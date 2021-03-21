'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Andrew Kenton and Amira Lollysa still together or did the '90 Day Fiance' couple break up? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/21/2021
90 Day Fiance's eighth season showed Amira Lollysa choosing not to get on her flight in Serbia to the United States, so did she break up with Andrew Kenton and end their relationship? Or do the latest 90 Day Fiancespoilers reveal Andrew and Amira got married and are still together?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report includes spoilers that reveal if Andrew and Amira are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance couple has split up.]
Andrew, a 32-year-old daycare owner and operator from Roseville, CA, began his first serious relationship in a while with Amira, a 28-year-old from Saumur, France, whom he met on an international dating website.
Amira, a half-French, half-Egyptian woman, said she felt like doesn't fit into the French lifestyle and so she looked forward to exploring a new world in America.
After only three days together in Las Vegas, Andrew proposed marriage on their hotel balcony. Amira said Andrew was a very romantic and caring partner who made her feel like a princess and "would move heaven and earth" for her.
Amira finally received her K-1 visa after more than one year of waiting, but at that point, she couldn't travel to America due to a travel ban put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The couple therefore decided to travel to Mexico as "a loophole," where they could quarantine for 14 days and then try to enter the United States together.
Amira confessed she wanted to stay patient until the U.S. reopened its borders but she was feeling pressure from Andrew to travel to Mexico, which appeared to bother her father.
"He said if I don't do the trip, he's going to resent me forever," Amira revealed.
"This is not love," Amira's father Hamdi replied.
Amira said Andrew financially supported her and so she needed to do things for him to prove her love and commitment, but Hamdi said he didn't like Andrew at all and wanted her daughter to date "a real man."
Once Amira landed in Mexico, she was unfortunately detained right at the airport and had her passport and phone taken away from her.
Andrew had no idea what was going on or how to find out where Amira was located, and he said he felt helpless. He was shown researching, calling authorities and tracking down immigration centers.
Once Amira was back in France, she said she had barely talked to Andrew since her release from the detainment center and wondered if her fiance really had her best interest at heart.
Andrew said he recognized Amira had been traumatized, but he still suggested that Amira travel to Serbia next and try to quarantine there for 14 days before flying to the U.S. Andrew said he couldn't join Amira in Serbia because of his work requirements.
In July 2020, Amira's father told his daughter that she was about to make the same mistake again and there's "a mafia" in Serbia. Amira claimed many people in Serbia don't respect human rights and Amira's plan was "not good at all."
Hamdi called Andrew "a coward" and said if Amira traveled to Serbia, he wouldn't speak to her again.
Amira said she was "heartbroken" that her father was threatening to end their relationship, and she felt totally "torn" in between her dad and her love.
But after speaking to an immigration lawyer, Andrew was convinced his plan was going to work and Serbia was only a two-hour flight for Amira.
"I'm just going to do whatever is laid before me on your path. You contact me if you want to go to Serbia. If not, that's fine too," Andrew told Amira, adding, "I love you with all my heart. I hope you'll contact me with some sort of resolution."
With 22 days left on her K-1 visa, Amira said if the decision really belonged to her, she'd choose the safer option and just wait to reissue her visa.
Amira worried about contracting coronavirus during her travels or getting locked up again, but she insisted Andrew wasn't going to be happy unless he got his way.
Andrew promised Amira that he would do everything in his power to make sure she would be okay this time, and with that being said, Amira agreed to go to Serbia so she wouldn't lose her partner.
Amira realized she was going "crazy for love" and was "willing to do anything" for Andrew. She just hoped for the best, and to maybe live in San Diego or Las Vegas one day.
Before leaving France, Amira cried about having to give up her family, friends and a part of herself to have a future with Andrew. No one in Amira's life supported her plan to go to Serbia or her relationship with Andrew.
Once Amira landed at Belgrade airport, it appeared everything went fine and smoothly.
However, Amira was going to be stuck in a hotel room in a foreign country for two weeks.
In July 202, Amira entered her fifth day in quarantine in Serbia. Amira said this did not feel like a vacation at all due to coronavirus and the riots in the city.
