'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Andrei and Elizabeth still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' couple broken up? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/16/2021
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are trying to smooth things over with Elizabeth's family on Season 6 of the series, so did they manage to stay together through all the drama? Have Elizabeth and Andrei split or are they still together, and what do the latest 90 Day Fiancespoilers reveal about their relationship?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This contains spoilers that reveal if Elizabeth and Andrei are still together now or if the 90 Day Fiance couple has broken up.]
Elizabeth from Tampa, FL, and Andrei from Chisinau, Moldova, met on a dating app in 2016 and starred on 90 Day Fiance's fifth season as well as90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fourth season.
The couple first met face to face in Dublin, Ireland, when Andrei was working as a bouncer and Elizabeth was vacationing.
Elizabeth was 27 years old and Andrei was 31 when he moved to America on a K-1 visa in September 2017. Elizabeth's family didn't like Andrei because they thought he was rude and controlling and might be after a Green Card.
However, Elizabeth and Andrei decided to get married in October 2017, and then they announced they were expecting their first child in October 2018.
Elizabeth gave birth to a baby girl, Eleanor Louise, on January 3, 2019.
On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Eleanor was eight months old and Elizabeth and Andrei had been married for three years, and they were planning a second wedding in Moldova, Andrei's native country.
Elizabeth said she saw a "chauvinistic" side of Andrei that she didn't like, and Andrei snapped at his wife to "shut up" while looking at venues because she was being "OCD" and "annoying."
Charlie and Andrei also nearly fist-fought at a restaurant, which Elizabeth called "outrageous and embarrassing." And at one point, Andrei yelled at Chuck and Charlie to just pack their bags and leave.
Elizabeth considered canceling her second wedding because she was far from happy, and Chuck demanded a sincere apology or else he wouldn't pay for a single thing for the wedding.
And Charlie appeared to make everyone uncomfortable when he told Andrei in a speech, "Don't come to America and try to live off my dad. Don't ask my dad for money, okay?... Come to America and earn your sh-t, okay?!"
Andrei decided to keep his hands off Charlie, and he also attempted to fix his relationship with Chuck by saying, "I've been rude to you, but I want from now on, for all of this to work better... for the sake of my daughter and your daughter."
During the Season 5 Tell-All for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth said quarantining with Andrei amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic put a lot of stress and strain on their relationship.
Elizabeth told Andrei that he's an amazing father but he could be doing a lot more because he's a talented and skilled guy. Elizabeth also didn't feel Andrei took on all the responsibilities of a stay-at-home dad when Andrei tried to claim he was the "man of the house."
When Jenn joined the conversation, she called Andrei "cold" and "aggressive," adding, "He doesn't like us or want to give us a chance."
Jenn then accused Andrei of saying he would have Chuck wrapped around his finger in no time.
"I really hope that's not true," Elizabeth said, after Andrei had denied Jenn's claim.
On the Season 6 premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Andrei had received his real estate license and hoped to make "seven digits" soon.
Andrei planned to ask Chuck, who owns a property management business, for a $100,000 loan so he could start his own business of flipping houses.
Becky thought Andrei was "using" her father and treating him like a bank account, but Chuck rejected Andrei's request anyway.
"That ain't happening," Chuck told Andrei, before telling the cameras he couldn't believe Andrei had "the audacity" to ask for a loan.
Chuck explained his real estate business wasn't a game and this is his livelihood.
Chuck, however, offered Andrei a job to work for him and then they could discuss a loan again down the road. Chuck wanted Andrei to "learn the ropes," saying opportunity would probably come for him down the road.
Andrei agreed to work for Chuck as long as Chuck wouldn't hold anything against him. Andrei was worried about how the rest of Elizabeth's family was going to react to the news.
"I think they're going to talk Chuck out of letting me into the family business," Andrei said.
Andrei had never patched things up with Charlie after the wedding, and Chuck acknowledged Andrei must work with his other children if he wanted to move forward with a job.
Andrei admitted he didn't want to work with Charlie because he's "an arrogant person" who had tried to destroy his wedding in Moldova.
