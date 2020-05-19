'90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined' recap: Avery Mills and Omar Albakour reveal move plans, Laura Jallali introduces new guy, Tarik Myers' brother Dean Hashim says they aren't talking
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/19/2020
90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined featured Laura Jallali introducing her new boyfriend as she's stuck in Ecuador, Dean Hashim admitting living in the Philippines with his girlfriend has ruined his relationship with brother Tarik Myers, and Avery Mills revealing she and Omar Albakour will move to Dubai if Omar isn't granted a spousal visa to come to the United States during Monday night's episode on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
As the title suggests, 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of former 90 Day Fiancefranchise stars as they quarantine themselves at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Laura gushed she was renting an apartment for "dirt cheap" by the beach and woke up to a beautiful view every morning. She said it had been "paradise" until the coronavirus because she missed going out with her friends.
Laura said prior to the coronavirus spread, she had considered moving back to Canada because her visa was expiring and she really missed her family.
"I actually had an airline ticket booked, but three days prior to me leaving, they closed down the borders and all the airports," Laura said in a confessional.
"I've basically now become a prisoner in my own home, but it's a pretty prison, you've got to admit. I never in a million years ever thought I would be stuck in a situation like this."
When Laura found herself bored, she cooked and tried to keep herself busy. Laura joked social distancing wasn't a problem because she had "a friend," holding up her sex toy.
Laura said there was a curfew that started at 2PM, when military members walked up and down the streets to enforce the law. Laura said nothing was open but the grocery store and even the beach was deserted.
"Mentally and emotionally is has been challenging for me, mainly because of the isolation," Laura admitted.
Laura, however, said she met a man online named Tony with whom she really connected. Tony is a 25 year old from California who's in dental school, and Laura noted he's "delicious to look at."
"I actually worry that Tony is "too good to be true," Laura said.
While FaceTiming her new boyfriend, Laura expressed concern Tony might think she's too old for him, but Tony assured Laura that he loved talking to her and loved her mind.
"It's just a special connection, my love muffin," Tony told her.
Laura admitted she didn't like the nickname "love muffin," but she appreciated how Tony professed his love to her frequently. However, Laura didn't say "I love you" back and noted Tony had some growing up to do.
But Laura thanked Tony for being a source of strength and comfort in her life. She called him "sunshine."
Laura then showed what it's like to go to the store. Not only did employees sanitize her shoes, but they required her to take her temperature upon entering the store.
Since Laura doesn't speak Spanish, she couldn't even watch the local news. But she had met a New Yorker in Ecuador named Giovanni, and the pair had become good friends. Giovanni told Laura over videochat that in his city, which is a little over an hour away from Laura, horses and dead bodies were rotting in the streets.
"People are forced now to take people out in the middle of the street and burn them," Giovanni revealed. "It's really bad. The system here collapsed."
Laura said she was really scared and desperate to get out of Ecuador, and three days later, she found out through the Canadian Embassy there would be one more relief flight coming in that Friday morning. However, the flight was very expensive and Laura said she couldn't afford it.
"I need to realize I'm not going to be able to leave this country," Laura said.
However, Laura learned on TV her Prime Minister was willing to loan Canadian citizens money so they could return home, and she totally wanted to take him up on that financial help. As a result, Laura filled out a form online and hoped to be approve for the loan in time for the Friday flight.
By Thursday, Laura had heard back from the government and her loan was approved. However, when Laura tried to book her flight, all seats were taken. Laura admitted she was "devastated" and "so disappointed" because it was her one chance to leave Ecuador.
ADVERTISEMENT
"At one point, this place was my paradise, and now it has become my worst nightmare," Laura vented to the cameras. "I just want to go home and be with my family and tell them how much I love them."
Dean
Dean, a 40-year-old from Virginia Beach, VA, currently lives in the Philippines with his girlfriend Regine.
Dean's brother Tarik Myers introduced him to the Philippines when he got engaged to a woman named Hazel, so Dean decided to sign up for an international dating app on the lookout for a Filipino woman.
Regine said she had been talking to several American men on the dating website but Dean had stolen her heart because he's so funny. She called him "a good partner."
"After five months of talking, I flew to the Philippines to meet Regine about a year ago. The plan was to stay down here for 10 days, but I ended up staying here for good," Dean revealed.
Regine said the quarantine had brought them closer as a couple and they were learning new things about each other every day. Dean said they were living off his disabled veterans' pension, which wasn't a lot. But Dean noted the U.S. dollar is "very strong" in the Philippines.
Dean said Regine never asked for money when they first met but now she was asking for money every few weeks. Dean said he wasn't going to let Regine take advantage of him, but she admitted to cameras she just wanted to help her family.
Regine shut down after Dean rejected the idea of giving her money, and he said it was driving him crazy. Regine admittedly felt embarrassed.
Meanwhile, Dean was worried about his middle brother Sadiq potentially contracting coronavirus given he works in a medical center. Sadiq revealed he had a loose curfew and Dean wouldn't be able to come back to the United States even if he wanted to.
Dean said the downside of living in the Philippines was the inferior medical care compared to America, so he was being very careful to stay healthy and not get sick.
Dean then spilled that he hadn't talked to Tarik in six months!
