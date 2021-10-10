By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/10/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

[ Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers that reveal if Ariela and Biniyam are still together and married or if the couple has broken up.]

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

So are Ariela and Biniyam still together or has the couple broken up?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.