Amira admitted that she felt vulnerable and had trouble sleeping due to the police sirens outside. She also said her hotel no longer allowed for room service and so she had to leave the hotel to find food every time she was hungry and she was "scared to death."
"I don't know if I was right to come here," Amira said.
Amira said she felt like she was in jail again, and this time it was going to be for 14 days. Amira was in a foreign country and said she had received few phone calls from Andrew and had barely talked to him.
Suddenly, a restaurant closed down just as Amira was about to order food and she acknowledged she was so hungry.
Amira needed support from her man, who allegedly said he was very busy at work with his daycare, and she felt very alone. Amira was starting to have doubts about moving to California to be with Andrew, which had previously been her dream.
With 15 days until Amira's K-1 visa was going to expire, Amira and Andrew spoke on FaceTime and Amira said ever since Andrew had become an uncle to his sister Connie's child, he was "obsessed" about having a kid of his own.
Amira said she wanted to be a mother one day but "not right now" and wouldn't want to have children at all if the couple continued to fight all the time.
All Andrew said he wanted was "a vague promise" of children, but Amira said she wanted Andrew to behave better so they could be in a good place before becoming parents.
Amira therefore told Andrew, "It is up to you," and Andrew was upset Amira was essentially saying the nature of their relationship wasn't worth bringing children into.
Andrew said Amira had hurt his feelings, but Amira insisted Andrew yelled at her a lot and made her unhappy. Andrew felt Amira was saying he's "not material for fatherhood," which he didn't believe or appreciate.
When Amira and Andrew only had five days left on her K-1 visa, Andrew was feeling anxious about Amira's arrival the next day because she had described him as an angry or edgy person.
"Maybe kids just aren't in my path," Andrew lamented to his mother Lori, who argued, "That is not the case."
The following day, when Amira was supposed to get on a plane to come to the United States, she texted Andrew saying that she never got on the flight. The couple only had four days to marry.
So did Amira and Andrew marry and are they still together or has the 90 Day Fiance couple split?
On March 2, Amira posted a screenshot of an In Touch Weekly tweet in which the magazine tweeted, "'You look like an ugly piece of mud that is rubber all over the wall. Just like your personality and morals,' read a comment Andrew's mother allegedly left on a recent photo of Amira."
Amira captioned her post, "I have no words..." along with hashtags such as "#90dayfiancedrama" as well as "stopbullying" and "stopracism."
If Andrew's mother truly speaks of Amira that way, it indicates Andrew and Amira probably aren't together.
But Amira suggested otherwise in a February 23 Instagram Q&A with her followers. Amira actually dropped hints she and Andrew may still be together.
When a fan asked if she left Andrew, Amira replied, "Stay tuned to see what happens! I chose to see his good sides more than anything! Love is about acceptance," according to In Touch.
When another follower advised Amira to "listen to" her father -- who clearly didn't like Andrew as a match for his daughter and told Amira not to travel to Serbia -- Amira thanked the person for the comment.
But then Amira responded, "If I have to choose between my love or my family, I will choose my partner," In Touch reported.
Amira's responses appear to be evidence she and Andrew are still a couple.
However, fans assumed the couple's relationship was over back in January 2021, when Andrew was clearly feeling a lot of anger towards Amira.
Andrew slammed Amira on social media in late January saying she's a "fame hungry liar" and posted receipts trying to prove he's telling the truth.
Amira told 90 Day Fiance cameras she never wanted to go to Mexico to begin with but Andrew had been pushing the plans as a way for her to prove her love for him. Amira said Andrew would have been "resentful" if she hadn't agreed to the trip.
But Andrew took to his Instagram Stories and posted screenshots of alleged text messages that show Andrew had actually told his fiancee to make the decision about Mexico on her own.
"Here is the truth: Amira was the one to make the decision, she was on the forum, she bought the ticket, chose the date, and much more! Want to see something interesting? Ask for her detention paperwork?" Andrew wrote on the screenshots.
