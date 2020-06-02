'90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined' recap: Timothy announces breakup with Jeniffer, Corey and Evelin on bad terms after "break," Anny reveals baby's gender, Abby introduces new husband Louis
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/02/2020
90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined featured Timothy Malcolm announcing he and Jeniffer Tarazona have broken up and are barely on speaking terms, Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas on the outs after Evelin postponed their wedding and Corey was caught with another girl, Anny Francisco announcing she's pregnant with a baby girl, and Abby St. Germain introducing her husband Louis during Monday night's episode on TLC.
As the title suggests, 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of former 90 Day Fiance franchise stars as they quarantine themselves at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Robert, a 42-year-old from Winter Park, FL, was shown waking up in bed next to his wife Anny, a 31-year-old from Santiago, Dominican Republic, who is expecting their first child together. They had been married for nine months when this spin off filmed.
Anny was hoping Robert would cook her breakfast, but Robert joked he wasn't her "servant."
The couple had been quarantined with each other for about two months, and Robert was homeschooling his young son, Bryson. Robert noted Bryson didn't like learning at home because he missed his friends and teaching was a challenge.
"Now I understand why teachers should be paid a lot more money," Robert joked in a confessional.
Robert was also still able to work as a Rideshare driver, but Anny feared her husband bringing coronavirus into their home. Robert told Anny he needed to work in order to make money, but he promised to be safe.
Robert wore a mask as well as sunglasses, and he only drove people with the car windows down.
Robert said there had been a lot of coronavirus cases in Florida, especially in Orange County where he lived. While driving and looking around, Robert realized what he was doing was dangerous, so he decided to just go home.
Anny, Robert and Bryson were then shown going to Anny's doctor appointment to figure out the gender of their baby on the way. Anny said she was "so excited" to learn if she was going to have a baby girl or boy, but she feared getting sick in the doctor's office.
Robert and Bryson had to wait in the car while Anny was inside, but she decided to have her doctor write the news in a letter so she could share the moment with her family.
Anny and Robert then had a gender reveal with balloons at the park. Anny was hoping for a girl, while Bryson said he wanted a brother.
In the park, Anny opened a giant gift box and pink girl balloons popped out.
"It's a baby girl! I am so happy! I'm gonna have a princess!" Anny yelled while jumping up and down.
Robert, however, seemed a tad less enthused, saying "another Anny" was on the way -- "a primadonna."
Bryson appeared disappointed at first but seemed excited about the idea of having a sibling in the house in general. Anny also shared sonogram images with viewers.
Corey and Evelin
Corey, a 33-year-old from Mill A, WA, was shown waking up in Engabao, Ecuador, in his "dog house" room because he and Evelin apparently weren't getting along.
Corey said he and Evelin were still engaged.
"Back in November, after spending some time with my family in the U.S., I flew to Ecuador to see if Evelin still wanted to get married, and despite Evelin being reluctant about getting married, we chose to set a wedding date in March," Corey revealed.
"A few months before our wedding, Evelin tells me that she wants to go on a break. And I took that as we were completely broken up, and I freaked out and decided to go to Peru."
Corey said he needed to leave Ecuador to renew his visa and he chose Peru because it was close and cheap, with good surfing.
After one month apart, Corey said he returned to Ecuador to try to work things out with Evelin and by the time they filmed this spin off, they had been in quarantine with each other for two months.
Evelin, a 28-year-old from Engabao, told the cameras she had found out Corey was hanging out with another girl during his time in Peru. She apparently found pictures of Corey with another woman and "went crazy, crazy on him."
Evelin also found a woman's shampoo in Corey's bag, so she questioned where he had found it. Corey said he just took it from "a hostile or something" because it was left behind.
"The only reason he is here is because of the quarantine. If there was no quarantine or anything, he would be gone!" Evelin vented to the cameras.
Corey said quarantine was "a blessing" because it was giving his relationship with Evelin "one more chance." Evelin, however, seemed totally annoyed with Corey, who told Evelin that he really wanted to be with her.
Evelin asked why Corey was hanging out with another girl if he wanted to be with her, and Corey admitted, "I'm not going to lie to you Evelin, I did meet another girl. But do I want to be with anyone else other than you? No!"
