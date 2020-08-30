[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if Angela and Michael married and the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple is still together.]
Angela, a 53-year-old nursing assistant from Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael, a 31-year-old from Lagos, Nigeria, have starred on 90 Day Fiance, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, and90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
Angela and Michael met online and talked for a few months before Angela decided to travel to Nigeria in order to meet her love interest in person and see if they would be a good match.
Angela was convinced Michael wasn't scamming her to come to America, but she still didn't really trust him, which sparked many arguments over jealousy and Angela's insecurities.
The couple has been on and off in recent years, but 90 Day Fiance's seventh season featured Angela and Michael working to get Michael's K-1 visa approved so he could finally join her in America.
Michael's K-1 visa was unfortunately denied following his visa interview, and Angela came to the conclusion it was probably because their romance wasn't convincing given their age difference and unmarried status.
Michael therefore suggested to Angela they get married in Nigeria and apply for a K-3 spousal visa, but Angela had been vehemently against the idea of having her wedding in a foreign country since her mother, daughter and grandchildren wouldn't be able to attend.
However, Angela eventually came around, as shown on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth-season premiere.
"If I hear anything about the K-1 visa, Michael will come to the U.S. and we'll have our 90 days and have a wedding here," Angela said in a confessional.
"But if the K-1 visa doesn't come through, I'm going to be marrying Michael in Nigeria because I love him and want to do whatever will get Michael over here in the quickest way possible."
Shortly before Angela's trip to Nigeria, Angela was told her chance of having a baby on her own with no visible eggs -- without an egg donor or going through in vitro fertilization -- was "essentially zero."
Angela hoped Michael would stay with her despite the bad news, and then they reunited in Nigeria and decided to stay in an apartment together to get a taste of what living together would be like.
With only three weeks to plan a wedding, Michael sparked rage in Angela by suggesting she could maybe move to Nigeria and live there with him long-term.
Angela immediately shot down the idea because she called herself a "spoiled" American with a family to take care of in the states.
Angela also got angry when Michael sought advice from his friend Dawa about living in America when Angela believed she had all the answers. And to make matters worse, Dawa didn't show up to their scheduled meeting and there were three women instead.
"I'm done... I want to be away from you. There is not going to be a marriage. Tell a woman to tell me what the f-ck is going on in America. F-ck that and f-ck you too," Angela told Michael.
Angela was pissed off and said she wasn't about to marry "a stupid man."
Michael said he understood there was a lot of stress in Angela's life, especially regarding her mother, Glenda Faye Standridge, who wasn't doing well at the time and apparently suffered from dementia.
"I'm scared that I might not see my mother again. This trip is to see if Michael is ready to be a husband, my husband, and right at this moment, I don't see it," Angela said.
Later on, Angela and Michael FaceTimed with Angela's doctor, and the couple learned Angela getting pregnant would be a big risk to her health.
Angela asked Michael if he'd stay with her if she couldn't have a baby, and Michael said he needed time to think.
"Maybe we shouldn't get married," Angela noted. "Either you love me enough [to stay with me] or you don't. If the baby is the priority, Michael, we can't get married."
Angela said she had invested three years into this relationship and her grandkids already called Michael "papa." She thought having a baby would be "a gift" but not necessary in order to have a future with Michael.
"You know I don't want anything to happen to you. I am concerned about that, but I can't give you an answer right now," Michael told his fiancee.
Angela said Michael needed to "sh-t or get off the pot" and determine whether he wanted to marry her.
Michael's dream was apparently to have a child and play with his son or daughter, but he ultimately told Angela that he loved her deep down and would "stick" by her even if she couldn't give them a child.
Angela felt happy and relieved, but Michael was still worried about what his mother was going to think. Michael said he and Angela needed his mother's blessing to get married, and if a baby wasn't going to be in the picture, his mother wasn't going to be happy.
But Angela didn't really "give a sh-t" if his mother disapproved. Michael explained it's the rules of his culture, but Angela snapped at Michael and told him to be a man and defend them as a couple.
"When you're in love, no one is going to stop you -- not even your damn mom," Angela said in a confessional.
