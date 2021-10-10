'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Ariela and Biniyam still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple split and break up? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/10/2021
90 Day Fiance couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre are about to spend some time apart due to Avi's surgery on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, so did their relationship last or did Ariela and Biniyam split? What do spoilers reveal about whether Ariela and Biniyam are still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers that reveal if Ariela and Biniyam are still together and married or if the couple has broken up.]
Ariela, a 29-year-old well-traveled freelance writer from Princeton, NJ, introduced herself on90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
And after going through a difficult divorce, Ariela said she wanted to get to know herself better and see the world -- so she booked a cheap trip to Ethiopia and met Biniyam while she was waiting for a taxi outside of her hotel.
Biniyam, nicknamed "Baby" at 31 years old, is a dancer, choreographer, martial artist and gymnast from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
"After dating for three months, I got some unexpected news. I found out I was pregnant," Ariela revealed, adding that she was scared and returned to America for prenatal care.
Ariela, however, eventually moved back to Ethiopia so she could live with her boyfriend permanently and raise their son together. Waiting on Biniyam's K-1 visa apparently took too long, and Ariela was already six months pregnant when filming the show.
But Ariela had her concerns about their language, different culture and the hospital where she intended to deliver her son.
Ariela's family was also worried Biniyam was after a Green Card since he had been married to an American woman before and the pair also welcomed a son together who recently turned three years old. The woman and their son moved back to the U.S., leaving Biniyam behind.
Biniyam said he was married to the previous American woman for four years but he was only with her for "six to eight months."
Ariela and Biniyam also follow different religions, with Ariela being raised Jewish and Biniyam being an Ethiopian-Orthodox Christian.
Ariela had high expectations when she moved to Ethiopia, and she was terribly disappointed by the dirty and moldy apartment Biniyam had found for them.
It took time for Ariela and Biniyam to find a suitable apartment in Ariela's mind because she required running water and electricity, but Ariela's mother actually approved of the hospital Ariela would be delivering her baby in.
"I'm not looking forward to being alone with you. I am not happy about it," Ariela confessed to Biniyam in tears. "I am not happy about it... I don't want to hurt your feelings, but I feel like you don't know me at all or understand me."
"It'll be okay. I love you. I want to make family with you. I want to be a good father, I promise. But don't leave me," Biniyam begged his girlfriend.
Ariela ultimately decided she really wanted to make her marriage work and loved Biniyam, even though she knew they'd struggle financially without a car or financial stability in Ethiopia.
Ariela later welcomed a son after an emergency C-section and she named him Aviel Biniyam Shibre.
Despite her initial opposition, Ariela came around to the idea of baptizing her son in Biniyam's faith in order to show her love and willingness to compromise. She also reluctantly allowed him to be circumcised, as Biniyam asked his girlfriend to trust him.
Ariela and Biniyam continued to struggle with trust issues, and Ariela hated how Biniyam seemed to work "nonstop" as well as late nights.
"I do trust him in a lot of ways, but I think as human beings, there is always temptation to cheat," Ariela told the cameras.
"People are weak and stupid, and I'm no exception. And I hate to say it, but [Biniyam] is no exception. We make mistakes, and I don't want some dumb mistake to affect us forever."
Ariela said a woman had called Biniyam and when Ariela called her back on the phone, the woman hung up when she heard English being spoken. Ariela wondered if Biniyam was lying and cheating on her, but Biniyam said, "I have no idea what you are talking about."
Ariela said she and Biniyam weren't communicating and they were acting more like roommates with a baby rather than married lovers.
Ariela and Biniyam later got engaged while attending a celebration for the baptism of Jesus Christ, which is a holiday in Ethiopia.
Ariela then hired a nanny, Mimi, and she and Biniyam had moved into a three-bedroom house together. Ariela gushed about child-help being only $200 a month, but Biniyam hadn't been working much due to COVID-19.
Although Ariela was happy for the most part in Ethiopia, she missed having deep relationships.
Ariela therefore asked her ex-husband Leandro to visit her in Ethiopia, both so she could have a friend and her husband could meet her best friend from the U.S.
Ariela could tell Biniyam felt "a little macho and territorial" about her and probably wouldn't like the idea, and Biniyam admittedly didn't like the idea of having his wife's ex around.
Ariela had met Leandro when she studied in Argentina at age 19. They got married after six months together and then she brought him to the United States on a spousal visa.
Ariela said she and Leandro were married for 10 years but she wanted to travel more and Leandro wanted to focus on earning his doctorate. The former spouses therefore broke up but decided to stay best friends.
"I always knew you and me were going to end up together, you know? I never actually felt like we broke up," Ariela told her ex-husband.
