'90 Day Fiance': Shawn angrily marries Alliya, Greg and Joan marry, Any hurts Amani
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/09/2025
90 Day Fiance featured Shawn angrily marrying Alliya with doubt in his heart, Greg and Joan tying the knot, Any hurting Amani by choosing to marry Matt, and Shekinah's wedding vision crumbling during the Season 11 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
The new 90 Day Fiance season stars three returning couples: Shekinah from Los Angeles, CA, and Sarper from Istanbul, Turkey; Shawn from Los Angeles, CA, and Alliya from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; and Jessica from Torrington, WY, and Juan from Cali, Colombia.
The three new couples on the show aare Stevi from Hattiesburg, MS, and Mahdi from Tehran, Iran; Mark from West Ossipee, NH, and Mina from Paris, France; and Gregory from Islip Terrace, NY, and Joan from Kampala, Uganda.
90 Day Fiance's eleventh season also chronicle the lives of its first-ever throuple: Matt and Amani from San Diego, CA, as well as Any from Tijuana, Mexico.
90 Day Fiance documents the journeys of intercultural couples -- Americans and their foreign partners -- navigating the complexities of love, cultural differences, and societal pressures.
With just 90 days to wed before their K-1 visas expire, the couples must overcome significant hurdles or potentially break up.
Shekinah and Sarper previously starred on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's sixth season.
Shawn and Alliya, who have a 30-year age gap between them, previously appeared on90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
And Juan and Jessica were also featured on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
Below is what happened on Episode 17 of 90 Day Fiance's eleventh season.
STEVI and MAHDI
Stevi said she didn't understand what was happening after she had driven a long way and she was very tired, but Mahdi said they were running out of time to figure things out before getting married.
Mahdi therefore asked Stevi directly, one more time, if she was attracted to both men and women.
"The answer is no. I just allowed you to worry about it for a lot longer than you should have," Stevi said of possibly being bisexual.
"It just made me feel lonely because you are the only person that I have here," Mahdi said.
Stevi said she had no idea Mahdi's suspicion she was bisexual was bothering him that much. Stevi wished she had given her fiance a direct answer much earlier as a result.
Stevi cried for hurting Mahdi, and she admitted she needed to show him more grace because he had sacrificed so much for her.
Stevi, in return, wanted to hear that Mahdi was never going to leave her, and so he was able to promise her that. Stevi said she couldn't wait to spend the rest of her life with Mahdi, and he insisted that he loved her even more.
Mahdi and Stevi proceeded to get ready for their wedding, and Mahdi claimed he was feeling "very happy" inside, even though his family couldn't be there that day.
SARPER and SHEKINAH
Shekinah was looking for Sarper the day before their wedding, and she found him alone in a random coffee shop.
Sarper asked Shekinah how she had found him, and Shekinah admitted that she was tracking the location of his keys with an Apple AirTag. Sarper realized in that moment Shekinah had been tracking him since his first day in the United States.
"She doesn't trust me!" Sarper vented in a confessional.
Sarper also didn't appreciate the fact Shekinah had never told him that she was tracking him.
"It's not a big deal unless you make it one, so don't make it one! We can't have any issues right before our wedding," Shekinah told her fiance, adding how he was running away and hiding from her.
"If it's too much for you, you need to tell me that."
Shekinah wished Sarper was completely confident in their relationship going into their wedding, and so this was upsetting for her. Sarper seemed sure about her but not sure about marrying her.
Shekinah said they could always sign a post-nup later but they needed to wed or else he'd have to fly back to Turkey.
Sarper then insisted that he didn't want to leave Shekinah and so he'd marry her in order to stay with her.
Sarper, however, feared that Shekinah was going to take too much of him after having his hand in marriage. Sarper apparently wished he could live with Shekinah without making her husband wife.
When Shekinah and Sarper checked into their hotel room at the wedding venue, she hated it. She thought the room was rundown with old-fashioned decor. Shekinah said this room didn't match her vision for the wedding at all, and she cried about how horrible it was.
Shekinah said everything looked different online and she wasn't able to see it in-person before booking the room.
"I hate it! It's not cute," Shekinah cried.
Sarper hugged Shekinah and tried to make her feel better, but he accused her of creating more drama.
"I called her a 'cold-blooded assassin' sometimes because she can be so ruthless, heartless and emotionless. I told her that I'm scared to get married, and that didn't make her cry. But right now, she is crying for this," Sarper complained to the cameras.
"Sometimes you are so difficult, babe. It sucks. Go cry on your own," Sarper told his bride-to-be.
Shekinah then brought her friend in to help her redesign the room and move things around. For example, Shekinah put the bed -- instead of a dining table -- underneath a beautiful chandelier.
