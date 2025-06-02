'90 Day Fiance': Shawn is "done" with Alliya, Any shocks her family, Sarper gets cold feet
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/02/2025
90 Day Fiance featured Shawn furious with Alliya on their wedding day, Any shocking her family, Sarper getting cold feet before his wedding, Juan blindsiding Jessica with an ultimatum, and Greg making a big wedding mistake, during the Season 11 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
The new90 Day Fiance season stars three returning couples: Shekinah from Los Angeles, CA, and Sarper from Istanbul, Turkey; Shawn from Los Angeles, CA, and Alliya from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; and Jessica from Torrington, WY, and Juan from Cali, Colombia.
The three new couples on the show are Stevi from Hattiesburg, MS, and Mahdi from Tehran, Iran; Mark from West Ossipee, NH, and Mina from Paris, France; and Gregory from Islip Terrace, NY, and Joan from Kampala, Uganda.
90 Day Fiance's eleventh season also chronicle the lives of its first-ever throuple: Matt and Amani from San Diego, CA, as well as Any from Tijuana, Mexico.
90 Day Fiance documents the journeys of intercultural couples -- Americans and their foreign partners -- navigating the complexities of love, cultural differences, and societal pressures.
With just 90 days to wed before their K-1 visas expire, the couples must overcome significant hurdles or potentially break up.
Shekinah and Sarper previously starred on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's sixth season.
Shawn and Alliya, who have a 30-year age gap between them, previously appeared on90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
And Juan and Jessica were also featured on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
Below is what happened on Episode 16 of 90 Day Fiance's eleventh season.
AMANI, ANY and MATT
Amani, Any and Matt explored Guadalajara, Mexico together and soaked in the local culture. Any bought flowers for her beloved aunt, who was going to meet Matt and Amani for the first time. Any acknowledged how her aunt was very religious and so she wasn't sure if she'd accept Any being in a throuple.
Amani understood where Any was coming from, but she just hoped Any wasn't going to get cold feet about introducing her and Matt to family.
Amani not only met Any's aunt, but they also met her brother and sister-in-law.
Any's loved ones thought they were meeting Any's boyfriend and her good friend.
During the gathering, Any revealed that she likes men and women, and that Amani was her girlfriend as well. Any explained how Amani and Matt were married and that they were a throuple.
Any's family found the news shocking and unsettling. Amani explained how she and Matt were willing to get divorced so they could be with Any, which showed how much they cared for Any and wanted to welcome her into their family.
Amani and Matt had also promised Any a better life for her and her kids.
Any's brother said he's be open to the idea of this arrangement and approve of it. He didn't have any objection, but Any's aunt Virginia said she didn't know what was going on and this behavior was against her religion.
Virginia admitted it would be hard for her to accept this situation but she loved Any no matter what and wanted to see her happy.
Virginia ultimately gave Any her blessing, and this was a huge moment for the throuple.
"This is what we came here for, and it's better than any of us ever could've expected. I am one thousand percent sure about taking the next step. We are going to divorce and then bring her [to the U.S.] to live with us," Amani explained.
"There is no one else I would do this for," Matt noted.
SHAWN and ALLIYA
Alliya said she loved Shawn and wanted to spend her life with him, and so she decided to sign his prenuptial agreement right in his presence.
"I hope that we never need to use this," Alliya said.
"That's the hope. Me too," Shawn replied.
"Happy wedding day!" Alliya said.
Alliya and Shawn then got ready for their wedding.
After Shawn did his mother's hair, he found her sprawled out in agony on the kitchen floor. Shawn's mother apparently had a hip problem but she claimed she was fine and didn't need to go to the hospital.
"I know my mom, and she would rather die at the wedding than miss my weddingâ€¦ Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be dealing with something like this on my wedding day," Shawn told the cameras.
It took a very long time for Alliya to get ready, and so she was over an hour late for the wedding.
All the guests were supposed to eat at 6PM, but Alliya still wasn't at the wedding at 6:30PM.
Shawn said things felt out of control and people were melting in the heat outside. Shawn said he was "done" after this and there was no going back for him.
