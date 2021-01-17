'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Andrew Kenton and Amira Lollysa still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance' couple get married? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/17/2021
90 Day Fiance couple Andrew Kenton can't locate Amira Lollysa after she was detained in Mexico City on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, so what do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about if Andrew and Amira are still together now?
ADVERTISEMENT
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report includes spoilers about if Andrew and Amira are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance couple has split.]
Andrew, a 32-year-old daycare owner and operator from Roseville, CA, and Amira, a 28-year-old from France, are hoping to get married, live in America and find a happily-ever-after ending on 90 Day Fiance's eighth season.
Andrew runs a daycare with his mother and said he works 12-13 hours a day taking care of other people's children. But due to his work commitments, Andrew said he spends a lot of time by himself and without friends.
Andrew said that while he had dated many wonderful women before Amira, none of those relationships ever amounted to a serious romance.
Andrew hoped to start a family of his own soon and settle down with the woman of his dreams. Since he didn't have much luck on a local dating app, Andrew decided to give an international dating website a shot.
That's when Andrew first saw Amira, a 28-year-old from Saumur, which is a small city in France surrounded by vineyards.
Amira said she enjoys makeup and hanging out with friends and she's always dreamed about finding love and a perfect relationship. The half-French, half-Egyptian woman felt she didn't fit into the French lifestyle and so that's why she signed up for an international dating website.
The pair began talking every day and then Andrew planned a trip to Las Vegas so they could meet. Andrew gushed about how Amira looked like a supermodel and they had an immediate connection and an "ease" with each other.
After just three days, Andrew proposed marriage on their hotel balcony. Amira said Andrew was a very romantic and caring partner who made her feel like a princess and "would move heaven and earth" for her.
Amira finally received her K-1 visa after more than one year of waiting. But once Amira received it, she couldn't travel to America due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her visa was also only good for five months, and she was running out of time.
"The same day I received my visa, President Trump set up a travel ban for anyone from a country that are in the European Union, like France," Amira explained in a confessional.
"So even though I could find a flight to the U.S., I would arrive in the American airport and they would not accept me."
Andrew feared Amira wouldn't be able to use the K-1 visa, so he decided they should both travel to Mexico as a loophole, where they could quarantine for 14 days and then try to enter the United States together.
Neither Andrew or Amira was thrilled about flying during a pandemic, and even Amira admitted their plan was "crazy," but both individuals were willing to take the risk for love.
Andrew's sister Connie, however, thought Amira was "superficial" and didn't think the French beauty and her brother had much in common.
And Andrew apparently had his own concerns. He said it seemed like Amira no longer wanted to have kids, and Andrew acknowledged it would be "very difficult" for him to give up the idea of having a family of his own.
"I think it's a conversation that reasonably needs to be had," Andrew said, adding that he hoped he could find common ground with Amira.
Connie told Andrew that it's important to be on the same page with Amira about the future and he shouldn't be afraid to walk away from the relationship if they learned they're on different pages.
Meanwhile, Amira visited with her father to say goodbye before her trip to Mexico.
Amira confessed she wanted to stay patient until the U.S. opened its borders again but she was feeling pressure from Andrew to travel to Mexico, which appeared to bother her father.
"He said if I don't do the trip, he's going to resent me forever," Amira revealed.
"This is not love," Amira's father Hamdi replied.
Amira said Andrew financially supported her and so she needed to do things for him to prove her love and commitment.
"He make you cry. I don't like him at all," Hamdi told his daughter.
Hamdi said Andrew made his daughter sad all the time and Andrew clearly didn't have a big heart, which is what Amira and Hamdi had initially thought about Andrew.
Hamdi wanted "a real man" for her daughter, but Amira said she was willing to fight for Andrew.
Amira's K-1 visa was going to expire in August 2020, and she said she only had 42 days left until then.
Amira was sad about having to leave her family, friends, culture and country behind, and she admitted she was scared but excited at the same time to turn a new page in life.
Andrew just hoped Amira didn't harbor any negative emotions or feelings towards him about their trip to Mexico since there was a risk of contracting coronavirus.
After Andrew landed in Mexico, Andrew apparently received a message from Amira's father that Amira had been detained in Mexico City. Andrew said he was "absolutely devastated at the news" he had just received.
Andrew had no idea what was going on, and he said he had done a lot of research on this "loophole" that should have allowed Amira and himself to be together in Mexico before traveling to the United States together.
Andrew didn't know how to figure out where Amira was, and he felt helpless. Andrew hoped to find out some information at his hotel, and he worried about Amira being held in a detention center with horrible conditions.
In June 2020, there were only 42 days left until Amira's K-1 visa expired.
Andrew found the beautiful view at his hotel "depressing" because he was alone and Amira had been detained in the Mexico City airport. Andrew said while he was originally optimistic and hopeful about his plan, he was incredibly concerned that Amira could be in danger.
Andrew thought, worse case scenario, if Amira was rejected at the Mexico City airport, she'd be able to just board a plane and head back to her native country of France.
Andrew didn't know who to call or how to find Amira, and he predicted Amira might be a little mad at him once they finally reunited.
"I feel helpless and powerless to do anything about this current situation. The one thing I hope for tomorrow is that it is the complete opposite of today," Andrew lamented in a confessional.
Andrew was later shown researching and tracking down immigration centers. He could only follow leads that came up in attempt to find Amira's whereabouts.
When Andrew reached one person, he actually hung up on Andrew. It was difficult for Andrew to navigate this situation, especially due to the language barrier.
Andrew felt he was letting Amira down and every minute that went by allowed love to fade.
Andrew recognized Amira's family would probably blame him for her detainment, and he said he wouldn't blame her parents for thinking that. Andrew was stressed out and so was Amira's father Hamdi.
ADVERTISEMENT
Did Amira and Andrew tie the knot and stay together or has the 90 Day Fiance couple split?
It's not 100 percent clear whether Andrew and Amira are still together, but Andrew dropped a hint in November 2020 that they may still be in a relationship and have been traveling together.
On November 26, Andrew posted a slideshow of photos of himself posing in front of a beautiful green landscape and river.
And one of the photos featured a table with a bottle of champagne on it -- as well as TWO glasses filled with champagne.
"Traversing the beautiful hills and forests of this gorgeous country. Where do you think I am? #travel #hiking #woodcabin #forest #livingmybestlife," Andrew captioned his post, which clearly indicated he wasn't alone.
One of Andrew's Instagram followers commented, "You're with your wife, so I'd say yall are on your honeymoon somewhere in South America."
"You were the first to recognize Brazil! Great job!" Andrew responded.
"But no honeymoon here. You'll love this season and it's many unexpected surprises."
Another Instagram user then wrote in the comments section, "Well that didn't spoil anything for the new season... we now know Andrew gets married."
Andrew replied, "Haha maybe, maybe not, but this trip is not what you think, no spoiler here, you are going [to] love the trainwrecks this season!"
Brazil would seem like an unlikely honeymoon spot considering Amira is from France and doesn't speak Portuguese. She also attempted to enter the United States by stopping in Mexico first, and Brazil is a far trip from both Mexico and America.