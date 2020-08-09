[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if Angela and Michael married and if the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple is still together.]
Angela, a 53-year-old nursing assistant from Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael, a 31-year-old from Lagos, Nigeria, first starred on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? followed by Seasons 2 and 3 of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
Angela and Michael met online and talked for a few months before Angela decided to travel to Nigeria in order to meet her love interest in person and see if they could really have a future together.
Angela, convinced their love was real, found herself determined to prove to her family and friends that Michael wasn't trying to scam her.
But as their relationship got more serious, Angela developed insecurities and trust issues. She got very jealous when Michael interacted with other women or saw women commented on his social media accounts.
Angela and Michael therefore fought frequently and broke up -- but got back together -- multiple times, like when Michael called Angela his "elder" and she flipped out.
In September 2018, Michael told a fan who commented on his Facebook page that he was "engaged" and expecting to move to the United States in 2019 under "God's grace" before changing his privacy settings to restrict public viewing of his posts.
Days after 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2's Tell-All special aired on TLC in October 2018, Angela also changed her relationship status to "Engaged" on Facebook.
Then, in May 2019, Angela not only confirmed the couple was still together and engaged, but also that they would be returning for Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
"We are getting married! We're filming Before the 90 Days right now! He's coming here [to the United States]," Angela told a fan who saw her in New York.
Season 3 of Before the 90 Days premiered in August 2019 and showed Angela traveling to Nigeria a second time and working through some additional issues in their relationship -- including Michael and his mother's requirement that Angela has a baby with Michael -- in preparation of Angela filing for Michael K-1 visa.
90 Day Fiance's seventh season, which premiered in November 2019, documented Angela and Michael working to get Michael's K-1 visa approved so he could finally join her in America and Angela would be able to get married in front of her mother, daughter and grandkids.
However, Michael's K-1 visa was denied following his visa interview, and Angela came to the conclusion it was probably because their romance wasn't convincing given their age difference and unmarried status.
Michael therefore suggested to Angela they get married in Nigeria and apply for a K-3 spousal visa, but Angela had been vehemently against the idea of having her wedding in a foreign country.
However, by the time 90 Day Fiance's seventh season ended, Angela had reassessed the possibility after Michael's family pressured her a bit and insisted a wedding in Nigeria would be the fastest way for them to be together.
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth-season premiere, Angela explained she and Michael had made "a deal."
"If I hear anything about the K-1 visa, Michael will come to the U.S. and we'll have our 90 days and have a wedding here," Angela said in a confessional.
"But if the K-1 visa doesn't come through, I'm going to be marrying Michael in Nigeria because I love him and want to do whatever will get Michael over here in the quickest way possible."
Shortly before Angela's trip to Nigeria, she had a health scare in which her gynecologist, Dr. Carmela Pettigrew, warned Angela she might have cancerous cells in her uterus.
Angela was also told her chance of having a baby on her own with no visible eggs -- without an egg donor or going through in vitro fertilization -- was "essentially zero."
Angela was also dealing with the stress of her mother, Glenda Faye Standridge, not doing very well.
"I try not to think about it, but anything can happen. This could be the last time I see my mom... [but] I have to be a tough leader and act like nothing bothers me, and that's hard," Angela explained in a confessional on the show.
Angela also drew up a will before traveling so Michael and her grandkids would split all of her money and assets 50/50, and then Angela learned her K-1 visa case had been sent from Nigeria to the United States, which was progress.
"It does scare me if the government thinks there is something in [Michael's] background that they might not ever give him clearance to come to the United States," Angela told the cameras.
Angela's plan, however, was to marry Michael in Nigeria if she didn't hear back on his K-1 visa beforehand.
Meanwhile, Michael's aunt Lydia told him that men are allowed to have two wives in Nigeria and so if Angela couldn't carry and give him a child, the second wife could have a baby and place the baby under Angela's care.
Michael insisted Angela would never go for that and wouldn't approve of him having multiple wives, but Michael said it's "very important" for him to have a biological child.
Angela and Michael then finally reunited in Nigeria, and the pair intended to live with each other together during Angela's stay to see how they would work and get along as a married couple.
Angela was looking forward to cooking with Michael and just doing normal everyday things with him at the "cute" apartment they'd be staying at, but they only had three weeks to plan their wedding.
But the bliss didn't last long because Michael suggested Angela could live in Nigeria long-term -- a plan she immediately shot down as a "spoiled" American with a family to take care of.
