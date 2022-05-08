'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance' couple get married? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/08/2022
90 Day Fiance's ninth season has shown Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre only days away from moving to America together, so what's the current status of the couple's relationship now? Did Ariela and Biniyam go through with the move and get married, and if so, do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal that they're together now or have broken up?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Spoilers: This report contains spoilers revealing if Ariela and Biniyam got married and are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance couple has split and parted ways.]
Ariela was a 29-year-old freelance writer from Princeton, NJ, when she introduced herself on90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.
After going through a difficult divorce, Ariela said she wanted to get to know herself better and see the world -- so she booked a cheap trip to Ethiopia and met Biniyam while she was waiting for a taxi outside of her hotel.
Biniyam was a 31-year-old dancer, choreographer, martial artist and gymnast from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, who was living with his older siblings when he met Ariela.
Only three months into dating each other, Ariela learned she was pregnant, which was certainly "unexpected news."
Ariela planned to move to Ethiopia long-term so she could raise her baby with Biniyam, but the couple were used to different cultures, and it took time for Biniyam to find the couple a suitable apartment, suitable for a middle-to-upper class American.
Biniyam was previously married to another American woman for four years, but he said he was only with her for "six to eight months." The woman apparently left for America when the couple's son was only three years old and she never returned.
When getting settled in their new life together, Ariela and Biniyam had issues to work through -- such as Biniyam's desire for Ariela to convert to his Ethiopian-Orthodox Christian church when she had been raised Jewish.
And once their son Aviel or "Avi" was born via emergency C-section on December 17, 2019, Ariela initially didn't want to circumcise or baptize him.
Ariela also missed Biniyam when he worked late, and she battled trust issues.
Ariela then hired a nanny and she and Biniyam had moved into a three-bedroom house together. Ariela gushed about child-help being only $200 a month, but Biniyam hadn't been working much due to COVID-19.
The couple even survived a visit from Ariela's ex-husband Leandro, who oddly remained Ariela's best friend. The pair had married young and stayed together for 10 years, but as they aged, they grew apart and Leandro didn't want children, much to Ariela's dismay.
"I love you so much. You are my heart. You are my everything. Just don't give up. Don't worry, it will get better," Biniyam told Ariela.
Ariela and Biniyam later took their son Avi to a pediatrician in Ethiopia and learned Avi had a hernia at nine months and would need surgery as soon as possible to avoid further complications involving the baby's intestine.
Ariela ultimately decided it would be best for Avi to have surgery in the United States, where Ariela still had health insurance.
Ariela knew Biniyam wouldn't like her traveling to the U.S. with Avi since he couldn't join them due to the U.S. Embassy being closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Biniyam begged Ariela not to go, but Ariela promised Biniyam she'd only stay in America for one month and she'd come back to him.
While in the U.S., Ariela's family tried to convince her to move back to America so Avi would be exposed to the best education and health care available.
It didn't help that Biniyam allegedly wouldn't answer his phone or communicate about his whereabouts.
Ariela told Biniyam that it didn't seem like he cared she was gone because he appeared to be having a great time without her at the club "every weekend for three weeks."
Biniyam said going out made him feel better because he was lonely.
Once Ariela dropped that bomb on Biniyam, he actually said, "I understand."
Ariela and Biniyam then consulted with an immigration lawyer via FaceTime to discuss going ahead with a K-1 visa.
The lawyer revealed the couple would have an interview in 19 days, and Ariela reluctantly decided to join him in Ethiopia for the big event to show her support.
The couple stayed in Ethiopia for several months, and 90 Day Fiance's ninth season featured the pair celebrating the approval of their K-1 visa, which Ariela had applied for a couple of months after Avi's birth "just in case" and to leave their options open.
Ariela and Biniyam intended to move to America together in just three days, and Biniyam felt that if he wanted to be with his son, he didn't have a choice but to move to the United States.
"Even if I don't love her, I will go. But we love each other and have something good. And I hope good things will come in the future," Biniyam told his friends.
Biniyam insisted that he was ready for marriage and wanted to be around Avi all the time. Biniyam said he and Ariela had both grown up a lot and he was happy about the idea of finding new opportunities and living with his fiancee and son in the U.S.
"When Bini moves to the U.S., I don't think 90 days is enough to work out all of the issues that Bini and I have. If the old Bini comes back and he starts partying and going clubbing to avoid dealing with his feelings, I don't think the relationship will survive," Ariela confessed to the cameras.
Ariela expressed how she was glad to leave Ethiopia because she never felt like she had support from Biniyam's family, namely his older sisters.
However, Biniyam withheld the news of his move from his sisters, Wish and Mimi, until the last minute.
"I didn't tell my family because I don't want they tell me, 'Oh don't go,'" Biniyam explained in a confessional. "They pressure me. Because of my last relationship, my family, they want to be protecting me."
Once Biniyam broke the news about relocating to America at the music-video premiere for his single "Dancey Dancey," Biniyam's sisters appeared to quickly place the blame on Ariela for not telling them the news sooner.
Ariela insisted she had nothing to do with Biniyam's delay in telling them the plans, but they apparently didn't believe her.
"This is her fault," Wish told producers.
"Like she always manipulates him, you know? She always control him. She's control freak. And he always come and tell us like, he's not happy so, we really scared that what's gonna happen to Biniyam after he leave to the U.S. because we don't trust her."
The argument escalated, with Ariela telling Wish and Mimi they had never treated her nicely or with respect. Ariela didn't feel like a member of their family at all.
"I'm happy that I'm not gonna see you guys anymore. And you know what? I'm not going to marry you guys, I'm marrying Biniyam," Ariela snapped.
Wish then threw the red drink in Ariela's face, and Ariela said she'd never be able to fix her relationship with the Ethiopian women.
So did Ariela and Biniyam get married, and if so, is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together now?
It's unclear when exactly Ariela and Biniyam moved to America, but Ariela was spotted in a crowd, cheering Biniyam on in an MMA fight in the New Jersey area in Summer 2021, according toIn Touch Weekly.
Biniyam also reportedly teased he's living in the United States when he changed his Instagram bio to reveal his P.O. number in Plainsboro, New Jersey, which is only one town over from Princeton, where Ariela grew up and her parents currently reside.
In December 2021, rumors sparked that Ariela and Biniyam had gotten married.
Screenshots from Ariela's brother's Instagram Story, which showed Biniyam and Avi dressed in formal attire for what appeared to be a wedding ceremony, circulated online.
Ariela's brother also reportedly tagged the location as Congregation Kehilat Shalom, a synagogue located in Central New Jersey.