Shekinah and Sarper went to bed doing beauty treatments that evening.
ANY, AMANI and MATT
Any, Amani and Matt celebrated having received a blessing from Any's beloved aunt to be together.
Any had to choose whether she wanted to marry Matt or Amani, and that person's name was going to be on the K-1 visa.
Amani suggested that they could have three weddings -- a Tunisian, American and Mexican ceremony -- to celebrate their different cultures and backgrounds. Amani, after all, never had the wedding that she had dreamt of.
Matt told Any that she was "perfect" for them, but they had legalities to figure out.
Amani claimed she wasn't going to be hurt or offended by Any's decision, but then she blurted out, "I want you to marry me."
Amani confessed that she was being selfish in that moment because it had been her lifelong dream to marry a female and fully be her bisexual self.
But Any ultimately chose to marry Matt so he could be the protector of her family.
Amani immediately looked sad and disappointed, and Matt was also surprised.
"I've worked twice as hard as Matt in this relationship," Amani cried. "I told myself I would accept whatever decision she makes, but I just kept wondering, 'Why didn't she pick me?'"
Matt never wanted to see his wife hurting or in pain, and he reminded her that the Any wedding was just for the paperwork. Still, Amani thought Any's choice was "bullsh-t."
Any explained to Amani how she wanted to marry Matt because Amani tended to be controlling. Any elaborated to the cameras how exchanging vows with Matt would be more calm because he thought in a rational manner.
Any added how Amani loved drama and their wedding may have been an explosion of sorts, but Amani still didn't understand why she wasn't chosen.
Amani wondered if she had pushed Any too much and if she was going to end up being pushed out of the throuple. Amani had all of these fears in her heart since Any had chosen to marry Matt.
GREG and JOAN
Greg and Joan made phone calls asking their guests to arrive earlier because he had made a mistake on the invitation. Greg worried people were going to be getting into their seats while Joan was walking down the aisle.
Meanwhile, Joan asked Greg's friend Laura to he her bridesmaid. Joan said Laura had good vibes and a great energy about her.
Greg was nervous when he got dressed, but his mother Lucille assured her that she got everything covered.
Greg was feeling a stress level of an 8 out of 10, but his mother gushed about how handsome he looked in his tuxedo.
When the wedding commenced, every single guest had shown up on time, and so Greg was thrilled.
"I feel like there is nothing that could go wrong!" Greg gushed to the cameras.
When Joan walked down the aisle, she looked stunning. Greg said his bride looked like a star in the middle of the sky and she was so beautiful.
Greg vowed to always put Joan first and make her smile, and Joan said she was so proud of the man Greg was. She praised him for being hardworking, loving, caring and intelligent.
"This is the best day of my life, and I love the title I am getting today -- your wife," Joan announced.
After exchanging vows, Greg and Joan danced and celebrated at their wedding reception, and Greg said all the sacrifices he had made were totally worth it that night.
MARK and MINA
Mina was so upset because her son Clayton wasn't going to be able to fly to the United States for her wedding.
Mina cried to Mark that Clayton was never going to believe her again because she had promised he'd be able to attend the wedding.
Mark comforted his bride-to-be, but Mina was clearly devastated. Mina explained how she missed her son terribly, but Mark pointed out how Clayton could appear on FaceTime and be sitting in the front row that way.
Mina decided to go through with the wedding because she loved Mark, but her heart was broken.
When Mina informed Clayton over FaceTime that he wouldn't be coming to the United States for the wedding, he broke down into tears and said he wanted to see her along with "Maria and Daddy."
Seeing Clayton cry broke Mina's heart into pieces, and she wondered if she was being selfish in that moment. She felt anger, guilt and shame as her son was visibly emotional.
SHAWN and ALLIYA
Shawn had been waiting for Alliya for nearly two hours, and their wedding schedule was completely messed up.
Shawn was furious and told Alliya, once she finally arrived to the ceremony, that they could say "I do," eat food and then throw everyone out.
Shawn thought Alliya's tardiness was inexcusable, and the first time he saw her in her wedding gown -- which had taken so much time to create and execute -- was to angrily confront her about how they'd have to change up the schedule.
Shawn chose to marry Alliya quickly, but he couldn't turn his negative feelings off.
At the reception, Shawn and Alliya waited for their guests to arrive. Alliya admitted she was disappointed about what was happening, and she wished Shawn could feel and act happy.
The wedding reception appeared to be quiet and awkward, and when Shawn did a toast, he thanked Alliya for "finally coming."
Shawn was admittedly second-guessing himself and second-guessing Alliya.
"I'm wondering if she can't give me what I need because she's dealing with her own issues," Shawn vented to the cameras.
"If that's just a forever thing, maybe it's not meant to be. Maybe I can't be in this relationship."