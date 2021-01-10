'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Andrew and Amira still together or has the '90 Day Fiance' couple broken up? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/10/2021
90 Day Fiance couple Andrew Kenton and Amira Lollysa have hit a major obstacle on their path to reuniting as shown on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, so what do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about if the couple is still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers on if Andrew and Amira have broken up or are still together and maybe even married].
Andrew, a 32-year-old daycare owner and operator from Roseville, CA, and Amira, a 28-year-old from France, are currently starring on TLC's eighth season of 90 Day Fiance.
Andrew revealed on the show he worked 12-13 hours a day taking care of other people's children and so he often hung out by himself -- or his mother -- and didn't have a lot of friends.
Andrew said he dated many wonderful women but none of the relationships turned into a long-term one. He said he wanted to have a family and settle down and nothing really developed or stuck when trying to meet women on a local dating app.
Andrew therefore gave an international dating website a shot, and that's when he found Amira, a 28-year-old from Saumur, a small city in France that's surrounded by vineyards.
Amira said she enjoys makeup and hanging out with friends and she's always dreamed about finding love and a perfect relationship. The half-French, half-Egyptian woman felt she didn't fit into the French lifestyle and so that's why she signed up for an international dating website.
The pair began talking every day and then Andrew planned a trip to Las Vegas so they could meet. Andrew gushed about how Amira looked like a supermodel and they had an immediate connection and an "ease" with each other.
After just three days, Andrew proposed marriage on their hotel balcony. Amira said Andrew was a very romantic and caring partner who made her feel like a princess and "would move heaven and earth" for her.
Amira finally received her K-1 visa after more than one year of waiting. But once Amira received it, she couldn't travel to America due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her visa was also only good for five months, and she was running out of time.
Andrew feared Amira wouldn't be able to use the K-1 visa, so he decided they should both travel to Mexico as a loophole, where they could quarantine for 14 days and then try to enter the United States together.
Neither Andrew or Amira was thrilled about flying during a pandemic, and even Amira admitted their plan was "crazy," but both individuals were willing to take the risk for love.
Andrew's sister Connie, however, thought Amira was "superficial" and didn't think the French beauty and her brother had much in common.
And Andrew apparently had his own concerns. He said it seemed like Amira no longer wanted to have kids, and Andrew acknowledged it would be "very difficult" for him to give up the idea of having a family of his own.
"I think it's a conversation that reasonably needs to be had," Andrew said, adding that he hoped he could find common ground with Amira.
Connie told Andrew that it's important to be on the same page with Amira about the future and he shouldn't be afraid to walk away from the relationship if they learned they're on different pages.
Andrew just hoped Amira didn't harbor any negative emotions or feelings towards him about their trip to Mexico since there was a risk of contracting coronavirus.
After Andrew landed in Mexico, Andrew apparently received a message from Amira's father that Amira had been detained in Mexico City. Andrew said he was "absolutely devastated at the news" he had just received.
Andrew had no idea what was going on, and he said he had done a lot of research on this "loophole" that should have allowed Amira and himself to be together in Mexico before traveling to the United States together.
Andrew didn't know how to figure out where Amira was, and he felt helpless. Andrew hoped to find out some information at his hotel, and he worried about Amira being held in a detention center with horrible conditions.
So did Amira and Andrew get married and are they still together? What spoilers are out there about the 90 Day Fiance couple?
It's not 100 percent clear whether Andrew and Amira are still together, but Andrew dropped a hint in November 2020 that they may still be in a relationship and have been traveling together.
On November 26, Andrew posted a slideshow of photos of himself posing in front of a beautiful green landscape and river.
And one of the photos featured a table with a bottle of champagne on it -- as well as TWO glasses filled with champagne.
"Traversing the beautiful hills and forests of this gorgeous country. Where do you think I am? #travel #hiking #woodcabin #forest #livingmybestlife," Andrew captioned his post, which clearly indicated he wasn't alone.
One of Andrew's Instagram followers commented, "You're with your wife, so I'd say yall are on your honeymoon somewhere in South America."
"You were the first to recognize Brazil! Great job!" Andrew responded.
"But no honeymoon here. You'll love this season and it's many unexpected surprises."
Another Instagram user then wrote in the comments section, "Well that didn't spoil anything for the new season... we now know Andrew gets married."
Andrew replied, "Haha maybe, maybe not, but this trip is not what you think, no spoiler here, you are going [to] love the trainwrecks this season!"
Brazil would seem like an unlikely honeymoon spot considering Amira is from France and doesn't speak Portuguese. She also attempted to enter the United States by stopping in Mexico first, and Brazil is a far trip from both Mexico and America.