"Your heart ain't what I always knew. Choose who you want to believe -- I've shown you actual evidence in these texts, and it's laughable if you just want to ignore what is written on an official government document. My integrity is worth way more than a silly tv show. No need for fame, lip fillers, or filters here. Y'all never met a real one like me."
"OR you can believe a fame hungry liar," Andrew continued in his rant, "who has every reason to be in lock-step to achieve that fame."
Andrew also insisted he never wanted to star on 90 Day Fiance to begin with.
"All I ever did was support someone else's dream!!" he wrote. "My presence on your screen is even further proof of that. I honestly never needed or wanted this show haha. Keep that in mind when you decide who you believe."
In the alleged text messages Andrew shared with his followers, he wrote to Amira about their Mexico trip, "I can't do the back and forth, you are making decisions... I support whatever you choose.
Amira allegedly told Andrew later on that she had booked her plane ticket, adding, "U come whenever u can in Mexico, there is no rush."
And Andrew allegedly replied, "Ok baby, you've made a strong decision."
After more time passed, Andrew apparently checked on Amira's final decision and she wrote to him, "I will take responsibility of it," to which Andrew responded, "I will respect whatever you choose baby."
And the drama didn't stop there!
Andrew also bashed Amira's claim that the pair didn't communicate once she returned to France after being detained in Mexico City for three days because Andrew was busy having too much fun on his vacation.
"We talked everyday when she was released! Calls and texts!" Andrew wrote in his Instagram Stories.
Andrew went as far as releasing three more screenshots of the pair's alleged text messages at that time and wrote above each image, "BAD LIAR."
"Look here -- she says 'enjoy the resort, send me pics,'" Andrew pointed out from the screenshots.
The screenshots do show Amira allegedly telling Andrew in a text message, "I love u baby, enjoy the resort, send me pics!"
Andrew in reply allegedly said, "I never want you to have to experience that baby, I am so in awe of your strength. I love you soooooo much, I will take some good pics for you baby. I think of you ALWAYS!!!"
The screenshots also apparently show that Andrew texted Amira saying that he hoped she was in a better place and he missed her. In reply, Amira allegedly expressed her love for Andrew and didn't seem mad at all.
"Love u baby... You are my everything baby," Amira allegedly texted her boyfriend after returning to France.
In response to criticism Andrew never hired a translator to help him find Amira when she was detained, Andrew assured his followers, "I DID... I got a good one!"
Andrew shared a screenshot of an alleged exchange he had with a translator and wrote, "One of the incredibly helpful translators and investigators who aided me during Amira's detention!!! Stop believing nonsense!"
The screenshot showed the translator giving Andrew a phone number for immigration since the airport couldn't disclose any information about Amira's whereabouts, and Andrew replied by thanking the person repeatedly and then saying, "I am going to follow that lead with the immigration office."
Andrew insisted he never stopped to relax in Mexico until he knew Amira was safe and sound.
Andrew, however, led fans to believe he was still dating Amira in November 2020.
On November 26, Andrew posted a slideshow of photos of himself posing in front of a beautiful green landscape and river.
And one of the photos featured a table with a bottle of champagne on it -- as well as TWO glasses filled with champagne.
"Traversing the beautiful hills and forests of this gorgeous country. Where do you think I am? #travel #hiking #woodcabin #forest #livingmybestlife," Andrew captioned his post, which clearly indicated he wasn't alone.
One of Andrew's Instagram followers commented, "You're with your wife, so I'd say yall are on your honeymoon somewhere in South America."
"You were the first to recognize Brazil! Great job!" Andrew responded. "But no honeymoon here. You'll love this season and it's many unexpected surprises."
Another Instagram user then wrote in the comments section, "Well that didn't spoil anything for the new season... we now know Andrew gets married."
Andrew replied, "Haha maybe, maybe not, but this trip is not what you think, no spoiler here, you are going [to] love the trainwrecks this season!"
Brazil would seem like an unlikely honeymoon spot considering Amira is from France and doesn't speak Portuguese.
She also attempted to enter the United States by stopping in Serbia first, and Brazil is a far trip from both Serbia and America.