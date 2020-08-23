[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers that reveal whether Angela and Michael married and if the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple is still together.]
Angela, a 53-year-old nursing assistant from Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael, a 31-year-old from Lagos, Nigeria, have starred on 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
Angela and Michael met online and talked for a few months before Angela decided to travel to Nigeria in order to meet her love interest in person and see if they could really have a future together.
Angela was convinced their love was genuine and Michael wasn't scamming her to come to America, but she had to work through jealousy and trust issues on her part.
Arguments would come and go, and the couple have broken up and gotten back together many times since they began dating years ago. However, they decided to get engaged despite their issues.
90 Day Fiance's seventh season, which premiered in November 2019, documented Angela and Michael working to get Michael's K-1 visa approved so he could finally join her in America and Angela would be able to get married in front of her mother, daughter and grandkids.
Michael's K-1 visa was unfortunately denied following his visa interview, and Angela came to the conclusion it was probably because their romance wasn't convincing given their age difference and unmarried status.
Michael therefore suggested to Angela they get married in Nigeria and apply for a K-3 spousal visa, but Angela had been vehemently against the idea of having her wedding in a foreign country.
However, Angela eventually came around, as shown on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth-season premiere.
Shortly before Angela's trip to Nigeria, Angela was told her chance of having a baby on her own with no visible eggs -- without an egg donor or going through in vitro fertilization -- was "essentially zero."
Meanwhile, Michael's aunt Lydia told him that men are allowed to have two wives in Nigeria and so if Angela couldn't carry and give him a child, the second wife could have a baby and place the baby under Angela's care.
Michael insisted Angela would never go for that and wouldn't approve of him having multiple wives, but Michael said it's "very important" for him to have a biological child.
Angela and Michael then finally reunited in Nigeria, and the pair intended to live with each other together during Angela's stay to see how they would work and get along as a married couple.
With only three weeks to plan a wedding, Michael sparked rage in Angela by suggesting she could maybe move to Nigeria and live there with him long-term -- an idea Angela immediately shot down as a "spoiled" American with a family to take care of in the states.
Angela also got angry when Michael sought advice from his friend Dawa about living in America. And to make matters worse, Dawa didn't show up to their scheduled meeting and there were three women instead.
"I'm done... I want to be away from you. There is not going to be a marriage. Tell a woman to tell me what the f-ck is going on in America. F-ck that and f-ck you too," Angela told Michael.
Angela was pissed off and said she wasn't about to marry "a stupid man."
Michael said he understood there was a lot of stress in Angela's life, especially regarding her mother, Glenda Faye Standridge, who wasn't doing well at the time and apparently suffered from dementia.
"I'm scared that I might not see my mother again. This trip is to see if Michael is ready to be a husband, my husband, and right at this moment, I don't see it," Angela said.
Later on, Angela and Michael FaceTimed with Angela's doctor, and the couple learned Angela getting pregnant would be a big risk to her health.
Angela asked Michael if he'd stay with her if she couldn't have a baby, and Michael said he needed time to think.
"Maybe we shouldn't get married," Angela noted. "Either you love me enough [to stay with me] or you don't. If the baby is the priority, Michael, we can't get married."
Angela said she had invested three years into this relationship and her grandkids already called Michael "papa." She thought having a baby would be "a gift" but not necessary in order to have a future with Michael.
"You know I don't want anything to happen to you. I am concerned about that, but I can't give you an answer right now," Michael told his fiancee.
Angela said Michael had a big decision to make, and while she didn't want Michael to miss out on being a father, she also didn't want him to waste her time.
Angela said Michael needed to "sh-t or get off the pot" and determine whether he wanted to marry her. Angela wanted to make sure Michael wouldn't regret marrying her if she couldn't have a child with him, and she wanted to hear Michael say that he wasn't having any doubts.
Angela said "having a baby" would mean she must quit smoking, lose weight and more.