Leandro admitted he was surprised when Ariela had left him and he questioned if the move was just temporary, but during their split, Ariela began dating Biniyam and got pregnant, which resulted in the end of Ariela and Leandro's story.
"It's just weird. Having you here is bringing up a lot of emotions that I otherwise didn't expect to feel," Ariela confessed.
"Yeah," Leandro agreed. "I feel the same."
Biniyam believed Leandro still has feelings for Ari, but Ariela was also nervous about Biniyam's relationship with his ex-girlfriend and dance partner, Tsion.
Biniyam insisted he had never cheated on Tsion and they were separated when he got involved with his first American wife, but Tsion felt Biniyam had betrayed her and moved on too quickly.
Ariela said it was hypocritical of Biniyam to question her past with Leandro when he had made serious mistakes in his past. Ariela said the revelation had only made things worse for their already-complicated relationship.
In the end, Ariela and Leandro agreed their romantic relationship was over and had vanished, mainly because Leandro didn't want to have children -- and then he left.
"I love Ethiopia. I get frustrated here and there are things I don't like, but I see so much potential to have a family here and to make a life here. So oddly enough, I feel like at home,' Ariela insisted.
Biniyam told Ariela that he never wanted to lose her because she and Aviel are God's gifts to him. Ariela therefore asked Biniyam to open up and express himself more to her rather than shutting down in conversation.
"I love you so much. You are my heart. You are my everything. Just don't give up. Don't worry, it will get better," Biniyam told his wife.
Ariela and Biniyam later took their son Avi to a pediatrician in Ethiopia because they had noticed a bulge in Avi's groin area whenever he cried and whined.
The pediatrician revealed Avi had a hernia at nine months and would need surgery as soon as possible to avoid further complications involving the baby's intestine.
Ariela looked forward to talking to her mother who works in medicine, and she told Biniyam, "I think it's a possibility we may have to take him to the U.S."
Biniyam was frustrated Ariela didn't seem to trust the doctors in his native country, but Ariela said her insurance would pay for the surgery in the U.S. and her parents would be around to watch Avi and take care of him.
Ariela knew Biniyam wouldn't like her traveling to the U.S. with Avi since he couldn't join them due to the U.S. Embassy being closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said Biniyam was "traumatized" when his first wife and son left him to go to the U.S. and never returned.
"As much as I want to do what's best for Bini, ultimately I know I have to do what's best for Avi. If that means going to America, then that's what I'm going to do," Ariela told the cameras.
After talking to her parents, Ariela made a decision about Avi's surgery, especially because it would be covered by her insurance in the United States.
"I don't want to leave you. I'm not trying to leave you. I am sad about this and I'm sorry but I have to do it and it's really important. I don't want you to hate me but I'm really worried about it," Ariela cried to her husband.
Biniyam said Ariela probably broke this news to him while he was in a barber shop so he couldn't shout and flip out. Biniyam told Ariela that he didn't want to lose his baby and lose his family.
"My ex-wife went on a trip. She cried and convinced me like this. She took my child and didn't come back. For Ari to repeat this, this is a difficult thing for me," Biniyam said.
Biniyam begged Ariela not to go, insisting he would find her a special doctor and do anything it takes. But Ariela revealed how she had already purchased her plane ticket.
Biniyam feared Ariela would return to her ex-husband Leandro and never come back, and he was "so angry" she had bought a ticket without telling him first. Biniyam asked Ariela for some time because he wasn't sure he'd be able to control his reaction.
Biniyam got down on his knees in the middle of a busy street and pleaded with Ariela not to leave him, but she asked him to think about what's best for their son.
The couple later Zoomed with Ariela's mother Janice to talk about the situation further. Janice assured Biniyam that she'd take care of Avi and he'd always be a part of his son's life.
Ariela told Biniyam that she had nothing to go home to other than her family because she had given everything up for him. Janice, however, made Biniyam feel better that everything was going to be okay.
"Please come back if you go," Biniyam told his wife, although he wasn't happy about the situation at all.
Ariela determined a trip to America was best for their son, and so her plan was apparently set in stone.
Ariela also promised Biniyam's sisters that she'd return to Ethiopia and would never hurt Biniyam in the way his ex-wife had.
"I don't want to take Avi forever. When I come back, you'll see," Ariela insisted.
So are Ariela and Biniyam still together or has the 90 Day Fiance couple broken up?
Biniyam posted a fan's illustration September 15 on Instagram of Ariela and himself as Simpson characters hugging each other. Biniyam called the picture "awesome" and said he loved it, which suggests he and Ariela are still a happy couple.
On September 12, Ariela and Biniyam conducted an interview with E! News and the couple appeared very happy together. Ariela gushed about how her son loves dancing with his father.