ADVERTISEMENT
"To keep it 100 with you, he really doesn't support my life, man, out here. He had a really big problem with me coming out here," Dean told Sadiq, before explaining to the cameras, "I think Tarik approves of my relationship with Regine but doesn't approve of the way I went about my relationship... He didn't like [me moving to the Philippines."
Dean explained everyone had to wear a mask outside in the Philippines and sign in before entering a public building like a grocery store. The line outside the store was huge, so Dean didn't even go shopping.
Dean later asked Regine to communicate with him better and be open and vulnerable with him.
Anna and Mursel
Anna, a 39-year-old from Bellevue, NE, was shown living with Mursel, 38 from Turkey, and her three boys. Mursel's English skills had apparently improved drastically.
Anna said she and Mursel had survived tough times, and she was also learning to speak Turkish. She and her family had been in quarantine for about a month, and Anna noted Mursel was using the quarantine time to bond with her sons and everything was going well.
Mursel admitted it was a full house, which got overwhelming at times, but he was happy everyone -- including his family in Turkey -- was safe.
But Anna was upset because her boys weren't very disciplined with their home schooling. Anna worried about their education.
After Anna was shown giving one of her sons a terrible haircut, she and Mursel headed to see their bees. It was the first time they had been alone in about a month, and Anna confessed having her kids around all the time negatively impacted the couple's intimacy and sex life.
Anna typically sold her honey products at local festivals, but because of quarantine regulations, those spring festivals had been canceled. Anna was glad she could beekeep since it's already a social-distancing activity.
"I find it very attractive Mursel is interested in beekeeping. I like watching him working with the bees. I like how he handles his bees," Anna said with a laugh. "I don't know if Mursel is attracted to me just because of the bees, but there are other things he likes that I can't say on camera."
Anna said it sucked to be stuck together but she was happy to spend more quality time with her family and think about "what's important in life."
ADVERTISEMENT
Avery and Omar
Avery, a 21-year-old from Columbus, OH, was living by herself with her cat. She was self-quarantined except for leaving the house for groceries, but she was worried about her husband Omar in Syria and her mother since she's an essential worker.
Avery's mother's job was working with COVID-19 patients and helping to run a testing facility, and Avery said she's proud of her for working so hard and putting her life on the line during the spread of this virus.
Avery and Omar, 25, met a year-and-a-half ago on a Muslim dating app, and she said they had been married for over a year and were patiently waiting for Omar to be able to come to the United States.
Avery was fasting in preparation for Ramadan, and she said she talked to Omar at least two hours a day on FaceTime. They also spoke on the phone or via text when they weren't on FaceTime.
Avery revealed the war in Syria has been "put on pause a little bit" because people are staying inside in their homes to avoid getting sick rather than fighting. She said electricity turns off during certain times in Syria, which complicated when they talk.
"About six months ago, I went to Lebanon and visited Omar and met his family for the first time," Avery shared.
"It was really amazing, and when I got back, we got great news that we had an interview scheduled for a spousal visa for [Omar] to come to the United States on March 30. Unfortunately, just a few days before his interview, we got the news that it was canceled due to COVID-19."
Avery asked if Omar could get an interview at a different embassy, but Omar said no because of the coronavirus. The Jordan Embassy, where Omar was supposed to have his interview, is currently closed.
Avery said if Omar couldn't get to the United States in the next six months, the couple would be moving to UAE or Dubai. However, Avery said it would ruin Omar's chances to come to the United States because she'd no longer be employed in her home country.
"If I'm working in Dubai, it doesn't count for his visa here. So it's like we're back at square one and we really don't know what to do," Avery confessed.
Avery was then shown cooking up marinated lamb chops at home and having a call with her biological father, Dusty, who is in prison. Avery had been raised by her mother and stepfather.
"My dad has been in and out of prison for the last 17 years," Avery said, before telling her father on the phone, "Omar lost his dad when he was six months old, so that's something he never could have. He told me I need to have [a relationship] with you."
Avery's father shared that some of the guys in prison had coronavirus but there was nothing he could do other than wash his hands and wear a mask.
For the first time ever, Avery then had a three-way call with Omar and her father. Avery's dad thanked Omar for being such a great guy to Avery, and her dad promised to be good following his prison release.
Omar hoped Avery's dad would study Islam, saying it would help him get on the right path. Avery thought it was really cool they got to talk to each other, and she figured it was the first conversation of many.
After a full day of fasting, Avery was able to eat again and she was shown enjoying a huge plate of food in her house.
Brett and Daya
Brett, a 37-year-old from Marysville, WA, met Daya from the Philippines online. Brett said Daya came to the United States in 2014 and they have a two-and-a-half year daughter named Isabella.
Brett and his daughter were shown singing "Happy Birthday" to Daya when she woke up in bed.
Bretts works in the aerospace industry, but he said everything was "dried up" because no one was flying. Brett was told not to return to work until further notice.
Daya, a 35-year-old from San Carlos City, Philippines, said she continued working as a medication technician in an assisted living facility. Daya apparently worked all night and slept all day.
Brett said, however, he was able to spend a lot of time with Daya, which he previously took for granted. Brett was a stay-at-home dad, so he was doing a lot of cooking and cleaning.
It had been over a month since Brett got a haircut, so he decided to give himself one. And with that being said, he buzzed the top of his hair off right down to the skin! Daya clearly wasn't pleased with her husband's decision.