"I've gone way beyond for love, and it's time for Michael to sacrifice for me -- and one of those sacrifices might be making his mom mad... [but] she'll get over it."
During a conversation with Michael's aunt Lydia, Michael told his wife that he wanted to embrace his Nigerian culture in their everyday lives in the United States, such as Angela putting food on the table.
Michael anticipated Angela being submissive, but she insisted, "I am not bowing down to you or any living man." Angela was frustrated because she didn't know whether Michael was lying to her or to his family about wanting a submissive wife.
Michael promised things would be 50/50 in his relationship -- but Michael's aunt Lydia told Angela that her marriage probably wouldn't last with that type of attitude.
"I'm done talking. It's been fun," Angela said, before walking away from Lydia.
Angela was so mad that she left the gathering alone and vented to the cameras, "F-ck this sh-t!"
Following Angela's outburst, Michael told his aunt Lydia that he knew how to handle Angela and there were no more surprises in his relationship after three years together.
Michael realized he might have to choose between his family and his future wife, and he told the cameras he just wanted both sides "to be happy."
When Michael arrived back at his apartment where Angela was waiting for him, she immediately announced, "I'm done. It's done. You ain't done nothing but lie to her and to me. You lie to me all the damn time!"
Angela said she was furious Michael never stood up for her in front of his aunt. Michael had told his aunt that Angela would change and be submissive in their marriage, so Angela told the cameras he was either lying to her or lying to his family.
"Michael already knows I am not -- and I repeat, I am not -- going to be the submissive wife that they suggest to Michael that I be," Angela noted in a confessional.
Angela screamed at Michael in their kitchen, saying standing up for herself is her own American culture and she'd never change her ways.
"That is not who I want to get married to. I think he needs to get married to his family and let me take my ass back home to America," Angela vented.
Angela kept yelling at Michael, "You can't make me [bow down]!" At one point, Michael put a hand up near Angela's face, trying to get her to calm down, but she just screamed, "F-ck you," and called him "a little boy."
Angela ran to the bedroom and started to pack her belongings. She shut Michael out of the room and insisted she was going to say "I won't" instead of "I do."
"That was the end. I'm going to a hotel. The wedding is off," Angela told her fiance.
"Listen now, you don't understand what [happened]," Michael calmly replied, suggesting it was all a misunderstanding.
"I don't have to. I'm not marrying you and that's the end of it. I'm not playing," Angela said. "I have too much to worry about at home to sit here and kiss your whole family's ass."
Angela said she wouldn't be cooking Michael's meals and she's an American woman. Angela said she'd only bow down to one man -- Jesus -- and it was ridiculous that Michael and other Nigerian men viewed themselves to be some type of "god" in their culture.
Michael told the cameras he just wanted a peaceful and successful marriage, but Angela shouted at her fiance to "kiss my ass." And then she stormed out of their apartment.
The next day, Michael apologized, but Angela said his "sorrys [meant] nothing."
Angela decided to see how Michael's mother felt about the whole situation and if Aduke took Lydia's side, the wedding would be off. Angela wanted to make sure her future in-law understood the type of 50/50 marriage Angela would like to have.
Aduke told the cameras she thinks the man should be the head of the household, but she told Angela that she had no problem with her outlook on marriage and expectations.
Angela also wanted Aduke's blessing to marry Michael even if she can't have a child. Angela was not going to allow Michael to have multiple wives or welcome a child with another woman.
Although Aduke craved a grandchild, she still expressed support of Michael and Angela's marriage because she believed Michael was really in love.
"Even if I can't have a kid, I love Angela, and that's all that matters," Michael said, adding that he was so happy to have his mother's approval and prayers.
So did Michael and Angela break up or get married, and is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together now?
Not only are Angela and Michael still a couple, but they got married!
In January 2020, Angela decided to marry Michael in Nigeria, despite her previous reluctance, and so they went through with a wedding!
Angela and Michael got married in Nigeria on January 27, according to wedding photos that leaked online.
A pair of crew members were visible in the photos holding boom microphones over Angela and Michael as they exchanged vows, suggesting the ceremony was filmed for future broadcast.
