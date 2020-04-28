'90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined' recap: Jorge recalls Anfisa breakup while in prison, Sasha overcomes serious illness, Molly sews masks and suggests Luis used her
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/28/2020
90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined featured Jorge Nava claiming his wife tried to get rid of him and broke his heart while he's in prison, Molly Hopkins suggesting her ex Luis Mendez used her to come to America to be with another woman, two families being torn apart due to coronavirus concerns, and Sasha Larin overcoming serious illness during Monday night's episode on TLC.
As the title suggests, 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of former 90 Day Fiance franchise stars as they quarantine themselves at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Molly had been quarantining herself for four weeks with her nine-year-old daughter. Molly said she felt exhausted and was struggling to work harder and smarter from home given she had strayed from daily operations.
In 2016, Molly had married a man from the Dominican Republic named Luis Mendez. She said their relationship didn't work out and they got divorced about a year later.
"I don't talk to him. I have not spoken to him in years. I know that he's remarried, and I'm pretty positive the girl is already here and that she's from the Dominican and [Luis]'s family already knew her," Molly said in a confessional.
"I think there was probably an arrangement. I think he knew right off the bat what he was going to do. I don't wish ill will on anybody, but I have no desire to reach out to him and wouldn't know where to start, really."
Molly revealed she was "talking to" a man who lived in a different state, but she wouldn't use the term "dating" or "in a relationship." Molly said her life mainly consisted of homeschooling and cupcake parties with her daughter.
Molly said she began working 12-14 hour days making masks for people to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Given she owns a store that creates lingerie and bras, Molly realized she could use those materials to make masks.
Molly's store Livi Rae Lingerie was closed but she continued to sell lingerie and help women with fittings online. She also spent her time making masks for health care workers and people across the globe.
Molly only worked with her friend Cynthia every day, saying they had a two-man assembly line to create and ship the masks, some of which feature really cute designs.
Jorge said there was fear of the pandemic spreading through his facility because people had come in from off the street.
"Being incarcerated is really hard, especially if you don't have any type of outside support," Jorge shared.
"It's a lonely place, really. One of the first things I had to deal with was leaving my family and leaving my relationship. And that was hard. That was very difficult."
Jorge said the last time he saw Anfisa was the day before he surrendered himself.
"The night before I came to prison, we had an argument and things were not going well. I thought we were going to try to make things work, but they didn't -- and that was it. " Jorge said.
"Probably about two months after I went to prison, she told me that she wasn't going to be with me anymore and was telling me that she wished I got 12 years in prison. She was basically trying to get rid of me."
Jorge said he and Anfisa continued talking on the phone and he tried to work on their relationship.
"Right now, we are technically married, but I ended up finding out throughout the Internet that she was actually with somebody else, and that definitely hurt. It really broke my heart, but there is really no way for me to do anything from in here," Jorge said.
"I couldn't call her because she blocked my calls. It was just a mess. But that's the past and I overcame that. It definitely made me stronger."
Jorge insisted he's now better off alone, although he had been willing "to do anything for love." Jorge said he finally saw what Anfisa's "true colors were."
Jorge claimed he had told Anfisa he was aware of her new relationship and so he wants to file for divorce after his prison release.
Jorge said he had gone through a lot of changes in prison, especially physically. Jorge said he lost about 148 pounds and that number is still climbing.
"I'm about 26 days from walking out of these gates and being a free man," Jorge noted.
Jorge called a day in prison "boring" with a lot of watching movies, reading books and working. Jorge couldn't wait to have freedom, even if that means self-isolating alone in his home.
"I feel like love is the least of my priorities for the time being because I have to get my life together," Jorge said, adding that he couldn't wait to see his family again. "I am ready to conquer what's next."
Matt and Alla
Matt, a 47-year-old from Cincinnati, OH, and Alla, a 37-year-old from Kiev, Ukraine, starred on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance after meeting through an online dating service.
Matt said he had been sleeping in a motor home outside of his office because Alla determined it wasn't safe for him to come home anymore after work in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Matt was quarantining himself in the motor home for two-and-a-half weeks. Matt said Alla was 37 weeks pregnant at the time he filmed this segment and everyone was doing well.
