[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers which reveal if Avery and Ash are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple has broken up and split].
Avery, a 32-year-old from Seattle, WA, and Ash, a 38-year-old from Melbourne, Australia, are one of the couples starring on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, which premiered in February.
Avery, who works as a dental assistant, has two daughters, Scarlett, 10, and Silver, 2. Avery welcomed Scarlett from her first marriage and Silver was born from Avery's last relationship before Ash.
Once Avery got pregnant for the second time, she said she sold everything and moved in with her then-boyfriend; however, the relationship didn't work out and she was left with nothing.
Avery then met her "soul mate," Ash, whom she had been dating for nine months by the time 90 Day Fiance began filming. Avery called him hot and dreamy, and after exchanging pictures and talking, they began videochatting.
Ash had been married and divorced once before, and he shares custody of a 10-year-old son Taj with his ex-wife, Sian.
Avery was concerned about Ash's job since he's a relationship coach who "helps women find Mr. Right." She wondered if she fell in love with him since he knows all the right things to say.
Avery was also bothered by her boyfriend working with and being around single women all the time, and she claimed Ash once deleted all photos of her from his social media. Ash allegedly said his account had been hacked and someone changed his relationship status.
In addition, Avery said Ash once lied about filing for bankruptcy, which had prevented him from obtaining a K-1 visa to come to America, so Avery wondered if Ash was keeping more secrets from her since he seemed to be full of excuses.
Avery's jealousy and insecurity issues resulted in them breaking up three times, but she still decided to travel to Australia so they could get to know each other better in person.
Avery and Ash were hoping they'd fall in love and could learn to trust each other, and then Ash planned to move to America with his son. However, Avery wanted to know Taj's mother would approve of her son's move to a different country.
"I just want to see how authentic he is, because he really truly is the perfect person," Avery shared towards the beginning of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season.
Ash is from a small island called Mauritius next to Madagascar, but he moved to Australia for "university." Since he fell in love with Melbourne, Ash had no desire to return to his home island.
Ash said he lives a very spiritual life and doesn't drink or party, unlike Avery. But despite their differences, Ash had his heart set on popping the question by the end of Avery's visit to Australia.
"Proposing to her is definitely in the cards, but she's a very cautious person. So it depends on if she will allow me to give love and feel comfortable receiving it. So yeah, it will be up to her," Ash told the cameras.
When the pair reunited in Australia, they both agreed their chemistry was "undeniable" and "strong."
Ash gushed about how Avery was even more beautiful in person, and Avery said meeting Ash was everything she had imagined as well, but she was concerned because she had put "a ton on the line" to meet him.
Ash told Avery that she was in his life and he had expressed himself wrong. Avery worried Ash was hiding something because when she asked him questions, she felt he got "flustered" and entered a "defense mode."
But Ash said Avery's reactions to things made him feel uneasy. He said Avery probably felt intimidated or threatened by his female clients but that wasn't fair and her lack of trust in him could be destructive in their relationship.
But drama came to a head when Avery only had one week remaining in Australia.
Avery watched Ash at work when he was asked to speak to single women at a seminar, and Avery told the cameras if she detected something shady or manipulative, she and Ash would part ways for good.
Ash hoped Avery would be impressed by his passion for his work, but instead, she saw a sexist man talk to women about how different their brains, emotions and interest vary from men's.
Ash explained how women are feminine and men are masculine, but Avery and other women at the seminar argued both sexes can exhibit both sets of qualities and personalities.
Ash told the ladies they're emotional, nurturing and caring, while the man's perspective is to work, bring money home and fix problems. Ash also said an attraction can only be present between a feminine energy and masculine energy.
"I'm starting to worry that he actually believes some of the things he's saying right now, and when it comes to gender roles, that can absolutely be a dealbreaker for me if we're not on the same page about what my role is in the relationship," Avery told the cameras.
After the seminar, Avery expressed her concern and discomfort to Ash, explaining that masculine and feminine energies have "nothing to do with gender."
"It has everything to do with that, actually," Ash countered, before telling Avery her energy was feminine.
"No, no, no, no, no. But it's not though," Avery argued. "There are plenty of people who carry masculine energy and they are women. And so when you point fingers and you say, 'This is how it is,' a person will fight you."
Ash wished Avery was going to support him after the seminar, and he said he didn't appreciate Avery telling him what to do and how to feel instead of trying to understand his position.
Avery said they were just going to disagree on this topic, but Ash went on to say if trouble presented itself, Ash would stand in front of Avery to protect her as the masculine energy in the relationship.
"That's the reality of it, like it or not," insisted Ash, who seemingly had no intention of backing down.
Ash then stormed off from Avery mid-conversation and vented, "Cool, I'm done... I don't want to talk." Avery said it was "a major red flag" Ash didn't seem willing to discuss their problems and come to a resolution.
Once Ash decided to talk things out, he told Avery that he felt she had stripped him down.
Ash told Avery that he felt she was attacking him repeatedly and she could be patronizing at times.
Ash eventually tried to apologize and hold Avery's hand, but she pulled it away and told him not to touch her. Avery didn't have clarity on how Ash viewed gender roles, and so she wasn't sure whether they could move forward in their relationship.
Avery said she and Ash continued to argue after their seminar, right into the following morning.
"I'm realizing she didn't have my back at all, and it actually really breaks my heart," Ash told the cameras in tears. "Just thinking about it really breaks my heart."
Ash then called Avery "a very hard person" and "very heartless." He said Avery hurts people very deeply, but Avery wanted more of an explanation.
Ash said it seemed like Avery enjoyed hurting him and her reaction to his seminar -- when his ego had already been bruised -- concerned him. Ash said he felt like a dog that had been kicked, but Avery also apparently felt attacked just because she didn't agree with what he had to say.
"He's now trying to deflect the situation on me," Avery said in a confessional.
Ash told Avery that she didn't feel his pain and instead squashed him like an ant. Avery said she wasn't going to deal with this anymore, and then she pointed out, "I'm done."
Avery had already led fans to believe in late April her relationship with Ash is over.
Avery posted a photo of herself on April 28 and captioned it, "Repurposing some of the content I previous wrote and came across this, and it I felt compelled to share this portion of my journey, just in case someone needed to hear it."
"One thing that's hard for people to go through is change. We crave comfort, and when our comfort zone is disrupted it's human nature to feel as though life is in turmoil."
Avery continued "Once we begin the journey of self discovery, and self development, the beginning of the journey is always the hardest; with internal change comes lots of external change. Sometimes it means your life takes a complete 180 and you lose everyone you once were close with."
It seems Avery was referring to losing Ash as her partner.
"Here's the thing, when you grow, you also grow out of people, places, and things. When you start operating at a higher frequency, the universe will start shifting your world to match that level," Avery wrote.
"The beginning journey is tough, but trust me all those things that are falling apart in your life are just making room for some amazing things...trust the journey. When sh-t is changing, it means you're growing. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiance #motivation #quarantine #change #growthmindset."
It appears Avery was trying to say her relationship with Ash fell apart as they grew as people -- and grew apart.
There has also been no sign of Avery on Ash's Instagram account and vice versa, although most 90 Day Fiancecouples try to avoiding posting spoilers on social media.