By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/17/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

[ Spoilers Warning: This report features spoilers revealing if Ariela and Biniyam are still together and married or if the couple has split up.]

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

So are Ariela and Biniyam still a couple or has the pair split and divorced?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.