Angela also got angry when Michael sought advice from his friend Dawa about living in America. And to make matters worse, Dawa didn't show up to their scheduled meeting and there were three women instead.
"I'm done... I want to be away from you. There is not going to be a marriage. Tell a woman to tell me what the f-ck is going on in America. F-ck that and f-ck you too," Angela told Michael.
The wedding will presumably air on the fifth season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
But unfortunately for Angela, her beloved mother passed away at age 77 on February 8 in a hospital in Jacksonville, FL, less than two weeks after Angela's wedding.
It's unclear whether Angela was able to return to America and reunite with her mother prior to Glenda's passing.
On May 10, Angela posted a sweet tribute to her mother on Instagram and wrote, "Mother, I need you so much, I wish you were here. However, it comforts me to know that I did everything I could for you."
"Happy Mother's Day to you in heaven. Also want to wish my Mother in law (Iya bieu) Happy mother's day.. we love you. To all mothers out there!! Happy Mother's day."
Claims that Angela and Michael had decided to attempt to resolve Michael's K-1 visa problems by getting married in Nigeria on January 27 had surfaced online the week prior, when Angela was spotted at a Nigerian airport with a camera crew.
On January 19, a 90 Day Fiance viewer posted a photo showing Angela in the airport's baggage claim area to a Facebook group for 90 Day Fiance.
"A pastor in my fb uploaded this picture yesterday when he arrived from Canada to Nigeria. Look who is in the back lol," the Facebook poster wrote alongside the photo.
The photo unintentionally captured Angela and three crew members filming behind the pastor and showed Angela talking to the camera as two crew members filmed the 90 Day Fiance star with a camera and a microphone pole as a producer stood beside the cameraman.
Michael denied he's with Angela just to get a Green Card in the United States during a late June interview with In Touch Weekly, suggesting they are still together and fighting for their love.
A fan commented on a throwback video posted to the couple's shared Instagram account, "Oh my god. Michael all this sh-t for a green card. Oh lord, this is torture."
Shortly afterward, Michael clapped back.
"Dude. What's your problem? This is Michael," he wrote, according to In Touch.
"Is there something you [are] looking for or someone who hurt you? Why the hate? Please unfollow us OK, if you don't like what you see [shaking my head]. One more silly comment from you, I'll block [your] ass [I don't care]."
Angela admitted during a June 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight there is a tiny part of her that worries Michael is just after a Green Card, but she apparently manages to talk herself out of that doubt.
"Me being an American, maybe five percent or two percent when we fight thinks, 'Is it that?' But when I get my senses back, I really feel like in my heart that it ain't," Angela shared.
"Now, we won't really know now, will we? Because, you know, I've always thought in past relationships, you know, this is going to work... All I can tell them is to keep watching and if they're right, they're right. If they're wrong, they're wrong. I'm gonna stick by my man and I'm gonna fight for him and that's it."
"If I really thought he was scamming me, my ass wouldn't be going back over there. But he does have a lot to learn because he's young and he's from Nigeria. But I'm really sweet to him at certain times," she added.
Angela said Michael must be in love with her to go through what they've gone through together.
"Getting rid of him is not easy," Angela joked. "Because that's real love, you know? Let's face it, being on the show four times, he could've moved on a while back. I've learned that he really truly does love me."
In addition, Angela and Michael often post sweet things about each other on their shared Instagram account, showing they are still an item.
In mid-July 2020, Angela posted a video of Michael dancing and captioned it, "My sexy nigerian," along with emoticons of a smiling face with three hearts as well as the blowing-kiss face.
And in the comments section, Angela put five fire emojis with two upside-down smiling faces.
In early July, Angela and Michael captioned a selfie, "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough. Love my. Happy New Month everyone. #staysafe #teamangelamichael #happyeverafter."
The pair also posted a couple of throwback photos of them sitting in a car together one week earlier.
The post was captioned, "Goofing with my [heart]. #tb #naijamusic #Teamangelamichael."
On May 5, the couple posted alongside a different photo of themselves, "Things work out Best for Those who make the Best of how things work out. #staypositive #allwillbewell #teamangelamichael."
And back on April 18, the pair wrote, "You don't care about materialistic things or how much your partner has to offer. All you know is that you love them unconditionally and you vow to give them your heart. #letlovelead #90dayfiance #stayhealthy #staysafe."
Two days earlier, Angela commented about "how time flies" given a whole two years had passed since she first flew to Nigeria to meet Michael in person.
Angela and Michael appear to be living happily ever after, after all!