SHEKINAH and SARPER
Sarper was still upset and disappointed about Shekinah's desire for a prenup.
Sarper took Shekinah's request very personally, but she explained how she needed to protect her assets for her daughter's sake.
Sarper complained that Shekinah didn't seem to view him and their relationship the same way he viewed her.
Sarper therefore had one condition -- that if Shekinah gained one more pound from her goal weight of 128, then he'd fine her $1,000.
Sarper's first marriage didn't work out, and so he was afraid to repeat the same mistake. Sarper claimed his first wife changed after they wed and so he was afraid Shekinah was going to do the same thing.
Sarper admitted he wasn't sure if he wanted to get married anymore.
The next morning, Shekinah couldn't find Sarper anywhere. She called him a handful of times with no answer, and they had places to be.
Sarper was in a local coffee shop, claiming that he wanted to be alone, but Shekinah was able to track him down because she had placed an Airtag on his keychain.
When Shekinah found Sarper, he confessed that he was scared of marriage.
"I was 100 percent sure, but you're making me really nervous now," Shekinah told Sarper, before adding, "Do you not want to get married?"
JESSICA and JUAN
It finally became time for Jessica and Juan to wed. Juan's family -- including his parents, aunts and uncles -- was flying in from Spain for his nuptials, and he was excited about how it was going to be such a special time.
Juan shared how he was a little bit afraid to lose his culture in America because everyone spoke English in Jessica's household. He wished Jessica had worked harder to learn Spanish and that he could teach the kids how to speak his language as well.
"[There's] no excuse after such a long time to not have learned any [Spanish] at all," Juan complained in a confessional.
Juan later voiced his concerns to Jessica about how he wanted her to care more about his culture and try harder to learn Spanish.
Jessica explained how she was extremely busy, raising children on her own prior to Juan's arrival, but she agreed that she could put more effort into learning.
The conversation resulted in the pair bickering, especially because Jessica was working full-time.
"I don't appreciate being blindsided by this conversation. Tomorrow is our wedding day, and now I feel like I am going to go into my wedding stressed out," Jessica shared in a confessional.
Jessica thought Juan was saying that learning Spanish was going to make or break their relationship, and he did admit to the cameras, "Learning Spanish is a must for this relationship to work out."
MARK and MINA
Two days before Mark and Mina's wedding, Mina couldn't stop thinking about her son Clayton.
Mark then surprised Mina by showing her a beautiful outdoor wedding venue. Mina thought the venue was beautiful and she was thrilled, but then she received a phone call that Clayton wouldn't be able to fly to the United States. Mina's son was therefore going to miss her wedding.
Mina broke down into tears, and she said she didn't want to get married without her son present.
GREG and JOAN
Greg rented a house for a few days leading up to the couple's wedding so they could have a little privacy and time away from Greg's mom.
Since Joan's family from Uganda couldn't attend the wedding and Joan was upset about that, Greg decided to bring Africa to New Jersey in order to make his bride feel more at home.
Greg therefore surprised Joan with a traditional Nigerian dress -- or as close to one as he could find in Brooklyn, NY -- as well as catered African food such as stewed goat and spinach.
Joan gushed about how she loved the dress Greg had found, and Greg even played the part by wearing an African-inspired outfit as well.
Greg also threw a party for friends and family at the house on the water.
At the end of the night, Greg welcomed African musicians and dancers into the house, and Joan was overwhelmed with excitement and gratitude. She called it the "best day" of her life.
"It really took me back home... I feel embraced with Greg's family. I know I am loved," Joan told the cameras. "He is really the right guy for me, and so I can't wait to get married."
Joan and Greg also discussed how they'd love to have a house like that one day for just the two of them, and they looked forward to having children together.
The next day, Greg and Joan woke up on their wedding day, and Greg gushed about how Joan was everything he could ever want in a partner.
Greg then realized he had messed up. He had put 6:30PM as the arrival time on the invitation, but his ceremony was actually going to commence at 6:30PM. Greg realized people were going to show up late, and everyone's late arrival could push back all the night's events.
Greg wanted to be the man whom Joan could rely on, and so he admitted he had dropped the ball.