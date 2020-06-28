[90 Day Fiance spoilers warning: This report includes spoilers revealing whether Angela and Michael got married and if the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple is still together now].
Angela, a 53-year-old nursing assistant from Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael, a 31-year-old from Lagos, Nigeria, previously appeared on Seasons 2 and 3 of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days as well as Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance.
After meeting online, the pair talked for a few months over the phone and on social media, and Angela said Michael made her feel appreciated and wanted.
Angela therefore traveled to Nigeria to advance their relationship, despite her friends and family's warnings it might be a scam.
Angela did, in fact, question Michael's intentions often, and the couple bickered constantly during her stay in Nigeria.
Angela broke up with Michael during the filming of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2's Tell-All special after hearing he had called her his "elder."
But in September 2018, Michael told a fan who commented on his Facebook page that he was "engaged" and expecting to move to the United States in 2019 under "God's grace" before changing his privacy settings to restrict public viewing of his posts.
Days after 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2's Tell-All special aired on TLC in October 2018, Angela also changed her relationship status to "Engaged" on Facebook.
Then, in May 2019, Angela not only confirmed the couple was still together and engaged, but also that they would be returning for Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
"We are getting married! We're filming Before the 90 Days right now! He's coming here [to the United States]," Angela told a fan who saw her in New York.
Season 3 of Before the 90 Days premiered in August 2019 and showed Angela traveling to Nigeria a second time and working through some additional issues in their relationship -- including Michael's requirement that he have a child with Angela -- in preparation of Angela filing for Michael K-1 visa.
90 Day Fiance's seventh season, which premiered in November 2019, showed Angela and Michael trying to get Michael's K-1 visa approved so he could move to the United States and they could get married in front of Angela's family in America.
However, Michael's K-1 visa was denied following his visa interview, so Angela then flew to Nigeria to hopefully get to the bottom of things and receive some answers as to what went wrong.
One of the options available to the couple had been to tie the knot in Nigeria and then apply for a K-3 spousal visa, but Angela had been against the idea of having her wedding in a foreign country, mainly because she wanted her elderly mother, Glenda Faye Standridge, to be able to attend.
However, by the time 90 Day Fiance's seventh season ended, Angela had reassessed the possibility after Michael's family pressed Angela to just marry Michael in Nigeria and get on with their lives.
"I came on this trip thinking, 'I am not getting married here in Nigeria,' but I'm going to give it a chance and be open-minded and discuss the spousal visa," she said in an interview.
During the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, Angela gushed she loved Michael and believed they're going to be together, but she was still waiting for Michael's K-1 visa to get approved.
"Michael and I made a deal. If I hear anything about the K-1 visa, Michael will come to the U.S. and we'll have our 90 days and have a wedding here," Angela said in a confessional.
"But if the K-1 visa doesn't come through, I'm going to be marrying Michael in Nigeria because I love him and want to do whatever will get Michael over here in the quickest way possible."
Angela's daughter Skyla advised Angela to wait for the K-1 visa so Michael could meet their family and Angela could determine whether he'd even be good and responsible with her many grandchildren.
Angela told Skyla that she needed a witness for her wedding in Nigeria and asked if Skyla would travel with her, but Skyla said, "No," and Angela called her "a witch."
Skyla told her mom that Angela didn't know what she was getting herself into.
Skyla warned Angela that Michael might be able to control all of her assets, so Skyla said she'd consider making the trip over to Nigeria as long as Angela would agree to meet with a lawyer and ask questions about how getting married in a different country might affect her finances.
Angela didn't like talking about divorce before she was even married, but Angela grew skeptical Michael might be cheating on her when Michael's second phone went off -- while he and Angela were FaceTiming -- with an unusual ringtone.
Angela was alarmed since Michael allegedly never set a specific ringtone even for her, so she realized she couldn't trust Michael entirely and should probably meet with a lawyer after all.
But with every fight came a resolution, and Angela said her feelings for Michael just continued to grow stronger.
In the latest episode, Angela paid a visit to her gynecologist because she was suddenly experiencing a period after three years.