The wedding will presumably air on the fifth season of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
But unfortunately for Angela, her beloved mother passed away at age 77 on February 8 in a hospital in Jacksonville, FL, less than two weeks after Angela's wedding.
It's unclear whether Angela was able to return to America and reunite with her mother prior to Glenda's passing.
On May 10, Angela posted a sweet tribute to her mother on Instagram and wrote, "Mother, I need you so much, I wish you were here. However, it comforts me to know that I did everything I could for you."
"Happy Mother's Day to you in heaven. Also want to wish my Mother in law (Iya bieu) Happy mother's day.. we love you. To all mothers out there!! Happy Mother's day."
Claims that Angela and Michael had decided to attempt to resolve Michael's K-1 visa problems by getting married in Nigeria on January 27 had surfaced online the week prior, when Angela was spotted at a Nigerian airport with a camera crew.
On January 19, a 90 Day Fiance viewer posted a photo showing Angela in the airport's baggage claim area to a Facebook group for 90 Day Fiance.
"A pastor in my fb uploaded this picture yesterday when he arrived from Canada to Nigeria. Look who is in the back lol," the Facebook poster wrote alongside the photo.
The photo unintentionally captured Angela and three crew members filming behind the pastor and showed Angela talking to the camera as two crew members filmed the90 Day Fiance star with a camera and a microphone pole as a producer stood beside the cameraman.
Michael denied he's with Angela just to get a Green Card in the United States during a late June interview with In Touch Weekly, suggesting they are still together and fighting for their love.
A fan commented on a throwback video posted to the couple's shared Instagram account, "Oh my god. Michael all this sh-t for a green card. Oh lord, this is torture."
Shortly afterward, Michael clapped back.
"Dude. What's your problem? This is Michael," he wrote, according to In Touch.
"Is there something you [are] looking for or someone who hurt you? Why the hate? Please unfollow us OK, if you don't like what you see [shaking my head]. One more silly comment from you, I'll block [your] ass [I don't care]."
Angela admitted during a June 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight there is a tiny part of her that worries Michael is just after a Green Card, but she apparently manages to talk herself out of that doubt.
"Me being an American, maybe five percent or two percent when we fight thinks, 'Is it that?' But when I get my senses back, I really feel like in my heart that it ain't," Angela shared.
"Now, we won't really know now, will we? Because, you know, I've always thought in past relationships, you know, this is going to work... All I can tell them is to keep watching and if they're right, they're right. If they're wrong, they're wrong. I'm gonna stick by my man and I'm gonna fight for him and that's it."
"If I really thought he was scamming me, my ass wouldn't be going back over there. But he does have a lot to learn because he's young and he's from Nigeria. But I'm really sweet to him at certain times," she added.
Angela said Michael must be in love with her to go through what they've gone through together.
"Getting rid of him is not easy," Angela joked. "Because that's real love, you know? Let's face it, being on the show four times, he could've moved on a while back. I've learned that he really truly does love me."
In addition, Angela and Michael often post sweet things about each other on their shared Instagram account, showing they are still an item.
In mid-July 2020, Angela posted a video of Michael dancing and captioned it, "My sexy nigerian," along with emoticons of a smiling face with three hearts as well as the blowing-kiss face.
And in the comments section, Angela put five fire emojis with two upside-down smiling faces.
In early July, Angela and Michael captioned a selfie, "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough. Love my. Happy New Month everyone. #staysafe #teamangelamichael #happyeverafter."
The pair also posted a couple of throwback photos of them sitting in a car together one week earlier.
The post was captioned, "Goofing with my [heart]. #tb #naijamusic #Teamangelamichael."
On May 5, the couple posted alongside a different photo of themselves, "Things work out Best for Those who make the Best of how things work out. #staypositive #allwillbewell #teamangelamichael."
And back on April 18, the pair wrote, "You don't care about materialistic things or how much your partner has to offer. All you know is that you love them unconditionally and you vow to give them your heart. #letlovelead #90dayfiance #stayhealthy #staysafe."
Two days earlier, Angela commented about "how time flies" given a whole two years had passed since she first flew to Nigeria to meet Michael in person.
Angela and Michael appear to be living happily ever after, after all!