And on August 21, Ariela posted a video of Biniyam and herself playing "The Newly Engaged Game" with Us Weekly, showing they're an item.
Ariela gushed about her husband being the more romantic one in their relationship, and one day earlier, she posted a portrait of herself in Ethiopia, which suggests she's still living there with Biniyam.
Ariela also posted a photo of herself in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, saying she was at one of her and Biniyam's favorite restaurants.
The couple, however, couldn't seem to agree on wedding plans in a joint interview with Us.
Ariela shared how she and her fiance have yet to set a wedding date or even agree on a time of year in which to marry.
"It remains to be seen," Ariela admitted. "I'll leave that one on a cliffhanger."
Ariela explained how she and Biniyam have "taken time" with their engagement.
"A lot of people get engaged and they get married right away. I think... one of my concerns is and points [of contention] is that Bini is a party person. He likes a big wedding, a big party and, you know, he likes to go all out," Ariela explained.
Biniyam, however, said "it's not about partying" for him when it comes to saying, "I do."
"In my culture, if you have to do a wedding, you have a big wedding. Like, your father's side, your mother's. That's the culture I'm used to, that's how I grew up," Biniyam said.
Ariela, on the other hand, told the magazine that she envisions a small wedding, maybe at the beach.
"I don't know. I don't want a big wedding, and so I don't know how we're going to work that one out," Ariela acknowledged.
Ariela and Biniyam also haven't even decided on which country their wedding will take place in.
"It would be great if my family could attend the wedding," Ariela said. "I think it would be hard to get the whole family shipped out to Ethiopia."
But Biniyam said he would "definitely" like to get married in Ethiopia.
"I'd like a big wedding in my country. I'd like to show her what a typical Ethiopian wedding looks like," Biniyam told the magazine.
"My father's side is very funny. My mother says it's a different culture [with] a wedding ceremony. I want to show her -- for Avi, for Avi's family... what a traditional Ethiopian wedding looks like."
Biniyam also reasoned how it would be hard to fly his whole family to the United States for their wedding.
"We have kind of a situation," noted Biniyam, who appears to struggle financially in Ethiopia.
Ariela therefore determined, "I think maybe we've got to talk about this one, because that sounds like a lot."
On the topic of Ariela's ex-husband Leandro, Ariela insisted to Us, "He's really involved in my life. He still talks to my family and he's involved in family holidays and stuff. He's my friend, and I wanted him to come out [to Africa] as a friend... I'm sure it's going to be a really interesting season."
But Biniyam gushed about being happy with his wife on his own Instagram account on August 1.
In addition to uploading several family photos and videos, Biniyam wrote, "I'm so lucky god he give me this amazing family. We love like crazy. Every day is an adventure when we are together."
And he posted a beautiful photo of Ariela and himself writing "love" as the sweet and simple caption.
On July 10, Ariela captioned photos of herself wearing traditional dress in Ethiopia and "making a coffee ceremony."
"I have loved Ethiopia since I visited for the first time in 2017 before I ever met Biniyam. I love the people, the culture, the food, the landscape, and the history it provides. Ethiopia gave me my family and my son. It gave me my best friend and the beautiful life I have now," Ariela gushed.
She also shared a cute picture of herself hugging Biniyam and wrote alongside it, "Hiking and hugs are the best. #iloveyou."
Ariela has also posted recent photos of her son "in the Ethiopian countryside" with her and videos of Biniyam busting a move.
Ariela wrote to her husband in a sweet Father's Day message in June, "Happy Father's Day! Seeing you love and care for Avi makes my whole life."
"I know you love him more than anything," she continued. "Waking up to him and you every day is the most comfortable feeling in the world. I love you both. Thanks for making this family with me. #happyfathersday #90dayfiance #myfamily #usthree #arielaandbiniyam."
On May 11, Biniyam posted a photo with Ariela on a jetski.
"More adventures with you my love. Diving, skydiving, skiing, snowboarding, rock climbing, repelling, zip lining, surfing, hiking, camping, and everything with you," he captioned the slideshow.
And Ariela wrote Biniyam a beautiful message for his birthday in early April.
"We love you and wish you happiness and peace. This year is going to bring with it amazing possibilities and opportunities. I can't wait to see what you will do with all your potential and G-d given talents. Thank you for letting me be a part of your corner of the universe," Ariela wrote on Instagram.
"You've taught me so much and I hope you can say the same about me. We are family forever, bonded together by our sweetest boy and our incredible shared experiences. It was no accident we met on the street that day. I never expected to take this journey with you! Look how far we've both come! Can't wait to cuddle with you and Avi in a few!"