Corey realized when Evelin had asked for "a break," she just wanted space, and he blamed her for wanting the break right when they were planning their wedding.
"It was because you were pushing me too much!" Evelin argued. "You were saying, 'Oh, this is an ultimatum.' And you know I don't work good under pressure... Plus, you cannot blame all of this on me."
"Some days, I think she's going to throw me off the balcony," Corey admitted. "But other days, I'm like, 'Okay, there's a chance. It's still there!"
Evelin told Corey their problems weren't going to get resolved in one day.
Despite their issues, the couple later drove into town together, which they were only allowed to do once a week. Evelin also said no one was allowed to leave their homes between 2PM and 5AM.
There were collapsed hospitals in the cities, and Evelin said so many people had passed away due to coronavirus in the city and she was worried about her family.
All restaurants and bars were closed, so Corey and Evelin had no source of income since they own and operate a Tiki bar on the beach together. Corey admitted the pair didn't have much left in their savings.
Evelin and Corey got pulled over by a police officer on their way home, but luckily Evelin was on a list of people from the community. And once the pair returned their place, a dead body washed up onshore -- someone Evelin said "we all know."
Corey and Evelin didn't know if the man just drowned or if his death was coronavirus-related, but Evelin admitted seeing the body was "terrifying." She was therefore glad Corey was with her in that moment.
"This is our one chance to make this work. This is putting me and Evelin's relationship at the ultimate test. Are we going to be together or are we not going to be together? If we can make it through this, I believe we can make it through anything," Corey said.
Timothy and Jeniffer
Timothy was shown calling to see what she had to say. Tim, a 39-year-old from Charlotte, NC, met Jeniffer online in 2018.
"We were talking a lot and were possibly going to get engaged. I thought it was really serious. I visited her in Fall 2019, and that's the last time I ever saw her," Tim revealed.
"I haven't actually talked to Jeniffer in a couple of months, but I know things aren't great with the coronavirus situation in Colombia, so I think calling in to check on her is the right thing to do."
Timothy said he and Jeniffer were planning to get Jeniffer a K-1 visa after participating in90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' third-season reunion Tell-All special, but the paperwork was "expensive" to file.
"So I told her, you know, 'Jeniffer, give me some time. I just purchased this very expensive piece of equipment,' and then of course, to her, that was like, 'Oh, you care more about your business.' So that started a series of arguments," Timothy shared.
"Finally, I got to the point where I was just like, 'I don't even want you to come anymore.' And she didn't want to come anymore, so we stopped talking -- we were done."
Timothy said he missed Jeniffer but not "the drama that came with [their] relationship."
Timothy then met another Colombian woman in Charlotte of all places. Timothy said they were "dating" but he wasn't sure whether their romance was exclusive.
Timothy has apparently been quarantining by himself amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but he still co-parents with Veronica, whom he had dated for nine years. During their relationship, the pair were engaged for seven years, but they never actually tied the knot.
"We started having problems and we split, but I've stayed over there a few nights, so at least I've gotten to still see my family," Timothy noted.
Timothy admitted his biggest fear was that his sister would contract coronavirus because she's battling Stage 3 lung cancer. His sister was about to be released from the hospital, and Timothy noted he was very excited to see her.
Timothy's brother struggled with their sister's diagnosis and chemotherapy treatments, especially since they couldn't visit her while she was in the hospital. Timothy's brother felt helpless.
Timothy said he runs several businesses, including engraving and an online E-commerce company. He said he also taught himself how to gold plate watching YouTube videos and so he works seven days a week, 15-18 hours a day, including the time it takes to ship things.
Timothy admitted he was really tired because he hadn't taken a day off since January.
Timothy told the cameras a lot of people want to see him get back together with Veronica because they seem perfect for each other, but he said he looked at her more like a sister than a romantic interest -- and he assumed she felt the same way about him.
Timothy co-parents Chloe, Veronica's 13-year-old daughter, whom Timothy said is "a great kid." Timothy explained he and Chloe have a great relationship although she didn't view him as being as cool as he used to be.
