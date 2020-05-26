As the title suggests,90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of former 90 Day Fiance franchise stars as they quarantine themselves at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Fernanda, a 22-year-old from Chicago, IL, was shown waking up to the sound of construction next door. Fernanda said everything in her life had changed after splitting from Jonathan Rivera.
"Things went from bad to worse, and I couldn't handle it. We were married for six months until we got [separated]. This divorce is final now. We both signed the papers and I feel relief. I feel free. I feel ready to eat the world," Fernanda said with a laugh.
Jon has since moved on with his girlfriend, Janelle.
Since Fernanda is a model, she said the coronavirus has drastically affected her work opportunities and income. Fernanda had been living with a roommate, a fellow model named Venessa, for about two months.
Fernanda and Venessa occasionally pissed each other off, but they had clearly become very close.
Fernanda was then shown working out in her home to stay fit for modeling, and she had borrowed some weights from her building. She and Venessa also took photos of each other so they could remain relevant and engaged on social media.
Afterwards, Fernanda had a Zoom date with a guy named Clay.
"Clay is just a guy that I like a lot. He was a football player. He's been on a few reality TV shows before," Fernanda revealed. "Clay's so hot. He's so hot."
Fernanda said she and Clay met a few months ago over social media and they went on a first date. She recalled him having "huge arms" but admitted it was "not the right timing" for her to get into another serious relationship.
"I wasn't ready to be dating, but now we want to date again. But now we're stuck at home in quarantine, so we figured we could have a virtual date," Fernanda told the cameras as she curled her hair for the date.
Fernanda's date ended up being with The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Clay Harbor! Clay suggested he and Fernanda could do some salsa dancing together, and Fernanda gushed about how Clay has everything she wants and likes in a guy.
"If you asked me this question when I was fresh out my separation, I would say, 'No, I will never date again! I don't believe in men!' But you know, I'm ready to give love a chance again," Fernanda told Clay.
Fernanda and Clay had a fun and normal conversation, and she said it felt special. She couldn't wait to go to a Latin club and dance with Clay.
The couple then virtually danced from their homes over Zoom, and Fernanda and Clay enjoyed a lot of laughs. Fernanda said she "couldn't wait" to have actual physical contact with Clay, and their date ended with Clay saying he'd text her.
Tiffany, a 28-year-old from Frederick, MD, woke up to her daughter nine-month-old daughter Carley Rose needing a diaper change. She also lives with her nine-year-old son Daniel and her mother Maggie.
Tiffany reminded viewers how her original plan was to move to South Africa to be with her husband Ronald, but when they weighed out the options, she would be forcing Daniel to give up "way too much" and she wasn't willing to do that.
Tiffany said she was waiting for Ronald to get approved for a spousal visa so he could move to the United States and the last time they had all been together as a family was six months ago.
"During that time, Ronald and I could not stop fighting, and every single time, the cause of the fight was when we started talking about Ronald's visa to come to the U.S. But thank God we have gotten past that and are able to talk about it without bumping heads," Tiffany told the cameras.
"We got married over a year ago, but we only applied for his spousal visa four months ago. The coronavirus has affected the whole process of the visa. This virus is stopping everything, including my family being together."
Meanwhile, Ronald, 30, is living in Victoria, South Africa, and apparently often FaceTimes or Skypes with his family in America.
Carley was shown accidentally kicking and breaking Daniel's laptop screen, but Tiffany assured her son that everything was going to be fine. Tiffany gushed about how Daniel calls Ronald "Dad" and they have an incredibly close bond and connection.
Given Tiffany is a full-time makeup artist, she said the pandemic had crashed and burned her world financially. Tiffany wasn't sure how she could make it in her career since it requires her to come face-to-face with other people and work in close quarters.
After Tiffany was shown doing her own makeup, she had to watch her energetic baby wreak havoc on the house.
Meanwhile, Ronald explained to the cameras a lot of frustration given his government had placed a ban on the buying of cigarettes and alcohol. Ronald said some people were breaking into liquor stores to steal alcohol and grocery trucks were being looted as well.
"It's just chaos, so I stay indoors as much as possible. And it's boring as hell," Ronald said in a confessional.
Ronald said he desperately missed his family in the United States and couldn't meet with anyone in person. He therefore resorted to chatting on the phone and over the computer.
Tiffany then recalled "a small incident" when Ronald had a slight relapse and gambled several months ago. Ronald apparently came clean to Tiffany and apologized, but she wondered if she could trust him and count on him going forward.
Tiffany believed Ronald watched movies and went on bike rides every day, and she said she was "not feeling heard" by her husband. Tiffany complained about not having anyone else to turn to.
"It's one of the things I do wrong in her eyes, is play video games," Ronald admitted.
On top of the distance and coronavirus "craziness," Tiffany said there were trust issues in her relationship but she and Ronald were trying to get past it. She therefore set up a video call with a marriage counselor for Ronald and herself.
Tiffany explained to the counselor she and Ronald clashed over certain aspects of life, and Ronald confessed to losing Tiffany's trust through gambling and not being honest about his whereabouts during that time.
"Every time there is an argument, I feel like I'm forcing him to apologize and forcing him to tell me, 'Okay, I was wrong.' I wish he could understand, 'I am hurting this person that is doing nothing to me,'" Tiffany cried to the counselor over videochat.
Tiffany expressed frustration, saying Ronald just never changed -- no matter how many times she had asked him to do and be better. Ronald said they needed to work on their connection but it was hard sometimes.
