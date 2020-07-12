'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' couple end up marrying?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/12/2020
90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem is worried about potentially having cancer and not being able to carry a child, but her priority remains marrying Michael Ilesanmi on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, so did the couple actually go through with a wedding and are they still together?
90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing whether Angela and Michael married and if the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple is still together now
Angela, a 53-year-old nursing assistant from Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael, a 31-year-old from Lagos, Nigeria, found fame when they appeared on Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, followed by Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance.
The pair met online and got to know each other for several months over the phone and on social media before Angela decided to travel to Nigeria for the first time to figure out if Michael truly was The One.
Angela also wanted to prove friends and family wrong that she wasn't being scammed.
Angela broke up with Michael during the filming of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2's Tell-All special after hearing he had called her his "elder."
But in September 2018, Michael told a fan who commented on his Facebook page that he was "engaged" and expecting to move to the United States in 2019 under "God's grace" before changing his privacy settings to restrict public viewing of his posts.
Days after 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2's Tell-All special aired on TLC in October 2018, Angela also changed her relationship status to "Engaged" on Facebook.
Then, in May 2019, Angela not only confirmed the couple was still together and engaged, but also that they would be returning for Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
"We are getting married! We're filming Before the 90 Days right now! He's coming here [to the United States]," Angela told a fan who saw her in New York.
Season 3 of Before the 90 Days premiered in August 2019 and showed Angela traveling to Nigeria a second time and working through some additional issues in their relationship -- including Michael's requirement that he have a child with Angela -- in preparation of Angela filing for Michael K-1 visa.
90 Day Fiance's seventh season, which premiered in November 2019, showed Angela and Michael trying to get Michael's K-1 visa approved so he could move to the United States and they could get married in front of Angela's family in America.
However, Michael's K-1 visa was denied following his visa interview, seemingly because his romance with Angela didn't seen genuine.
Michael therefore suggested to Angela they get married in Nigeria and then apply for a K-3 spousal visa, but Angela had been against the idea of having her wedding in a foreign country because she wanted her elderly mother, Glenda Faye Standridge, to be able to attend.
However, by the time 90 Day Fiance's seventh season ended, Angela had reassessed the possibility after Michael's family pressured Angela a bit and insisted a wedding in Nigeria would be the right decision.
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth-season premiere, Angela gushed she loved Michael and believed they're going to be together for the long haul.
"Michael and I made a deal. If I hear anything about the K-1 visa, Michael will come to the U.S. and we'll have our 90 days and have a wedding here," Angela said in a confessional.
"But if the K-1 visa doesn't come through, I'm going to be marrying Michael in Nigeria because I love him and want to do whatever will get Michael over here in the quickest way possible."
Angela asked her daughter Skyla to be a witness at her wedding in Nigeria, and Skyla said she'd consider it as long as Angela met with a lawyer to discuss how her finances and assets would be affected if she married Michael in a different country.
Angela later met with attorney Stephanie Burgess, a marriage lawyer, to please Skyla, and Stephanie advised her to think with her head, not her heart, and consider formatting a will.
Angela didn't want Michael to have all of her money and assets if she died considering she has children and grandchildren, so she asked her immigration lawyer, Lou, to draw her up a will.
Angela didn't want to cut Michael out entirely, but she didn't want him "to get everything either." She therefore decided Michael and her grandchildren would split her house 50/50.
Angela then learned her K-1 visa case had been sent from Nigeria to the United States, which was progress.
"Michael and I have our issues, but I honestly don't think there's anything in Michael's past that would to make the government not let him come," Angela told the cameras.
"But it does scare me if the government thinks there is something in his background that they might not ever give him clearance to come to the United States."
Angela said she'd rather go with the K-1 visa and would be willing to go that route right up until the last second, meaning tying the knot with Michael in Nigeria was absolutely her last resort.
Angela wanted to see what Michael would be like around her six grandchildren, daughter and mother. Angela wasn't sure Michael would be able to handle that living situation.
"But if we don't hear back from the K-1, I'll just have to trust Michael enough to marry him in Nigeria and hope he gets his visa to come here to the United States. I need Michael over here as fast I can get him so we can start our life," Angela said.
Angela later told Skyla about how she had met with a lawyer and put together a will like Skyla had asked, but Skyla decided -- after much alleged consideration -- not to go to Nigeria and be a witness for Angela's wedding.
Skyla said she couldn't afford to take time off from work and leave her kids and Angela's mother behind, and Angela called it "bullsh-t." Skyla said Angela's choices affected everyone in the family, not just herself.
Meanwhile, Michael was staying with his mother and anticipating Angela's arrival in two weeks. His aunt Lydia told him that men are allowed to have two wives in Nigeria and so if Angela couldn't carry and give him a child, the second wife could have a baby and place the baby under Angela's care.
Michael insisted Angela would never go for that and wouldn't approve of him having multiple wives, but Michael said it's "very important" to him to welcome a child.
"Angela told me that she is going to try her best, her very best, to have a baby with me," Michael shared. "I believe we will definitely make it work."
Angela was then shown buying Michael a tuxedo for their upcoming wedding and finally finding a witness to accompany her to Nigeria for the wedding, Angela's best friend JoJo.
JoJo tried to be supportive, but she didn't love the idea of Angela marrying Michael -- and she definitely wanted to have a heart-to-heart with Michael in-person first.