Elizabeth later met with her family for a business meeting, and Becky and Jenn seemed to realize Andrei just wanted to start working and provide for his family.
But at the same time, the girls had been working their way up in the family business to provide for their own children and spouses, and Becky and Jenn thought Andrei was "trying to take the easy way out."
Becky and Jenn told Chuck that they'd be willing to show him the ropes and give him a chance, but Charlie was still waiting for an apology and wasn't about to let Andrei into the family business with open arms.
"I've got one thing to say: f-ck him. If he wants to do this, earn it!" Charlie yelled.
Elizabeth, feeling upset and defeated, then stormed out of the house.
"I've already made up my mind. I'm going to bring [Andrei] in and I want you guys to work with him," Chuck announced to the group, before asking Charlie to meet with Andrei and squash their beef.
Elizabeth admitted she was "so over" the battle between her husband and her family, saying she felt "drained and exhausted" common ground could not be found.
Once Elizabeth got home, Andrei told his wife of Charlie, "He's a very lucky person that he didn't get knocked out and, in fact, he never apologized for what he did. There is no way I am working with that bum in general."
Elizabeth said Charlie's behavior was "inexcusable" but the men needed to bury the hatchet in order to run a successful business. Elizabeth told Andrei that Charlie is a stubborn man who doesn't apologize, but Andrei said he needed to hear Charlie admit he's "a pig."
Andrei explained that he'd be willing to sit down with Charlie but expected an apology or else he'd refuse to work with him going forward.
When the two guys finally met up, Charlie explained that he felt like Andrei and Elizabeth were taking advantage of Chuck and Chuck seemed to favor Elizabeth over his other children. Elizabeth argued, however, she would never take advantage of their father.
Charlie essentially apologized for being disrespectful but said he did not ruin Andrei and Elizabeth's reception. Andrei recalled how Elizabeth had cried on her wedding day and it was "not acceptable."
Charlie said Andrei needed to "humble himself" and not make demands. Andrei told Charlie that he didn't want to be Charlie's friend for life and just wanted to make money for the business and provide for his wife and daughter.
Charlie said he was okay with that and wanted the best for his sister and niece. The conversation therefore went well and the guys apparently buried the hatchet in the moment, but Andrei predicted Charlie would want to see him fail.
"But I am much smarter than him and I have a lot more skills. He is just not on my level," Andrei noted in a confessional.
So are Andrei and Elizabeth still together now or has the 90 Day Fiance couple split up?
Elizabeth and Andrei are definitely still together, and their marriage appears to be thriving.
In an early May interview with Us Weekly, Andrei gushed that he and Elizabeth "may be" the next Fixer Upper stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines.
"Things are booming over here in Florida... and the market is up," Andrei said, before Elizabeth mentioned that Chip and Joanna are their "inspiration."
Elizabeth shared how she's "happy" her husband wants a profession in "the same industry" that her family works in.
"He's able to see what I do and learn from it, and I can help him through it," Elizabeth said. "It seems like he's a little bit more motivated and more excited to get out and do stuff."
Andrei also posted an adorable video on Instagram Stories in early May showing himself tickling and kissing his daughter. Elizabeth filmed the video and could be heard giggling behind the camera.
On April 25, 2021, which happened to be the day 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth season premiered, Andrei and Elizabeth celebrated at the beach in Seagrove and had some fun in the sun. Andrei called it a "mini vacation" for his family.
And in early April, Elizabeth posted photos of herself posing with Andrei and their daughter in celebration of Easter.
The couple also won90 Day Fiance: Love Games, which began streaming on Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service in February.
The couple posted a video of themselves popping champagne by the pool of their Florida home in late March.
In late February, Elizabeth uploaded cute "family time" pictures at the beach and gushed about how Eleanor's "daddy is strong" because he was picking up both girls at the same time.
Elizabeth also showed her husband some love on Instagram in February. She shared a photo of them kissing and wrote alongside it, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life! This man right here is everything to me. My lover, my best friend, my protector, my rock & my biggest supporter."