Matt didn't want to expose his family to the virus, but he was hoping to return to his home after 18 days in isolation. Matt has a car business and said while auto sales were shut down by the governor, he was still making money through his repair facility since car repairs are considered essential in these uncertain times.
Matt said he got his work done before the mechanics even showed up. Matt missed his baby girl and wife at home, and he said it was frustrated to not be with his pregnant wife when she's so close to going into labor.
Alla insisted she missed her husband as well and was sad, but she trusted everything was going to work out as intended.
Matt told his wife that he was ready to come home and felt healthy, so Alla said she'd leave clothes for her husband in the garage he could change into before reuniting.
When the pair finally saw each other again, they hugged and kissed. Matt thanked his wife for letting him back in the house, and their reunion was very sweet.
However, Matt feared he wouldn't be able to enter the hospital with his wife and be there for their baby's delivery. Matt wanted to be a part of the experience of Alla giving birth, but the couple was prepared for the worst.
Matt then made a phone call and learned he could accompany Alla when she goes into labor, so the pair was thrilled.
Emily is a 30-year-old living in Portland, OR, with her husband Sasha from Moscow, Russia. The couple previously starred on 90 Day Fiance's seventh season.
Emily said Sasha had been sick for the last five days and she was also sick last week. A doctor suggested Sasha might have contracted coronavirus or the flu, so Emily took Sasha to an urgent care facility.
"I've never seen him so sick, but Sasha is strong and I know he'll be okay," Emily told camera as Sasha went into the facility.
One week later, Sasha was feeling better and the couple had been quarantining themselves for three weeks. Sasha said he had a high temperature around 102 or 103 but had tested negative for coronavirus.
Sasha said he was feeling better and could finally eat again, so the family was relieved.
"At least I still have abs," Sasha joked.
Emily's routine was waking up before everyone else and making coffee. She used to wake up and go to the office, but now she works from home with a toddler in the house.
"Trying to work with a toddler in the house is like trying to herd cats," Emily said in a confessional. "The baby still wants to come up [to my workspace], and he wants to play."
But Emily enjoyed watching her son, David, grow and develop. She also got to witness David's first steps, saying being with her son and David was the best part of her day.
Emily said Sasha had really stepped up from what she had observed in Russia.
Given Emily works for a human resources department, it pained her to see how many people are without jobs and have filed for unemployment. Emily said Portland had a several confirmed cases of coronavirus and there were a lot of unknowns.
Sasha was then shown sending a care package to his family in Russia. He shipped candy, peanut butter and more to his two children in Russia.
Emily and Sasha bickered a little bit and sometimes snapped at each other. They also have different eating habits at home, and Emily -- who apparently loves eating spicy chips -- asked her husband, "If I got fat would you still love me?"
Sasha asked in reply, "How fat?... I don't even want to think about it."
Emily said despite their issues that come with living in such close quarters, she and Sasha remained silly and still loved each other.
Alan said he had been working for two weeks and therefore staying in a hotel room. The 36-year-old living in Charlotte, NC, had been working in San Diego engineering critical infrastructure on sites specifically for first responders and emergency services.
Alan was still getting used to this new reality with COVID-19, but he said he's still happily married to Kirlyam, his wife from Brazil. Kirlyam is currently in Brazil with their son Liam visiting her family.
Alan said this past year was a big one for them. They were previously living in Utah with Alan's parents while he looked for a job, and he said they're not loving their life on the East Coast in North Carolina.
Kirlyam went to Brazil before the coronavirus got its grip on the United States. The plan was for Alan to pick them up in Brazil, spend two week together and then return to America -- but that all changed due to government regulations and airport restrictions.
"There's a chance I may not see my family for months and it scares me," Alan admitted to the cameras.
Kirlyam said her father is in the risk group for coronavirus because he suffered a motorcycle accident seven years ago and some brain injuries, which resulted in a weakened immune system.
Kirlyam was afraid her father and son would get sick, but she was doing everything she could to keep them safe.
Alan admitted life was really "lonely" and someone from the airlines during his trip from San Diego to North Carolina apparently stole his box of gloves.
"This is real. This coronavirus has gotten people friggin -- I just can't believe it," Alan said. "The reality we are living in right now scares me."
Alan tried to entertain himself once he returned home, and all he could do was videochat with his wife and child. Alan prayed he could be reunited with his family soon, but he didn't want to put either of them at risk.