Angela's doctor, Dr. Carmela Pettigrew, warned her the bleeding could be the result of a problem, not an actual period, and that the "one egg" a doctor in Nigeria had previously spotted could actually be an ovarian cyst.
"Do you think that it could happen?" Angela asked.
"Honestly, at age 54, it will be much more difficult physically," Dr. Pettigrew admitted.
While doing an ultrasound, Dr. Pettigrew told Angela that she did not have an ovarian cyst but she appeared to have a fibroid tumor that could grow larger in the uterus.
In addition, the doctor so no signs of Angela having any eggs.
"So the chances of you getting pregnant on your own are essentially zero," Dr. Pettigrew told Angela.
"I feel devastated... That could really ruin our relationship," Angela told the cameras.
However, Angela learned she could get pregnant with an egg donor and in vitro fertilization.
But first, Angela, whose uterus was enlarged, needed an endometrial biopsy to make sure she wasn't growing cancerous cells in her uterus.
Angela eventually talked to Glenda about her struggle, and Glenda, who had pneumonia, wasn't doing very well.
Glenda gave Angela permission to marry Michael in Nigeria, and Angela cried over the idea of her mother missing her wedding.
A part of Angela also feared her mother wouldn't be alive once she returned to America.
So are Angela and Michael married and still together? What's the latest on the 90 Day Fiance couple's relationship?
Angela and Michael share an Instagram account and frequently post sweet things about each other, showing they are still an item.
On June 24, the pair posted a couple of throwback photos of them sitting in a car together.
The post was captioned, "Goofing with my [heart]. #tb #naijamusic #Teamangelamichael."
On May 5, the couple posted alongside a different photo of themselves, "Things work out Best for Those who make the Best of how things work out. #staypositive #allwillbewell #teamangelamichael."
And back on April 18, the pair wrote, "You don't care about materialistic things or how much your partner has to offer. All you know is that you love them unconditionally and you vow to give them your heart. #letlovelead #90dayfiance #stayhealthy #staysafe."
Two days earlier, Angela commented about "how time flies" given a whole two years had passed since she first flew to Nigeria to meet Michael in person.
Not only are Angela and Michael still a couple, but they are now married!
In January 2020, Angela decided to marry Michael in Nigeria, despite her previous reluctance, and so they went through with a wedding!
Angela and Michael got married in Nigeria on January 27, according to wedding photos that leaked online.
A pair of crew members were visible in the photos holding boom microphones over Angela and Michael as they exchanged vows, suggesting the ceremony was filmed for future broadcast.
The wedding will presumably air on the upcoming fifth season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
But unfortunately for Angela, her beloved mother passed away at age 77 on February 8 in a hospital in Jacksonville, FL, less than two weeks after Angela's wedding.
It's unclear whether Angela was able to return to America and reunite with her mother prior to Glenda's passing.
On May 10, Angela posted a sweet tribute to her mother on Instagram and wrote, "Mother, I need you so much, I wish you were here. However, it comforts me to know that I did everything I could for you."
"Happy Mother's Day to you in heaven. Also want to wish my Mother in law (Iya bieu) Happy mother's day.. we love you. To all mothers out there!! Happy Mother's day."
Claims that Angela and Michael had decided to attempt to resolve Michael's K-1 visa problems by getting married in Nigeria on January 27 had surfaced online the week prior, when Angela was spotted at a Nigerian airport with a camera crew.
On January 19, a 90 Day Fiance viewer posted a photo showing Angela in the airport's baggage claim area to a Facebook group for 90 Day Fiance.
"A pastor in my fb uploaded this picture yesterday when he arrived from Canada to Nigeria. Look who is in the back lol," the Facebook poster wrote alongside the photo.
The photo unintentionally captured Angela and three crew members filming behind the pastor and showed Angela talking to the camera as two crew members filmed the 90 Day Fiance star with a camera and a microphone pole as a producer stood beside the cameraman.
Angela and Michael appear to be living happily ever after, after all!