Timothy said he and Veronica love Chloe to death and try to be the best parents possible, and he revealed some of the best memories of his life were from dating Veronica.
"I think what we have is beautiful, and I wouldn't want to change it. I feel blessed... to spend time as a family," Timothy shared.
Pedro's sister Nicole and mom Lidia
Pedro Jimeno's sister Nicole, a 25-year-old from Dominican Republic, had been staying at a friend's apartment in New York but couldn't visit Pedro and Chantel Everett in Atlanta, GA, because of quarantine restrictions.
"I was only coming for one week and it's been five now," Nicole revealed, adding that her mother Lidia Morel was all alone in their home country with three dogs.
Nicole said she missed her home, her dogs and her bed, and she admitted "nothing [was] easy" in New York and she was scared. She hoped life would return to normal soon.
Meanwhile, in the Dominican Republic, Lidia showed footage of her empty house but said she was glad Nicole wasn't trying to travel since there's a strong outbreak of the virus in New York.
"The news is alarming," Lidia told the cameras. "It's a very hard time here."
Lidia was then shown taking her three dogs -- Ricky, Pancho and Chiqui -- for a walk outdoors. No one was around except for stray dogs, who apparently try to attack Lidia's small dogs when she walks them.
Lidia chatted with neighbors high from her windows and said she felt like she was in prison.
"I am distressed and a little desperate. Pedro is in Atlanta taking care of himself. Nicole is taking care of herself too, and I am all alone," Lidia vented.
Lidia, however, was able to Zoom or Skype with her children, which must have brought her some relief. The kids felt bad for "abandoning" their mother, and then Lidia poked fun at Nicole for acting like a celebrity.
Nicole insisted she never intended to leave her mother alone on purpose and she felt guilty when Pedro gave her a hard time about traveling to New York. Nicole said she never imagined cities would essentially shutdown due to coronavirus.
"Nicole always does whatever she wants," Lidia complained. "I hope she can come home soon."
Abby
Abby, a 23-year-old from Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, currently lives in England.
About three years ago, Abby was romantically involved with her then-fiance Sean Hiler, with whom she starred on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but she said they didn't work out.
"It didn't last long. The more I was in the relationship, the more I realized we had no business being together. He was really jealous, which is a very unattractive trait," Abby told the camera.
"And also, he was kind of controlling, and I didn't like it. So in March 2018, I broke off the engagement. I'm so glad I broke up with Sean when I did, because now I have my Prince Charming, and I love him so much it's ridiculous."
Abby's man is Louis, a 28-year-old from Chester, England. Louis had never been anywhere else but Chester and said he lived with his mother for 27 years, before meeting "the love of my life" and starting "a new chapter" in life.
Abby was shown waking Louis up with a cup of coffee, but she put salt in it instead of sugar. Abby said she loved to tease Louis and have fun with and prank each other.
It was Week 7 of quarantine for the couple, and Abby admitted she was going absolutely crazy.
Abby admitted moving to England was hard because she's 4,000 miles away from her family and she knew she wouldn't see her mother for at least a year.
"Lou and I are married. We have been together for almost two years," Abby shared.
"We've been married for a few months. We only had a small wedding because my family couldn't make it. We are planning a bigger wedding for next year."
Abby and Louis wanted to have a wedding with both of their families, especially since Abby revealed she hadn't seen her father and youngest brother since October 2019. The last time Abby had seen her mother was in late December.
Louis and Abby were then shown visiting Louis' father to drop him off some goods, masks and hand sanitizer. Abby hadn't spend much time with Louis' father, so she couldn't say they were close.
"When Louis and I first met, his family wasn't really thrilled, and then when we got engaged, it was a lot worse. They didn't think my intentions were genuine," Abby revealed.
"I don't blame them, because if he was my son and he met some girl on the Internet, I would be a little bit concerned too. They definitely think we should have waited longer to get married... but we wanted to be together and we felt like we were ready."
Abby said spending time with Louis' dad made her miss her family even more.
All Abby could do was send money home to her family and check in with them via FaceTime on occasion.
In order to cheer her up, Louis threw them a house party and turned their living room into a nightclub. Abby was so happy she had married a thoughtful man who always makes her smile.