"I've got to make sure, Michael, that if I can't do it after we're married and we tried, you wouldn't just leave me because I can't have a baby. I can't take that stress and that anxiety," Angela told Michael.
Michael's dream was apparently to have a child and play with his son or daughter, so he admitted it was "difficult" thinking about being with Angela without becoming a father.
But Michael ultimately told Angela that he loved her deep down and would "stick" by her even if she couldn't give them a child. Michael said, "I love you baby," and Angela replied, "I love you too, Michael."
Angela felt happy and relieved, but Michael was still worried about what his mother was going to think. Michael said he and Angela needed his mother's blessing to get married, and if a baby wasn't going to be in the picture, Michael's mother wasn't going to be happy.
Angela hoped Michael's mother would still approve of the wedding, but she said she didn't really "give a sh-t" if his mother disapproved. Michael explained it's the rules of his culture, but Angela snapped at Michael and told him to be a man and defend them as a couple.
"When you're in love, no one is going to stop you -- not even your damn mom," Angela said in a confessional.
"I've gone way beyond for love, and it's time for Michael to sacrifice for me -- and one of those sacrifices might be making his mom mad... [but] she'll get over it."
Michael assured Angela that she was his priority, but he seemed torn between the woman he loved and his family.
Michael and Angela were then shown going to a marriage registry because the law in Nigeria requires a couple to attend counseling before getting married to ensure they're compatible.
Angela said she didn't receive love from her first husband and tolerated a lot while Michael gave her love and compassion she had never experienced before. Angela said she wasn't about to settle for anything less than true love at this point in her life.
The female marriage counselor told Angela that a traditional marriage allows the man to have more than one wife under law, but Angela replied, "We're not doing that." The counselor then explained the second type, an Islamic marriage, would allow Michael to have two, three or even four wives.
"No, we're not doing that," Angela noted.
The third option was "statute three law" in which there is only one man and one woman in the marriage, and that's the marriage Angela wanted. Angela was also pleased to learn Michael would not be allowed "side chicks" under the third type of marriage.
Angela, however, was told she must satisfy Michael sexually and always have food ready for him when he returns home. The female counselor told Angela to always have the bed "laid ready" and be prepared for "total submission."
Angela smiled and nodded her head, but she told the cameras she would never behave that way.
Angela told the counselors she's respectfully "not a Nigerian woman" and wouldn't put Michael above her. With that being said, the counselors predicted Angela and Michael's marriage would fail.
Angela said in a confessional she would not change her ideals and independence for a man and Michael would have to accept that or else she wouldn't want to marry him.
Angela said, "Thank God we're living in America," but Michael told his wife that he wanted to embrace his Nigerian culture in their everyday lives in the United States, such as Angela putting food on the table.
Michael anticipated Angela being submissive, but she insisted, "I am not bowing down to you or any living man." Angela was frustrated because she didn't know whether Michael was lying to her or to his family about wanting a submissive wife.
Michael promised things would be 50/50 in his relationship -- but Michael's aunt Lydia told Angela that her marriage probably wouldn't last with that type of attitude.
"I'm done talking. It's been fun," Angela said, before walking away from Lydia.
Angela was so mad that she left the gathering alone and vented to the cameras, "F-ck this sh-t!"
So did Michael and Angela split or did the 90 Day Fiance couple get married? And are they still together now?
Not only are Angela and Michael still a couple, but they got married!
In January 2020, Angela decided to marry Michael in Nigeria, despite her previous reluctance, and so they went through with a wedding!
Angela and Michael got married in Nigeria on January 27, according to wedding photos that leaked online.
A pair of crew members were visible in the photos holding boom microphones over Angela and Michael as they exchanged vows, suggesting the ceremony was filmed for future broadcast.
The wedding will presumably air on the fifth season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
But unfortunately for Angela, her beloved mother passed away at age 77 on February 8 in a hospital in Jacksonville, FL, less than two weeks after Angela's wedding.
It's unclear whether Angela was able to return to America and reunite with her mother prior to Glenda's passing.
