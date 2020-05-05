As the title suggests, 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of former90 Day Fiancefranchise stars as they quarantine themselves at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Darcey is a 45-year-old from Middletown, CT, who is quarantining with her two daughters and twin sister Stacey Silva. Darcey had been self-isolating for three weeks by the time this footage filmed, and her heart was healing following her failed relationships with Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks.
Darcey's daughter Aniko is 15 years old and in tenth grade, and Aspen is 13 and in eighth grade.
Darcey and Stacey were trying to feel good and pretty while quarantining themselves, so fans got to observe the twins' morning routine and beauty regiments.
Darcey and Stacey were shown straightening their hair, doing their makeup, and butting heads as they often do. In attempt to fix their overgrown fake nails and hair extensions past their prime, Darcey planned a spa day for the women.
However, the spa day turned out to be a disaster since neither Darcey or Stacey knew how to work the tools. And when Stacey tried to remove Darcey's hair extensions, she accidentally pulled out some natural hair.
Meanwhile, Aniko and Aspen were upset because they felt like they were missing out on so much due to coronavirus restrictions and regulations. The girls were taking classes online, and Aspen was really angry about having to miss out on her eighth grade graduation.
Aniko also had to miss out on three proms, and she had already purchased a beautiful silver dress for one of them that she was never going to get to wear.
Darcey was trying to think of ways to keep her daughters happy and entertained during this difficult time, but she just felt bad for them and tried to be supportive and as loving as possible.
Chantel and Pedro
Chantel and Pedro, who are living in Georgia, showed off their tiny apartment they had been quarantined in for about a month. The couple's living room also served as their kitchen, office and Pedro's gaming room.
Chantel and Pedro have been spending a lot of quality time together, and Chantel joked Pedro ignored her sometimes when she spoke to him.
Chantel said they were on "complete and total lockdown" in which Pedro only left to pick up groceries at the store. Chantel was feeling "claustrophobic" in their apartment, and although she loved her husband, she said she wished she had her own space.
Chantel was studying for her nursing degree online, and so she had to do a lot of work in bed while Pedro played video games. Chantel said it was difficult not to learn in a hands-on way from other nurses in a hospital.
Chantel then revealed she had lost her sense of smell for several days, which is one of the symptoms of coronavirus. Chantel considered going to the emergency room, but she didn't have any other symptoms -- and she feared getting the virus at the hospital if she didn't have it already.
Chantel couldn't even smell candles, but she apparently decided to stay home.
Chantel said she missed spending time with her family and lamented about how she didn't have anything to look forward to.
After Pedro was shown checking in with his mother Lidia in the Dominican Republic on videochat, Chantel dressed up and modeled for him because Pedro had taken up an interest in photography. However, Chantel admitted Pedro needed a lot of practice, and a lot of his photos were blurry.
Chantel then dressed up like a cowgirl and FaceTimed with her mother and sister. The three girls rehearsed a cheerleading routine for fun, but Chantel just called the whole scene "weird," especially since Chantel was wearing his boots.
Pedro later worked on "a toilet project" Chantel dubbed "operation bidet," but it was apparently a failure.
Despite little annoyances here or there, Chantel called the experience "really humbling" and admitted she was enjoying all the quality time she got to spend with her husband.
Caesar, a 47-year-old from Jacksonville, NC, was shown riding his bicycle around the neighborhood. He had been in quarantine for three-and-a-half weeks and couldn't wait for it all to be over with.
Given Caesar is a nail technician, he couldn't work and was just waiting the virus out and trying to stay safe. Caesar said there was no way he could make money, but in order to conquer boredom, he gave friends pedicure tips online.
Caesar knew women would still get their hair and nails done once coronavirus ends, even though times may change and people may interact with each other differently.
Caesar said he and Maria, a beautiful blonde from Ukraine whom people accused of using Caesar for money, "dated" online for five years up until August 2019, but he had been keeping a secret from the 90 Day Fiance producers about what had happened since Maria had failed to meet him in Mexico and then dumped him on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 3 reunion show.
According to Caesar, he had reached out to Maria via multiple phone calls and text messages in attempt to receive closure, and after she ignored all of his efforts to talk, he hopped on a plane and flew to Ukraine to see Maria face-to-face.
Caesar said Maria was upset after he showed up in Ukraine unannounced and uninvited. However, since Caesar had traveled such a long way, Maria allegedly agreed to meet up with him and hash things out. Caesar recalled how they hugged, walked arm-in-arm and Maria was nice to him.
Caesar claimed that he and Maria took some pictures together during his trip but she had deleted them without his knowledge. Caesar said he didn't realize the photos were gone until he boarded a plane to return to the United States.
"It was hard to get over my relationship with Maria, but now, I've met someone new!" Caesar announced. "Moving on was hard but it was the best thing for me."
Caesar revealed to his friend Yami via FaceTime that he met a woman from New Orleans, LA, on Facebook. Caesar and the woman had a virtual date planned, saying they had already talked on the phone and FaceTimed.
"She's a model, she's beautiful. And she has a great personality," Caesar told Yami, adding that he hadn't sent the girl any money yet.
Yami congratulated her pal on starting a romance with someone who also lives in the United States.
Although Caesar couldn't take the woman on a real date, he improvised with candles, champagne, chocolate, strawberries, and whipped cream. He also dressed in a nice shirt for his virtual date.
Viewers were then introduced to Aya, a 21-year-old brunette, who was rocking a red lip and white off-the-shoulder blouse for her virtual date with Caesar. She baked Caesar a cake with a red heart on it in frosting, and Caesar seemed really happy.
Steven and Olga
Steven, a 22-year-old from Frederick, MD, said he and Olga, a 22-year-old from Voronezh, Russia, had been quarantining themselves for two weeks, and Olga was shown smelling his armpit and cracking up.
Steven said Olga had been in the United States with him for about eight months and they're enjoying raising their son together as a happily-married couple.
Steven said their son, Alex, has more energy than any other child he's ever known and he can't get any alone time with Olga, whom he married on August, 31, 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
Steven revealed he had taken a temporary job as a delivery driver during the pandemic since he said that's the only job in demand right now. Steven, however, tried not to have any contact with the people receiving his deliveries.
Every time Steven came home from work, Olga asked him to strip his clothes and then she'd spray everything with disinfectant.
Steven and Olga had plans to move to the West Coast so Olga could be closer to her family, but those plans were put on hold due to coronavirus. The couple needed money to move.
Steven was able to spend some quality time with his grandmother, Ruth, who was very worried about contracting the coronavirus. Steven said she's the last bit of family he has left, other than his brothers and sisters.
Later on, Steven surprised Olga with a nice dinner he had made for her comprised of salmon and vegetables. Steven was trying to reignite a spark and get some romance going with candles around the table, and Olga seemed more than thrilled and pleased by the gesture.
"I want to give you a kiss!" Olga gushed. "I love him a lot, and actually, he has changed a lot since I came here."
Steven had become a family man who prioritized his wife and son over everything else.