimcouple #muslim."
Shaeeda also wrote in the comments of her post that she's "adjusting to new life in the USA."
Shaeeda seemed to drop another hint in mid-April, when she had an American Flag emoji in her Instagram bio. But she has since deleted it.
Back in January and February, Shaeeda posted multiple videos of herself doing some yoga poses in the snow. Considering it doesn't snow in Trinidad and Tobago, it appears she is still living in Kansas City with Bilal.
And in December 2021, Shaeeda praised her "patient photographer" who always does "an amazing job" when filming her. Shaeeda added a red-heart emoji to her post, so her photographer may be Bilal.