Daniel was later shown hiding in his fort and joking he was social distancing.
Jesse
Jesse, a 27-year-old from Amsterdam, Netherlands, said he met Darcey three years ago online, but once they started spending time together, he saw a side of Darcey that he didn't like.
"It was a disaster, and I just went on with my life. It's been good," Jesse said, adding that he had left New York city due to the coronavirus spread and his family and friends being in the Netherlands.
Jesse was trying to make quarantining more fun by staying in a hotel. Jesse missed his gym in New York and other luxuries, and he said he was bored and lonely.
Jesse then chatted with his mother through videochat and revealed she's an essential worker who teaches online classes and must attend school for the kids of parents who are also essential workers.
Jesse said he was really concerned about his mother and wanted to be in Amsterdam -- instead of New York -- in case something bad happened to her. Jesse told his mother that she was working hard and he had so much respect for her.
Jesse admitted coronavirus had impacted him career-wise and financially, but he made an effort to support local businesses and work out with friends outdoors. He later went grocery shopping for a friend suffering from coronavirus.
"He's currently in the hospital, so I'm picking up groceries for his son," Jesse shared.
"I didn't expect it to be really honest, because I saw him. I'm like, 'Where did it go wrong?' It seems to be a very, very strange, dangerous, unprecedented virus... In his case, it just developed later on, so he had a hard time breathing more and more. So imagine being a single dad?!... That's heartbreaking."
Jesse told the cameras it's important to keep your loved ones close in these uncertain times.
Rachel and Jon
Rachel, a 36-year-old from Albuquerque, NM, and Jon, a 36-year-old from Weston-Super-Mare, England, are still married but living apart. They've been together for four years and have been married for two of those years.
Jon said he still lives with his mother, while Rachel is in the United States raising two children.
"The last time I saw Jon was when I went to visit him in England six months ago. I live here with my two daughters, Ella and Lucy," Rachel shared, before Lucy was shown whining.
Rachel said her relationship with Jon hadn't been affected by coronavirus because nothing had changed, and Jon agreed, "I feel like we've been in quarantine for three-and-a-half years already. We've had to live our lives online and make it work."
Jon said he liked being involved with Lucy and loved it when she ran around the house with Rachel's phone because it made him feel like they're actually playing with each other.
Rachel and Jon had filed for an immigration visa, but Rachel said she had received no updates and had been let go from her job of seven years as an assistant director of operations for a local company in Albuquerque.
Since Jon's visa process was apparently at "a standstill," Rachel decided to sit down with a lawyer via videochat. The lawyer told Rachel she wouldn't qualify to sponsor Jon at this point if he was able to come to the United States. Rachel needed sufficient income to be Jon's official sponsor.
The lawyer said Rachel could have a financially-stable person join with her and assist but that person would have to agree to be financially responsible for Jon for 10 years or until he becomes an official U.S. citizen.
"I don't like the idea of having an outsider be a sponsor for me. I don't want to be beholden by anyone, not for 10 years, not for ever. But if it's our only choice, then obviously I would," Jon admitted.
Rachel feared having to wait longer than three years to be reunited with Jon in America.
Rachel and Jon were later shown cooking together while on videochat and having some fun. Jon said he was just trying to ignore distractions and disappointments and live each day to the fullest with Rachel.
Rachel searched for a co-signer and noted she didn't want to ask her family for help because several of her loved ones didn't understand her relationship with Jon. Rachel therefore asked her best friend to consider being one of Jon's sponsors.
Rachel's friend said she would help with whatever she could and just needed to know the requirements. Rachel was giddy with excitement and could tell "no" never even crossed her friend's mind.
The next day, Rachel and Jon celebrated Lucy's birthday from a distance.
"Nothing will stop us, not even a pandemic," Jon told the cameras of his relationship and future with Rachel.
Larry and Jenny
Jenny, a 27-year-old from Urdaneta, Philippines, said her husband Larry, a 40-year-old from Pinellas Park, FL, is kind and working very hard. And Larry said his wife is loving and takes care of him.
Jenny and Larry fell in love on an online dating website and talked for months before Larry decided to visit her in the Philippines and eventually propose marriage.
"I came to America and we got married," Jenny noted.
Jenny and Larry were shown singing karaoke outside of their RV and chatting with friendly neighbors in the RV park. Jenny said her passion and dream is to be a singer, and Larry said he could listen to his wife sing "all day and night."
The couple has a dog named Rose and have been quarantining together, with Larry saying his 21-year-old son Lawrence is in the Army with his wife and one baby on the way. Lawrence also has a one-year-old baby.
In addition, Larry has another son who just graduated from high school.
Larry told the cameras he still works every day full-time and is going on 14 years working as a maintenance man at a restaurant. Larry said he's an essential worker although the restaurant was like "a ghost town."
"I wish I could just stay home but my reality is I have to wake up, I have to make money, I have to go work. So I can't be scared; I have to just do it," Larry said in a confessional.
Larry's hours, however, were getting cut with each passing day. He wished he could save more money, but that was no longer an option.
Larry revealed his RV park was not welcoming new people from different states and were kicking people out, but since Larry had lived there for four years, he and Jenny were allowed to stay.
Jenny was working at a nail salon prior to the spread of coronavirus, so she was out of work. Jenny wasn't great at her craft, so she practiced on Larry's feet.