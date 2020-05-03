Avery, who works as a dental assistant, has two daughters, Scarlett, 10, and Silver, 2. Scarlett was welcomed during Avery's first marriage and Silver was born from Avery's last relationship before Ash.
Once Avery got pregnant for the second time, she said she sold everything and moved in with her then-boyfriend; however, the relationship didn't work out and she was left with nothing.
Avery then met her "soul mate," Ash, whom she had been dating for nine months by the time 90 Day Fiance began filming. Avery called him hot and dreamy, and after exchanging pictures and talking, they began videochatting.
Ash had been married and divorced once before, and he shares custody of a 10-year-old son Taj with his ex-wife, Sian.
Avery was concerned about Ash's job since he's a relationship coach who "helps women find Mr. Right." She wondered if she fell in love with him since he knows all the right things to say.
Avery was also bothered by her boyfriend working with and being around single women all the time, and she claimed Ash once deleted all photos of her from his social media. Ash allegedly said his account had been hacked and someone changed his relationship status.
In addition, Avery said Ash once lied about filing for bankruptcy, which had prevented him from obtaining a K-1 visa to come to America, so Avery wondered if Ash was keeping more secrets from her since he seemed to be full of excuses.
Avery's jealousy and insecurity issues resulted in them breaking up three times, but she still decided to travel to Australia so they could get to know each other in person.
Avery and Ash were hoping they'd fall in love, learn to trust each other, and then live in America together with Ash's son. However, Avery wanted to know Taj's mother would approve of the move to a different country.
"I just want to see how authentic he is, because he really truly is the perfect person," Avery shared towards the beginning of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season.
Ash is from a small island called Mauritius next to Madagascar, but he moved to Australia for "university." Since he fell in love with Melbourne, Ash had no desire to return to his home island.
Ash said he lives a very spiritual life and doesn't drink or party, unlike Avery. But despite their differences, Ash had his heart set on popping the question by the end of Avery's visit to Australia.
"Proposing to her is definitely in the cards, but she's a very cautious person. So it depends on if she will allow me to give love and feel comfortable receiving it. So yeah, it will be up to her," Ash told the cameras.
When the pair reunited in Australia, they both agreed their chemistry was "undeniable" and "strong."
Ash gushed about how Avery was even more beautiful in person, and Avery said meeting Ash was everything she had imagined as well, but she was concerned because she had put "a ton on the line" to meet him.
Avery couldn't believe Ash claimed he was still single considering she had just traveled across the world for him and their relationship.
Ash corrected himself and said he was "single before" and just wanted to spend time with Avery, but she was totally caught off-guard and called Ash's words "an instant punch to the gut."
Ash told Avery that she was in his life and he had expressed himself wrong. Avery worried Ash was hiding something because when she asked him questions, she felt he got "flustered" and entered a "defense mode."
But Ash said Avery's reactions to things made him feel uneasy. He said Avery probably felt intimidated or threatened by his female clients but that wasn't fair and her lack of trust in him could be destructive in their relationship.
ADVERTISEMENT
But drama came to a head when Avery only had one week remaining in Australia.
Avery watched Ash at work when he was asked to speak to single women at a seminar, and Avery told the cameras if she detected something shady or manipulative, she and Ash would part ways for good.
Ash hoped Avery would be impressed by his passion for his work, but instead, she saw a sexist man talk to women about how different their brains, emotions and interest vary from men's.
Ash explained how women are feminine and men are masculine, but Avery and other women at the seminar argued both sexes can exhibit both sets of qualities and personalities.
Ash told the ladies they're emotional, nurturing and caring, while the man's perspective is to work, bring money home and fix problems. Ash also said an attraction can only be present between a feminine energy and masculine energy.
"I'm starting to worry that he actually believes some of the things he's saying right now, and when it comes to gender roles, that can absolutely be a dealbreaker for me if we're not on the same page about what my role is in the relationship," Avery told the cameras.
After the seminar, Avery expressed her concern and discomfort to Ash, explaining that masculine and feminine energies have "nothing to do with gender."
"It has everything to do with that, actually," Ash countered, before telling Avery her energy was feminine.
"No, no, no, no, no. But it's not though," Avery argued. "There are plenty of people who carry masculine energy and they are women. And so when you point fingers and you say, 'This is how it is,' a person will fight you."
Ash wished Avery was going to support him after the seminar, but instead, he felt patronized. Ash said he didn't appreciate Avery telling him what to do and how to feel instead of trying to understand his position.
Avery said they were just going to disagree on this topic, but Ash went on to say if trouble presented itself, Ash would stand in front of Avery to protect her as the masculine energy in the relationship.
ADVERTISEMENT
"That's the reality of it, like it or not," Ash insisted.
Avery didn't feel she was on the same page, and she didn't like how defensive Ash became when she or someone else challenged him. But Ash didn't think he was wrong, and so he had no intention of backing down.
Ash then stormed off from Avery mid-conversation and vented, "Cool, I'm done... I don't want to talk." Avery said it was "a major red flag" Ash didn't seem willing to discuss their problems and come to a resolution.
So are Avery and Ash still together? Did the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple split or are they still together?
Avery hinted in late April that she and Ash have broken up and are no longer together.
Avery posted a photo of herself on April 28 and captioned it, "Repurposing some of the content I previous wrote and came across this, and it I felt compelled to share this portion of my journey, just in case someone needed to hear it."
"One thing that's hard for people to go through is change. We crave comfort, and when our comfort zone is disrupted it's human nature to feel as though life is in turmoil."
Avery continued "Once we begin the journey of self discovery, and self development, the beginning of the journey is always the hardest; with internal change comes lots of external change. Sometimes it means your life takes a complete 180 and you lose everyone you once were close with."
It's possibly Avery might have been referring to losing Ash.
"Here's the thing, when you grow, you also grow out of people, places, and things. When you start operating at a higher frequency, the universe will start shifting your world to match that level," Avery wrote.
"The beginning journey is tough, but trust me all those things that are falling apart in your life are just making room for some amazing things...trust the journey. When sh-t is changing, it means you're growing. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiance #motivation #quarantine #change #growthmindset."
ADVERTISEMENT
It appears Avery was trying to say her relationship with Ash fell apart as they grew as people -- and grew apart.
There has also been no sign of Avery on Ash's Instagram account and vice versa, although most 90 Day Fiance couples try to avoiding posting spoilers on social media.