Angela originally had her heart set on getting married in the U.S. and she admittedly felt "cheated" out of her dream wedding, as did her grandkids, who wanted to participate in the wedding. Angela acknowledged the situation wasn't fair, but nothing mattered more to her than being Michael's wife.
Angela just hoped Michael would be able to meet her mother one day.
Later on, Angela, who has different types of cancer in her family history, visited her gynecologist for an endometrial biopsy to make sure abnormal cells in her uterus were not cancerous.
The doctor said Angela's biopsy results could be one of three things -- benign, a precancerous situation or cancer -- and they'd call her once her results came back.
Angela grew anxious over the idea of having to do treatments considering her trip to Nigeria was coming up, and she was hesitant to tell Michael since the word "cancer" is "a dirty word."
Angela realized this could affect her chances of carrying a baby, and she said in a confessional, "This could be devastating for me and Michael's relationship."
So did Angela and Michael's get married? Is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together?
Michael denied he's with Angela just to get a Green Card in the United States during a late June interview with In Touch Weekly, suggesting they are still together and fighting for their love.
A fan commented on a throwback video posted to the couple's shared Instagram account, "Oh my god. Michael all this sh-t for a green card. Oh lord, this is torture."
Shortly afterward, Michael clapped back.
"Dude. What's your problem? This is Michael," he wrote, according to In Touch.
"Is there something you [are] looking for or someone who hurt you? Why the hate? Please unfollow us OK, if you don't like what you see [shaking my head]. One more silly comment from you, I'll block [your] ass [I don't care]."
Angela admitted during a mid-June interview with Entertainment Tonight there is a tiny part of her that worries Michael is just after a Green Card, but she apparently manages to talk herself out of that doubt.
"Me being an American, maybe five percent or two percent when we fight thinks, 'Is it that?' But when I get my senses back, I really feel like in my heart that it ain't," Angela shared.
"Now, we won't really know now, will we? Because, you know, I've always thought in past relationships, you know, this is going to work... All I can tell them is to keep watching and if they're right, they're right. If they're wrong, they're wrong. I'm gonna stick by my man and I'm gonna fight for him and that's it."
"If I really thought he was scamming me, my ass wouldn't be going back over there. But he does have a lot to learn because he's young and he's from Nigeria. But I'm really sweet to him at certain times," she added.
Angela said Michael must be in love with her to go through what they've gone through together.
"Getting rid of him is not easy," Angela joked. "Because that's real love, you know? Let's face it, being on the show four times, he could've moved on a while back. I've learned that he really truly does love me."
In addition, Angela and Michael often post sweet things about each other on their shared Instagram account, showing they are still an item.
In early July, Angela and Michael captioned a selfie, "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough. Love my. Happy New Month everyone. #staysafe #teamangelamichael #happyeverafter."
One week earlier, the pair posted a couple of throwback photos of them sitting in a car together.
The post was captioned, "Goofing with my [heart]. #tb #naijamusic #Teamangelamichael."
On May 5, the couple posted alongside a different photo of themselves, "Things work out Best for Those who make the Best of how things work out. #staypositive #allwillbewell #teamangelamichael."
And back on April 18, the pair wrote, "You don't care about materialistic things or how much your partner has to offer. All you know is that you love them unconditionally and you vow to give them your heart. #letlovelead #90dayfiance #stayhealthy #staysafe."
Two days earlier, Angela commented about "how time flies" given a whole two years had passed since she first flew to Nigeria to meet Michael in person.
Not only are Angela and Michael still a couple, but they are now married!
In January 2020, Angela decided to marry Michael in Nigeria, despite her previous reluctance, and so they went through with a wedding!
Angela and Michael got married in Nigeria on January 27, according to wedding photos that leaked online.
A pair of crew members were visible in the photos holding boom microphones over Angela and Michael as they exchanged vows, suggesting the ceremony was filmed for future broadcast.
The wedding will presumably air on the upcoming fifth season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
But unfortunately for Angela, her beloved mother passed away at age 77 on February 8 in a hospital in Jacksonville, FL, less than two weeks after Angela's wedding.
It's unclear whether Angela was able to return to America and reunite with her mother prior to Glenda's passing.
On May 10, Angela posted a sweet tribute to her mother on Instagram and wrote, "Mother, I need you so much, I wish you were here. However, it comforts me to know that I did everything I could for you."
"Happy Mother's Day to you in heaven. Also want to wish my Mother in law (Iya bieu) Happy mother's day.. we love you. To all mothers out there!! Happy Mother's day."
Claims that Angela and Michael had decided to attempt to resolve Michael's K-1 visa problems by getting married in Nigeria on January 27 had surfaced online the week prior, when Angela was spotted at a Nigerian airport with a camera crew.
On January 19, a 90 Day Fiance viewer posted a photo showing Angela in the airport's baggage claim area to a Facebook group for 90 Day Fiance.
"A pastor in my fb uploaded this picture yesterday when he arrived from Canada to Nigeria. Look who is in the back lol," the Facebook poster wrote alongside the photo.
The photo unintentionally captured Angela and three crew members filming behind the pastor and showed Angela talking to the camera as two crew members filmed the 90 Day Fiance star with a camera and a microphone pole as a producer stood beside the cameraman.
Angela and Michael appear to be living happily ever after, after all!