On May 10, Angela posted a sweet tribute to her mother on Instagram and wrote, "Mother, I need you so much, I wish you were here. However, it comforts me to know that I did everything I could for you."
"Happy Mother's Day to you in heaven. Also want to wish my Mother in law (Iya bieu) Happy mother's day.. we love you. To all mothers out there!! Happy Mother's day."
Claims that Angela and Michael had decided to attempt to resolve Michael's K-1 visa problems by getting married in Nigeria on January 27 had surfaced online the week prior, when Angela was spotted at a Nigerian airport with a camera crew.
On January 19, a90 Day Fianceviewer posted a photo showing Angela in the airport's baggage claim area to a Facebook group for 90 Day Fiance.
"A pastor in my fb uploaded this picture yesterday when he arrived from Canada to Nigeria. Look who is in the back lol," the Facebook poster wrote alongside the photo.
The photo unintentionally captured Angela and three crew members filming behind the pastor and showed Angela talking to the camera as two crew members filmed the 90 Day Fiance star with a camera and a microphone pole as a producer stood beside the cameraman.
Michael denied he's with Angela just to get a Green Card in the United States during a late June interview with In Touch Weekly, suggesting they are still together and fighting for their love.
A fan commented on a throwback video posted to the couple's shared Instagram account, "Oh my god. Michael all this sh-t for a green card. Oh lord, this is torture."
Shortly afterward, Michael clapped back.
"Dude. What's your problem? This is Michael," he wrote, according to In Touch.
"Is there something you [are] looking for or someone who hurt you? Why the hate? Please unfollow us OK, if you don't like what you see [shaking my head]. One more silly comment from you, I'll block [your] ass [I don't care]."
Angela admitted during a June 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight there is a tiny part of her that worries Michael is just after a Green Card, but she apparently manages to talk herself out of that doubt.
"Me being an American, maybe five percent or two percent when we fight thinks, 'Is it that?' But when I get my senses back, I really feel like in my heart that it ain't," Angela shared.
"Now, we won't really know now, will we? Because, you know, I've always thought in past relationships, you know, this is going to work... All I can tell them is to keep watching and if they're right, they're right. If they're wrong, they're wrong. I'm gonna stick by my man and I'm gonna fight for him and that's it."
"If I really thought he was scamming me, my ass wouldn't be going back over there. But he does have a lot to learn because he's young and he's from Nigeria. But I'm really sweet to him at certain times," she added.
Angela said Michael must be in love with her to go through what they've gone through together.
"Getting rid of him is not easy," Angela joked. "Because that's real love, you know? Let's face it, being on the show four times, he could've moved on a while back. I've learned that he really truly does love me."
In addition, Angela and Michael often post sweet things about each other on their shared Instagram account, showing they are still an item.
In mid-July 2020, Angela posted a video of Michael dancing and captioned it, "My sexy nigerian," along with emoticons of a smiling face with three hearts as well as the blowing-kiss face.
And in the comments section, Angela put five fire emojis with two upside-down smiling faces.
In early July, Angela and Michael captioned a selfie, "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough. Love my. Happy New Month everyone. #staysafe #teamangelamichael #happyeverafter."
The pair also posted a couple of throwback photos of them sitting in a car together one week earlier.
The post was captioned, "Goofing with my [heart]. #tb #naijamusic #Teamangelamichael."
On May 5, the couple posted alongside a different photo of themselves, "Things work out Best for Those who make the Best of how things work out. #staypositive #allwillbewell #teamangelamichael."
And back on April 18, the pair wrote, "You don't care about materialistic things or how much your partner has to offer. All you know is that you love them unconditionally and you vow to give them your heart. #letlovelead #90dayfiance #stayhealthy #staysafe."
Two days earlier, Angela commented about "how time flies" given a whole two years had passed since she first flew to Nigeria to meet Michael in person.
Angela and Michael appear to be living happily ever after, after all!